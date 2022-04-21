Connect with us

Mahtomedi: Secondary students to return to school following threatening message

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Mahtomedi: Secondary students to return to school following threatening message
Students at Mahtomedi Middle School and Mahtomedi High School will be back in school in person on Thursday following a day of distance learning on Wednesday.

District officials district moved the secondary schools to an e-learning day after a threatening message was left on the district’s tip line.

Superintendent Barb Duffrin emailed families to alert them that the message threatened “an individual at one of the secondary schools and was specific to the date of April 20, 2022.”

The Washington County sheriff’s office was contacted and is investigating the threat, Duffrin wrote.

“Moving to e-Learning provided an extra level of security for our students and more time for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to look into the matter,” she wrote in a second email to families. “At this time, there is no validating information to indicate this was a credible threat.”

“We want to thank our students who spoke up about the threat and encourage families to have ongoing conversations about the importance of notifying an adult when coming across something that doesn’t look or feel right,” Duffrin wrote.

500 pounds of marijuana spill onto I-70 after crash on 4/20

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

500 pounds of marijuana spill onto I-70 after crash on 4/20
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 70 led to a pot bust after a vehicle spilled 500 pounds of marijuana Wednesday afternoon, which is coincidentally 4/20.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a photo of the packaged marijuana scattered on the interstate in Callaway County, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” the agency tweeted.

Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Gonzalez Acosta in Montgomery County, about 30 miles away from the crash. Gonzalez, a Mexican national, was charged with one count of felony drug trafficking.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

Washington County authorities recover body from Mississippi River in Denmark Township

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

Washington County authorities recover body from Mississippi River in Denmark Township
Washington County authorities recovered the body of a man from the Mississippi River in Denmark Township on Wednesday evening, officials say.

BNSF Railway employees reported the body along the riverbank near 120th Street South about 5 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies and the Washington County Water Recovery Team recovered the body just north of Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, the news release said.

The man’s identity and his cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.

St. Paul: Book giveaway Saturday at United Family Medicine

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

St. Paul: Book giveaway Saturday at United Family Medicine
Books appealing to children with autism will be given away from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30,  at United Family Medicine, 1026 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The event is presented by Sheletta Brundidge, who will be offering several hundred free copies of her new book, “Brandon Spots His Sign,” based on the experiences of one of her three autistic children.

Teachers, community members, parents, grandparents, therapists and anyone else who shows up will receive a book, part of the Brundidge family’s commitment to spreading awareness on the last day of Autism Acceptance Month.

— Mary Ann Grossmann

