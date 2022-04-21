News
JKSSB : Syllabus For Upcoming VLW Posts : Check Here
Sub: Syllabus for written test (Objective Type) for VLW ( Village level Worker) posts
Time: 03 Hrs, Marks: 120
JKSSB Syllabus for VLW Posts
GENERAL ENGLISH 15Marks
MATHEMATICS 15 Marks
HISTORY 15 Marks
CIVICS 15 Marks
GEOGRAPHY 15 Marks
GENERAL SCIENCE 15 Marks
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE AND CURRENT AFFAIRS 15 Marks
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE WITH SPECIAL REFERENCE TO J&K 15 Marks
GENERAL ENGLISH 15 Marks
Paragraph writing / Comprehension
Editing / Proof Reading.
Rearranging of jumbled sentences
Dialogue
Narration
Models
Articles
Paragraph writing with blanks to be filled in with the following Phrases, Pronouns, Homonyms / homophones, Tenses.
Clauses
Punctuation
Synonyms and antonyms
Pairs of words and their use in meaningful sentences.
Idioms and phrases.
Uses of Prepositions
MATHEMATICS 15 Marks
Problems on finding Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following cubes, cubiods, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders / cones. Frustum of a cone.
Problems involving converting one type of metalic solid into another and other mixed problems.
Profit and loss
Simple / Compound interest.
Linear equations with two variables.
Progression / BODMAS
Probability: Simple problems on Single event.
HISTORY 15 Marks
Revolt of 1857 • Causes and Effects.
Rise Of National Movement – Factors.
Formation of the Indian National Congress in 1885 and Role of Moderates.
Factors leading to the rise of Extremism in the Congress with special reference to the Partition of Bengal.
Important dates and historical events with reference to India
Boycott and Swadeshi Movement. (vii) Rise of Muslim League in 1906: Causes
Khilafat Movement and the Non-Cooperation Movement.
Quit India Movement.
(x) Independence and Partition of India.
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The first-round playoff schedule is set for the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls versus the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
The best-of-seven series started Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with TV coverage on TNT. Games 1, 2 and 3 also will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.
Here’s the schedule for the entire series, with times and TV (all times Central):
- Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
- Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
- Game 3 on Friday: Bucks at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ABC-7, NBCSCH)
- Game 4 on Sunday: Bucks at Bulls, noon (ABC-7)
- Game 5 on Wednesday: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
- Game 6 on April 29: Bucks at Bulls, TBD
- Game 7 on May 1: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games. The reigning NBA champions are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t lost a game to the Bulls since Dec. 27, 2017.
- Jan. 22: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
- March 4: Bucks 118, Bulls 112
- March 22: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
- April 5: Bucks 127, Bulls 106
The Bulls were 1-14 this season against the top four Eastern Conference seeds — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.
()
