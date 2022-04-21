Finance
Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Insurance Sector
The Indian insurance sector is in general well equipped for key loss incidents, including pandemics; however, the financial implications will take time to take part in and will be insurer explicit. Insurers are acting in response to the expanding COVID-19 outbreak on numerous fronts-as claims payers, owners, and investment executives. Each has it’s own discrete confront, not just for the insurance industry, nevertheless for the global economy and the public at large.
A year which could have been an astounding year for the Indian insurance sector in terms of premium growth is abruptly staring at a state where harmonizing the last year’s figure seems an intimidating challenge. The most recent three months of financial years have conventionally been the months that observed peak collection for the industry.
Now given the lockdown in serious last week of April, premium collections are beginning to suffer considerably. The blow is enormous for the reason that most cities are now under lockdown. Owing to flight annulments, travel insurance is not being bought by customers. Purchasing new policies where insurers need to take up medical tests are consuming time and has a delay. There is no more new policy issuance for NRIs or those with current travel history. So, in general, the insurance segment has been hit in many directions.
Insurance Premiums Vs Death Claim challenge
In addition to the loss of new business premiums, the insurance sector is looking at a challenge of enhanced death claims. Though the government has proceeded positively and gone for a total lockdown of 21 days even prior to the number of death toll ascent to double digits. Nevertheless, given the early signs of community spread becoming obvious and the size of the country, nothing can be taken for granted. Insurance agencies feel it would be too early at this stage to remark on exponential augmentation in death claims in life insurance. If India can efficiently manage the spread, subsequently, there could be a slighter impact on life insurance claims. Talking about life insurance policies, a number of organizations will persist to honor the claims on current policies conversely; the price of future policies will see an increase in the rates and the number of policies that offer comprehensive coverage may witness a fall,
The IRDA Clarification
Corona is going to the major challenge the Indian insurance sector has seen so far. The infection has a pan-India reach and there is a very genuine risk of its distribution exponentially. Treatment of COVID-19 may require extended hospitalization which could be expensive. Many individuals have some type of health coverage, be it a company of personal health cover. Though, as this virus is new, there is a lot of uncertainty if corona cases would be covered under offered health policies or not. To deal with the concerns of the policyholders and to bring clearness on the coverage of coronavirus, insurance regulator IRDA came up with instructions for the insurance companies on March 4. The IRDA law stated: that if the hospitalization is covered then the insurance firms shall ensure that the cases related to COVID 19 shall be rapidly handled.
The Road Ahead
Though insurance firms are listed under the register of exempted services under the lockdown with common restrictions on movement there is barely any chance of new business. Insurance players with robust digital infrastructure ought to fare superior to others if there is a spiky rise in COVID-19 cases (as observed in China and Italy). One of the main challenges for insurers could be empowering substitute work arrangements for their employees and sales force such that they are more flexible and able to deal with rising claims and quicker response times.
Finance
What If Health Insurance Were Like Car Insurance?
Consider your body an automobile with legs, a pedestrian transportation unit. Your legs are your wheels, food is your gasoline, your skeleton is your chassis, your eyes are your headlights. Basically, your body is a high-tech machine.
Every machine requires maintenance. People expect to pay something to keep automobiles and other high-tech machines in running order. Drivers pay for gasoline, for tires, for oil changes. It’s just a fact of life. Why muck things up by getting insurance involved? Surely it’s quicker – and cheaper – to leave insurance out of the equation.
So it should be with health insurance. You pay for the small stuff, the trips to doctor, routine medication, eyeglasses, etc. – perhaps a thousand bucks a year. For big ticket items your insurance kicks in.
Insurance would be for things beyond your control, say accidents or serious infections. Or perhaps you’d like to purchase a “parts and labor” warranty, in case something goes wrong with the engine (heart) or you need a new transmission (hip replacement).
This model is similar to a high-deductible insurance plan, the kind many self-employed individuals purchase. Under a specified amount, the patient pays all medical expenses. Above the pre-set limit, insurance pays. There are high-deductible plans beginning at the $1,000 deductible level, with higher levels also available at even lower premiums. A $5,000 deductible is a cost-effective choice for many self-employed workers.
These plans are much less expensive than traditional insurance. The difference in premiums can be tucked away in a health-savings account to cover low-ticket items. Hopefully, with time, your savings increases, allowing you to choose a higher-deductible (and therefore less expensive) plan.
Doesn’t this make sense? For the first $1,000 to $5,000 (whichever plan you choose) you’re spending your own money, which gives you a strong incentive to economize. Better to ration your own care than depend on someone else to do so. If you come down with pneumonia or need your gallbladder out, your insurance kicks in.
Naturally, you want to remain healthy and stay out of the hospital. That’s strong incentive to take care of yourself. Plus, you maintain the highest degree of freedom yet still have a safety net in case of emergency.
The incentive to limit one’s own expenses is what’s missing from government-sponsored health plans such as Medicaid. Somehow we need to find a way for everyone to have a stake in the expense. Is it fair to ask those who are actually working to economize when those who are not working receive unlimited care at no cost?
Everyone needs to pay something or the system will become unsustainable – it nearly is already. “Free” health care ultimately increases expenses for everyone.
Making health insurance like car insurance won’t fix everything, but it is a step in the right direction.
Finance
Granny’s Moonshine – Insurance Marketing Generates Tons of Insurance Leads to Crush Your Competition
My wife’s grandma lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Her mom grew up using an outhouse, and without any heat in the home.
Ma Betty (grandma) used to make moonshine and the family would use it for virtually any ailment they had.
Well, I’ve got some insurance moonshine for you that will cure your lead problems. I don’t know how you are currently generating insurance leads, but most agents “say” the get customers through referrals or by painfully picking up the phone and cold calling. Hopefully you’ve realized now that there IS a better way to generate business than through cold calling.
As an agent, I spent years hammering the phones trying to “beg” people to meet with me or let me give them a quote and, of course, I always told them I could save them money, or get them a low price. If you have ever been in that position, it is horrible. My good friend, Big Commission, who is also an insurance agent once told me if you are positioned incorrectly in the customer’s eyes, you are no better than the door-to-door salesman…just above pond scum in most of your clients eyes.
The secret is through direct response marketing. Direct marketing for insurance is no different than any other direct marketing except you have to be careful of whatever state regs you have.
The outline for Effective Direct Marketing is this:
1. Attention
2. Interest
3. Desire
4. Action
5. Irresistible Offer
Part of the Direct Marketing formula is creating a good offer.
The big challenge in insurance is that most states have rules about rebating, so you can’t really offer a cool premium, ipod, or giveaway. Instead just offer more information. Offer a report titled “7 secrets you must know before buying your next auto insurance policy”. This creates an element of expertise for you as the advisor, plus gives you the opportunity to be different than other agents.
Finance
Medpay, Auto Accidents and Acupuncture
If you’re injured in an automobile accident and you’re not sure how to get the medical treatment you need, look no further than Medpay. If the accident is severe enough, obviously you will be taken to a hospital right away and given the appropriate tests and treatments. For continuing services and less severe accidents, rest assured that you are probably already covered on your car insurance policy under Medpay. This insurance can be used by you to receive any medical treatment recognized and accepted by the medical community, including acupuncture.
So, what is Medpay. It stands for medical payments coverage and if you have car insurance, chances are you have Medpay on the policy. After an accident report has been filed and you have a claim number with your insurance company, you can use your coverage immediately. The health care provider you select will call to verify your Medpay benefits and start treatments as soon as possible. Verification usually only takes a few minutes. The bills for treatment are sent directly to the insurance company, with no out of pocket expense to you.
Are there any limitations to the coverage? Depending on your insurance policy, you may have $5000, $10,000 or $15,000 worth of Medpay coverage on your policy. This is the cheapest health insurance available and most people don’t even know they have it. The cost on your policy is minimal and it’s worth your while to pay an extra couple of dollars to increase the value of coverage to $10,000 or $15,000 if it’s at the lower end. You can still get a lot of treatments for $5000, but considering how cheap it is, I highly recommend getting more coverage. Another limitation is time. Most auto policies give you just one year to use Medpay benefits after an accident. The last limitation is that it will not cover experimental treatments.
Acupuncture is an accepted form of treatment and is especially helpful in treating pain from automobile accidents. The gentle approach of acupuncture helps to treat pain and relax muscle spasms to reduce nerve impingement. In cases such as whip-lash, you’re probably going to get the option of pain-killers and muscle relaxants from the doctor. For those who can’t or don’t want to take medications, acupuncture is a perfect modality. Acupuncture treatments will stop muscles spasms allowing the spine to naturally move back in place. Three treatments a week for the first 2-3- weeks, 2 treatments a week for a couple of more weeks and usually the patient is completely recovered. Some patients ween down to one treatment a week, then come in twice a month before stopping treatments.
Check out your insurance policy today to make sure you have Medpay on your policy. In some states it’s required. Feel free to call your insurance agent and see what the price difference is to increase the amount of coverage. Finally, if you get in an accident and you need pain relief, choose acupuncture. It’s cost-effective, all natural and the bottom line is….it works.
