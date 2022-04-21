News
Jon Bernthal: I’m not sexy enough for ‘American Gigolo’ reboot
Explainer: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
By JOSEPH KRAUSS
JERUSALEM (AP) — Everyone worried this might happen.
In the weeks before a rare confluence of major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays, with tens of thousands of visitors expected in Jerusalem for the first time since the pandemic, Israeli, Palestinian and Arab leaders discussed how to calm tensions.
Israel took steps to ease the conditions of its nearly 55-year military rule over millions of Palestinians, lifting some movement restrictions and issuing thousands of work permits. Israeli police said they would work to ensure everyone could pray in peace.
The goal was to avoid a repeat of last year, when weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem eventually helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.
It hasn’t worked out as planned.
Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank, triggering gunbattles. Clashes have broken out at a major site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims and rockets have been fired from Gaza.
Here’s a look at how we got here:
A WAVE OF ATTACKS
On March 22, a Palestinian citizen of Israel killed four people in a car-ramming and stabbing rampage in the city of Beersheba. Shooting attacks by Palestinians over the next three weeks, including in the heart of Tel Aviv, killed another 10.
Israeli authorities said the attackers acted mostly alone, and while Hamas and other militant groups cheered the attacks, none claimed them. Some of the assailants supported the Islamic State group, but there’s no evidence it organized the attacks.
Israel launched raids across the occupied West Bank, arresting dozens. Palestinians hurled stones and firebombs, and in Jenin, a longtime militant stronghold, gunbattles erupted.
At least 26 Palestinians have been killed, according to an Associated Press count, including the attackers and many who took part in the clashes. But the dead also include a lawyer and an 18-year-old woman who appear to have been bystanders, as well as an unarmed woman shot dead at a checkpoint.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state.
Israel has full control of over 60% of the West Bank, where it has built more than 130 settlements that are home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers. The increasingly unpopular Palestinian Authority administers major population centers and cooperates with Israel on security.
CLASHES IN JERUSALEM
On April 15, clashes erupted at dawn between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. The police say Palestinians hurled stones at them and in the direction of an adjacent Jewish holy site, forcing them to move in. Palestinians say they used excessive force.
More than 150 Palestinians and three Israeli police were wounded. Police fired rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades and Palestinians hurled stones and fireworks. At one point, police burst into the mosque itself to arrest suspected stone-throwers inside.
Smaller confrontations have broken out since then, and on Sunday, Palestinians pelted buses with stones just outside the Old City.
“A Hamas-led incitement campaign has been waged against Israel,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said this week. “Israel is doing everything so that all peoples, as always, can celebrate the holidays safely — Jews, Muslims and Christians.”
The sprawling esplanade where the mosque is located is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because two Jewish temples stood there in antiquity. It lies at the emotional core of the century-old conflict and has been ground zero for several outbreaks of violence.
The Palestinians view regular visits by nationalist and religious Jews under police escort as a provocation and possible prelude to Israel taking over the site or partitioning it. Israeli authorities say they are committed to maintaining the status quo.
The Old City is part of east Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move not recognized internationally and considers part of its capital. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.
Discriminatory policies in east Jerusalem support the expansion of Jewish settlements. Palestinians are systematically denied construction permits, forcing many to build without authorization, risking home demolition. Dozens of Palestinian families are at risk of being forcibly removed from their homes because of a decades-long campaign by settlers to expand the Jewish presence in east Jerusalem.
Jews born in Jerusalem are Israeli citizens. Most Palestinians refuse Israeli citizenship, but those who seek it must go through a long and uncertain bureaucratic process. Palestinians who spend too much time outside east Jerusalem, for work, study or family reasons, can lose their residency and be prohibited from returning. That policy does not apply to Jews.
ROCKETS FROM GAZA
On Monday night, a rocket was fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. The military intercepted it and carried out airstrikes. No one was hurt, and no one claimed the rocket — the first to be fired at Israel in months. Two more rockets were fired overnight, the army said Thursday, and Israel carried out more airstrikes.
Israel and Egypt have imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces 15 years ago. Unemployment hovers around 50%, electricity outages last around 12 hours a day, tap water is undrinkable, and Hamas remains firmly in power.
Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008, compounding the misery of the 2 million Palestinians who live in the narrow coastal strip. Gaza has barely started to rebuild after the most recent one, which left more than 250 Palestinians dead, including 129 civilians, according to the U.N. Fourteen people were killed in Israel.
Gaza’s woes long predate Hamas, which burst onto the scene in the late 1980s, during the first of two Palestinian uprisings against Israeli rule. The militant group — branded terrorists by Israel and Western countries — does not recognize Israel and has carried out numerous deadly attacks on Israeli civilians over the years.
More than half of the 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza are the descendants of refugees from what is now Israel who fled or were driven out during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.
Around 60% of Palestinians in all three territories are under the age of 30, with little or no memory of the Mideast peace process, which broke down more than a decade ago.
“We have a very radicalized generation,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, a political science professor at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University “They don’t really care if we go to another war with Israel or not, whether it’s over Al-Aqsa or any other thing.”
Anthony Rizzo homers, doubles as Yankees bats wake up in 5-3 win over Tigers
DETROIT — There is more than one way for the Yankees to get it done. The bombers may be built for power, but Anthony Rizzo thinks the scratching and clawing to win games they have done in the early season will pay off. Wednesday night, Rizzo did both. He hammered his fourth home run of the season, doubled, scored on an infield single and stole a base. It all added up to the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park.
It was the second straight win for the Yankees (7-5) and just the third time this season the Bombers’ bats have scored more than four runs.
“I think with games like this in parks like this, you need to scratch away scratch runs,” the first baseman said. “No, it’s early and guys have been selfless with their bunts, getting guys over. That’s winning baseball. Or you can scratch and claw one or two runs in tough games when it’s not going the way you want to go. We’ll just be better for it in the long run.”
The Yankees got all that from Rizzo and another strong night from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had his fourth multi-hit game and first RBI as a Yankee.
But it wasn’t just the bats that scratched and clawed Wednesday. Starter Luis Severino wasn’t sharp, but the right-hander gave the Yankees five innings allowing just one run.
“He wasn’t great. He didn’t necessarily have his best stuff, but I thought he navigated really well. He made really big pitches and I thought he finished great,” Aaron Boone said. “Told him after the fourth (he was) going back out but it’s a pretty short leash and and I thought it was his best inning; a really clean delivery, finished with the top of the order and really, I thought was throwing the ball really well to finish strong.”
Through 12 games, the Yankees pitching has been its strength. Before Wednesday’s game, the Yankees were 20th in the majors in runs scored. First-year hitting coach Dillon Lawson reiterated that the hitters were settling in and the underlying numbers he cares about were indicating that they were on the way to breaking out.
“Everyone’s human,” Lawson said about the Yankees’ meager offensive production so far this season. “When you put hard work and effort into anything and then same thing with your career you want to reap the reward. So of course there are frustrations with it. But this is baseball and we’re in a day and age of baseball where pitching is amazing and ever evolving. And so the frustrations are daily for hitters. It isn’t anything that we’re not used to.”
He said the players working through the process would make them more comfortable and lead to production.
“They take comfort in that and know that the game of baseball is always going to be frustrating for hitters and position players,” Lawson added. “But their hard work and effort is going to be rewarded.”
For Kiner-Falefa, who was part of the package the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela for last month, it was simply getting settled with a new team and remembering what type of hitter he is supposed to be.
“Just grinding and getting my confidence back and I kind of forgot who I am,” Kiner-Falefa said. “What I do and my game a little bit. So just getting back to who I am and what I do best.”
Kiner-Falefa and Kyle Higashioka singled with one out in the third. Kiner-Falefa scored from second on Aaron Judge’s double and the second run came in on Rizzo’s ground out. Kiner-Falefa drove in his first run as a Yankee in the seventh with a line-drive single to center. Rizzo’s homer came off lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in the sixth inning with his double happening in the eighth. He stole third base — his second of the season — and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s infield single.
It may not be the powerful offense the Yankees expected, but it worked.
“Everyday in this league is a grind and putting good at bats together is the key,” Rizzo said. “Collectively put good at bats together you’ll have success.”
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E8: Jean-Luc Meets an FBI Agent Who Wants to Believe
I’m not fond of the term “filler.” Critics sometimes use it to describe any scene, subplot, or chapter in a larger narrative that doesn’t push the plot forward, as if these moments only exist to help a movie or episode reach a certain runtime. I’ve seen last week’s episode of Picard described as filler, and I disagree; its investigation of Jean-Luc’s repressed childhood trauma is valuable to the emotional background of the story, and if you’re not interested in exploring Jean-Luc Picard more deeply then I’m not sure why you’re watching this show in the first place. For this week’s episode, however, I’m trotting out the “F” word. “Mercy” brings multiple running storylines to a rolling stop at a single intersection, and adds one more subplot on top that goes nowhere and does nothing.
“Mercy” finds Picard and Guinan (Ito Aghayere) in FBI custody being interrogated by Agent Wells, a less sexy Fox Mulder played by Jay Karnes. Wells has spent his career searching for proof of extraterrestrial life ever since he stumbled across a spooky Vulcan survey party as a young boy. Now he believes, correctly, that his quest has finally borne fruit. Wells knows that Picard’s presence has something to do with the Europa Mission and threatens to scrub the launch, which in turn endangers the future, so Picard and Guinan must either assuage his suspicions or gain his trust in order to preserve the timeline and affect their release. Ultimately, they decide to tell him the truth, offering him answers about what happened to him as a child and a role to play in saving the future. There’s not much more to say about it —when Picard meets up with Raffi later, she asks, “Where have you been? Y’know what, never mind.” And that basically sums it up.
The problem isn’t that “Mercy” places a new obstacle in our heroes’ paths only to swiftly resolve it in the space of one episode. That’s honestly something I’d like to have seen more of this season. (In the old days, they called this “television.”) It’s that the conflict with Wells provides very little that we didn’t get a better version of in the previous episode. In “Monsters,” Picard is interrogated by a psychic manifestation of his father, who forces him to revisit and recontextualize a traumatic memory from his childhood that he had distorted into a dark fantasy. In “Mercy,” Picard is interrogated by an FBI agent who has his own distorted memory of a childhood trauma, and Picard has to help him see the full truth of it. Picard is applying the lesson he learned from his recent experience, but he’s passing that education on to a character we just met whose traumatic memory is—from the perspective of a Star Trek fan—totally mundane. That all of this drama takes place seated in a bland little cell only adds to the feeling that this is a deescalation of what we saw last week.
While Picard is alone with Wells, Guinan is pulled aside to chat with another FBI Agent, which turns out to be Q’s delayed response to her “summoning” ritual. Guinan puts two and two together and, when challenged, Q admits that he’s at death’s door and that whatever he’s up to is an attempt at giving some meaning to his life. There’s not a lot of new information here, but there’s one line of dialogue that may hint at what this has all been about. “Can a single act redeem a lifetime?” asks Q, with a sad quiver in his voice. Q has committed countless acts of selfish cruelty in his day, but there’s only one that relates directly to the story we’ve been watching: pitting the Federation against the Borg. Has Q contrived this entire adventure in order to put an end to that conflict, and to allow Jean-Luc to play a key role in making the peace? If he has, it might be the most drawn-out apology in the history of time.
Beyond the speed bump of the FBI plot, “Mercy” also splits its time with three other storylines, each of which only gets a few scenes. This is Raffi and Seven’s second episode of following the trail of the Borgified Agnes Jurati, and while it does provide some exposition on the villain’s current M.O. and an opportunity for some half-assed character development, the way it’s spread out across the episode makes it feel thinner than it is. Seven (Jeri Ryna) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) engage in a fistfight with the Queen that ends at about the 16 minute mark, and they pull themselves off the pavement a full 15 minutes later, after three other plots have rotated through. The chopped up narrative also makes it easy to lose the emotional through-lines in each subplot. For example, this week Raffi faces up to passive-aggressively bullying Elnor into remaining at Starfleet Academy for her benefit, leading to his death. However, this doesn’t really land because it seems to come out of nowhere, with any other indications of Raffi’s manipulative behavior happening weeks ago, or worse, off screen during the Raffi/Seven romance that occurred between seasons.
More satisfying is this week’s morsel of Rios/Ramirez romance. While little Ricardo is still too cutesy for his own good, Chris and Teresa continue to navigate the unusual circumstances of their relationship in a manner that’s exactly cute enough. Its built-in expiration date gives it a youthful sweetness, but they’re also grown-ups who have been around the block a few times, and that’s all there in both of their performances. Moreover, this is the one subplot that feels as if it should be advancing at a relaxed pace, since it’s mostly isolated from the season’s sci-fi jeopardy. The plot is about to converge on La Sirena, where the family Ramirez is playing house, so one assumes that this subplot’s peaceful tone is about to be interrupted in violent fashion, but the oasis has been nice while it lasted.
Finally, there’s the story with the wicked Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) and his genetically engineered daughter Kore (Isa Briones). Kore finally accepts that she was made in a test tube, confronts her father about his lies, and walks out into the sunlight, apparently cured of her genetic defects thanks to a gift from Q. Briones has had to do a lot with very little this season and she gives a compelling performance this week. When Kore faces her father, she already suspects that she’ll be leaving him behind, and there’s a sense that she’s anticipating how painful and scary that will be. But, once she’s made up her mind, it’s like she’s ripped off a Band-Aid, and she can confidently move on with her life. (To do what, exactly? Where’s she going? She’s never been outside the house before. Does she have Internet friends she can stay with? Does she have cash on her? Are there even any records of her existence, and if not, how’s she going to get a job or an apartment? We are not meant to ask these questions. “Good for her,” we say, and move on.)
The episode ends with our many threads finally meeting, as the Borg Queen enlists Dr. Soong to help her defeat Picard, steal La Sirena, and start conquering the galaxy with a new hive of drones. (She probably leaves that last part out of her pitch.) In exchange. Soong uses his military connections to secure the Queen a private military strike force, who she promptly assimilates. In exchange, the Queen promises to help Soong sabotage the Europa Mission, guaranteeing his place as a historical icon to the evil Earth Confederation of the future. Their alliance comes together very quickly, but I’m not going to look that gift horse in the mouth. At last, it seems as if we’re entering Act Three, which should put an end to anything resembling filler for the rest of the season.
