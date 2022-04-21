How To Write An Effect Ad Copy – Google AdWords/Bing Ads

Share Pin 0 Shares

Your Ad Copy can make or break your PPC Campaign. It is the first thing a person will see, and 1st impressions are everything when it comes to Advertisements. So, what are some of the powerful methods used to produce an effective Ad Copy?

1. Answer The Question In Their Mind: It is first important to understand that your Ad Copy should be for a certain set of themed Keywords. This will ensure that your Ad is as relevant as possible. With that in mind, when writing an Ad Copy, you will want to answer the question in that person’s mind; continue the unspoken conversion.

For Example: Gerald is searching for a new pair of blue shoes on Google. He types in: “Find New Blue Shoes Online.” He sees 2 Ads on the top of the page.

One Ad reads: “Need New Blue Shoes? Check Out Our Selection Today”

& the 2nd Ad reads: “Come Find Yourself A New Pair Of Blue Shoes. Shop And Buy Online”

The 2nd Ad Copy is an example of answering Gerald’s question. It has continued the conversion.

2. Include A Price: When used appropriately, this can do a lot for your Ad. There are 2 main things that I like to think this helps with.

#1: It offers valuable information for the shopper. If they have a certain price in mind for that product/service, and your price fits, they will be more likely to click on your Ad & convert.

#2: This can actually save you money. How? If the price is too expensive or too little than the price they had in mind, they will not click your Ad.

3. SPLIT TEST: This is a given, but it must be listed. Although it isn’t necessarily a WAY of writing an Ad, it is a way of TESTING Ads. As you split test your Ads (Ad’s within the same keyword theme) you will steadily boost your CTR (click through rate) & conversion rate. This will ultimately raise your ROI (return on investment) in the end.

Try rearranging the way things are written. Change up your Call-To-Action. Monitor the results. After both Ads receive 100 impressions, I usually like to go in & decipher which has a higher CTR, & you can even look at the cost per conversion to decide.

4. Add Credibility: Adding credibility to an Ad can do a lot for it’s CTR. How do you do this? One way might be to add logistics. People love numbers. The more specific, the better.

For Example: You could write 3,000+ or you could write the exact number: 3,421. They are both good to use and will probably improve your click through rate, but the 2nd one is bound to gain more trust.

5. Find A Call Tracking Provider That Can Give You Local Phone Numbers: Using 800 numbers can actually hurt your Ads. Make them super specific by using local phone numbers. The person reading your Ad can relate and is familiar with seeing those area codes, which is why they will be more prone to click it.

6. Try To Make Your Ads More Personal: This is a big mistake I see a lot. Using words like: we, I, our, us and myself can be hurtful to your Ads. Talk about them, not you! After all, the only way to make a sale is by selling THEM.

This is a very common saying, but extremely true. The 2nd best word to use is “you” & the 1st best is the customers name.

(I learned this from a WordStream blog)

7. Stick to 1 main idea: Don’t try to fit different topics into your Ad. This is 1 reason why using themed Ad Groups is the way to go. It is nearly impossible to write an effective Ad Copy for 2 different themes. Which is why each set of themed keywords go into different Ad Groups.

Try to be as relevant and specific as possible. Stick to 1 theme & 1 Call-To-Action.

8. Make sure to create & use as many Ad Extensions as possible: Although they aren’t an actual part of your Ad Copy, it is vastly important to know that if you’re not using Ad Extensions, you are missing out.

Ad Extensions are one of the great perks of PPC. This will not only improve your Ads visibility, but it can add credibly. With location, call, and even review extensions included. I cannot stress how important it is to use these.