Nigerian Stock Market – The Impact of Information Technology

There are many factors that need to be considered when looking to join a MLM, or Multi-Level Marketing, company.

The product or service that is offered by the MLM company is an incredibly important factor, as distributors need to actually believe in the products and consumers actually need to respond to the products – in other words, they need to get results.

Another important factor in deciding which MLM company to join is the Compensation Plan. If the Compensation Plan does not promote downline growth from above (by that I mean that an upline actually helps grow the team of their downlines below), then there is only a very minimal chance that a Distributor is going to make any money in MLM.

However, there are many out there who believe that there is another seldom-understood factor when it comes to choosing a successful MLM company that may be more important than any other – timing.

Timing refers to the actual point in time that you join a particular company. Think of it like this – who would like to have bought $10,000 worth of Apple or Google shares when they were only $30 per share? That $10,000 now would be worth almost $400,000 now.

It’s the same with a Multi-Level Marketing company. If you can find a company that is still only young, is on a constant growth curve upwards and is in the important 5-10 year growth period where most MLM companies go through an exponential boom, then that is what is known as a ground floor opportunity.

A ground floor opportunity is the holy grail of the intelligent business person/investor, regardless of what industry they’re in. It means that you can get in to the opportunity on the ground floor and ride the wave as it goes up and while the company/investment experiences exponential growth.

If you join a company that has already passed the ground floor stage then your chances for ‘Rockstar’ income will greatly diminish. The ‘timing’ for that business has passed as you will have missed the exponential growth period of the company and be joining at the top of the wave. Sure you may be able to enrol a few Distributors, however, unless you are a very good networker, you won’t be able to make any significant income.

This is why timing is such an important factor when choosing a MLM company to join. Even a novice networker with little-to-know previous experience can generate a downline in the thousands and income in the six-figure-per-year category in only a matter of years. Experienced networkers are becoming million dollar earners in record times (some in under 2 years!), all because they are able to identify the incredible timing of a ground floor opportunity.

If you had joined Avon (the world’s largest MLM company) when they first opened their doors, you would currently have over 40,000 Distributors in your downline!

The key now is to find a company who is still only young (ideally less than 5-6 years old) who has experienced large growth and ride the wave up. If you do a little bit of research, there are certainly fantastic timing opportunities available today.

Yours in Freedom