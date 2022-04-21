News
Illinois to cut a check for 90% of taxpayers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Governor J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox.
Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
If you filed taxes independently in 2021 and made under $200,000, you will be getting at least a $50 check in the mail. Joint filers who brought home less than $400,000 in 2021 will get a $100 check.
The state will send you even more if you have dependents — increasing the total dollar amount by $100 for each independent. It caps at three, however.
That means the maximum amount of money an individual filer could get is $350, and the most a joint filer could get is $400.
The governor signed the budget on Tuesday, meaning those checks are coming, but there is not a hard date set on when they will show up at taxpayers’ homes. The law states the Illinois Department of Revenue will finalize the list on July 5th, so the checks will be sent out some time after then.
All of the data will be determined by 2021 tax filings, so if you didn’t file taxes that year, you will not be getting a check.
News
Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson arrested on assault charge
Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Texas last week on an assault charge from his ex-girlfriend, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Wilson, who lettered with Minnesota in 2013-14, faces accusations from Ryan Sokolsky that he threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop after a breakup.
Wilson’s attorney, Toby Shook, was quoted by the newspaper: “Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault. We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”
Sokolosky told the Morning News on Friday she feared for her life after Wilson arrived at her apartment enraged and drunk after she ended their relationship. They started dating in March 2020 and got back together in February.
Wilson, 28, signed a two-year, $6.9 million contract with the Carolina Panthers during free agency in March. The seven-year NFL veteran had a career high 106 tackles with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, won Super Bowl in Kansas City in 2020 and spent the first four years of his pro career with the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2017, Wilson was arrested after an incident with a man and a woman, where he was accused of backing up his pickup trick into her and threatened him with a rifle. A grand jury declined to indict him.
Wilson had a street named after him in his hometown of Gloster, Miss., in January..
News
Dane Mizutani: For Timberwolves, fair or not, it’s Anthony Edwards or bust
The question posed to Karl-Anthony Towns postgame was rather simple: Were the Timberwolves overwhelmed by the Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Memphis?
From off to the side, young guard Anthony Edwards raised his voice loud enough for everyone to hear, shouting, “Hell no!”
He might be the only guy who wasn’t overwhelmed in Game 2.
Nobody on the Timberwolves, including Edwards, played well in the embarrassing 124-96 playoff loss to the Grizzlies.
But at least the 20-year-old showed up. The same can’t be said about the so-called stars around him.
Despite some early success against undersized defenders, Towns ended up dealing with foul trouble for the millionth time this season. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell ghosted his teammates for the second straight game, finishing 3 of 11 from the floor, a few days after an even uglier 2-of-11 shooting performance.
That left Edwards alone on an island to singlehandedly keep the Timberwolves within striking distance. He couldn’t do it.
What was the biggest difference between an electrifying Game 1 win and a sobering Game 2 loss?
“They made shots tonight,” Edwards said. “We didn’t.”
In that same breath, Edwards owned up to some questionable shot selection himself. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting, often dribbling the air out of the ball on the perimeter before chucking up a contested jumper at the end of the shot clock.
“It happens,” he said. “I was taking bad shots last game. They was just falling. They weren’t falling tonight.”
Truthfully, that was the biggest difference between Game 1 and Game 2. Not that the Timberwolves weren’t making their shots. More that Edwards wasn’t making his.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Edwards is the only guy on the Timberwolves who can be trusted. They go as he does, and if he’s off his game, even for a moment, things can come crumbling down.
That’s a lot of pressure to put a kid who couldn’t even legally share a Bud Light with teammate Patrick Beverley last week following a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. That also comes with the territory of being an budding NBA star.
That’s exactly what Anthony Edwards is. He’s Batman. Everyone else is Robin.
Just look at the way this postseason has played out so far.
In the opening minutes of the play-in tournament last week, Edwards finished a tough layup through contact, cashed a midrange jumper and nailed a shot from long range, all in succession. He finished with 30 points in the game, a big reason the Timberwolves were able to grind out a 109-104 win over the Clippers.
It didn’t matter that Russell dropped 29 points and was extremely clutch down the stretch. It was Edwards who set the tone with his early aggression and ensured the Timberwolves stayed competitive while Towns imploded.
It was a similar story in Game 1 of this first-round series on Saturday, as Edwards got himself going with a few buckets in the opening minutes. He finished with 36 points as the Timberwolves ran away a 130-117 win over the Grizzlies.
It didn’t mater that Towns bounced back in a big way with 29 points and 13 rebounds. It was Edwards once again serving as the catalyst for the Timberwolves from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer.
Now contrast both of those performances with Game 2 where Edwards shot 1 of 4 in the first quarter and turned the ball over twice. He never got into a rhythm, and not surprisingly, neither did the Timberwolves.
Asked what stood out most about his struggles, Edwards lamented his turnovers. He can live with some missed shots. He can’t live with giving the ball away.
“Just losing that damn ball dribbling it,” Edwards said. “That won’t happen again.”
Now, big picture, the Timberwolves heading back to Minnesota with a 1-1 split is something they would have gladly taken a week ago. They successfully stole homecourt advantage in the series heading into Game 3.
As far as Edwards is concerned, everything the Timberwolves want to accomplish is still right there for the taking.
“I’m not worried,” he said. “I hope my teammates aren’t worried. We’re going back to Minnesota. They got to come to our house and play us twice at the crib.”
The most important thing for the Timberwolves is that they have Anthony Edwards. As he’s already proven a couple of times this postseason, that might be enough.
News
Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks Tua, draft and more, but won’t discuss Tom Brady reports
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier offered his perspective on the team’s draft next week, his insight into the team’s transformation this offseason and a firm public belief in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but wouldn’t answer a question about the reports linking the organization to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
“I appreciate the question,” Grier said in his pre-draft press conference Wednesday, when asked if Brady was ever going to join the Dolphins as a high-level executive, “but I’m just going to talk about the draft, our preparation and getting ready for our excitement right now, minicamp. But I appreciate the question.”
Grier also congratulated other South Florida sports teams on their success, including the start to the Miami Heat’s playoff run and the upcoming one for the Florida Panthers.
Multiple media outlets, including the South Florida Sun Sentinel, have reported that there were conversations between the Dolphins and Brady this offseason to have him join as an executive or potentially play quarterback.
On Tuesday, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht denied any conversations took place between he and Brady involving a plan.
“No, we haven’t had those discussions,” Licht, whose relationship with Brady goes back to 2002 when Licht was the New England Patriots’ assistant director of player personnel, told reporters. “The only discussions I’ve had, we’ve had, with Tom has been — he came back, and we’re excited about this year and we’re excited to get going.”
The Dolphins, this offseason, publicly took a firm stance in backing Tagovailoa as he heads into his third NFL season after Miami selected him at No. 5 in the 2020 draft. It was a shift from the previous offseason all the way through last year’s Nov. 2 trade deadline, when Miami was constantly in the thick of reported trade conversations with the Houston Texans for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.
As the Dolphins finished the 2021 season winners of eight of their last nine games and also made a coaching change from Brian Flores to Mike McDaniel, what led to the contrast in approach at quarterback?
“As we finished the season here and we were moving onto the coaching search, I think at the end of the day we just decided, as we were talking to each candidate, they were just talking about how much they had studied Tua and what they liked about him,” Grier said. “All of them felt excited, wanted to work with him and thought they could win with him.
“As you go through that process and those interviews, you kind of know if someone is just saying what you want to hear just because they want a head coaching job, or the level of detail when they talk about things and the history of the research they’ve done to show that they truly, really believed in him — as we do. It was an exciting time, and then once we hired Mike, it was full steam ahead.”
As for the draft itself, which begins April 28, the Dolphins won’t make a pick until No. 102, at the end of the third round late Friday night, after Thursday’s first round. It’s a byproduct of the team trading its first- and second-round picks this year as part of a five-pick package to the Kansas City Chiefs for star receiver Tyreek Hill.
“We were trying to figure out what we’re going to do on draft day. One of the guys said, ‘We’ll just watch Tyreek highlights during the draft, and it’ll make us feel good,’ ” Grier quipped. “It’s unfair to compare any of those kids [in the draft] to Tyreek’s skill set.”
As the Dolphins have begun doing field work this week in their offseason workout program, Grier described a moment where Hill went down to the ground and popped his body back up onto his feet without using his hands in a display of his springy athleticism.
Grier indicated that the trade for Hill was all about acquiring the talent and not necessarily aided by viewing the top of the draft as weak this year.
“For us, trading those picks, really, had nothing to do with how the draft looked,” Grier said. “It was the opportunity to acquire Tyreek Hill, just a special talent for what we were looking for. At the end of the day, every draft will be judged three years from now. … You really got to give these kids three years to develop to see where everything stands.”
Without extremely pressing needs to address on the roster, the Dolphins can opt for the best players available with their four picks, which are at the end of the third round, in the fourth round and two in the seventh.
“When you have as few picks as we do, you’ve got to be right on them,” Grier said. “Obviously, there will be an occasion where if that special guy is there to take that risk on, you will, but I think when you’re picking third, fourth round and two in the seventh, you’ve got to make sure of what you’re getting, who it is and how he’s going to fit on the team.”
Grier noted that offensive linemen were a strong position in the draft, a possible indication of where the Dolphins might look when they’re up first at 102.
While the Dolphins shifted to an aggressive approach of trading away draft picks for an established All-Pro talent this offseason, Grier indicated it doesn’t necessarily mean that will be a new philosophy going forward for the franchise, which has built its roster mostly through the past few drafts.
Miami, once again, has significant draft capital in 2023, with a San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick and a Patriots’ third-round pick, in addition to the team’s own in the first three rounds.
“Yeah, not going to lie, it was important to us to keep those two picks because we had done so much to acquire those before,” Grier said. “When you make a move for Tyreek like that, you also want to be prepared to have picks for the future. And having those two picks and picking up the pick for DeVante [Parker], five picks in the first three rounds with two ones and two threes. We feel good about that heading into next year and 2023.”
()
Top 15 DeFi DApps By Active Users In The Past 30 Days
Illinois to cut a check for 90% of taxpayers
Budget Marketing – Lessons on Kindness and Marketing From My Grandfather and Green Bagels
Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson arrested on assault charge
Dane Mizutani: For Timberwolves, fair or not, it’s Anthony Edwards or bust
Bitcoin Trading Volume Stabilizes At Lows Of July 2021 As Market Sleeps
Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks Tua, draft and more, but won’t discuss Tom Brady reports
How To Write An Effect Ad Copy – Google AdWords/Bing Ads
MN colleges see online tutoring grow during pandemic
Bhad Bhabie: I made $50M so don’t call me the ‘cash me outside’ girl
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes