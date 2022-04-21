News
Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll
By DAVE KOLPACK
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A majority of people in the United States continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of those surveyed favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who say they are neither in favor nor opposed.
Interviews for the poll were conducted last Thursday to Monday, shortly before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. Airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.
The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mask requirement, and the Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it will not appeal the ruling unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines it’s still necessary. The CDC said Wednesday that it continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings and was assessing the need for a mask requirement in those settings.
The poll shows a wide partisan divide on the issue. Among Democrats, 80% favor and just 5% oppose the requirement. Among Republicans, 45% are opposed compared with 33% in favor, with 22% saying neither.
Vicki Pettus, who recently moved from Frankfort, Kentucky, to Clearwater, Florida, to be near her grandchildren, said she enjoys the view of Old Tampa Bay but doesn’t like the “very lackadaisical attitude” by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, about masking. She said she will continue to wear her mask to protect against the coronavirus, including around her 55-and-older home community and on the plane when she travels to Kentucky in a few weeks.
“Especially in a plane where that air is recirculating,” said Pettus, 71, an independent who leans toward the Democratic Party. “I think people are really dumb not to wear their mask. But, hey, that’s their decision, and if they want to get sick that’s fine. I’m not going to.”
But Kriste Lee, who works in sales in South Florida, can’t wait to fly mask-free the next time she travels next month.
“I really wish I was on a plane when they made that announcement,” said Lee, 47. “I would have been dancing up and down the aisle.”
The continued public support overall for mandating masks on transportation comes even as worries about COVID-19 are among their lowest points of the past two years. Just 20% now say they’re very or extremely worried that they or a family member will be infected. That’s down slightly since 25% said the same just a month ago and from 36% in December and January as the omicron variant was raging. Another 33% now say they are somewhat worried, while 48% say they’re not worried at all.
Count Betty Harp, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, as among the “very worried” and not because she’s turning 84 next month. She said she takes care of her large house and yard by herself, does a lot of canning and is in “fantastic health for my age.” But she’s lost a lot of friends and family to the virus, which has killed nearly 1 million people in the United States.
“I know COVID is still here. It’s still around,” said Harp, who described herself as a Republican-leaning independent. “I think we should all be wearing masks for a little while longer.”
In another AP-NORC poll conducted last month, 44% of those surveyed still said they were often or always wearing face masks outside their homes, though that was down significantly from 65% who said that at the beginning of the year.
The latest poll also shows about half the people favor requiring masks for workers who interact with the public, compared with about 3 in 10 opposed. Support is similar for requiring people at crowded public events such as concerts, sporting events and movies to wear masks.
On these, too, there are significant partisan divides. Seventy-two percent of Democrats favor requiring people attending crowded public events to wear masks, while among Republicans, 25% are in favor and 49% are opposed. The numbers are similar for requiring masks for public-facing workers.
Lee, who said she doesn’t “do politics,” wondered aloud why people are complaining about the judge’s ruling and said nobody is stopping anyone from wearing masks if they want to.
“We all have our beliefs and obviously different views,” said Lee, who is unvaccinated. “Mine are definitely different from the people who are angry and upset.”
Employed people are divided on whether those working in person at their own workplaces should be required to wear masks. Thirty-four percent say they’re in favor of that requirement, 33% are opposed and 33% are neither in favor nor opposed. Among workers who are Democrats, 48% are in favor and 18% are opposed. Among workers who are Republicans, 53% are opposed and 18% are in favor.
Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said messaging over the mask mandate would have been more effective if it required N95 or KN95 respirators, which are more effective at preventing transmission of the virus.
“But you have actually created a real challenge with yourself with the public who are now being selective if not outright angry about these mandates,” said Osterholm, who added that he will continue to wear his N95 mask on planes.
___
The AP-NORC poll of 1,085 adults was conducted April 14-18 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
Tony Awards issue ‘slap’ warning to stars after Oscars mess
News
Illinois to cut a check for 90% of taxpayers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Governor J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox.
Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
If you filed taxes independently in 2021 and made under $200,000, you will be getting at least a $50 check in the mail. Joint filers who brought home less than $400,000 in 2021 will get a $100 check.
The state will send you even more if you have dependents — increasing the total dollar amount by $100 for each independent. It caps at three, however.
That means the maximum amount of money an individual filer could get is $350, and the most a joint filer could get is $400.
The governor signed the budget on Tuesday, meaning those checks are coming, but there is not a hard date set on when they will show up at taxpayers’ homes. The law states the Illinois Department of Revenue will finalize the list on July 5th, so the checks will be sent out some time after then.
All of the data will be determined by 2021 tax filings, so if you didn’t file taxes that year, you will not be getting a check.
News
Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson arrested on assault charge
Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Texas last week on an assault charge from his ex-girlfriend, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Wilson, who lettered with Minnesota in 2013-14, faces accusations from Ryan Sokolsky that he threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop after a breakup.
Wilson’s attorney, Toby Shook, was quoted by the newspaper: “Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault. We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”
Sokolosky told the Morning News on Friday she feared for her life after Wilson arrived at her apartment enraged and drunk after she ended their relationship. They started dating in March 2020 and got back together in February.
Wilson, 28, signed a two-year, $6.9 million contract with the Carolina Panthers during free agency in March. The seven-year NFL veteran had a career high 106 tackles with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, won Super Bowl in Kansas City in 2020 and spent the first four years of his pro career with the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2017, Wilson was arrested after an incident with a man and a woman, where he was accused of backing up his pickup trick into her and threatened him with a rifle. A grand jury declined to indict him.
Wilson had a street named after him in his hometown of Gloster, Miss., in January..
