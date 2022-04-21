News
Minnesota United to face Colorado Rapids in U.S. Open Cup
Minnesota United will face Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on May 10 or 11.
The Loons will face a Western Conference rival instead of two USL League One sides — Union Omaha and Northern Colorado Hailstorm — on the other side of the North Central draw Thursday morning. Instead of first-ever matchups against lower-level underdogs, Minnesota will face a Colorado team it beat 3-1 last Saturday.
With a 2-0 third-round win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, the Loons improved to 6-3 in Open Cup play since becoming an MLS side in 2017. They are 3-0 vs. clubs from lower levels.
The next Open Cup game will further clog a May schedule now with seven matches in the first 28 days. The Open Cup match will expected to be between FC Cincinnati at home on May 7 and a road game at Seattle Sounders on May 15. MNUFC applied for the Open Cup game to be held in St. Paul on May 11 with the Loons planning to fly to Washington on May 13.
MLS clubs went 13-4 in the third round of the Open Cup, with Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake and Austin FC suffering upsets Tuesday and Wednesday. Omaha beat Chicago in penalty kicks on Tuesday, and Northern Colorado, a brand new team, topped established MLS side RSL on Wednesday.
Eight MLS clubs — the top four finishers in each conference in 2021 — now enter the national tournament. They are New England, Philadelphia, Nashville and New York City from the East; Colorado, Seattle, Kansas City and Portland join from the West.
Woodbury woman found competent for trial in daughter’s death
A Woodbury mother accused of fatally attacking her 5-year-old daughter and assaulting her 6-year-old son in the street outside their townhouse has been found competent to stand trial.
Sadiyo Mohamed, 32, was charged in June with second-degree murder after the girl died from injuries sustained in the May 26 attack. After a mental-health evaluation in October, the court determined Mohamed was incompetent due to mental illness and suspended the court proceedings.
On Thursday, Washington County District Court Judge Doug Meslow determined that Mohamed had regained competency, meaning she is now able to participate in the proceedings and the case can go to trial.
Multiple people called 911 around 12:45 a.m. May 26 to report that Mohamed was chasing her screaming son outside their townhouse at 479 Lake View Alcove. When police arrived, they found her daughter lying in the street, unconscious and bleeding from a head injury. A long, thin piece of wood, which Mohamed allegedly used to punish the children, was found near the girl, officials said.
Both children were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The girl had a fractured skull, lacerated liver, bruising over her entire body, a rib fracture and multiple brain bleeds, and the boy had a possible broken arm and a large bump just above his right eye, according to the criminal complaint. The girl died three weeks later.
Mohamed told investigators that her husband was out of the country and she had been off her medications for bipolar disorder for a couple of months. She said she had tried to clean her house that day and had been paranoid and hallucinating for a few days, believing her children were playing games on her. She wasn’t sure if her children were “the devil or a demon,” which made her question if she should hurt them or not, according to the complaint.
Another child, an 18-month-old girl, was at home and asleep on the couch when the assaults occurred.
Nick Hydukovich, assistant criminal division chief at the Washington County Attorney’s office, and Chris Grove, Mohamed’s attorney, agreed on Thursday that Mohamed should remain committed at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter rather than return to the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.
Mohamed was an inmate at the Washington County Jail for several months, transferred to the Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center in Anoka and then returned to the Washington County Jail, Grove said. She was brought to the hospital in St. Peter earlier this month, he said.
“We’re happy that she is where she get the help and treatment that she needs for her long-standing mental health issues,” Grove said. “She has resumed her medication regimen, and it is working so far.”
On Thursday, Meslow ordered another mental-health evaluation. The exam, known as a Rule 20.02, involves a psychiatrist providing an opinion about whether the defendant qualifies for a mental-illness defense.
An omnibus hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 13. No trial date has been set.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a St. Louis County event today
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The Defense of Liberty IX event featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon will be held in St. Louis County tonight. It was postponed because of a winter storm in February.
The event is hosted by Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel and former state lawmaker Paul Curtman. The Republican National Committee’s Director of Black Engagement, Cecelia Johnson, is also expected to speak at the event.
The doors open at the Mariott St. Louis West in Town and Country at 5:00 pm and the speakers begin at 6:00 pm. The event is sold out but there are still VIP spots available. The $1,000 tickets will get you into the VIP reception where some of the speakers are expected to attend.
