Marketing Operations Elevates Public Relations and Communications Professionals
Is your marketing department taking advantage of MOM and MRM? Do you have
BAM and DAM systems in place? Do you know how to measure NPV? Do you even
know what I’m talking about?
If so, you may not be a “Quant” (a marketing scientist or specialist in marketing
analytics) but you’re certainly ready to seize a leadership role and spur your
company into the new world of Marketing Operations.
Marketing Operations (AKA MOM or Marketing Operations Management) seeks to
improve performance and measure ROI through sustainable processes, best
practices and clearly-defined metrics. Admired technology companies (like Intel, IBM
and Adobe) are hiring VP or director-level individuals to refine and fine-tune their
marketing organizations to run with an operational focus. Market research firms like
Gartner and Forrester are also rolling out new research services with a heavy focus
on Marketing Operations. And the first U.S. conference on Marketing Operations was
held in New York this past May.
Marketing operations tackles:
(1) measuring the performance of marketing effectiveness;
(2) ensuring appropriate marketing organization;
(3) deploying marketing processes, tools and infrastructure;
(4) managing marketing skill development; and
(5) building a sense of community across the marketing discipline.
Why should you care?
For starters, Marketing Operations is a great vehicle for becoming more strategic
and less buried in task. It equips you to talk the language that C-level executives
appreciate, take control of your destiny and ultimately become more valuable to
your organizations. Best of all, you can address head-on the issues that affect you
directly and also represent corporate America’s biggest challenges, including how
to:
(1) define meaningful success metrics from which performance can be measured
(one type of measure, NPV or Net Present Value, calculates the present value of an
investment’s future net cash flows minus the initial investment);
(2) optimally leverage resources in increasingly thinner marketing departments
(MRM or Marketing Resource Management focuses on workflow, role definition,
project management, planning, budgeting and other resource allocation strategies);
(3) more effectively manage shared knowledge so insight is retained even after key
employees move on, enabling more informed decision-making (knowledge
management strategies include BAM or Brand Asset Management, and DAM or
Digital Asset Management); and perhaps most importantly
(4) replicate successful marketing programs so marketing best practices are
institutionalized (and you aren’t).
Three Things You Should Do Before Launching a Pay Per Click Advertising Campaign
In business, you have to stay current on the technology that is available to market and advertise products and services. Along with understanding the tools and options, a business has to be ready to use it to the advantage correctly. Many ad agencies want to follow the beaten path and are happy to take your hard-earned money for a standard job that won’t necessarily reach the customers that need to be reached. With a quality PPC campaign and some preparation, you can be sure you get the right exposure and needed traffic boost. Here are three things you should do before launching a pay per click advertising campaign.
- Plan and organize information accordingly
- Using geographical regions
Many sites come with the option of setting geographical regions. Having these settings set precisely makes a paid search much more efficient and ends up saving money and prevents unqualified clicks which waste resources, squander potential first time opportunity, and discourage customers.
A paid search set up will work best when different groups and targets have been identified and targeted individually instead of a single burst of words lumped together into one. This allows for multiple intake via different logic paths as well as provides you a method of tracking and analyzing that will come in handy down the road.
- Using negative keywords
Taking some time to hone in on your particular service will reveal the correct keywords as stated above. However, some ideas are too broad and will divert too much traffic away from your intended audience as well as lead to unsuccessful searches. Creating a list of words that are affiliated with your product or service but rule yours out, called negative keywords, is a good way to focus the search “lens” and make sure you are zeroing in appropriately.
- Tracking
If you have done the aforementioned tips you will be able to track your progress in the form of valuable data. This data will give you click rates, location, and be able to show you which of your online ads in your campaign are getting the job done and which ones need to moved elsewhere. The use of data allows for a fluid and living process that can fine tune itself and continue to increase in efficiencies and effectiveness.
- Optimized websites
You can do all of the previous steps and miss the point that counts by having a badly set up or unappealing website. Having sites that are well updated with interesting content, good copy, strong calls to action, and solid logos and branding will be essential to converting clicks.
Use these three steps before you set up your ad project and watch your success increase.
Why Businesses and Organizations Are Switching to Online Appointment-Scheduling Software
Accurate scheduling and management of appointments and reservations is an important and usually necessary task for most businesses and organizations that provide services to their customers. From medical practitioners scheduling their patients’ appointments to tour operators booking reservations, proper procedures must be in place for the operation to run efficiently and successfully.
Until recently, most businesses and organizations accepted and managed their appointments and reservations in the traditional manner: The customer, patient, client or student phones in or e-mails his or her appointment request, a representative checks availability and confirms the appointment date and time, and then he or she enters it into a paper appointment book or an electronic calendar, such as ones offered by Google and Microsoft Outlook. Depending on staff and operational resources, the business or organization may also follow up with a reminder phone call, e-mail or postcard.
These outdated processes can be inefficient, time-consuming and ineffective in managing service appointments and reservations. This is why a growing number of businesses and organizations have incorporated online appointment-scheduling software into their operations to automate, streamline and improve their appointment-scheduling processes.
THE ROLE OF THE INTERNET
The increase in Internet use among the population has changed the way most individuals conduct business and interact in both their personal and professional lives, as advancements in technology have made it easier to automate and improve time-consuming and tedious tasks, such as scheduling appointments. An ever-increasing number of potential customers and clientele search for services online and may be more apt to select a specific service-provider based on the online features it offers. A 2009 Citibank survey revealed that 57 percent of small business responders (20 to 99 employees) made greater use of their Web sites in 2009 than they did the previous year. It also showed that small businesses are also using the Web for e-marketing (28 percent). As for future activities, 72 percent of small-business responders in a more recent Citibank survey indicated that they are likely to use a Web site for marketing or expanding their business in the next 12 months.
REASONS FOR UTILIZING ONLINE SCHEDULING SOFTWARE
Convenience. One of the most common reasons given by small businesses for utilizing online scheduling software is convenience for both them and their clientele. A survey conducted by Appointment-Plus showed that prior to scheduling software, over 72 percent of respondents took appointments and reservations personally over the phone. The same survey showed that over 55 percent of respondents sought out an alternative to their current scheduling procedure to allow clientele to schedule appointments and book reservations online.
When utilized properly, an online scheduling software application can reduce the number of phone calls and e-mails from both current and prospective customers and clientele looking to schedule and cancel their appointments and reservations. It also reduces the time needed to manually input and manage appointments in a paper book or electronic calendar. This, in turn, can free up a substantial amount of free time that can now be devoted to more important tasks. Businesses and organizations simply direct their customers and clientele to their Web site or supply them with a URL link to access the Appointment-Plus online scheduler. Because its Web-based, users can access the scheduling software from any Internet connection. This allows them access when away from their home or office.
Online scheduling software is also a convenience for customers and clientele. As more and more individuals conduct their daily activities online, the ability to offer them the option of scheduling appointments and book reservations at their own convenience-and not just during business hours-is crucial for success. Some customers may even seek out another service provider that does offer online appointment scheduling.
Money Savings. Automating and streamlining appointment-scheduling procedures can also result in money savings. The less time a business or organization operator and his or her staff spends manually scheduling and managing appointments and reservations, the more productive they can be. In some instances, online scheduling helps a business reduce the amount of staff overtime. It can also eliminate the need to bring on another employee to manage the appointment scheduling. In the aforementioned Appointment-Plus, over 56 percent of respondents saw revenues increase since online appointment-scheduling software.
“No-shows”, the bane of many businesses and organizations, can have a negative impact on operating revenue, as they waste time slots that could be given to other customers. Automated e-mail and text message reminders, a popular feature found in some online scheduling software, can help reduce the number of no-shows by as much as 50 percent. The system automatically sends these on a specified day prior to a scheduled appointment, such as one day or two days before each appointment.
Reporting. Most businesses and organizations rely on accurate reporting and record-keeping for a variety of operational purposes. Inputting, maintaining and disseminating data can be a cumbersome and tedious process, especially if the information is found in numerous files, folders and spreadsheets. Online scheduling software maintains this valuable information in one centralized location, making it easy to access and review. It also gives users the ability to quickly export standard reports.
Businesses and organizations nationwide rely on Web-based appointment-scheduling software to improve their operations. It’s easy to use, convenient for business operator and clientele, a money-saver, offers robust reporting and record-keeping, and accessible from any Internet connection. Most operators who begin using the software see immediate positive results in both operations and customer feedback.
How to Drive Traffic From Articles Without Mentioning Your Business
Article marketing is one of the many strategies used today to drive traffic and generate leads for an online business. Through the use of articles, an author can establish a leadership rapport and build a level of confidence with their audience. For many new online business entrepreneurs, the idea of creating an article will seem as an impossible task. Little do they realize that not only is article marketing not difficult but also that an author can drive traffic from articles to a website if formatted correctly.
The idea behind an article is to present your audience with value. The task of creating value is not a difficult one. In order to drive traffic from articles, they first must be on topics that your audience will consider getting more information on. If your business is network marketing, you should be focusing on branding yourself as a leader in your specific network marketing industry. Many individuals seeking information on your specific niche will be searching online, looking not only for further information but also as to who are the specific leaders within that industry. So the first objective in driving traffic from articles should be establishing yourself as a leader in your industry.
Personal branding is the key in driving traffic from articles. But how exactly do you brand yourself as a leader? Easy! Become one! I don’t mean you need to become a seven-figure earner in order to become a leader. Becoming a leader is simply raising your level of value towards the community. The easiest way to increase your value to your community is to increase your level of education and establish the mindset of a true leader. Motivational books, audios and videos are great for establishing the right mindset. Educational products that increase your knowledge in your industry are also a must.
Many entrepreneurs that have established an online presence as a leader in their industry were not top earners from the very first day. Just because their presence is one of a person that generates 7-figures does not mean that their bank account shows a 7-figure income, yet! Establish yourself mentally and know that the information you can offer to the community is valuable. Then, and only then, will your audience begin to find interest in you and allow for you to become the leader they were looking for.
Keep in mind that in the process you are not mentioning your business at any time. Those that find you interesting will want to know what it is exactly that you do. This is your opportunity to present to them your business and how it will benefit this particular person. So in order to generate a list of people interested in know more about you and eventually becoming a lead in your business, present value at all times. Be the person that can answer a person’s most important questions with the value you provide and you will become profitable in your article marketing ventures.
To Your Success,
Pablo Gonzalez
