Finance
How To Write An Effect Ad Copy – Google AdWords/Bing Ads
Your Ad Copy can make or break your PPC Campaign. It is the first thing a person will see, and 1st impressions are everything when it comes to Advertisements. So, what are some of the powerful methods used to produce an effective Ad Copy?
1. Answer The Question In Their Mind: It is first important to understand that your Ad Copy should be for a certain set of themed Keywords. This will ensure that your Ad is as relevant as possible. With that in mind, when writing an Ad Copy, you will want to answer the question in that person’s mind; continue the unspoken conversion.
For Example: Gerald is searching for a new pair of blue shoes on Google. He types in: “Find New Blue Shoes Online.” He sees 2 Ads on the top of the page.
One Ad reads: “Need New Blue Shoes? Check Out Our Selection Today”
& the 2nd Ad reads: “Come Find Yourself A New Pair Of Blue Shoes. Shop And Buy Online”
The 2nd Ad Copy is an example of answering Gerald’s question. It has continued the conversion.
2. Include A Price: When used appropriately, this can do a lot for your Ad. There are 2 main things that I like to think this helps with.
#1: It offers valuable information for the shopper. If they have a certain price in mind for that product/service, and your price fits, they will be more likely to click on your Ad & convert.
#2: This can actually save you money. How? If the price is too expensive or too little than the price they had in mind, they will not click your Ad.
3. SPLIT TEST: This is a given, but it must be listed. Although it isn’t necessarily a WAY of writing an Ad, it is a way of TESTING Ads. As you split test your Ads (Ad’s within the same keyword theme) you will steadily boost your CTR (click through rate) & conversion rate. This will ultimately raise your ROI (return on investment) in the end.
Try rearranging the way things are written. Change up your Call-To-Action. Monitor the results. After both Ads receive 100 impressions, I usually like to go in & decipher which has a higher CTR, & you can even look at the cost per conversion to decide.
4. Add Credibility: Adding credibility to an Ad can do a lot for it’s CTR. How do you do this? One way might be to add logistics. People love numbers. The more specific, the better.
For Example: You could write 3,000+ or you could write the exact number: 3,421. They are both good to use and will probably improve your click through rate, but the 2nd one is bound to gain more trust.
5. Find A Call Tracking Provider That Can Give You Local Phone Numbers: Using 800 numbers can actually hurt your Ads. Make them super specific by using local phone numbers. The person reading your Ad can relate and is familiar with seeing those area codes, which is why they will be more prone to click it.
6. Try To Make Your Ads More Personal: This is a big mistake I see a lot. Using words like: we, I, our, us and myself can be hurtful to your Ads. Talk about them, not you! After all, the only way to make a sale is by selling THEM.
This is a very common saying, but extremely true. The 2nd best word to use is “you” & the 1st best is the customers name.
(I learned this from a WordStream blog)
7. Stick to 1 main idea: Don’t try to fit different topics into your Ad. This is 1 reason why using themed Ad Groups is the way to go. It is nearly impossible to write an effective Ad Copy for 2 different themes. Which is why each set of themed keywords go into different Ad Groups.
Try to be as relevant and specific as possible. Stick to 1 theme & 1 Call-To-Action.
8. Make sure to create & use as many Ad Extensions as possible: Although they aren’t an actual part of your Ad Copy, it is vastly important to know that if you’re not using Ad Extensions, you are missing out.
Ad Extensions are one of the great perks of PPC. This will not only improve your Ads visibility, but it can add credibly. With location, call, and even review extensions included. I cannot stress how important it is to use these.
Finance
Ebook Marketing Strategy – 5 Steps To Massive Ebook Marketing Success
After going through the effort of writing your ebook, the next step comes to develop an eBook marketing strategy and carry it out to market your work. No doubt that while the content of your eBook is important, your eBook marketing strategy will be just as important to the success of your venture. If content is king, then marketing is certainly the queen.
Let’s walk through the 5 steps to eBook marketing success:
Step 1: Study Your Market
If you’re hoping for your eBook campaign to be a bona fide success, you need to study your market. You may already have done this step when writing your eBook but it is worth the time to go through the process again. You need to understand the demographics (gender, age, income etc) and psychographics (personalities, lifestyles, attitudes etc) of your market so you can craft better campaigns.
Step 2: Study Potential Marketing Avenues
There are endless possibilities to market your ebook, so it will not be possible to spend your time on all of them. Study a few dozen marketing avenues or channels that have potential and can be suitable for marketing you’re the topic of your ebook. List out the pros, cons and resources required for each marketing avenue in a document.
Step 3: Choose 3 To 5 Avenues To Focus On
Choose 3 to 5 of the top marketing avenues to focus on, stick with them and master them before you add on more traffic sources to the mix. Article marketing is one top traffic source, and so is pay-per-click advertising, email solo ads, Facebook ads, Craigslist etc.
Step 4: Test and Track Your Results
You need to test and track your advertising results to ensure you are on the right track and also to improve your advertising performance. There is always room for improvement in marketing and advertising. Use an online software like Google Website Optimizer, Hypertracker or AdTrackz to track your campaigns. Test different facets of your ad copy such as your headlines, descriptions, call-to-actions, ad color and so on.
Step 5: Expand Your Marketing Campaign
Once you have found some success with your marketing campaign, you can expand it by investing more funds into your current marketing avenues to bring in more traffic and/or you can generate traffic from more avenues which will give you multiple traffic streams.
A well-planned eBook marketing strategy can make the difference between a wildly successful eBook launch or a mediocre one. Take your time crafting out a suitable strategy and then take massive action!
Finance
15 Simple Metabolism Boosting Secrets
Your metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories. The faster you burn calories the more weight you can lose even if you eat the same amount, so it makes sense to do everything you can to boost your metabolic rate if you’re trying to lose a few pounds.
You use about 60% of the calories you need each day just by being alive. That’s your basal (or resting) metabolism. About 30% of the calories are accounted for by how much you move (your activity metabolism). The remaining 10% are used up by the process of digesting food (your thermic metabolism).
By making some simple changes you can fire up all three types of metabolism and become leaner faster.
1. Eat little and often
Small and regular meals throughout the day will keep your metabolism high. If you eat the same amount of food in just one or two large meals as you do in five or six mini-meals and snacks you will burn fewer calories. This is because your metabolism slows down between meals. Never skip meals to save calories. Having a low-calorie snack will work much better and will also stop you falling ravenously on the nearest chocolate bar later in the day.
2. Eat breakfast
Your metabolism slows down overnight. When you have been through a period of more than eight hours without eating you need food to get your metabolism going again. So have breakfast as soon as you can after you wake up. If you’re not a breakfast person take something healthy with you when you leave the house and have it is soon as you can face it. It’s not great for your weight loss plans to have to boost your metabolism with a mid morning cookie or cake.
3. Eat enough
If you eat too few calories, your metabolic rate will automatically drop. This is a self preservation mechanism, which kicks in when your body thinks you are starving. The safest bet is to eat about 250 calories less than you need at the sedentary level and to take 250 – 500 calories of exercise each day to give a steady weight loss of between one and two pounds a week.
4. Eat Lean Protein
It takes more energy for the body to digest protein than carbohydrate or fat. Studies have shown that people who eat a high-protein diet burn more than twice as many calories in the hours following their meal as those eating a high carbohydrate diet. While the safety of high-protein diets can be disputed, it does make sense to include some lean protein as part of each meal.
5. Eat Fibre
Food with lots of fibre also gives your thermic metabolism a boost. High-fibre foods like beans, fruit, vegetables and whole grains simply take longer to digest and therefore help burn more calories.
6. Spice up your food
Spicy foods (especially chilli) raise the metabolism by as much as twenty-five per cent for a few hours after eating. So eat hot and spicy food a bit more regularly and see if this helps you. Just go easy on the refried beans and guacamole if you decide to go Mexican!
7. Drink Coffee
Caffeine speeds up your heart rate and the faster your heart rate the more calories you burn. Not great if you have heart problems or difficulty getting to sleep however!
8. Drink Green Tea
The phytochemicals in green tea are supposed to raise metabolism slightly by causing your brain and nervous system to run more quickly. Although not many sizable and conclusive studies have been done on this to date, drinking green tea rather than milky coffee or other calorie-laden beverages will definitely help you lose weight!
9. Get active
Aerobic exercise for more than thirty minutes not only burns calories but also keeps your metabolism high for several hours afterwards. The best time for exercise is in the morning as it will help kick start your metabolism for the day. If you can do 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise almost every day your metabolism will soar. Interval training would help even more.
10. Walk it off
If you prefer to take light exercise, try going for a walk after lunch or dinner. This boosts the rise in metabolism you get after eating. No strenuous exercising on a full stomach though.
11. Build those muscles
Muscles burn calories even when you’re resting. For every pound of muscle you add, you burn about 50 extra calories a day without taking any more exercise. So it’s a great idea to include some resistance or weight training in your exercise regime. Twenty minutes three times a week is enough to make a big difference in your metabolic rate as well as the shape of your body.
12. Go hot or cold
Any extremes of temperature you experience will help raise your metabolism by up to 20 percent as the body attempts to cool you down or raise your temperature. Make sure it’s safe for you to go in the sauna or on the arctic expedition though before you try this one. You could have a go at keeping your home a few degrees cooler than is comfortable for sitting around in winter and restrict the air conditioning to the very hottest days in summer. In the winter it will help you get up and get moving and in summer encourage you to go to the pool to cool off!
13. Drink Iced Water
Another trick is to drink a glass of iced water a few times a day. You’ll raise your metabolism just by having to bring the water up to body temperature. Drinking water is required anyway, of course, to keep your bodily functions working smoothly (including your metabolism).
14. Watch the alcohol
On top of the empty calories that alcohol contains, it also has a dehydrating effect, which slows down your thermic metabolism. Alcohol tends to inhibit the process of metabolizing fat too, which can lower your basal metabolism. And there’s not much chance of you wanting to exercise after all that booze so it’ll have an effect on your activity metabolism too. Bad news all round!
15. Take up yoga
The chemical processes which comprise your metabolism are regulated by the endocrine system, especially the thyroid. Yoga has many postures which have a powerful twisting and compressing effect on the endocrine organs, strengthening and stimulating them and this can help to regulate and boost your metabolism.
If you boost your metabolism with these tips, you’ll be improving your general health as well as your capacity to burn calories. You’ll not only find that you lose weight more quickly but also that you will have more energy, greater strength and you’ll be able to get through everything you have to do in a day more easily.
Copyright 2005, Janice Elizabeth Small
Finance
Protection Against Construction Job Injuries
Federal labor statistics show that of those who get injured on construction sites, those between the ages of 25 and 34 are the most likely to get hurt. The reason for this is unclear, but it’s quite shocking. To make matters worse, these injuries tend to be back injuries or spinal injuries, usually from carrying something awkwardly or dropping it altogether. While working in the construction industry can be lucrative, it is also obviously dangerous.
While not all injuries in the construction industry are fatal or serious, there is definitely a serious level of danger for all employees. Over the last five years, fatalities (deaths) have gone down, but part of that is because the economy has gone south and caused quite a few people to become unemployed. Those in the construction field have faced serious consequences, with layoffs costing countless people their jobs. There were some recent economic statistics announced that new home growth is down due to the fact that there are over 12 months were of new homes currently on the market.
In addition to the injuries, they are overwhelmingly happening to men in construction. For example, there were over 155,000 construction related accidents in 2003, and only a little over 3,000 of them involved women. To make matters worse, most of the injuries caused workers to miss a month or more of work. Workers injure their legs, torsos, backs and arms the most. Ultimately, one out of every ten construction workers will suffer some form of injury this year.
For anyone looking for a construction job (or who already has one), it’s important to get the proper gear to protect yourself from serious injury. Many construction accidents can be prevented, but poor equipment, poor safety and poor planning often lead to injuries, wounds or even fatalities. Without properly protecting yourself, you could suffer a serious injury due to a construction accident.
A few ways to protect yourself include:
Proper eye gear – Obviously the eyes are some of the most sensitive parts of your body, so wearing goggles whenever possible can help protect your vision.
Insoles – People know to wear good boots on a construction site, but the padding inside your shoes could protect your back, your legs, your neck and more.
Speak up if you are hurt – There is always a fear that if you complain, you’ll get fired. In the end though, missing work for two or three months due to an injured spine is worse than getting fired, because while you can always get another job, you can’t get a new spine.
How To Write An Effect Ad Copy – Google AdWords/Bing Ads
MN colleges see online tutoring grow during pandemic
Bhad Bhabie: I made $50M so don’t call me the ‘cash me outside’ girl
‘We get the big guy back.’ Chicago White Sox are penciling in Lucas Giolito for a Sunday return in Minnesota.
Ebook Marketing Strategy – 5 Steps To Massive Ebook Marketing Success
Farmington man, 19, gets 3 years in prison for role in drug deal that left man shot in head
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 20
Heat, Trae Young can’t shake reality of Gabe Vincent making a difference in playoff matchup
15 Simple Metabolism Boosting Secrets
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595, wife says
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes