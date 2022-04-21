Finance
Most Popular Investment Questions!
Should I start investing?
When would I have time to invest?
Don’t you need a lot of money to invest?
Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!
These are some of the questions that I get asked most often. I think the best way to discuss them are to break one down each one and break these myths that have been created by online scammers.
Myth 1: Should I start investing?
My answer to this is yes everyone no matter what your age should start investing at some point in their life. Not only to make some extra money but you can also use it to fund a trip or college fund. Not only this but when investing you are able to learn about trends and just like a crossword puzzle it helps with the ability to see things others wouldn’t.
Myth 2: When would I have time to invest?
This was my biggest problem when I first started. Once I found time the first week it was pretty simple to find time after that as well. Just adding 10 mins in the morning when you wake up and before you go to bed to scroll threw some of the latest statistics and them make your purchase orders is all it takes.
Myth 3: Don’t you need a lot on money to invest?
This is where I think people go wrong most of the time, when you think of investing most people say you need lots to start with. Well isn’t the goal to end up with lots of money at some point? To me the less you invest the more interactive you need to be with buying and selling. At times this can be a good or bad thing. In conclusion no you don’t need lots of money to start investing.
Myth 4: Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!
Well this one is more of a statement than a question. The big basis to this is yes it has happened that people can make thousands overnight. The problem with this myth is that in order to do this you need to front and invest a lot of money from the beginning. If you start with a little or smaller amount of money, then you won’t make money as fast. This is okay though this is how most people play the stock market and in some ways it’s the best way. You are able to learn more that lets you invest smarter.
1980’s Recession – How Deep Was It And How Does It Compare to 2010
In the early 1980s the US suffered a recession. In 1980, the gross domestic product measured -0.3%. The following year the GDP grew at 2.5% in 1982 it slipped back to -1.9%. During this period the unemployment rate was rising. However, the good news was interest rates, which were previously sky high, were coming down. From 1983 to 1989 the GDP grew steadily, interest rates fell steadily and the unemployment rate fell as well. In fact, the 1980s were a time of great prosperity, but the decade started, like this decade, in recession. In this article, we will compare the recession of the early 1980s to our most recent recession.
Two Negative Quarters
A recession starts when a country experiences two consecutive quarters of negative growth as measured by the GDP. In the first quarter of 1980 the GDP was -0.3%. Quarter number two of 1980, the GDP measured -7.9%. This indicated a very deep recession in 1980. However, the economy bounced back somewhat finishing the year with the GDP measuring -0.3%.
In the first quarter of 1981, at the time Ronald Reagan was inaugurated president of the United States, the GDP had grown and technically, the country was out of recession. However, by the beginning of 1982, growth had gone into negative territory once again, thus starting a new recession. At that time, the unemployment rate measured 8.6%.
Interest Rates Falling, Unemployment Rising
In 1982, the economy started to grow again. Interest rates which had been high were continuing to fall. However, the unemployment rate continued to rise and by the beginning of 1983 it had peaked at 10.4%. This was the last piece of economic bad news for the decade of the 80s. From that point forward, the economy experienced 28 consecutive quarters of growth. Mortgage rates fell from in the vicinity of 20% down to about 9%. In short, from 1983 through 1989 the US enjoyed one of the strongest economic periods in its history.
2008 Recession
In late 2008, the US economy slipped into a recession. By late 2009, it came back out of this recession. However, the growth experienced coming out of the recession was modest. For instance, in quarters one and two of 2010 the GDP measured 3.7% and 2.4% respectively. In contrast however, the first two quarters in 1983 showed growth of 5.1% and 9.3% respectively.
In 2010, the unemployment rate has held steadily at 9.7%. However, the problem with economic indicators in this period is the fact the unemployment is rising, GDP growth is modest, and interest rates are near an all-time low.
The problem the US experienced in the early 1980s was the interest rates were very high. Very few people could afford to buy houses because of the high mortgage rates. Refinancing was absolutely out of the question. In 2010, we have a different set of problems. Most notably would be the rising national debt and the real estate crisis.
Still, I remember the early 80s and there were a lot of people who thought it was all over back then. Certainly, the economy did suffer through most of the 70s right through until 1983. So, the US has been through tough times before and we have come out smelling like a rose. The point is, things look pretty bleak from the perspective many people have right now, but this is the United States and it is very likely we will come out of this time period smelling like a rose as well.
5 Benefits of Financial Technology
Financial technology (also referred to as FinTech) is the use of innovative technology to deliver a wide range of financial products and services. It is intended to facilitate the multi-channel, convenient and fast payment experience for the consumer. This type of technology is effective in many different business segments, such as mobile payments, investment management, money transfer, fund-raising and lending.
The rapid growth of financial technology has been very beneficial for consumers worldwide, such as the ability to serve customers that were not previously attended to, a reduction in costs, and an increase in competition.
Let’s take a look at a few of the benefits related to financial technology:
Better payment systems – this type of technology can make a business more accurate and efficient at issuing invoices and collecting payment. Also, the more professional service will help to improve customer relations which can increase the likelihood of them returning as a repeat buyer.
Rate of approval – many small business ventures are starting to use the alternative lenders like those involved in financial technology because it has the potential to increase accessibility and speed up the rate of approval for finance. In many situations the application process and time to receive the capital can be completed within a period of 24 hours.
Greater convenience – the companies involved in financial technology make full use of mobile connectivity. This can significantly increase the number of people who can access this type of service and also increase the efficiency and convenience of transactions. With consumers given the option to use smartphones and tablets to manage their finances, it is possible for a business to streamline its service and provide a better all-round customer experience.
Efficient advice – many of the latest systems rely on robo-advice to give people guidance on their finances. This can be a very quick and low-cost option to get useful information on investments, as well as to limit a person’s exposure to risk. However, this type of service won’t be able to give the most in-depth advice that would come from a professional adviser.
Advanced security – Using the latest security methods is necessary to ensure more people are confident in using this type of financial service. The need to harness the latest mobile technologies has resulted in a major investment in security to ensure customer data is kept safe. A few of the latest security options used by those in this sector include biometric data, tokenization and encryption.
A Commercial Mortgage – Start Your Own Business Right Away Without Any Hassles!
Many of us do not know what a commercial mortgage exactly means. A mortgage is a loan acquired through the real estate which ensures specific payment. Mortgage actually is a conditional impartation of a property which remains as a security for the further repayment of the amount of loan. Commercial and residential mortgage is quite similar to each other. It is a type of loan written for business purposes with any property or building which may be used as collateral.
Commercial loans can be a starting point for your business and the developing of it. This type of loan is basically used for business set-ups rather than for personal investments. The borrower of a loan can be anyone like a partnership, a corporate establishment, or a limited company. In some mortgages where there is a nonpayment of loan the creditor can catch hold of the collateral but thereafter has no claim over and against the borrower for any kind of insufficiency.
Mortgages are basically agreements which give higher priority to receive income along with a clause which allows the lender to take back the property if the borrower fails to pay the amount. Commercial property mortgage loan is a responsibility provided to the borrower with a personal assurance from the owner. The debt has to be cleared as it is a compulsion even though he fails to fulfill the outstanding balance.
Today the commercial sectors have risen enormously due to the high growth ratio of the manufacturing industries worldwide, thereby leading towards growth in international business infrastructure. Overall, the global industrial sector was benefited with the commercial property sector. This type of mortgage loan is basically preferred by people who believe in expansion and development of their premises. Most of the businessmen prefer to go in with the commercial size mortgage loan.
From the year two thousand, the growth rate of the mortgage loan increased sustainably. It created a positive impact on the international industrial sector. The growing industries and expansion of business further gave rise to the requirement of real estates, larger premises and huge spaces for commercial set-ups. This knocked the doors of the commercial property mortgage loans. The recent mortgage plans vary from residential properties to immovable properties and business funding.
Casinos, franchisee, restaurants, medical shops, truck and bus terminals, malls, education and training centers, child care centers, treatment centers, hospitals, etc are all different types of commercial properties accepted as collateral security for acquiring mortgage loans. These are basically for carrying businesses and expanding them further.
If you feel the need to apply for the commercial size mortgage loan, you need to have your property; land or premises and you need to know that the commercial loan requires in the way of refinancing the existing debt.
Common commercial properties are zoned for offices and industrial set-ups. Commercial mortgage loans can be taken for expanding your premises, buying commercial property or land for setting up a business, as a commercial investment or for the purpose of development of property.
