Joey Gallo left out of Yankees’ starting lineup Wednesday
DETROIT — Joey Gallo was out of the lineup Wednesday after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts on Tuesday night.
“I mean, whatever’s best for the team. I know I haven’t been getting great results right now,” Gallo said before the Yankees took on the Tigers at Comerica Park. “It’s part of the process of playing the full season and whatnot. There’s guys playing really well, helping us win games. So I think that it’s more important that these guys are gonna help us win and while I’m figuring it out.”
Gallo had four hits through 11 games — all of them singles. He walked six times and struck out 15 times in 33 at-bats this season.
He’s slashed .121/.256/.121 with a .378 OPS so far this season.
Gallo has struggled since being traded to the Yankees from the Rangers at last year’s deadline. In 58 games last season, Gallo slashed .160/.303/.404 with 13 homers in 118 at-bats. He struck out 88 times as a Yankee and 213 times overall in 2021.
Aaron Boone said the Yankees expect Gallo to get on base and hit for power. Right now he’s not doing either.
He spent Wednesday in the cages “working his (butt) off,” according to first-year hitting coach Dillon Lawson, who’s actually encouraged by what Gallo so far this year. Lawson even used Gallo as an example of how the Yankees’ offense is ready to break out.
“Look at what Joey Gallo is doing to pitches in the strike zone,” Lawson said. “Where it’s not his typical MO, where he just hits balls hard, but how frequently he’s hitting balls right now is something that he’s done in the past, and he’s always had results come with it. And so right now, that would be one of those things that shows itself before the results. Where his contact rate on strikes right now is it’s major league average. It isn’t like he’s swinging and missing 10% more or 20% more… like you might see in a normal cold streak for a player.
“He’s doing a great job of making contact and when he does make contact, it’s hard contact,” Lawson continued. “It’s just right at an infielder or it’s right at an outfielder or he hits a ball that isn’t out for the first time in 131 balls like it ‘s been in the past.”
Gallo is an extreme example of the Yankees’ offensive struggles. They went into Wednesday night’s game: 26th in the majors in runs scored (34); 20th in OPS (.657); 24th in slugging (.346); 27th in hitting with runners in scoring position (.208); and 27th in hitting with RISP and two outs (.100).
“We are all trying to settle in and so I fully expect the offensive outburst with runs to show itself,” Lawson said. “But I think if you look at a lot of the process, the way that guys are going about at bats, the things that happen right before the results show themselves, all of those things are really going well. So some of the things that the lack of the runs crossing surprised me and given the fact that the hitters are as prepared as they are and they have good approaches at the plate, and then even some of the stuff where it’s like quality contact without the ball finding green grass.
“So I’m looking forward to the offensive outbursts, but I’m really excited about the process that guys have gone through, up to this point.”
GOOD TO GO
Without delving into the personal medical history of his players, Boone confirmed again that he expects the Yankees to have a full roster when they head to Toronto on May 1.
Unvaccinated players were given an exemption last year to travel to Canada and play the Blue Jays at the end of the 2021 season. That exemption expired in January and was not renewed. No foreigners are allowed to travel to Canada without being fully vaccinated.
()
Maple Grove police: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting surrenders; 40-mile dispute began in St. Cloud
The suspect in a road rage shooting that left one man dead last weekend surrendered to authorities Wednesday, officials say.
The suspect, a 30-year-old man who has not been charged, turned himself in to the Maple Grove Police Department, which transferred him to the Hennepin County Jail, according to a news release issued by Maple Grove police. The news release did not name the suspect.
William Floyd Haire, 61, of Buffalo, Minn., was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after being involved in an altercation with another motorist as he was driving from St. Cloud to the Twin Cities, the news release said. Police said the dispute played out over more than 40 miles.
Police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the area of Hennepin County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Officers found the injured Haire in a car off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
He died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MN Senate bonding chair looks to ‘fix what we own,’ not build new
Don’t expect to see a lot of “shiny new buildings” in the Minnesota Senate’s state construction bill this year.
Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Tom Bakk, an independent from Cook, made that clear Wednesday when he launched a series of hearings on $5.5 billion in building requests from state agencies and local governments.
Bakk said he plans to focus on repairing and maintaining the buildings and lands that the state already owns.
“Asset preservation is my top priority,” he said in an interview before the hearing. “Just nuts and bolts. … Let’s fix what we own.”
For too long, he said, lawmakers have failed to provide the dollars needed to keep the state’s infrastructure in good repair.
Legislators start with good intentions, he said, but soon members start sticking their pet projects in what’s called the “bonding bill,” and the “preservation numbers shrink. Then every bonding cycle we fall further and further behind.”
Explainer: Minnesota has a big budget surplus. So why borrow for infrastructure?
That perception was reinforced at the hearing as officials from the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota State higher education system, the Department of Natural Resources and Corrections Department formally presented their infrastructure requests to the committee.
Both the U and Minnesota State officials said “higher education asset preservation and replacement” is their No. 1 priority. The U asked for $200 million for repairs and improvements this year and Minnesota State requested $150 million.
Mike Berthelsen, the U’s vice president for university services, said more than half that system’s buildings are over 50 years old. Minnesota State Associate Vice Chancellor Brian Yolitz said two-thirds of their facilities are more than 40 years old, and the backlog of maintenance on them has grown by 63 percent in the last 10 years.
“In a nutshell, it’s about keeping our campuses warm, safe, dry and current,” Yolitz said.
Bakk shared their goals. In order to free up money for upgrading their facilities, he said, “I’m not interested in new square footage for college campuses.”
Higher education is changing with more courses offered online or in hybrid settings, he continued. “We won’t need as much classroom space.”
Bakk said his emphasis on preserving existing infrastructure will be a “hard sell. … It’s not as sexy as building new buildings and doing ribbon cuttings, but I think it’s time to get caught up.”
This was only the second Senate bonding committee hearing this year. The first was simply a review of Gov. Tim Walz’s request for a record $2.7 billion for infrastructure projects.
Leaders of the Senate Republican majority said that’s too expensive, but they have not yet set a spending target for the bonding committee.
DFL PROPOSAL COMING
In the DFL-controlled House, leaders said they’d be willing to spend even more. But it takes a three-fifths supermajority in both houses to pass bonding bills. So House Republicans and Senate DFLers have the power to help shape the final bills.
The House bonding committee has held hearings on dozens of bonding requests this session.
“Our committee will be unveiling its proposal soon after the (Easter/Passover) break,” House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement last week, “and we plan to make use of the state bond rating and interest rates to bring forward a robust bonding bill that doesn’t let this opportunity pass us by but delivers for Minnesotans.”
Bakk said he has talked to House and Senate leaders of both parties about passing a bonding bill and thinks it will get done this year.
State agencies requested $4.2 billion for infrastructure projects this year, and more than 400 cities, counties and nonprofit organizations asked for another $1.2 billion.
They never get all they wish for. Over the past decade, bonding bills have averaged $775 million in even-numbered years like this one and $220 million in odd-numbered ones.
Karen Klein: Confused about the second COVID booster? So are some of the experts
Vaccine resisters have accused the federal government of pushing COVID-19 shots without ensuring that the benefits outweigh the risks. But what about when one of the people raising questions about the latest round of jabs is Paul A. Offit, arguably the most prominent supporter of vaccines in the nation, a vocal force against people who spread silly myths about vaccination and himself the developer of a vaccine against rotavirus?
Well, then you listen more closely.
Offit has concerns about additional boosters. Other prominent vaccine experts have been raising questions too, including Phil Krause, a former deputy director of the FDA Office of Vaccines Research and Review, and Luciana Borio, formerly the agency’s acting chief scientist, who co-wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled “You Likely Don’t Need a Fourth Covid Shot.” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said waning immunity makes repeated boosting unsustainable.
They are not against inoculations for COVID-19. Quite the opposite. The science is clear that the vaccine is remarkably effective at preventing hospitalization and death from a virus that has killed nearly 1 million Americans.
Offit says a second booster is probably a good idea for the most vulnerable people — those of very advanced age, with compromised immunity or co-morbidities such as diabetes. But he says the government has made the fourth dose available to large swaths of the population who don’t need it. (Notably, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t call for people to get the fourth dose; instead, it said that people 50 and older and those with health problems are allowed to receive it, and suggested they consult their doctors.)
Talking to a doctor is a good idea, Offit said, but this time around even doctors’ knowledge is limited because neither the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee — of which he’s a member — nor the equivalent at the CDC met in a public session to consider the second booster. Though the panel is advisory, the usual process of reviewing evidence, examining data, discussing the pros and cons of expanding use of a vaccine or other medication helps inform the public.
What was the rush? Hospitalization and infection rates continue to be low, though the latter have been rising again.
Some experts say the evidence for additional COVID-19 booster shots in a healthy population is weak. A new study out of Israel, where fourth doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were widely administered, found that they resulted in additional antibodies but provided little protection against infection and waned quickly. Cases of severe illness were down, but scientists on both sides of the issue say there were methodological problems with the study and the results were reported too soon to evaluate whether that group received better long-term protection against serious disease than people who received just a third dose.
Much of the public still is confused about what protection means, and for good reason. When people hear that a vaccine’s protection wanes quickly, they think it no longer is effective. But a vaccine against this disease was unlikely to prevent actual infection for long, Offit told me. That’s because the nature of coronaviruses is that they move quickly, which means infection can be prevented only by antibodies in the bloodstream. Vaccines prompt the body to make those antibodies before infection can take hold, but their ability to do that falls off after a few months.
Vaccines are much better at providing lasting protection against serious disease. That’s not a weaker version of protection from infection; it’s a different process that employs memory cells that work more slowly than antibodies already in the bloodstream. Offit says these cells might last years; it’s not known exactly how long.
There’s no evidence, he says, that healthy young people needed anything beyond the two initial shots. People older than 65 and in good health appear to benefit from a booster, but he says there’s no clear evidence they need a second booster. But those with compromised immune systems or co-morbidities or the elderly suffering various health problems probably do need the additional dose, Offit said.
From Offit’s perspective, as long as the vaccines protect against severe disease, no more is needed except for those whose immune systems cannot mount a strong defense. Otherwise, we’re looking at vaccinating huge portions of the population every few months for minor illness. We don’t do that for any other disease.
Not only is it wasteful — those doses could do a lot more good for people in other countries who haven’t been able to get a first shot — but it’s potentially counterproductive. As safe as the vaccines are, they do result in significant if temporary side effects for more than a few people and, in very rare cases, serious side effects. That tiny chance of having a bad reaction is more than worth it when the payoff is preventing serious disease, but not if an extra booster isn’t giving additional long-term protection.
Other scientists agree with the FDA and CDC decisions. The FDA is saying an additional dose might be needed in the fall. The agency said it didn’t need its advisory committees to weigh in because the issue was straightforward; the CDC told CNBC that this was just an “incremental change.” It’s not certain at this point what the right path forward is now or will be, and there may be new COVID-19 variants in coming months — ones that call for more vaccination or different vaccines. But Offit raises worthwhile concerns that should be part of the federal government’s considerations.
The CDC has much of the raw data needed to understand vaccine protection better. The medical world, policy makers and the public could benefit from having that information to make decisions about this and future boosters.
Karin Klein is a Los Angeles Times Editorial Board member who writes about education, environment, food and science.
