Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game

Let us look at the top 3 coins with the highest TVL in the LUNA ecosystem as per CryptoDep.
Anchor Protocol (ANC)
Stablecoin deposits may earn up to 19.5 percent APY using the Anchor Protocol lending and borrowing system. Lenders benefit from low volatility by depositing their UST and earning good returns on their investments. LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without a loss of control by borrowers.
According to CMC, the Anchor Protocol price today is $2.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $39,198,673 USD. Anchor Protocol has been up 2.53% in the last 24 hours.
Lido DAO Token (LDO)
Lido is an Ethereum staking solution. Lido enables users to stake their ETH – with no minimum deposits or upkeep of infrastructure – while engaging in on-chain activities, e.g. lending, to compound rewards. Lido is a DAO that offers a liquid staking service for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to receive staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure.
According to CMC, the Lido DAO Token price today is $3.04 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,834,230 USD. Lido DAO Token has been up 4.36% in the last 24 hours.
Astroport (ASTRO)
Terraswap message formats and functionalities may be used with the new user interface, which is compatible with Terraswap’s backwards compatibility. On Astroport, the market is always open. Anybody may put up a merchant stand by contributing money to a pool. Because smart contracts hold all of Astroport’s liquidity, they can be customized. It is also possible for other Dapps built on Terra to use Astroport liquidity directly in their platforms.
According to CMC, the Astroport price today is $3.73 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,828,238 USD. Astroport has been up 3.41% in the last 24 hours.