Blockchain
Leading BSC GameFi Projects Announce Massive $30,000 Airdrop Campaign
It was recently announced that 15 leading GameFi projects on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) will host a coordinated airdrop with over $30,000 for participants. The participants include PlanetSandbox, Deathroad, MechMaster, AMAKUNI, MetaStrike, Rise of Defenders, Kingspeed, Ancient Kingdom, My Master War, Metaxiz, Heroes & Empires, Etermon, Hydraverse and Animverse.
In total, $30,000 worth of crypto assets is up for grabs. Rewards are made up of governance/utility tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and so-called hero boxes, and a total of 100 winners will be selected to share the prize pot. On average, total prizes from each project are roughly $2,000, with many split between multiple tiers.
To be in with a chance of winning, all users have to do is follow each of the projects on Twitter, log their entry here, and enter their BEP20 wallet address. Entries must be logged by 11.59 pm on April 27.
BSC Bonanza
Binance Smart Chain is carving out a reputation as the go-to GameFi network. Last December, the network teamed up with gaming giant Animoca Brands to launch a $200 million investment program to incubate GameFi projects building on BSC. The network now supports over 500 gaming dApps according to DappRadar.
For retail users around the world, BSC is an attractive alternative to ERC-20 assets as it boasts low transaction fees while maintaining speed and effectiveness. For this reason, many GameFi projects have built on BSC as a way to provide fair access to users around the world, while making sure scalability is not jeopardized.
As a result, BSC has become a magnet for leading GameFi projects, particularly in Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia, with strongholds like Vietnam and Indonesia, was the driving force behind the rise of Axie Infinity and the recent play-to-earn narrative which fueled the rise of GameFi in 2021. Beyond engaged users, Southeast Asia brings passionate gamers that are mobile-native and understand the mix of game mechanics and blockchain-savvy that is required to perform at a competitive level.
The First Airdrop of its Kind
Airdrops are a common mechanism to attract new community members and reward existing ones for their loyalty. In this case, 14 leading communities will combine forces, creating what is expected to be a massive wave of cross-adoption between platforms. Users will be exposed to new games while having a chance to win prizes that will immediately give them a leg up on the competition.
Prize Pool Specifics
The following prizes have been confirmed for airdrop winners:
- $2000 worth of PlanetSandbox PSB tokens
- 10 NFT SARU by AMAKUNI (~$2000)
- $1000 worth of Rise of Defenders RDR tokens; 40 Boxes of Heroes
- $1000 worth of KingSpeed KSC tokens; $1000 worth of KingSpeed NFTs
- $1000 worth of Mech Master MECH tokens; $1000 worth of Mech Master NFTs
- $1000 worth of MetaStrike MTS tokens; 50 Uncommon Boxes
- $1000 worth of Metaxiz MEXI tokens; $1000 Common Boxes
- $2000 worth of Etermon ETM tokens
- $1000 worth of Heroes & Empires HE tokens; $1000 Genesis Rare Chest
- $2000 worth of Deathroad DRACE tokens
- $1000 worth of Ancient Kingdom DOM token; 8 Standard Boxes
- $1000 worth of Hydraverse HDV tokens; 40 Standard Eggs
- $1000 worth of MyMasterWar MAT tokens; 20 NFT Heroes (~$1000)
- $2,000 worth of Animverse ANM tokens
By participating in Binance Smart Chain’s latest headline-grabbing campaign, companies like Planet Sandbox, DeathRoad, Etermon and others will be looking to attract yet more interest in the network’s fast-growing GameFi ecosystem. The partnership can be looked at as a coalition of sorts, where games can use each respective competitive advantage to build a combined network effect to help the ecosystem flourish as a whole.
The best part is that the airdrop is easy and straightforward. A reminder for interested gamers: all you need to do is follow each project on Twitter, document the record of this action here, and submit your BEP20 wallet address. Make sure to do so by April 27 as well.
Blockchain
Goons of Balatroon (GOB) Raises $2.46M To Craft A Unique Free-to-Play-to-Earn (F2P2E) Card Game Metaverse
Goons of Balatroon, a 2D/3D hybrid metaverse featuring Play 2 Earn card strategy gaming and land ownership built within the Elysium ecosystem, has just closed their most recent funding round with $2.46M in seed and private financing. The funding included backers such as Merit Circle, Jun Capital, Vulcan Forged, Faculty Group, Maven Capital, and Bullperks, alongside a handful of founders of companies including the HUSL, Lovelace and Rarestone Capital. The flagship product, a Trading Card Game (TCG), is unique in its use of complex element-tile strategies, wacky characters, and deep gameplay mechanics, never before seen in the P2E environment. Alongside this project, GOB is working on a land battler game that will also play a major part in the GOB ecosystem.
Goons of Balatroon Co-Founder, Mark says, “With the recent surge in play to earn games, we see an increased focus on the ‘earn’ function, and while this is absolutely an aspect of our environment, we believe a focus on making the game fun to play, first, is of utmost importance.”
The project boasts some notable names in its collection of partners. Vulcan Forged and Merit Circle have both put a lot of effort into the project, alongside The HUSL, Lovelace, Unizen, GSR Capital, MEXC, Synaps, Skyvision Capital, PlayNity, and ImmutableX. Vulcan Forged and Merit Circle both have advisors helping the project reach fruition. Experienced partnership goes a long way towards turning this vision into reality.
“Play to Earn gaming tends to have a very high-cost barrier of entry, we want to onboard users in a free to play manner, welcoming web2 natives to web3 without any initial need for a wallet,” Community manager Matthew states, “They can choose to scale their reward rates, through NFT ownership, at their own pace. Gamers seek to optimize and if we provide them the means, they will integrate at their own desired rate.”
The current iteration of the project has been developed in-house with a view to being fun first and play-to-earn second. TCGs are the most natural fit for NFT products since unique, individual cards already hold value in paper collections. GOB intends to offer that same value system for digital assets. As a digital card game built and tested in-house, the project has great promise for the future. The company sees GOB as being a hit with competitive TCG players because of its rich strategy elements and the introduction of 2D/3D aesthetics that will appeal to gamers from multiple platforms.
The cross-integration of gaming on the Elysium chain opens immense possibilities for TCGs. Combining the rich lore of a well-developed game with solid mechanics and replayability packed into a competitive, community-first game is a unique approach to crypto gaming. The core of the game is its players, and GOB recognizes this, creating a unique gameplay loop that utilizes the full power of the Elysium chain alongside a vibrant community supporting its development.
By integrating the game into the Vulcan Forged Elysium ecosystem, GOB opens the doors to an interchange of NFTs between other projects on the Elysium chain and their own. GOB is already partnering with Vulcan Forged to develop a wider metaverse based on the TCG and land battler. The wider metaverse is a key part of the Elysium chain and will allow for seamless use of NFTs across each part of GOB’s software offerings. Land NFTs and other small minigames are intended to form part of this extended metaverse, with collectibles being usable within the GOB TCG.
At the heart of the project’s metaverse is the $GOB token. This is an ERC20 token dropped via a TGE on ETH and is currently being bridged to Elysium. GOB expects to launch the token via several public launchpads. IDO + CEX and DEX listings are scheduled to happen by the end of April. The expected total supply will be 750 million $GOB.
Blockchain
Xinfin Collaborates With Wanchain To Introduce Bridges for Its $XDC Token
XinFin, a hybrid (public & private) blockchain, announced a partnership with DIMO and Wanchain to deploy bridges for its $XDC token and enhance the hybrid ecosystem for its users. According to the statement, the proposed bridges will initially link $XDC to Binance Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Wanchain, with more blockchains to be added in the future.
Notwithstanding, Wanchain will also provide the XinFin ecosystem with additional support in bridging and introducing additional crypto assets to XinFin’s ecosystem. At launch, the bridges will introduce Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Wanchain (WAN) and other assets to the hybrid blockchain’s growing ecosystem. DIMO, on the other hand, will push to list $XDC on other chains while also developing use cases for Wanchain wrapped assets on XinFin.
Simply explained, a blockchain bridge is a connection that allows the transfer of tokens and/or data from one blockchain to another. Both chains can have different protocols, rules and governance models, but the bridge provides a compatible way to interoperate securely on both sides.
XinFin is an enterprise-grade, EVM compatible hybrid blockchain, equipped with public and private states and interoperable smart contracts. The ecosystem digitizes the global trade and finance sector via its decentralized infrastructure making the movement of goods and services more efficient and accessible. Given its hybrid state, the blockchain can be used by governments, corporations, private companies and individuals who do not need all their information to be public.
“XinFin was born with the intention of reaching what others were not able to. In a world where technology, time and efficiency become more and more essential, XinFin aims to build a network where enterprises and governments can seamlessly use blockchain resources”, says Atul Khekade, co-founder at XinFin.
Wanchain boasts as one of the earliest cross-chain solutions in the blockchain space. Launched in 2017, Wanchain provides users with premium interoperability solutions for blockchains, allowing the transfer of value and data across them. Currently, Wanchain connects more than 15 Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks including but not limited to Arbitrum, Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP Ledger, Polkadot, XRP Ledger and now XinFin.
Partnering with Wanchain opens the doors for greater expansion of the XinFin ecosystem, Atul added. Wanchain will connect XinFin’s $XDC token to Avalanche, BNB chain, Polygon and Wanchain’s own Layer 1 blockchain. This will allow XinFin to fully communicate with the blockchains listed above, share data and transfer value across these chains.
“That is why the collaboration with Wanchain, to bridge XinFin to other platforms, is of crucial importance to achieve the objective of a decentralised and effective global system,” Atul concluded.
Finally, the partnership with DIMO will also help XinFin find its footing across global trade. Adding $XDC to DIMO bridges helps bolster the business development of XinFin’s ecosystem. DIMO, similar to XinFin, was launched with an aim to incentivise digitization and collection of data on the blockchain. This boosts the overall adoption of blockchain technology, and adjacent cryptocurrencies, especially for retail clients.
Blockchain
Ethereum Could Stage Strong Rally If It Clears This Key Resistance
Ethereum gained pace above the $3,080 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue higher if there is a clear move above the $3,150 resistance.
- Ethereum remained well bid and climbed above the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $3,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,130 and $3,180 to start another increase in the near term.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum remained well bid and extended increase above the $3,080 resistance. ETH even broke the $3,130 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It even spiked towards the $3,180 level and traded as high as $3,172. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $3,130 level. Ether price corrected below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,880 swing low to $3,172 high.
The price tested the $3,050 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,130 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,170 and $3,180 levels. A close above the $3,180 level might start a strong upward move in the near term. In the stated case, ether might rise towards the $3,250 level. The next major resistance could be near the $3,280 or $3,320.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,130 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 zone and the trend line.
The first major support is near the $3,060 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major support is near the $3,025 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,880 swing low to $3,172 high. If there is a downside break below the $3,025 support, the price could start another decline.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,025
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
