Internet Network Marketing – How To Prosper Using 3 Simple Steps
On the brains of most network marketers struggling in their business is how do I do internet network marketing? A few of you may have even lost a prospect to someone they found online who is doing internet network marketing.
In this article I am going to break down a simple strategy for you to better understand how internet network marketing works and how to go about leveraging the internet with your current business.
How Does Internet Network Marketing Work?
First off, you must realize that the core concepts and fundamentals of internet network marketing are essentially the same as traditional offline marketing. It comes down to 3 basic steps.
Step 1 is build a list of people who are open to what you have to offer.
Step 2 is where you build a relationship with that list through a semi-automated email marketing follow up process.
Step 3 is to market to that list.
So let’s start with building a list, which are better known in the industry as leads. Leads are built differently online than they are offline. When you come online there are millions of other people, websites and companies shouting that their products and concepts are the best.
Internet Network Marketing is not Pitching Your Business
Generally, people who begin internet network marketing come online still doing the same thing they did offline which was pitching family, friends and anyone who can fog a mirror. You know what I am talking about if you have been on Facebook and accepted a friend request and then your wall is filled up with join my company or this product rocks or something like that.
To be effective online requires a different strategy all together and you have to stand out among all the noise that is going on in order to succeed. So how do we go about this? Simple, while everyone else is in essence saying the same thing, you come from a position of providing value to everyone. No pitching, no selling, just giving value.
Internet Network Marketing: Building Your List
You can give value in so many ways and it would take writing several articles and risking carpal tunnel to explain it in detail. But you can use several separate strategies to build your list. Strategies like video marketing, article marketing, Facebook marketing, social media and many more.
Internet Network Marketing: Building Relationships
Next in our internet network marketing business, you have to build a relationship with the people on your list. This is the same concept that has been used for years with traditional network marketing before the internet. People join people who they know, like and trust. So you have to build that foundation of trust with people for them to join you in your internet marketing business. You also have to mean it, okay. You cannot say that you care about that persons success when you really do not.
You can do this a few different ways and they all work with internet network marketing. You can start an email auto-responder with a whole set of emails that go out every day with a message having them go check out this training you did. When they go there they see a video of you and see the value that you’re able to provide to them.
You can also build relationships actively on social sites like Facebook and MySpace. If you love connecting, chatting it up with people and you’ve got the time, then you can go have a ball doing that. You can also combine several methods to build a relationship with your leads.
Internet Network Marketing: Solutions to Problems
Once the relationship has been built or late in the process, you can market different affiliate products to help them with what ever problem they are having in their businesses. Maybe they want to learn how to set up a blog, do videos or setup PPC campaigns. You can help them with that through affiliate products.
Finally, now that you have provided so much value to their lives and opened doors that they did not even know existed until you graced them with your presence, at this point they will be more open to joining you in your opportunity. And if they do not, you’ve just built a strong relationship with a person of similar views and interests, that could develop into a more mutually beneficial relationship as time goes by.
Data-Driven Marketing Starts With Data, Not Software
Organizations are well aware that the key to influencing a customer or prospect is to reach them at the right time in their purchase journey. Multi-channel marketing powered by a single, organized, integrated view of consumers empowers companies to perform successful data-driven marketing. Data-driven marketing success relies on two items:
1. Single customer view (sometimes referred to as 360 degree view)
2. Actionable marketing data
Single Customer View
To develop a single customer view of all consumers requires an organization to integrate all of their customer and prospect marketing information into a central location. The key is to match all of the data available for one individual to that specific individual. Connecting every aspect of one consumer to all of the different variables that pertain to that consumer can be a daunting task. But when done correctly, the single customer view offers a wealth of knowledge to marketers. Using the single view of a consumer, organizations can analyze and understand the complete consumer journey. This knowledge provides companies the data-driven ability to deploy the right message at the right time using the right channel to the right recipient.
Actionable Marketing Data
To provide customers and prospects with personalized, relevant, and timely interactions, marketers must have actionable marketing data. Actionable data means your data is always Trustworthy, Accessible, Fresh & Integrated (TAFI). Without actionable data, organizations do not have the foundation necessary to perform data-driven marketing. The myriad of marketing systems utilized by companies to perform cross-channel marketing are only as good as the data being leveraged by a given system. Data-driven marketing starts with data, not software.
Data-Driven Marketing Success is within Your Reach
Developing a single customer view from all of your marketing data and ensuring your marketing data is actionable is within reach. A marketing database provides marketers with a fully integrated, reliable, 360 degree view of the customer that empowers their data-driven marketing initiatives.. A marketing database also provides various software systems and platforms with actionable, integrated data to send personalized, relevant, and timely interactions throughout the consumer’s purchase journey.
Data-Driven Marketing Database Solution
A single customer view is only available to organizations who are able to fully integrates pertinent data into a central location. A database solution provides companies with a central location and a data-driven marketing database solution. A marketing database houses information such as where and how products are purchased, when and what was purchased, dollar amount spent, and customer demographic/lifestyle, and firmographic information. Insightful marketing data gives database marketers the ability to create targeted marketing campaigns that their audience will relate to and act on. How? The ability to extract all marketing data-from internal and external sources-allows direct marketers to create a three-dimensional portrait of their customers. Marketers can create this image because they have access to a wide variety of detailed information about each individual. Then, direct marketers are easily able to determine the interests their customers and prospects have, their preferred communication channel, and which offers they are most likely to respond to. Ultimately, organizations can pull finely-tuned lists for their marketing campaigns or use the data for cross-channel marketing via other marketing software systems and platforms.
A true data-driven database solution allows companies to integrate items such as the following.
- Customer and/or prospect data
- Multi-channel contact data (e.g., postal address, email address, text messaging, phone number, mobile push, social media, etc.)
- Recency, Frequency and Monetary data
- Multi-level managed data (e.g., email, individual, household, residence, unique business, unique email address, etc.)
- Attributes of customers and/or prospects (e.g., interests, preferences or affinities)
- Demographic/lifestyle, and firmographic data
- Segmentation data
- Campaign history
- Marketing touch tracking/promotion history
- Multi-channel suppression and opt-out data
A fully integrated data-driven database solution provides marketers the ability to gather additional information on their customers and prospects that drives campaign response rates, sales, and ROI. Data-driven marketing starts with data, not software.
To learn more about the benefits of data-driven marketing database solution go to http://www.dovetaildatabase.com/marketing-database-solution-experts.
Marketing Operations Elevates Public Relations and Communications Professionals
Is your marketing department taking advantage of MOM and MRM? Do you have
BAM and DAM systems in place? Do you know how to measure NPV? Do you even
know what I’m talking about?
If so, you may not be a “Quant” (a marketing scientist or specialist in marketing
analytics) but you’re certainly ready to seize a leadership role and spur your
company into the new world of Marketing Operations.
Marketing Operations (AKA MOM or Marketing Operations Management) seeks to
improve performance and measure ROI through sustainable processes, best
practices and clearly-defined metrics. Admired technology companies (like Intel, IBM
and Adobe) are hiring VP or director-level individuals to refine and fine-tune their
marketing organizations to run with an operational focus. Market research firms like
Gartner and Forrester are also rolling out new research services with a heavy focus
on Marketing Operations. And the first U.S. conference on Marketing Operations was
held in New York this past May.
Marketing operations tackles:
(1) measuring the performance of marketing effectiveness;
(2) ensuring appropriate marketing organization;
(3) deploying marketing processes, tools and infrastructure;
(4) managing marketing skill development; and
(5) building a sense of community across the marketing discipline.
Why should you care?
For starters, Marketing Operations is a great vehicle for becoming more strategic
and less buried in task. It equips you to talk the language that C-level executives
appreciate, take control of your destiny and ultimately become more valuable to
your organizations. Best of all, you can address head-on the issues that affect you
directly and also represent corporate America’s biggest challenges, including how
to:
(1) define meaningful success metrics from which performance can be measured
(one type of measure, NPV or Net Present Value, calculates the present value of an
investment’s future net cash flows minus the initial investment);
(2) optimally leverage resources in increasingly thinner marketing departments
(MRM or Marketing Resource Management focuses on workflow, role definition,
project management, planning, budgeting and other resource allocation strategies);
(3) more effectively manage shared knowledge so insight is retained even after key
employees move on, enabling more informed decision-making (knowledge
management strategies include BAM or Brand Asset Management, and DAM or
Digital Asset Management); and perhaps most importantly
(4) replicate successful marketing programs so marketing best practices are
institutionalized (and you aren’t).
Three Things You Should Do Before Launching a Pay Per Click Advertising Campaign
In business, you have to stay current on the technology that is available to market and advertise products and services. Along with understanding the tools and options, a business has to be ready to use it to the advantage correctly. Many ad agencies want to follow the beaten path and are happy to take your hard-earned money for a standard job that won’t necessarily reach the customers that need to be reached. With a quality PPC campaign and some preparation, you can be sure you get the right exposure and needed traffic boost. Here are three things you should do before launching a pay per click advertising campaign.
- Plan and organize information accordingly
- Using geographical regions
Many sites come with the option of setting geographical regions. Having these settings set precisely makes a paid search much more efficient and ends up saving money and prevents unqualified clicks which waste resources, squander potential first time opportunity, and discourage customers.
A paid search set up will work best when different groups and targets have been identified and targeted individually instead of a single burst of words lumped together into one. This allows for multiple intake via different logic paths as well as provides you a method of tracking and analyzing that will come in handy down the road.
- Using negative keywords
Taking some time to hone in on your particular service will reveal the correct keywords as stated above. However, some ideas are too broad and will divert too much traffic away from your intended audience as well as lead to unsuccessful searches. Creating a list of words that are affiliated with your product or service but rule yours out, called negative keywords, is a good way to focus the search “lens” and make sure you are zeroing in appropriately.
- Tracking
If you have done the aforementioned tips you will be able to track your progress in the form of valuable data. This data will give you click rates, location, and be able to show you which of your online ads in your campaign are getting the job done and which ones need to moved elsewhere. The use of data allows for a fluid and living process that can fine tune itself and continue to increase in efficiencies and effectiveness.
- Optimized websites
You can do all of the previous steps and miss the point that counts by having a badly set up or unappealing website. Having sites that are well updated with interesting content, good copy, strong calls to action, and solid logos and branding will be essential to converting clicks.
Use these three steps before you set up your ad project and watch your success increase.
