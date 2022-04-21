Finance
MLM – Why Timing Is The MOST Important Factor In Joining A MLM Company
There are many factors that need to be considered when looking to join a MLM, or Multi-Level Marketing, company.
The product or service that is offered by the MLM company is an incredibly important factor, as distributors need to actually believe in the products and consumers actually need to respond to the products – in other words, they need to get results.
Another important factor in deciding which MLM company to join is the Compensation Plan. If the Compensation Plan does not promote downline growth from above (by that I mean that an upline actually helps grow the team of their downlines below), then there is only a very minimal chance that a Distributor is going to make any money in MLM.
However, there are many out there who believe that there is another seldom-understood factor when it comes to choosing a successful MLM company that may be more important than any other – timing.
Timing refers to the actual point in time that you join a particular company. Think of it like this – who would like to have bought $10,000 worth of Apple or Google shares when they were only $30 per share? That $10,000 now would be worth almost $400,000 now.
It’s the same with a Multi-Level Marketing company. If you can find a company that is still only young, is on a constant growth curve upwards and is in the important 5-10 year growth period where most MLM companies go through an exponential boom, then that is what is known as a ground floor opportunity.
A ground floor opportunity is the holy grail of the intelligent business person/investor, regardless of what industry they’re in. It means that you can get in to the opportunity on the ground floor and ride the wave as it goes up and while the company/investment experiences exponential growth.
If you join a company that has already passed the ground floor stage then your chances for ‘Rockstar’ income will greatly diminish. The ‘timing’ for that business has passed as you will have missed the exponential growth period of the company and be joining at the top of the wave. Sure you may be able to enrol a few Distributors, however, unless you are a very good networker, you won’t be able to make any significant income.
This is why timing is such an important factor when choosing a MLM company to join. Even a novice networker with little-to-know previous experience can generate a downline in the thousands and income in the six-figure-per-year category in only a matter of years. Experienced networkers are becoming million dollar earners in record times (some in under 2 years!), all because they are able to identify the incredible timing of a ground floor opportunity.
If you had joined Avon (the world’s largest MLM company) when they first opened their doors, you would currently have over 40,000 Distributors in your downline!
The key now is to find a company who is still only young (ideally less than 5-6 years old) who has experienced large growth and ride the wave up. If you do a little bit of research, there are certainly fantastic timing opportunities available today.
Yours in Freedom
Finance
What Stocks Could Move From Obama’s Infrastructure Stimulus Plan?
If you haven’t heard President Obama over this Labor Day weekend announced a new infrastructure stimulus plan. The $50bn infrastructure plan will build roads, railways and airport runways, in an effort to show his administration is tackling the US’s chronic unemployment ahead of the November mid-term elections.
But the general consensus is that it will not get approval, with many Democrats unwilling to support new spending programmes and Republicans loath to give the administration any legislative victories before the November 2 election.
So what did the last stimulus do, what was that.
“The $862bn stimulus package” Which has already devoted funds for repairing roads and building high-speed rail through the Recovery Act, an effort that the administration says has helped save or create 3m jobs during the economic downturn.
But that’s not for me to worry about I rather get to the meat and potatoes of what stocks will move off of this news.
The Construction stocks have been on my radar for the last couple weeks, but I have not sent out any alerts or watch list based on them, I think tonight is a good place to put that info out there.
First lets break down Infrastructure Stocks
construction and engineering firms
suppliers of concrete, steel, heavy equipment
water infrastructure companies
transmission companies/electric utilities and
green infrastructure companies
And here are some larger cap stocks that fall into those categories
ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)
Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC)
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)
Foster Wheeler (NASDAQ:FWLT)
The Shaw Group (NYSE:SHAW)
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
Headwaters (HW)
Of these stocks I like VMC, and HW first followed FWLT
Another way to trade this “Infrastructure Play” is with an Infrastructure ETF or Fund
Here’s list of infrastructure ETFs and mutual funds:
Kensington Global Infrastructure (KGIAX)
Kinetics Water Infrastructure (KWINX)
iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Fund (IGF)
First Trust ISE Global Engineering & Construction (FLM)
SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF (GII)
This is just a starting place, I do expect to a little reaction tomorrow on this news, Futures are looking good so far overnight, but honestly I am still having a hard time getting to focused on this news and still think there are better opportunities out there in the ‘New Tech Growth Stocks” and if you don’t know what those are you just have to tune in each day and see what stocks are moving and where all this M&A activity (and for those out there hear this a lot but do not know what it means…
The phrase mergers and acquisitions (abbreviated M&A) refers to the aspect of corporate strategy, corporate finance and management dealing with the buying, selling and combining of different companies that can aid, finance, or help a growing company in a given industry grow rapidly without
Again HW and VMC are my favorites and I will watch them tomorrow the HW is a beautiful falling wedge and just breaking out of this formation, It will be in focus tomorrow on the show.
DayTraderRockStar
http://daytradingradio.com/
Finance
Government Budgeting: PPBS To Performance-Based Budgeting
Introduction
In this modern-day, money management has higher level of importance. Budgeting plays an important role in controlling operations in an efficient and effective way. Basically, budgeting is divided into two different entities namely public entities and private entities. It is important to divide budgeting into classes since the entire budgeting process involves different bodies in the governmental system. The involvement of different bodies is needed for some stages in the budgeting namely preparation, negotiation and approval. Furthermore, it also plays an important role in spending approval after the budget allocation is completed. Compared to the private sector, this budgeting system is more complex.
Traditional budgeting system has given a lot of contributions to the government. However, the methods are considered to be unsuitable as business grows faster. For more than 30 years, government has used many different budgeting approaches such as the Line-item Budgeting, Program Budgeting and PPBS Budgeting. These traditional budgeting methods offer advantages but lately it is found that they fail to meet business demand. Traditional budgeting systems only present little information to decision makers; usually it estimate the forthcoming expenditure based on the previous budgeting plan. With the numerous weaknesses that traditional budgeting offers, organizations consider that these tools are not able to help them achieve goals more effectively.
To help the developing nations restructuring their budgeting and spending process, World Bank has created new model of budgeting system. The new model has triggered public sector to understand and finally adopt new budgeting system.
This new budgeting method emerges to improve the traditional one. This new model evaluates that the former ways of analyzing and utilizing budget figures are not enough. In the traditional method, the budgeting analysis is considered to be very simple. Organizations only build up their long-term projects and break the projects into the estimated annual budget. Then, budget figures are compared with the project results. This method has some drawbacks especially on how to adjust similar budget figures for the upcoming periods.
This new budgeting system approach offers sophistication over the traditional one. To describe how this new method works, the governmental project in enhancing children welfare in a remote area can be the example. For this long-term project, governments have to decide the objectives and activities needed to reach the goal.
To achieve the project goals, the government may make improvement on the schools and send trainers to succeed the educational programs. The long-term projects then broken down into annual budgets that combine monetary figures. When the long-term projects are completed, the traditional method in measuring the success of the project is by calculating on the gap between the budget and the money spent.
The new budgeting approach offers more sophisticated methods but the goals to achieve are also more difficult. The governments should be certain if they had been successful in helping the children in the remote area. Besides, governments should be able to determine the expected cost.
Performance-Based Budgeting
The new budgeting system that some nations start to adopt is called Performance-Based Budgeting System. This is a budgeting system that links the funding of public sector organizations to the expected goals. In other words it can be said that performance budgeting system is a way to allocate budget to achieve goals of certain projects. Therefore, they key of this new budgeting system is “result”.
This new budgeting system has some purposes. The first purpose is to communicate the expected result of a budget allocation. Meanwhile, the second purpose is to link budget and project results. There are five steps in performance-based budgeting: (1) establish the expected outcomes; (2) select the measurement of project result; (3) define a goal; (4) to provide written account of project result; (5) perform consequences.
This new budgeting system also offers some benefits:
1. It focuses resources toward the most important result. Thus, it increases the effectiveness of government operations.
2. Government would be more accountable in deciding program that affects budget result.
3. Improve the understanding on important issues.
Achieving PBB
Performance-based budgeting requires Key Performance Indicators. KPI is a technique used by an organization to evaluate the success of certain projects. To choose the right KPIs, an organization should understand the aspects that are important for them. In some organizations, performance indicator selections are often similar to the techniques that are used to assess the current condition of a business and its main activities.
Performance-based budgeting links the performance indicators established by an organization to resources. This process is almost the same as Corporate Performance Management (CPM) framework in which the project plans are measured. Those two frameworks offer policy similarities that are worth to analyze. Unfortunately, CPM framework doesn’t get much attention in the area of performance-based budgeting. The CPM framework technical foundation is actually a great means to explain a better budgeting approach that is addressed for public sector and commercial companies.
Performance-Based Budgeting System Challenges
This new budgeting method is considered to be appropriate initiative for all countries. However, countries need to evaluate some aspects before implementing this new budgeting method. It is important to evaluate the governance, human resources and the current situation of public financial management.
The implementation of this budgeting system has just started in some developing countries; one of them is Indonesia. To make the implementation process runs easier, Indonesia can learn the experience of other countries in implementing this budgeting method.
In adopting the new system, there are challenges that Indonesia has to face:
1. The parliament plays an important role in determining budgetary policies and designing the annual budget.
2. Government finds difficulties in measuring performance indicators.
There are more challenges in the process but the good news is that developing nations like Indonesia is starting to reform their budgeting system. Indonesia is in the early stage of implementing this system but several progresses have been made. Currently, this nation has been selected pilot ministries to assist the implementation of this new budget method. New legal framework has been laid and The Directorate General of Budget of the Ministry of Finance of Indonesia has been assigned to succeed the budgeting reform.
Finance
HTC Touch Pro2 Smartphone Review
Gone is the era when people were just new to the idea of mobile phones, today we can operate our phones as good as our computers with smart phones being innovated, you can do all your office chores through your phone. Take a look at the latest releases and you will well know what I am talking about, lets take a brief look at HTC touch Pro2 which have been recently released in markets. Just one glance at the phone and I felt like I am in love with the phone, for its features are so extravagant I am left with no option to buy it sooner. Touch Pro2 has everything you need including main and basic functions like GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features, along with QWERTY keyboard which goes easy on typing and takes less time communicating through emails.
The HTC Smartphone comes with a Window Mobile 6.1 Professional version; you can talk up to 510 minutes. The smartphone is available in 2 types W-CDMA and GSM models, both the models are equally versatile. The new HTC touch phone has a solid design with quality construction; it comes with a 3.6 inch WVGA touch screen giving an output of 65,000 colors. The screen gives you bigger display with an amazing resolution of 480×800 pixels, the new feature of the phone is its Touchflo 3D interface, it helps to separate tabs for different functioning like stock quotes, calendar, daily notes, etc. you can customize it as per your conveniences. The grid view of the phone helps you to have easy look at all the applications of the phone, the phone also has some advanced features which makes your work easier, it has voice commands, quad band world roaming, proximity sensor, smart dialing, speed dialing, 3 way calling, multi media messaging, etc. this is an ideal phone for businessmen who are constantly on a go, it has same computer like features and you can carry it with great ease giving you comfort feel.
The HTC Touch Pro2 has an in-built 3.2 mega pixel camera giving you good picture quality and the Global positioning system application helps you to discover new areas wherever you are traveling, it comes installed with Google maps to locate central places, the QuickGPS feature helps to make your searches and downloading of the maps faster. The smart features of the phone includes other applications like a calculator, Zip Manager, notepad, voice recorder, jetcet presenter, mobile business card scanner, teeter game, Adobe Reader LE, and lots more.
Celtics’ Ime Udoka showing Nets what they could have had
MLM – Why Timing Is The MOST Important Factor In Joining A MLM Company
Column: David Montgomery is embracing change at Halas Hall. How will the Chicago Bears running back fit the new scheme?
Mike Preston: ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY
What Stocks Could Move From Obama’s Infrastructure Stimulus Plan?
Marcus Stroman is frustrated by another rough outing in the Chicago Cubs’ rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays
Man shot in head in south St. Louis
Employees : Important News! employees, pay revision related orders issued, complete the work by April 30
Government Budgeting: PPBS To Performance-Based Budgeting
Porsche Dealer in Maryland Now Accepts Crypto as a Form of Payment
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes