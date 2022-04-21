Most Popular Investment Questions!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Should I start investing?

When would I have time to invest?

Don’t you need a lot of money to invest?

Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!

These are some of the questions that I get asked most often. I think the best way to discuss them are to break one down each one and break these myths that have been created by online scammers.

Myth 1: Should I start investing?

My answer to this is yes everyone no matter what your age should start investing at some point in their life. Not only to make some extra money but you can also use it to fund a trip or college fund. Not only this but when investing you are able to learn about trends and just like a crossword puzzle it helps with the ability to see things others wouldn’t.

Myth 2: When would I have time to invest?

This was my biggest problem when I first started. Once I found time the first week it was pretty simple to find time after that as well. Just adding 10 mins in the morning when you wake up and before you go to bed to scroll threw some of the latest statistics and them make your purchase orders is all it takes.

Myth 3: Don’t you need a lot on money to invest?

This is where I think people go wrong most of the time, when you think of investing most people say you need lots to start with. Well isn’t the goal to end up with lots of money at some point? To me the less you invest the more interactive you need to be with buying and selling. At times this can be a good or bad thing. In conclusion no you don’t need lots of money to start investing.

Myth 4: Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!

Well this one is more of a statement than a question. The big basis to this is yes it has happened that people can make thousands overnight. The problem with this myth is that in order to do this you need to front and invest a lot of money from the beginning. If you start with a little or smaller amount of money, then you won’t make money as fast. This is okay though this is how most people play the stock market and in some ways it’s the best way. You are able to learn more that lets you invest smarter.