Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
By TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN
Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.
The Tesla CEO said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.
But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.
The documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission say San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. has not responded to Musk’s proposal.
Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.
The filing states that “entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”
The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Some would be secured by stock that Musk owns in Tesla, the electric car and solar panel maker. Other banks involved include Barclays, Bank of America, Societie Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG.
Shares of Twitter were down slightly to $46.69 in Thursday morning trading after the financing became public. The share price is $7.51 below Musk’s offer.
Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter … and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately,” the documents say.
With a tender offer, Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date. If enough shareholders agree, Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defense.
Musk signaled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender.”
A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Twitter.
Govt announces new rates for poultry and eggs In Jammu and Kashmir — Check New Rate List Here
Govt announces new rates for poultry and eggs In Jammu and Kashmir — Check New Rate List Here
Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has revised the maximum retail sale rate of poultry and poultry products.
According to an official statement, the new the rate of broiler chicken is Rs 130 per kg, parent Rs 120 per kg and rate of eggs is Rs 50 per dozen.
Also Read : JKSSB Sub Inspector Result 2022, JK Police SI Merit List Download PDF
Check Below Image For Revised Rate List
The post Govt announces new rates for poultry and eggs In Jammu and Kashmir — Check New Rate List Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Manchester Road to close in St. Louis County for four months
BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to shut down Manchester west of Hanley for four months. Route 100 closes on Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 pm. Road crews are replacing a bridge over Black Creek.
Drivers will need to find another way to their destination if they use that stretch of Manchester. The road will be closed through late August. Review this map for details about the project.
Drivers will be able to access businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west during the closure. They will need to turn onto Hanley before crossing Black Creek.
Road crews will also close one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue, on the first day of May.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
Biden announces $800M in new military assistance for Ukraine
By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, and he warned that Congress will need to approve additional assistance.
The new military package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved.
He also announced that all Russian-affiliated ships would be barred from U.S. ports.
Biden said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”
“Next week, I’m going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition deployed without interruption,” Biden said. Congress has signaled it is receptive to further requests and has been expecting there would be a need for further help for the Ukrainians.
Biden did not detail how much additional funding he would request.
Biden spoke on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.
Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces’ surrender.
Russian troops have besieged the port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins.
Biden in a brief exchange with reporters following his remarks called Russia’s claim on Mariupol “questionable.”
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.
The new tranche of military assistance is expected to include 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 vehicles used to tow to the howitzers onto the battlefield, and over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, as well as field equipment and spare parts.
The 72 howitzers are in addition to the 18 announced last week the U.S. was transferring to Ukraine.
A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.
Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person White House group meeting of his presidency.
Russia’s nearly two-month-old invasion of Ukraine was at the center of wide-ranging talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders.
Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on Biden’s adult son’s business dealings in Ukraine.
___
AP National Security Writer Robert Burns contributed to this report.
