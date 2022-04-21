NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules – check here

News
New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET 2022 application process is underway. Students who what to register and apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2022 will be held on July 17. The last date to apply online for NEET 2022 is May 6. Citing that the UG medical entrance is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG. As a first, NTA will consider application numbers to break the deadlock while resolving ties.
The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 question paper will comprise four subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.
NEET 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
Question: What is the NEET 2022 date and time?
Answer: As per the NEET 2022 date and time, the UG medical entrance test will be held on July 17.
Question: What is NEET 2022 official website link?
Answer: The NEET 2022 official website link is neet.nta.nic.in.
Question: How to apply for NEET UG 2022?
Answer: These are the application steps to fill NEET UG 2022 registration form
Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.
Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.
Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the NEET 2022 application form
Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
Pay the application fee online
Submit the NEET UG application
Download, save and print the confirmation page
Question: How will NTA break deadlock while resolving ties?
Answer: In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks, percentile score in the NEET UG 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:
1. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test, followed by,
2. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,
3. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,
4. Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,
5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test, followed by
6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by
7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by
8. Candidate Older in Age, followed by
9. Application Number in ascending order
Question: Has the NEET UG syllabus been changed?
Answer: No, the NEET 2022 UG syllabus has not been changed.
NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules – check here
Heard’s lawyer focuses on Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
By BEN FINLEY
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday, taking aim at his alcohol and drug use as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
Heard’s attorneys are trying to derail Depp’s libel lawsuit against her after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece that Depp says indirectly defamed him and ruined his lucrative acting career. In the article, Heard referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her, despite her claims. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp can’t deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.
Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn focused on a 2013 text exchange between Depp and the actor Paul Bettany in which Depp said: “Let’s burn Amber!!!”
Bettany responded: “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber …”
Depp texted: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”
Depp has previously apologized to the jury for the vulgar language in the texts and said that “in the heat of the pain I was feeling, I went to dark places.”
Rottenborn also focused on another of Depp’s texts to Bettany in 2014 in which he referenced whiskey, pills and powders.
The texts were sent during a period in which Depp said he had stopped drinking. And they were sent around the time of a private flight from Boston to Los Angeles, during which Heard had said that Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her.
Rottenborn presented texts that Depp sent to Bettany that said he drank “all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA this past Sunday … Ugly, mate … No food for days … Powders … Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane …”
Depp had previously testified that he took two oxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time — and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering. He had also previously testified that he drank only a glass of Champagne as he boarded the plane.
To further bring doubt to Depp’s claim that he was not a problematic drinker at that time, Heard’s attorney then showed the jurors a text that Depp had sent to musician Patti Smith regarding a visit to New York City in 2014 in which he recounted fighting with Heard, getting drunk and being “so disappointed in myself.”
Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. The actor has spent much of that time describing the couple’s volatile relationship and denying that he ever abused Heard.
Depp said that Heard often violently attacked him. And he argued that his movie career suffered after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post.
Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, but Depp’s lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made when she sought a 2016 restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
When cross-examination began late Wednesday afternoon, Rottenborn pointed to evidence that Disney made that decision months before the article’s publication.
Heard’s lawyers have argued that Heard’s opinion piece was accurate and did not defame him. They have said that Depp’s ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior.
On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the accusations of drug addiction “grossly embellished,” though he acknowledged taking many drugs. He said his drug use started at age 11 when when he secretly took his mother’s “nerve pills.”
Do you or any member of your family have a bank account with State Bank of India (SBI)? If yes, then be careful, now you will not be able to deposit money in your bank account.SBI has changed the rules for depositing money in the bank. According to the new rule, now you will have a green card, only then you will be able to deposit money in the bank account, otherwise not.
What is the new rule of SBI
According to the new rules of State Bank of India, now bank customers should have SBI Green Card, if they do not have this card then the bank will not deposit money in their account. In such a situation, they will have to go to the ATM center located near them and deposit money through credit or debit card. If they want to deposit money in the bank for any reason, then they will have to apply for SBI Green Card by going to the bank, till this card is not made, you will not be able to deposit the money.
What is SBI Green Card
According to an official information issued by the bank, SBI Green Card is also a green card like credit or debit card, which contains complete information about the bank account holder. As soon as this card is swiped in the machine, it opens the customer’s account. To get this card made, a fee of Rs 20 has to be paid in the bank.
How to deposit money with the help of SBI Green Card
Whenever you go to deposit money in the bank, you have to take this card with you. There the banker will swipe this card on the machine. After this, the complete details of your account will appear on the computer and your account will be opened and the bank employee will deposit the money in that account. Within a few minutes, the money deposited in your account will also start showing.
SBI Customers Alert! Get this card made today, otherwise you will not be able to deposit money, know details
Struggling Gleyber Torres takes a seat as Yankees go for sweep over Tigers
DETROIT — Gleyber Torres is the odd man out again. He went 0-for-4 Wednesday night against the Tigers, extending his hitless streak to 0-for-17. Thursday, he was also out of the starting lineup for the series finale against the Tigers at Comerica Park. It was the second time in three games as his struggles and the crowded infield are leading to irregular playing time.
“Just a little off I thought yesterday, his first at-bat against [Eduardo] Rodriguez was good. Almost clipped him to left center there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Just a little bit off the last few games … I actually felt like the first week I thought he was swinging the bat pretty good, but not getting a ton of results. So I don’t feel that he’s far off. … His BPs have been really strong, so confident he’ll get it going.”
The problem is that Torres hasn’t gotten it going over the past two seasons. After a stellar rookie year, Torres had a breakout season in 2019, hitting a career-high 38 home runs and slashing .278/.337/.535 with a .871 OPS. That power was enough for the Yankees to overlook his defensive woes and move ahead with Torres as their shortstop.
Torres hit 12 home runs over the last two seasons.
In 2020, the Yankees — and to be fair, other teams’ talent evaluators — felt that Torres was just hindered by the fact he showed up after the COVID-19 spring training shutdown out of shape and that resulted in a leg injury. Last year, in 127 games, Torres had nine homers and 51 RBI. He is slashed .259/.331/.366 with a .697 OPS. He also had a career-high 14 stolen bases.
But his defense was so bad that the Yankees had to move him back to second base and go out and get Isiah Kiner-Falefa this spring. And now the Yankees have a healthy DJ LeMahieu, with five years left on his $90 million deal, who is a better hitter and second baseman. LeMahieu is on a seven-game hitting streak and hitting .306.
In Wednesday’s series finale against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Boone felt he needed to play utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez, who last played Friday night, and couldn’t keep LeMahieu out of the lineup.
“I’ve been wanting to get Marwin in there and get him a day,” Boone said. “So, and obviously DJ’s on a pretty good stretch right now. So yeah, I mean just mix and match a little bit. But I wouldn’t read too much into it.”
()
