Insurance Facts You May Not Know

Share Pin 0 Shares

Formal insurance coverage has been arguably there for individuals and business since the late 1800’s. For the layman, though, not everything in a homeowner, auto, property and commercial policy is what it may seem.

On a practical level, it’s important to meet with an experienced independent agent to review your needs, explain options and plans and shop the network for tailored coverage at a competitive quote, while being there at your hour of a claim need.

This article serves to present the other view on insurance – fun facts that will tickle your interest and ease the seriousness of life while perhaps offering opportunities you never thought existed.

Guess what?

• While most people realize that a good driver will have a better insurance score, leading to cheaper premium rates, certain professionals, like teachers, accountants, engineers and nurses are also placed in a ‘high probability’ category to drive carefully and avoid accidents.

• There is a form of insurance for (of all things) alien abduction!

• Some coffee company executives wanted to be sure that their official taster would retain his excellent sense of taste so they bought a $10 million policy to that effect!

• Presenting the bride with an expensive diamond engagement ring is a tradition that is based on protection. A form of insurance – so to speak – the costly ring would be hers to keep as compensation in the event the groom got cold feet about tying the knot!

• Golfing in Japan becomes an expensive endeavor if you happen to be the winner – obligating you to host a celebration and sponsoring pricey alcoholic beverages for your admirers. Golfing pros often opt to buy insurance in case they win to cover the ‘damages’.

• If you wish, you can purchase a life insurance policy if you fall into a fit of laughter that kills you!

• A famous circus insured their performing rhino and elephant so that they could cushion the damages in the event of illness or death.

• Question: Who insures traveling international athletes? Answer: They get coverage from insurance companies in their home country as well as in their hosting country.

• When one avid sportsman chose to swim across the English Channel in a bathtub, he acquired insurance from a company that undertook the risk with one stipulation: the tub needed a stopper that would prevent water from seeping in!

• If you are in the market for a new vehicle, keep in mind that statistically, there are more collision claims associated with a 2-door car.