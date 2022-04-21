News
Mike Preston: ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY
When Chance Campbell was a ninth grader on Calvert Hall’s junior varsity, the Cardinals varsity defensive coordinator, Vernon Southwick, thought that one day he would eventually contribute to the program.
Campbell’s journey has taken him further, possibly a few days away from joining an elite fraternity: the National Football League.
The annual three-day league draft begins next Thursday and Campbell, an Ellicott City resident and Mississippi middle linebacker, is projected as a possibly Day 3 selection.
“I try to stay out of that,” the 6-foot-2, 232-pound Campbell said. “It’s a weird draft, one that will cover a wide range, so I don’t know what will happen or where I will go.”
Said Southwick: “He is off-the-charts smart. He is an excellent young man, and I hope he gets drafted. It’s hard to get rid of a guy who can walk out there and know all the positions. He has that type of intelligence.”
Campbell has the physical capabilities as well. The former University of Maryland player started 13 games last season for Mississippi and had 109 tackles, including 12.5 for losses, six sacks and three fumble recoveries.
At the scouting combine, Campbell impressed with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.
Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, which means he can run sideline to sideline, a necessity these days in the pass-happy NFL.
He is also one of those quick-twitch, energetic guys who can shoot gaps to get penetration in the running game. But his critics say he sometimes plays too high and often locks onto a quarterback’s eye, which makes him an easy target in the passing game.
“There are always areas where you need to keep polishing,” Campbell said. “I have to keep working on getting off blocks, but I think my strength is being versatile, and I’ve always been productive. The league is fast, and I can run sideline to sideline, and I’m happy to show that in the passing game, which will help me.”
His major strength might be intelligence. Often watching tape, it’s easy for Campbell to dissect not only opposing offenses, but also his own defense.
Campbell made the transition from playing out of a five-man front at Maryland to a 3-2-6 alignment at Mississippi. He had help from Rebels defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who used to be Campbell’s head coach at Maryland.
Southwick said Durkin’s relationship with Campbell probably resembled the one he had with him at Calvert Hall.
By Campbell’s junior year, Southwick had built the defense around him. They’d exchange ideas and concepts about game plans as easily as any of the Cardinals defensive assistants, and Campbell suggested adjustments during games.
“When I would go over stuff, he was always asking questions,” Southwick said. “He had a lot of freedom to make calls, and that doesn’t happen unless you have a special kid. It was a huge advantage.”
“I’m not saying we didn’t butt heads, but he watched so much film and he was right about 90% of the time,” Southwick said. “He was definitely a leader. In a way, it was almost embarrassing as a coach because he was usually right and he is on the field.”
Campbell has spent the past couple of months training, including several weeks in Florida. He doesn’t mind the workouts because they are the means to a lifelong dream. During the weekend, he’ll be home with his father, Rick, mom, Kati; maybe his brothers, Duncan and Trace, and sister, Bailey, will drop in.
“When I wake up in the morning, it feels great because this is a different kind of training, the focus is different,” Campbell said. “I’m excited about the possibility of playing in the NFL, and I know what I am doing now is a necessary step.”
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas, Nevada
Marcus Stroman is frustrated by another rough outing in the Chicago Cubs’ rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays
Before leaving rain-soaked Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman already knew what awaited him at home Wednesday night.
Dry work in front of a mirror. Anything that might help him get on track.
A frustrated Stroman struggled for a second consecutive start to find a rhythm on the mound, unable to get in sync mechanically. Stroman never got going on a cool, wet night against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering eight runs, including seven earned — both tying his career high — in 4⅓ innings. The Cubs lost 8-2 when the game was called after a 1-hour, 4-minute rain delay before the bottom of the sixth.
“Nothing seems synonymous. Every pitch essentially feels like I’m doing something different mechanically,” Stroman said. “It kind of comes and goes. In stretches I feel great for an inning or a few batters and then kind of just lose it.”
Stroman didn’t establish his sinker, leading to trouble. Too often the sinker ran arm side to the Rays’ left-handed hitters, which didn’t bode well against a Tampa Bay lineup featuring eight players hitting from the left side of the plate.
The Rays stayed patient and didn’t chase Stroman’s sinker away. Most of their damage came on pitches that caught too much of the middle of the plate. They built a quick lead in the first, scoring four runs with catcher Francisco Mejía’s two-out, two-run homer the big blow.
Stroman retired eight of the 11 batters he faced between the final outs of the second and fourth innings.
“I’m a realist: It’s two bad starts. That’s all it is,” Stroman said. “I’m not someone to dwell. I’m going to do everything I can to work on things and improve as I would do if I had a great start. I’m always adapting and changing.
“This is not half a bad season. This is two bad starts, and I’m going keep it at that and keep moving forward.”
Stroman’s four-seam fastball in particular worked better. He recorded four of his seven strikeouts with the fastball.
“It’s frustrating because I feel great for a few pitches or a batter and then I won’t know where it’s coming from where I’m off,” Stroman said. “Usually I’m pretty good at making in-game adjustments pitch to pitch, and it’s just been a struggle for me right now.”
Manager David Ross felt the Cubs defense didn’t help Stroman much, contributing to the poor start. The Cubs committed three errors, two on throws by catcher Yan Gomes and a throwing error from third baseman Jonathan Villar to open the three-run fifth.
Ross thought Stroman getting an opportunity to work through the issues was a positive development.
“A little bit more of a rhythm staying on his back side,” Ross said. “Usually that’s a sign of just getting a little bit ahead with your body and the arm not catching up all the way to get that final little bit of finish.
“But the direction seems OK and the way he’s working the stuff seemed to tick up a little bit as he was going. … Just got to find that consistency when he’s out there.”
The similarities to Stroman’s last start Friday night in Denver weren’t limited to an inability to find a rhythm on the mound. Stroman didn’t try to downplay his struggles Wednesday, just as he owned up to his rough night after his outing at Coors Field.
In that start, Stroman became derailed in the fourth inning, unable to get out of it with the Cubs’ lead intact. Afterward, Ross tried to give Stroman an out by attributing his struggles to the plate umpire calling time mid-delivery before a 1-2 pitch in the fourth. Coming off that sequence, the Colorado Rockies scored five two-out runs off Stroman in an eventual one-run loss for the Cubs.
However, Stroman wouldn’t blame the time call for disrupting his rhythm despite opening that game with three scoreless innings. He made clear he needed to be better then and going forward. Ross saw his comments after the Rockies game and appreciated how Stroman handled the moment.
“The fact that he’s accountable for his performance and understands it has to be better than it was,” Ross said before Wednesday’s game, “and he’s not going to make excuses whether it’s spring training or somebody calling time or the weather or whatever, the mounds not being right.
“We definitely run into people in life that want to make excuses or want to find a reason why it’s not their fault. The accountability thing is No. 1 on my radar. When you see players take accountability for the performance, good or bad, is super exciting to see.”
Stroman’s postgame analysis should play well again in the Cubs clubhouse. Accountability from one of the team’s highest-paid players can help set expectations of how struggles should be handled.
The Cubs, though, must hope Stroman’s assessment is accurate, that these are merely two blips over a potential 30-start season. Stroman is attacking the between-starts work, with Ross noting how good they collectively felt about his bullpen session coming into Wednesday’s start.
While that work didn’t carry over into Wednesday’s performance, Stroman doesn’t sound too worried, and neither should the Cubs at this point.
Man shot in head in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis.
Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Employees : Important News! employees, pay revision related orders issued, complete the work by April 30
New instructions have been issued for pay fixation of employees and 6th Pay Commission Entry Admission (6th Pay Commission Entry Admission).
At the same time, the employees have been instructed to submit the documents to the office by April 30. Failure to do so may result in variation in salary.
As per the order issued, the option to switch to 6th CPCs (6th CPCs) has been amended to provide entry pay to it. At the same time, in this case, the DEO has advised to submit the proposal of the affected AAO.
In fact, the option to switch to 6th CPC after providing entry pay to AAOs has been amended. DoE has advised submission of proposals of affected AAOs who have made representations.
It is requested that the affected AAOs who had submitted their option within one month of the issue of O.M. dated 28/09/2018 said in the order. They can submit their application with proper details to ascertain the financial implications and officials who wish to apply afresh.
They can also present their representation. Email it to section anpaycdaguwahati.dad[at]hub.nic.in with details due by 15th April 2022 and further submission to HORS office before 30th April 2022.
Earlier, according to the order issued on March 31, it was said that the matter regarding amendment in the option to switch to the 6th Central Pay Commission after providing the entry pay is under consideration of the Department of Expenditure 18150/+ to the AAO of the department. The Department of Expenditure has advised those affected AAOs to submit the proposal.
Those who have submitted their representation with financial implications within one month from the date of issue of change in rules (OM dated 28.09.2018) for their consideration. Wherein the order is requested to be forwarded. Intimation to this Headquarters at the earliest, positively by 30th April 2022. Please also submit zero report.
The post Employees : Important News! employees, pay revision related orders issued, complete the work by April 30 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
