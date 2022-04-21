News
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.
The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.
A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.
The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”
It remained unclear whether the Biden administration would ask the appeals court to grant an emergency stay to immediately reimpose the mask mandate on public transit. An emergency stay of the lower court’s ruling would be a whiplash moment for travelers and transit workers. Most airlines and airports, many public transit systems and even ride-sharing company Uber lifted their mask-wearing requirements in the hours following Monday’s ruling.
A federal judge in Florida had struck down the national mask mandate for mass transit on Monday, leading airlines and airports to swiftly repeal their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court ruling Monday had put that decision on hold.
The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary. It said it believes the mandate is “a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”
Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Wednesday night that the department was filing the appeal “in light of today’s assessment by the CDC that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor remains necessary to protect the public health.”
After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that prompted record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months, leading most states and cities to drop mask mandates.
But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
News
Tesla Posts Record Profits But the Impact of its Shanghai Lockdown Looms
It turns out the brief shutdown of Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai in March didn’t put much of a dent in the company’s financial results for the three months ending March 31. But the April portion of Giga Shanghai’s production halt and the lingering effect of Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown will likely show their impact in the coming weeks and take a toll on Tesla’s next quarter’s earnings.
The electric carmaker reported a record quarterly profit of $3.3 billion on $18.8 billion in sales on April 20, far exceeding Wall Street’s expectation of $2.2 billion in profit on $17.7 billion in sales. Quarterly profit jumped 650 percent from a year ago, representing an exponential growth path since Tesla first turned a profit in Q4 2019.
In the first three months of 2022, Tesla delivered just over 310,000 electric vehicles globally, up 68 percent from last year. About 95 percent of those vehicles were Model 3 and Model Y. The higher-end Model S and Model X accounted for the rest.
Tesla produced about 5,000 fewer vehicles than it delivered during the first quarter, making up for the difference from an inventory of already made cars. One possible explanation for the shortfall was a six-day shutdown at Giga Shanghai in March as a result of local Covid lockdown.
The shutdown extended nearly three weeks into April, and the factory only restarted operations this week with about half the staff. Its inventory of parts and components can last only two weeks based on production schedule. With most of the Shanghai city and its surrounding areas still under lockdown, it could take Tesla weeks to get its supply chain back to full speed.
“We did lose a lot of important days of production. There were also a lot of supplier challengers,” CEO Elon Musk told investors during a call on April 20. He expects Tesla’s total second quarter output to be similar, or possibly slightly lower, than that of the first as a result of reduced production in Shanghai.
Giga Shanghai is Tesla’s most productive factory in the world. In normal times, it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week using three shifts of workers and produces 2,000 vehicles a day for Asian and European markets. Investment bank Credit Suisse estimates the Shanghai lockdown could reduce Tesla’s second-quarter output by roughly 90,000 vehicles.
News
Former Jefferson County prosecuter indicted for sexual contact with a defendant
ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a former Jefferson County municipal prosecuting attorney on Wednesday for sexual misconduct involving a woman who was a defendant in several cases under his jurisdiction.
According to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James “Ike” Crabtree was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and another count of making false statements to the FBI.
The indictment alleges that on March 8, 2021, Crabtree had a woman in his courthouse office after normal business hours. The woman was a defendant in multiple cases being prosecuted by Crabtree.
During the meeting, Crabtree is accused of kissing and touching the woman without her permission, and that he had her take of a portion of her clothing as well. This would be a violation of the woman’s due process, including her right to bodily integrity.
Federal prosecutors say Crabtree lied to FBI agents during a March 2022 interview about the allegations.
Crabtree resigned in March 2022 as a result of the investigation.
News
911 calls released: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595
A 911 call from the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to solve the mystery of why he was walking on a busy interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called moments after he was killed on Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she told the emergency operator, in one of a series of 911 recordings released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The 911 operator asked for a description of Haskins, and the woman explained he was 24 years old, 6-foot-4 and Black.
Kalabrya Haskins then began crying and starts praying and pleading with God.
Dwayne Haskins was hit by two vehicles, not one, as had been previously reported. A dump truck hit him first, knocking him to the pavement. As he lay there, the driver of a Subaru Outback veered left to avoid hitting him but struck him with the vehicle’s right side and tires, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The drivers of both vehicles pulled over. Neither has been charged. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:48 a.m.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on I-595.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania, then in New Jersey and Maryland. Kalabrya Haskins announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement she made through Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, N.J. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
David Fleshler can be reached at [email protected] and 954-356-4535. Follow him on Twitter @DavidFleshler. Chris Perkins can be reached at [email protected].
()
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Tesla Posts Record Profits But the Impact of its Shanghai Lockdown Looms
How to Have More Fun With Your Tax Refund in 2009
Former Jefferson County prosecuter indicted for sexual contact with a defendant
911 calls released: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595
Ellen Pompeo: ‘Hero’ Katherine Heigl was ‘ahead of her time’
The Benefits of a Price Quotation
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Terrence Ross gave rebuilding Magic veteran presence but will he return to Orlando?
Slowly but surely, Ravens changing offseason workout program; WR Rashod Bateman ‘excited to be healthy’ | NOTES
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes