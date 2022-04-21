News
Manchester Road to close in St. Louis County for four months
BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to shut down Manchester west of Hanley for four months. Route 100 closes on Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 pm. Road crews are replacing a bridge over Black Creek.
Drivers will need to find another way to their destination if they use that stretch of Manchester. The road will be closed through late August. Review this map for details about the project.
Drivers will be able to access businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west during the closure. They will need to turn onto Hanley before crossing Black Creek.
Road crews will also close one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue, on the first day of May.
Road crews will also close one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue, on the first day of May.
Biden announces $800M in new military assistance for Ukraine
By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, and he warned that Congress will need to approve additional assistance.
The new military package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved.
He also announced that all Russian-affiliated ships would be barred from U.S. ports.
Biden said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”
“Next week, I’m going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition deployed without interruption,” Biden said. Congress has signaled it is receptive to further requests and has been expecting there would be a need for further help for the Ukrainians.
Biden did not detail how much additional funding he would request.
Biden spoke on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.
Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces’ surrender.
Russian troops have besieged the port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins.
Biden in a brief exchange with reporters following his remarks called Russia’s claim on Mariupol “questionable.”
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.
The new tranche of military assistance is expected to include 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 vehicles used to tow to the howitzers onto the battlefield, and over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, as well as field equipment and spare parts.
The 72 howitzers are in addition to the 18 announced last week the U.S. was transferring to Ukraine.
A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.
Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person White House group meeting of his presidency.
Russia’s nearly two-month-old invasion of Ukraine was at the center of wide-ranging talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders.
Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on Biden’s adult son’s business dealings in Ukraine.
___
AP National Security Writer Robert Burns contributed to this report.
‘Deadpool 3’ director Shawn Levy wants to flip this $15M NYC penthouse
‘Petite Maman’ Is a Low-Key Masterpiece of Whispering Beauty
Petite Maman, French filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, is delicate and quiet, evoking emotion with subtle moments that linger long after the credits have rolled. It’s a film that’s equal parts about the fragility of childhood and the tension of familial ties, and its success relies on the subtle power of Sciamma’s arresting child actors.
|
PETIT MAMAN ★★★★ (4/4 stars)
As the film opens, eight-year-old Nelly, played by Joséphine Sanz, has just lost her elderly grandmother, although she doesn’t quite seem to understand what that means emotionally. She and her parents arrive to the house where her mom (Nina Meurisse) grew up, which is located on the edge of a forest. Her mom is grappling with the loss of a parent and can’t seem to connect with Nelly, who instead wanders out into the woods to process her own sense of grief. There, she encounters Marion (Gabrielle Sanz, who is Joséphine’s real-life sister), another young girl who looks strikingly like Nelly. The pair become fast friends, relieved to find a connection and playmate, and it slowly dawns on the viewer exactly who Marion is.
To say more might venture into spoiler territory, although the film’s title contains the obvious clue to how Nelly and Marion are related. There’s a fantastical element to the story, but it’s so nuanced you might not even notice it’s happening. Instead, Sciamma allows the emotion to lead, evoking a sense of bittersweet nostalgia as she explores the relationship between Nelly and Marion. Petite Maman is, as the title suggests, a film about daughters and their mothers and the fraught dynamic between them. But it’s also about how time shapes us, transforming the optimism of youth into something more jaded. We grow up with the best of intentions, but life often shakes us off that path.
There are deeply beautiful scenes and lines in Petite Maman (one line, in particular, has resonated in my head since seeing the film for the first time last year). It’s the sort of film that tip-toes and whispers, rather than shouts, and the viewer’s age and relationship with their own parents will impact how its meaning is perceived. The plot is scant—Nelly and Marion enact a play and wander through the woods to build a fort while Nelly tries to make sense of her mother’s emotional distance—but the feeling it evokes is overwhelming.
Visually, Sciamma builds a world that augments the conflicting emotions of the story. Lionel Brison’s production design and Claire Mathon’s cinematography ensure that the aesthetic tone matches the narrative tone (Sciamma herself did the costume design). Nelly’s grandmother’s house, in particular, is vintage perfection, filled with touches that suggest years gone by. Petite Maman invites us to literally look backward as the characters come face-to-face with their pasts and it’s deeply effective.
Petite Maman is a low-key masterpiece. It’s so low-key, in fact, that it may bypass a lot of viewers completely, particularly those who don’t gravitate naturally toward foreign films. But you’re doing yourself a disservice if you skip this one. The power of film is that it allows us to see ourselves reflected onscreen, and the themes and emotions Sciamma explores here are universal—and undeniable. It’s a small film that leaves behind big ripples.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
