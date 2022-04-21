MN colleges see online tutoring grow during pandemic

The Minnesota State college and university system is more than doubling its contract with a company that provides online tutoring at all hours of the day.

The Board of Trustees in 2018 approved a contract with Tutor.com for up to $2.5 million over five years.

With costs approaching that limit as more students log on, the board on Wednesday agreed to increase the value of the contract to $5.5 million.

“The service has been very successful and very valuable for our students,” said Bill Maki, vice chancellor for finance and facilities.

Maki said use of the service has exceeded expectations because of its quality but also because many courses moved online during the coronavirus pandemic and students had limited access to in-person tutors.

Use during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years was around 30 percent higher than the system office expected when it negotiated the contract in 2018.

Tim Anderson, system director of student success technology, said the company’s tutors are available in a wide range of academic disciplines, 24 hours a day. The service gets the most use when on-campus tutors are unavailable.

Anderson said the system’s usage data for Tutor.com shows that “3 a.m. on a Tuesday morning is a hot spot, if you can believe that.”

Minnesota State gives each student up to 15 hours on Tutor.com.

Anderson said 38 percent of student users have completed a survey after their tutoring sessions, and 95-96 percent of them have been satisfied with the service.

The system plans to study how use of the service translates to graduation rates and other measures of student success.

Separately, the University of Minnesota has said it plans to continue offering more online student support services after finding they worked well during the pandemic and are popular with students.