Minnesota United to face Colorado Rapids in U.S. Open Cup

Minnesota United will face Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on May 10 or 11.

The Loons will face a Western Conference rival instead of two USL League One sides — Union Omaha and Northern Colorado Hailstorm — on the other side of the North Central draw Thursday morning. Instead of first-ever matchups against lower-level underdogs, Minnesota will face a Colorado team it beat 3-1 last Saturday.

With a 2-0 third-round win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, the Loons improved to 6-3 in Open Cup play since becoming an MLS side in 2017. They are 3-0 vs. clubs from lower levels.

The next Open Cup game will further clog a May schedule now with seven matches in the first 28 days. The Open Cup match will expected to be between FC Cincinnati at home on May 7 and a road game at Seattle Sounders on May 15. MNUFC applied for the Open Cup game to be held in St. Paul on May 11 with the Loons planning to fly to Washington on May 13.

MLS clubs went 13-4 in the third round of the Open Cup, with Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake and Austin FC suffering upsets Tuesday and Wednesday. Omaha beat Chicago in penalty kicks on Tuesday, and Northern Colorado, a brand new team, topped established MLS side RSL on Wednesday.

Eight MLS clubs — the top four finishers in each conference in 2021 — now enter the national tournament. They are New England, Philadelphia, Nashville and New York City from the East; Colorado, Seattle, Kansas City and Portland join from the West.