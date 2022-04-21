Finance
Insurance Facts You May Not Know
Formal insurance coverage has been arguably there for individuals and business since the late 1800’s. For the layman, though, not everything in a homeowner, auto, property and commercial policy is what it may seem.
On a practical level, it’s important to meet with an experienced independent agent to review your needs, explain options and plans and shop the network for tailored coverage at a competitive quote, while being there at your hour of a claim need.
This article serves to present the other view on insurance – fun facts that will tickle your interest and ease the seriousness of life while perhaps offering opportunities you never thought existed.
Guess what?
• While most people realize that a good driver will have a better insurance score, leading to cheaper premium rates, certain professionals, like teachers, accountants, engineers and nurses are also placed in a ‘high probability’ category to drive carefully and avoid accidents.
• There is a form of insurance for (of all things) alien abduction!
• Some coffee company executives wanted to be sure that their official taster would retain his excellent sense of taste so they bought a $10 million policy to that effect!
• Presenting the bride with an expensive diamond engagement ring is a tradition that is based on protection. A form of insurance – so to speak – the costly ring would be hers to keep as compensation in the event the groom got cold feet about tying the knot!
• Golfing in Japan becomes an expensive endeavor if you happen to be the winner – obligating you to host a celebration and sponsoring pricey alcoholic beverages for your admirers. Golfing pros often opt to buy insurance in case they win to cover the ‘damages’.
• If you wish, you can purchase a life insurance policy if you fall into a fit of laughter that kills you!
• A famous circus insured their performing rhino and elephant so that they could cushion the damages in the event of illness or death.
• Question: Who insures traveling international athletes? Answer: They get coverage from insurance companies in their home country as well as in their hosting country.
• When one avid sportsman chose to swim across the English Channel in a bathtub, he acquired insurance from a company that undertook the risk with one stipulation: the tub needed a stopper that would prevent water from seeping in!
• If you are in the market for a new vehicle, keep in mind that statistically, there are more collision claims associated with a 2-door car.
Dental Surgery
Dental science deals with diseases that inflict a person’s mouth — especially the teeth. There are different kinds of dental illnesses and most can be dealt with externally with the help of dental tools or medication. However, some illnesses are graver and require dental surgery to ensure proper healing and repair.
The most common of all dental surgery is the extraction of a tooth. Simple extractions can be done by a dentist or an oral surgeon and are performed on teeth that are visible in the mouth, usually under local anesthetic. Surgical extractions involve the removal of teeth that are not easily accessed, either because of a crack under the gum line or because it is impacted. Thedentist makes an incision into the gum to reach the tooth, and this sometimes may also require the removal of overlying bone tissue with a drill.
Another common reason for a dental surgery is to insert a new fake tooth or a dental implant. Sometimes a deep cavity in the tooth can only be filled with an implant or the tooth is extract fully and replaced by a fake tooth through surgery. This surgery also needs local anesthesia, as the pain is probably too much for a patient to withstand.
Although, the above mentioned are the most common reasons for a dental surgeon, there are cases where surgery must take place for other reasons too. These would include, fitting braces on extremely uneven teeth to bring them to an even formation, fitting permanent dentures, for root canal treatment and other types of procedures on gums.
Comparison of the Best Texas Homeowners Insurance Companies
In order to find the best Texas homeowners insurance company it is important to do your research and compare rates, policies, and discounts from a number of different home insurance companies in TX. Here is a Texas homeowners insurance company review of some of the top home insurers in Texas:
AIG Advantage Insurance Company
AIG Advantage Insurance Company prides itself on offering high quality insurance plans at a competitive rate. AIG offers customizable plans depending on each individual client’s needs. With various options in the homeowners’ insurance plans, clients are able to select the coverage they need, while avoiding paying for things they don’t need. AIG offers typical homeowners insurance coverage such as theft, fire, and water damage, but also offers additional options such as rebuilding costs, additional living expenses, landscaping coverage, lock replacement, etc. These additional features are appealing to many clients who wish to customize their insurance plan.
AIG Advantage falls into the “XI” category based on financial size, meaning it is a $750 Million to $1 Billion company with a financial outlook for years to come as “stable.” AIG Advantage received an “A+,” or superior, rating from the regulating agency A.M. Best. Overall, AIG Advantage is an excellent homeowners insurance provider based on its ratings, financial stability, and customization of plans.
Universal Insurance Company of Texas
Universal Insurance Company of Texas is a subsidiary of Universal Insurance Holdings of North America, owned by Universal Group, Inc. Based out of San Antonio, Texas, this insurance company provides homeowners insurance to consumers. Types of homeowner coverage include burglary, theft, fire, and other damages to a home, depending on the selected insurance policy.
Universal Insurance Company recently earned a rating of “A,” or excellent, by A.M. Best, as well as the same rating from the regulating agency Demotech, Inc. Universal Insurance Company of Texas has maintained great customer service ratings, as they received no reported complaints as compared to the national median. Universal Insurance Company of Texas is a very financially stable company, with a unique Reinsurance program in place to continue its financial stability in the future.
Texas Farmers Insurance Company
Based out of Austin, Texas Farmers Insurance Company is a large provider of homeowner’s insurance policies to residents of Texas. The insurance policies of this provider consist of three main areas: dwellings and structures, personal property, and personal liability. Customers with Texas Farmers Insurance plans receive coverage for their home and other detached properties, personal belongings within their home, as well as coverage for someone who gets injured on the property and damages to the property. This comprehensive, all-inclusive aspect makes Texas Farmers Insurance Company popular among customers.
The company itself is quite large, falling into the $2 Billion or greater category, with a stable outlook for its financial future. Filed customer service complaints are virtually nonexistent for this company, as compared to the industry average. Texas Farmers Insurance Company was also rated excellent, an “A” grade, by the regulating agency A.M. Best, which makes it a reliable company.
Travelers of Texas Insurance Company
Travelers Insurance Company’s homeowners policy is unique because it not only provides the all-inclusive aspect of typical policies, but it also allows clients to choose extra options to fit the policy best with their own needs. For example, some coverage options offered by Travelers include identity theft protection, valuable items protections, flood coverage (not covered under many homeowners policies), and boat insurance for small personal watercrafts. These options can come at large costs with other insurance companies, but are offered as an additional option with a Travelers of Texas Insurance Company policy.
It is important to know, however, that according to NAIC.org, Travelers did receive a small amount of customer service complaints for the year 2006, mainly regarding delays in claim handling and unsatisfactory settlements. Overall, though, Travelers of Texas Insurance Company did receive an “A+,” superior, rating according to A.M. Best, and was given a stable financial outlook for future years.
SF Insurance of Texas
SF Insurance may be one of the most common, well-known insurance companies, insuring over 15 million homes today. SF’s viewpoint is that the broad protection of a Texas homeowners insurance policy doesn’t have to come at an expensive price. Reasonable rates, as well as premier customer service makes SF a common choice for an insurance provider. An interesting aspect of SF is that they also provide coverage to manufactured homes, which many insurance companies ignore. Owners of manufactured homes may find SF to be one of the most accommodating insurance providers for this type of coverage.
SF did receive customer service complaints for the past year, mainly regarding claim handling delays. SF Insurance – Texas falls into the “XIII” financial size category, a $1.25 Billion to $1.5 Billion company. Its financial outlook is stable, and it was recently rated “B++,” or good, by A.M. Best. The broad range of options and coverage, though, may outweigh the slightly lower ratings of this company.
Compare Texas Homeowners Insurance Companies Now!
No one insurance company is best for every Texas resident so shop around and see which one will best meet your needs.
Premium Bonds
Introduced in 1956 by Harold Macmillan, premium bond is defined as a government bond which is priced greater than par. According to National Savings and Investments (NS&I), around 23 million people are premium bond holders.
Issued by the UK government’s National Savings and Investments scheme, premium bond is an easy and secure way to save money along with a chance of winning tax-free prizes. It ensures investors that their capital remains 100% safe. Generally, there are two types of premium bonds – non callable bonds and callable bonds.
A premium bondholder invests money in the government. Instead of paying interest to bond holders, the government pays money into a prize fund and provides the bondholder a chance to win tax-free prizes. Premium bonds cannot be held in joint names and are not transferable to another person. One of the major advantages is that all or a part of premium bonds can be cashed any time you want.
The bond holder is assigned with a series of numbers for each £1 invested. For instance, 100 bond numbers are provided for the purchase of £100 worth of bonds. Therefore the bondholder has 100 chances of winning a prize. The random number is generated by a machine called Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment (ERNIE). Every month a draw is made and the bondholder can win anything from £50 to £1million. The prize you win from the draw is free of UK Income and Capital Gains Tax.
Premium bonds can be bought by phone or one can get the application form from the post office. The application can be downloaded from the internet also. Premium bonds allow an investor to invest a minimum amount of £100; they are sold in multiples of £10. The maximum holding limit is up to a total of £30,000. Any one who is aged 16 years or above can apply for premium bonds. For children under 16, premium bonds are bought by their parents, or guardians.
