News
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Pass rusher
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with edge rushers. Players who pressure quarterbacks are the second-most in-demand position in football, so don’t be surprised if three edge players are among the top-five selections in the 2022 draft class.
Georgia’s Travon Walker
Walker lined up all across Georgia’s talented defensive line, creating the most favorable mismatch for the Bulldogs. His statistics weren’t impressive (65 career tackles, 9.5 sacks in three seasons), but his overall athleticism is off the charts. He’s not a pure edge rusher, so whichever team selects him will need to be patient with his development. But the sky is the limit. He’s a boom-or-bust pick.
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a contender for the No. 1 overall pick, and indicates that he could possess All-Pro talent. The biggest concern is that 14 of his 18.5 career sacks came in his senior season, his fourth year of college football. But there’s little doubt he has the talent to be a Day 1 starter.
Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux reminds some of former Oregon standout Dion Jordan, without the off-field character concerns. He’s a long and lean edge rusher who bends and turns the corner with ease. He converts speed to power well, and can be sturdy on the edges. The injuries he faced in his final college season warrant some thorough examination.
Purdue’s George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is an phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.
Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush, who has occasional lapses in awareness. But the athleticism and talent level is obvious and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours.
Best of the Rest
Michigan’s David Ojabo might have been a first-round pick he didn’t tear his ACL at his pro day in April. Whichever team selects him in Day 2 or possibly 3 might be getting a steal. Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, USC’s Drake Jackson, San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas, South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare and Houston’s Logan Hall all have the talent to become rookie starters, if not standouts in the right scheme.
Class Grade: B
This happens to be one of the deepest areas of the 2022 draft. It’s filled with an abundance of top-100 talents in this draft, many of whom have the potential to become starters in their first two seasons. But the marquee edge players in this draft don’t have the sex appeal that the Watt and Bosa brothers have. They will likely become solid pros, but not defensive ends teams build their entire defense around.
Teams in need
There isn’t a single team in the NFL that couldn’t use another edge player, and won’t consider selecting one with their first three draft selections because that’s how hard they are to find. But the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Broncos need to find edge players that fit their scheme. Don’t be surprised if teams have to trade up, jockeying for the top options.
Dolphins’ focus
Emmanuel Ogbah is Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Safety
()
News
PAN Card Change After Marriage: Change your name in PAN Card after marriage, know here the whole process
PAN Card Change After Marriage: Change your name in PAN Card after marriage, know here the whole process
It is possible that after a while you have to make changes in your PAN card. For example, you were a bachelor when you got the PAN card, but after some years you get married and your surname changes, then you will need to change the name in your PAN card. Since in Indian culture, women’s surname mostly changes after marriage, so the need to change the name in PAN card is mainly for women.
Also, it is also possible that you have to change your signature in your PAN card, then all this can happen, but how we will tell you in the next slide-
These documents will be required
Women who are married and wish to change the name on the PAN card, then they will need to give some of their documents. Wherever you are going to change the name in the PAN card, you will have to get the marriage certificate of your marriage, marriage card, advertisement of changing your surname in any newspaper, an ID proof of the husband in which the name and address of the husband is written correctly. Photocopy of the photo etc. will be required.
Form to be filled
You have to fill a form to change the name in PAN card. All the columns of the form have to be filled as well as tick the column where you need to make changes or corrections. The same process will also be useful for getting the signature changed in the PAN card.
Any person can make changes in PAN card
If you are a married woman or any person you want to change your PAN card, then for this you will have to bring a copy of the advertisement given about the change in the newspaper. Or you can also advertise about the change in any government gadget.
If the firm wants change in PAN card
If you work in a partnership firm and want to change the PAN card, then you will have to submit a copy of the partnership or partnership agreement of the firm for its amendment. In all cases the applicant will be required to fill up the form mentioned above. Along with this, necessary documents will also have to be given.
it is necessary to change the surname in pan card after marriage
Remember, if your surname has changed after marriage, then you need to make changes in your PAN card. After the application is accepted by the Income Tax Department, the PAN card changed as per your wish will reach you at some given time.
New PAN card will have to be given everywhere
Nowadays we need PAN card in most of the places like doing big transactions, paying bills etc, and we also submit PAN card number in offices and many other places. So, if the PAN number of a married woman changes, they may need to issue a new PAN card all over again as the old PAN card will become invalid.
PAN number does not change on change of surname
Change of surname or signature in PAN card does not change the PAN number, so you will not need to worry about it. So whenever your surname changes, only the same will change, not the PAN number, because PAN only means permanent number or permanent number.
Learn how to change surname and address –
- You have to first click on this link
- Now you have to fill the application form.
- Here you have to fill all the necessary information.
- You have to submit this online.
- Now select the cell which is created in front of your name and mention your PAN in the form.
- After this, you will have to verify the information given in the form.
- For verification, you have to click on ‘Validate’ option.
- After that you have to click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Know how much will have to be paid
After submitting this, you have to make a payment of Rs 110 for your address in India and Rs 1020 for address outside India to process your request through online netbanking or with your debit, credit or cash card.
Fill all the details
After the payment is done, you will have to download and fill the PAN application form. After that take out the hard copy of this form through a printout. Now paste your two passport size photographs on the form and sign on it.
Submit to NSDL
Let us tell you that the necessary documents will also have to be self-attested along with the application form. After this, if you have applied for NSDL, then send the application to NSDL through post.
The post PAN Card Change After Marriage: Change your name in PAN Card after marriage, know here the whole process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
The Sustainably-Focused Skincare Brands to Shop for Earth Day—And Always
It’s always important to be mindful of the environmental impact that our consumer habits have on the planet, and especially so during Earth Month. This year, consider making at least one eco-friendly swap in your daily routine, and more specifically, in your beauty regimen. While the beauty industry has long been one of the worst offenders in polluting the earth and draining natural resources, there’s been a positive turn around over the past several years, as numerous skincare brands have made a concerted effort to adopt more sustainable practices.
Unfortunately, there’s still a ton of greenwashing in the beauty industry, and it’s difficult to definitively label a brand as “clean” due to the lack of regulations and official certifications. While the beauty industry has a long way to go to achieve a more sustainable future, the good news is that plenty of brands are doing their part to get there, including employing more eco-friendly and ethical actions when sourcing ingredients and packaging products, as well as implementing environmentally-focused recycling initiatives and programs.
Even though there’s still major work to be done, every small change helps, so take a step in the right direction and make an effort to purchase your beauty products from sustainably-focused brands, whenever possible. It’s always important to shop with purpose, and if you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. Earth Day 2022 is coming up on April 22, so get a little head start today. Below, see the worthy skincare brands that are giving back and focusing on sustainability initiatives this Earth Day.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
News
Roy Mbaeteka’s incredible journey from Nigeria to Giants’ roster: ‘From nowhere to somewhere’
Ejike Ugboaja, a Nigerian basketball player and former Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick, cried tears of joy when the Giants signed offensive tackle Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka on April 8.
“Just imagine: from nowhere to somewhere,” Ugboaja, 36, told the Daily News on Monday.
One year ago, Mbaeteka was one of 17 young Nigerian athletes living with Ugboaja in the city of Abuja. He was training for the inaugural May 2021 football camp of The Uprise program co-founded by Ugboaja and Giants legend Osi Umenyiora, whom Ugboaja calls “a messiah” to these boys.
Even when “Roy” and two teammates were flying to the United States in January as standouts of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, they still couldn’t believe this opportunity was real.
“Roy was telling me that up until the point his feet touched the ground in America, he still didn’t believe this was going to happen,” Umenyiora, 40, who lived in Nigeria from ages 7-to-14, told the News on the phone. “They’ve dealt with so much disappointment over the course of their lives. They’re thinking something’s gonna happen to the plane. It’s a crazy experience.”
Mbaeteka, 22, said the flight to America was surreal alongside teammates Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, another offensive lineman, and Kehinde (Kenny) Oginni Hassan, a defensive lineman.
“It was like a dream come true,” Mbaeteka said on the phone. “It was still like I was sleeping at the time. I was not on the plane alone. I was with teammates. And I kept telling them, ‘I think this is a dream. If I start working out, it might start to seem real.’ No one had ever given me a chance to do anything this big before. I was full of joy.”
His name is pronounced CHEE-boo Roy Mm-BEH-tickuh. His NFL career is just beginning. But his journey to signing a contract with the Giants is a success story in itself, and it’s a credit to a lot of people who were determined to make a positive impact.
Starting with Roy himself.
SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE
Two-time Pro Bowl lineman LeCharles Bentley oversaw the Nigerians’ 10-week training regimen from January to March at his LB O-Line Performance facility in Chandler, Ariz. Roy started with the basics.
“He did not know what shotgun formation was when he first got here,” Bentley said.
But Umenyiora said at his April 7 Giants tryout, Mbaeteka blew the team away with his understanding of football’s X’s and O’s.
“The Giants took him to the board, asked him to draw up what he knew, and he knew the schemes,” Umenyiora said. “He knew who he was supposed to block, all the information.”
Bentley and lead performance coach C.J. Davis, another former NFL linemen, said Mbaeteka started separating himself early. He is “extremely intelligent,” Davis said, and his command of the English language stood out.
“Roy from Day 1 was always different,” Bentley said. “He was the most mature, and what made him more unique was the ability to communicate. It was a pride thing. He wanted to make sure education was never an impediment to success.”
Mbaeteka was born in Nigeria’s Anambra state, in the city of Onitsha, and moved with his family at a young age to Benin City, in Edo state, where he grew up in a “small house.” He has four siblings: an older sister and three younger brothers.
“My mom used to trade back-to-school items and snacks on a small scale,” he said. “And my dad used to work at a company that transports stuff. I definitely didn’t come from money.”
“In Nigeria, I came from the same background,” Ugboaja said. “We don’t know how we’re gonna eat our next meal. You see boys hucking waters just to eat.”
Mbaeteka spoke his Igbo tribal language as a child while he was learning English. In third or fourth grade, something happened to drive his hunger to learn.
“There was this family that moved in from Lagos, the bigger city, so the kids had better command of English, and when they came in, they were the cool kids. Everybody wanted to be friends with them,” Mbaeteka said. “I tried to hang out with them, and one day one of the young ones said my parents don’t like me hanging out with you because she thinks your Igbo is ruining our English. I felt really bad about it, and I told my mom and she said she’d do everything she could to make sure I got better.”
So his mother found an English teacher to give her son extra lessons, while Roy scoured foreign movies to reinforce his knowledge and learn more.
“I used to see cartoons, Disney movies like “The Lion King.” I remember watching “Titanic.” I remember I did cry, but I was also trying to learn the words,” he joked. “Every time, I’d read and learn the tenses and apply the words. And if I heard a word I didn’t know I would go to the dictionary — it was a small, Oxford dictionary we had. Little by little.”
Armed with a command of English, Mbaeteka was a basketball player up until around 2017, when he attended Ugboaja’s basketball camp for teenagers in Lagos.
That’s when everything changed.
THE DREAM
Ugboaja started running basketball camps in Nigeria in 2006. He quickly realized there were more football scholarships available in the U.S. and added a concurrent football camp in 2009.
When he met Roy, he knew.
“When I saw him I said, ‘Damn, this guy should be a football player, not a basketball player,” he said. “So I called him out and said, ‘Switch to go play football.’ He said, ‘No, I love basketball.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna play basketball in this camp. You’re gonna play football. This is my camp, you’re gonna play football.’”
Eventually, Mbaeteka made the decision to leave his family and train with Ugboaja in Abuja. If he’d known he was taking his first step to leaving Nigeria for the United States, it might have been too daunting.
“It’s always difficult to leave your family,” Roy said Monday. “But at the time, I just thought I needed to try this out. I wasn’t thinking I was gonna LEAVE THEM, leave them. If anybody would have told me then you may not come back from this…”
Ugboaja met Umenyiora during his final NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014.
“Ejike has been trying to help people in Nigeria for a long time,” Umenyiora said.
The Giants legend helped officialize those efforts. He bought and acquired uniforms, arranged sponsorships for more gear, helped found NFL Africa, and then co-founded The Uprise football program with Ugboaja.
“Thank God for Osi,” said Ugboaja, who has 17 athletes living with him, plus another 45 in separate housing as they train.
Umenyiora then met Mbaeteka at The Uprise camp last May. Amazingly, Umenyiora, who was born in London to parents of Nigerian descent, is a native of the town of Ogbunike. That is right down the road from Onitsha, where Mbaeteka was born.
“Probably a 10-minute drive from my village. He might even be my cousin, I don’t know,” Umenyiora said, half joking.
Umenyiora said Roy immediately stood out to him in 1-on-1s. The players didn’t know proper techniques, but “the way he moved, his competitiveness, his fire, that’s what stood out to me.”
And no, the great Giants pass rusher did not test Mbaeteka himself.
“No, no, no,” Umenyiora laughed. “I haven’t put my hand in the dirt since 2014 maybe. I retired in 2015. That was the last time I put my hand down.”
Umenyiora did something better: he opened doors. He selected Mbaeteka, Ndubuisi and Hassan as three of the 56 players from 16 countries to compete in last October’s NFL International Combine in London.
From that group, 13 players from nine countries earned the opportunity to train in the United States and compete for spots in the International Pathway Program. All three Nigerian players made the cut.
“When Osi picked them, they were crying in the house,” Ugboaja said. “Just imagine if you have a family that could give you everything, Roy would be a first-class student. He’s smart but didn’t have people to take him to the next level. That’s why The Uprise becomes the future they can see now.”
DEVELOPMENT: A TEAM EFFORT
Damani Leech, the COO of NFL International, said the league’s placement of the Nigerian players at Bentley’s Arizona facility — rather than the previous host, Florida’s IMG Academy — was the product of development discussions with the NFL’s competition committee last year.
“The consistent theme was we want the best athletes, but we want you focusing on offensive and defensive line,” Leech said. “From a body-type standpoint, those are the hardest things to find. That’s part of what drove the interest in the three Nigerian players.”
Leech and Ken Edmonds, the NFL’s VP of Government Affairs, played pivotal roles in getting the players to the United States in January, too. Umenyiora said the Nigerian players at first were refused visas, and Leech and Edmonds straightened it out with the U.S. embassy.
“When we first got the news of Roy’s signing, I sent emails and started ticking off all the people involved, from Will Bryce guiding the program [as head of football development for NFL international] to Ken Edmonds in the D.C. office,” Leech said. “You’re still dealing with the logistics of travel and getting it in front of the right people, making sure they get it processed.”
Once they landed in Arizona, Bentley, a senior NFL advisor on player performance and development, said his lead performance coach Davis turned Mbaeteka’s lack of experience with organized football into a positive.
“He was fertile ground. Everything he learned was new,” Bentley said. “There was no time wasted in unlearning bad habits. So every day we were able to cover positive ground.”
Current NFL linemen like Alex Cappa (Bengals), Justin Herron (Patriots), Isaiah Prince (Bengals), Brian Allen (Rams), Taylor Decker (Lions) also train at Bentley’s facility. So that created a team-like culture and provided more positive influences for the neophyte Nigerians.
Bentley and Davis also took their players to a local high school one day to observe younger players being taught basic concepts to give them confidence they could learn it themselves.
Davis said all of the Nigerians “retained information” at a high rate and were diligent doing their take-home “homework” every night. He called Mbaeteka “the leader of the pack.”
Davis concentrated on teaching them concepts rather than specific plays or positions. He taught them the full field and the whys. Mbaeteka devoured the information.
“We stayed on one play for five weeks: one pass play and one run play for five weeks,” Davis said. “I knew if we could learn the concepts of this play, the rest would come naturally. We then did the rest of the playbook in three weeks.”
“I think I understood it as quick as they were putting it up,” Mbaeteka said. “I knew in the back of my mind I didn’t have the luxury of time. So anything I had to learn, I had to do it as quick as possible. They did such a great job of teaching it. They made it so simple.
“And when I got to the Giants and they started asking the same basic questions, I’m like, ‘OK, if this is it, then I’m probably ready to blow you out of the water, man!” he said with a laugh.
Bentley and Davis had a target date to have their players ready: March 14, for an international player showcase at Arizona State. That’s where Giants scout Jeremy Breit saw Mbaeteka and, unbeknownst even to Umenyiora, set the wheels in motion for Roy’s biggest break.
BECOMING A GIANT
“The speed of the whole thing was unreal,” Mbaeteka said of his signing with the Giants.
Roy was studying on a Saturday when he got a text from a number he didn’t recognize. It was Giants football operations assistant Charles Tisch.
“When I got the text from Charles Tisch that they would like to work me out, I kept looking at it like, ‘Did I meet this guy at the pro day?’ It was so out of the blue,” he said.
Bryce, the head of football development for NFL international, had given Mbaeteka’s number to Tisch. Roy called Bryce to find out if this was real. Bryce assured him he would just go through a routine workout in New Jersey, no pressure.
Mbaeteka said he worked out for the Giants alongside a couple college linemen on April 7, doing classroom work and then taking it to the field. As he stretched afterwards, O-line coach Bobby Johnson was one of many coaches to tell him: ‘Good job, Roy, I’m impressed.’”
“Everybody wanted to know what college I went to,” he laughed. “I told them I’m not from college. I’m from Nigeria.”
Mbaeteka was scheduled to fly back to Arizona that night, so he knew something was up when the Giants asked him to stay overnight to take a physical the next day.
“I’m like OK, OK, this is not a dream,” he said. “This is really happening. I was very excited. I was trying to keep my composure. Like pull it together, man.”
Roy’s first call was to Umenyiora. That’s when the Giants legend first learned that Mbaeteka was working out for his old team. The next day, when it was time to talk about the contract, he called him again.
“He was the first person I dialed up,” Mbaeteka said of Umenyiora. “And he talked with [Giants director football operations] Ed Triggs, and they talked the whole thing out. And before I knew it I was signing a contract.”
Mbaeteka signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract that guarantees $207,000 of his 2022 salary, indicating the Giants plan to carry him on their practice squad this year at least. He didn’t tell his family back home the good news until the ink was dry.
“I wanted to make sure it was a sure thing before I made the call,” he said.
The team lists him at 6-9, 320 pounds. Mbaeteka said of his height: “I am almost 6-8 without my shoes. But with my shoes I’m 6-9. I’m 6-9 on a good day!”
He’s not the only one of the Nigerians who has earned an NFL contract quickly, either. Ndubuisi is signing with the Arizona Cardinals after a recent workout, as well, sources tell The News.
The preemptive signings of these players are major developments, especially in the infancy of these NFL Africa efforts. The International Pathway Program places players on teams with a roster exemption that doesn’t take up someone else’s spot.
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the jackpot in 2018 by drafting Australian tackle Jordan Mailata in the seventh round, though, ahead of his placement on someone else’s roster.
Washington signed Chilean tight end Sammis Reyes last April. And now the Giants and Cardinals are wasting no time bringing in Mbaeteka and Ndubuisi, as well.
“There’s more momentum in that we had Jordan, then Sammis last year, now being able to repeat that with Roy is really exciting,” Leech said. “What’s also unique is going into a market where the NFL hasn’t been very active and seeing early returns from that time and energy.”
Bentley praised the Giants’ scouting department for “turning over all the rocks to see what’s out there” and the NFL for “expanding the footprint of what’s possible discovering talent around the globe.”
Ugboaja said Mbaeteka is going to blow the Giants away with how quickly he learns from them, too.
“The playbook, Roy is gonna kill that, because Roy can learn fast, he can learn quick. Just show him, he’s gonna do it,” he said.
Umenyiora said “I still have to pinch myself,” however, “to fully understand the gravity of what has transpired.”
“Ya know, Roy, Kenny, they were living in a situation where they didn’t know what tomorrow was gonna bring,” Umenyiora said. “They literally had no clue. And to go from that to you’re playing and signing a contract with the New York Giants within a couple of months? It’s crazy.”
“A lot of times in America you take the country for granted,” he added, “but these guys are coming from real struggle. And now they have this opportunity to not only better themselves but their families’ lives. The entire trajectory of their lives has changed.”
He thinks Roy can help change the Giants’ trajectory, too.
“If you give him enough time, I have no doubt he’ll be a great player,” Umenyiora said. “And there’s gonna be more of him. Be on the lookout.”
()
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Pass rusher
PAN Card Change After Marriage: Change your name in PAN Card after marriage, know here the whole process
Getting a Guy to Invest in You – What You Need to Do, and What You Need to Avoid
Nigerian Stock Market – The Impact of Information Technology
The Sustainably-Focused Skincare Brands to Shop for Earth Day—And Always
Roy Mbaeteka’s incredible journey from Nigeria to Giants’ roster: ‘From nowhere to somewhere’
BTC Touches $42,000, ETH Notches10-Day Peak
Partnerships Limited By Shares in Cyprus
Celtics’ Ime Udoka showing Nets what they could have had
MLM – Why Timing Is The MOST Important Factor In Joining A MLM Company
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes