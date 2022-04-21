Finance
Nigerian Stock Market – The Impact of Information Technology
The Nigerian capital market was not popular during military rule; that was the time when very few wealthy people took advantage of benefits of the stock market. Majority of Nigerians were unaware of Nigerian stock market. With the advent of democracy radical changes were brought about in the field of telecommunications and subsequently restructuring of stock exchange operations was carried out.
The big change brought was live trading on computers and crediting the transactions into investors’ account within four days. This revolutionary change brought transparency into the sector. More and more Nigerians at home and abroad got involved in Nigerian Stock Market activities. Also the use of information technology in helped to curb fraudulent schemes from issuing houses.
Central Securities Clearing System was introduced this monitors the stock exchange activities in a computer based environment showing all transactions and hence providing to all investors a fair trading system. With the launch of Automatic Trading System the automation of NSM was done. Subsequently e-bonus, e-allotment, e-dividend and e-IPO were introduced and implemented. The GSM operators were of great effect in increasing the credentials of this sector. In 2006, phone based alert program was introduced which increased the trust of investors in Nigerian stock Exchange commission.
The impact of Information Technology would be incomplete if the mention of internet effect is not done. The internet has added to the transparency and means of investing in the stocks as one can use online facility to be part of day to day transaction in stock trading. Additionally one can have the complete information about share index, volume and value of stock traded.
With so much of information technology getting into trading and information about the Nigerian stock market, every investor should have awareness about how to use it for the maximum benefits in terms of getting the most out of it. This is just an information to intending investors to know how best to maximize their potentials in the Nigeria stock market.
However,the impact of technological advancement has in no small means contributed to the development of this unit of the economy,hence investors could take advantage of the low extreme fall in stock prices to build an investment portfolio in the African biggest capital market since this comply with the principle of buy low sell high that is the anchor of feature trading anywhere in the world.
Finance
Partnerships Limited By Shares in Cyprus
In this article I will inform you about the amendment of Law 144 (I)/2015, which introduced the partnership limited by shares. The new legislation came into force in 2015. As a result of this particular legislation, Cyprus is now in line with other EU member-states, including the UK, Poland and Luxembourg. In addition, the introduction of partnerships limited by shares is expected to create new business and investment opportunities and consequently urge business people and investors coming from different EU member-states to invest and develop their business plans in the Republic of Cyprus.
Generally speaking, the partnership limited by shares is regulated by the Partnership and Business Names Law, Cap. 116.
According to Cap. 116 there are the following two types of partnership:
- The General Partnership, in which each partner is liable jointly and individually with all the other partners for an unlimited amount of debts and any other financial obligations of the Partnership. It should be pointed out that a limited liability company or other partnership can be a partner. Precisely, the Partners of a Partnership can be merely limited liability companies, or only Partnerships or both.
- The Limited Partnership, in which at least one of the partners must have unlimited liability for Partnership’s obligations and debts. The remaining partners may have limited liability. It should be clarified that limited liability companies can be partners in a Limited Partnership, as the partner with unlimited liability.
This article will be focused on the provisions of the new regulation and specifically to partnerships limited by shares.
Before proceeding to the presentation of partnerships limited by shares, I would like to point out that according to Article 48, the registration of limited partnership is compulsory. Following the provisions of this particular Law, every limited partnership should be registered based on the provisions of this Law. In case a limited partnership is not registered, then is considered as a general partnership. As a result, every limited partner is regarded as a general partner.
Partnerships Limited by Shares:
Following the provisions of Article 47, partnerships limited by shares have no legal personality, regardless if they have or not a share capital. On the contrary, following the law, a limited company has a legal personality on incorporation.
Another major advantage of partnerships limited by shares is tax transparency consequently any taxation arises at the level of partners. The particular amendment has facilitated the adjustment of alternative investment funds to limited liability partnerships.
Restrictions:
- No company, association, or partnership consisting of more than ten persons shall be formed for operating business activities unless it is registered as a Company based on the provisions of Companies Law, or any amendment thereof or has been incorporated according to any other Law.
- No company, association, or partnership consisting of more than 100 persons shall be formed for the purpose of carrying out any operation which is designed to bring profit to the company/association/partnership, or each member of the company/association/partnership, unless it is registered as a Company based on the provisions of Companies Law, or any amendment thereof or has been established according to any other Law.
Finance
MLM – Why Timing Is The MOST Important Factor In Joining A MLM Company
There are many factors that need to be considered when looking to join a MLM, or Multi-Level Marketing, company.
The product or service that is offered by the MLM company is an incredibly important factor, as distributors need to actually believe in the products and consumers actually need to respond to the products – in other words, they need to get results.
Another important factor in deciding which MLM company to join is the Compensation Plan. If the Compensation Plan does not promote downline growth from above (by that I mean that an upline actually helps grow the team of their downlines below), then there is only a very minimal chance that a Distributor is going to make any money in MLM.
However, there are many out there who believe that there is another seldom-understood factor when it comes to choosing a successful MLM company that may be more important than any other – timing.
Timing refers to the actual point in time that you join a particular company. Think of it like this – who would like to have bought $10,000 worth of Apple or Google shares when they were only $30 per share? That $10,000 now would be worth almost $400,000 now.
It’s the same with a Multi-Level Marketing company. If you can find a company that is still only young, is on a constant growth curve upwards and is in the important 5-10 year growth period where most MLM companies go through an exponential boom, then that is what is known as a ground floor opportunity.
A ground floor opportunity is the holy grail of the intelligent business person/investor, regardless of what industry they’re in. It means that you can get in to the opportunity on the ground floor and ride the wave as it goes up and while the company/investment experiences exponential growth.
If you join a company that has already passed the ground floor stage then your chances for ‘Rockstar’ income will greatly diminish. The ‘timing’ for that business has passed as you will have missed the exponential growth period of the company and be joining at the top of the wave. Sure you may be able to enrol a few Distributors, however, unless you are a very good networker, you won’t be able to make any significant income.
This is why timing is such an important factor when choosing a MLM company to join. Even a novice networker with little-to-know previous experience can generate a downline in the thousands and income in the six-figure-per-year category in only a matter of years. Experienced networkers are becoming million dollar earners in record times (some in under 2 years!), all because they are able to identify the incredible timing of a ground floor opportunity.
If you had joined Avon (the world’s largest MLM company) when they first opened their doors, you would currently have over 40,000 Distributors in your downline!
The key now is to find a company who is still only young (ideally less than 5-6 years old) who has experienced large growth and ride the wave up. If you do a little bit of research, there are certainly fantastic timing opportunities available today.
Yours in Freedom
Finance
What Stocks Could Move From Obama’s Infrastructure Stimulus Plan?
If you haven’t heard President Obama over this Labor Day weekend announced a new infrastructure stimulus plan. The $50bn infrastructure plan will build roads, railways and airport runways, in an effort to show his administration is tackling the US’s chronic unemployment ahead of the November mid-term elections.
But the general consensus is that it will not get approval, with many Democrats unwilling to support new spending programmes and Republicans loath to give the administration any legislative victories before the November 2 election.
So what did the last stimulus do, what was that.
“The $862bn stimulus package” Which has already devoted funds for repairing roads and building high-speed rail through the Recovery Act, an effort that the administration says has helped save or create 3m jobs during the economic downturn.
But that’s not for me to worry about I rather get to the meat and potatoes of what stocks will move off of this news.
The Construction stocks have been on my radar for the last couple weeks, but I have not sent out any alerts or watch list based on them, I think tonight is a good place to put that info out there.
First lets break down Infrastructure Stocks
construction and engineering firms
suppliers of concrete, steel, heavy equipment
water infrastructure companies
transmission companies/electric utilities and
green infrastructure companies
And here are some larger cap stocks that fall into those categories
ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)
Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC)
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)
Foster Wheeler (NASDAQ:FWLT)
The Shaw Group (NYSE:SHAW)
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
Headwaters (HW)
Of these stocks I like VMC, and HW first followed FWLT
Another way to trade this “Infrastructure Play” is with an Infrastructure ETF or Fund
Here’s list of infrastructure ETFs and mutual funds:
Kensington Global Infrastructure (KGIAX)
Kinetics Water Infrastructure (KWINX)
iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Fund (IGF)
First Trust ISE Global Engineering & Construction (FLM)
SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF (GII)
This is just a starting place, I do expect to a little reaction tomorrow on this news, Futures are looking good so far overnight, but honestly I am still having a hard time getting to focused on this news and still think there are better opportunities out there in the ‘New Tech Growth Stocks” and if you don’t know what those are you just have to tune in each day and see what stocks are moving and where all this M&A activity (and for those out there hear this a lot but do not know what it means…
The phrase mergers and acquisitions (abbreviated M&A) refers to the aspect of corporate strategy, corporate finance and management dealing with the buying, selling and combining of different companies that can aid, finance, or help a growing company in a given industry grow rapidly without
Again HW and VMC are my favorites and I will watch them tomorrow the HW is a beautiful falling wedge and just breaking out of this formation, It will be in focus tomorrow on the show.
DayTraderRockStar
http://daytradingradio.com/
Nigerian Stock Market – The Impact of Information Technology
The Sustainably-Focused Skincare Brands to Shop for Earth Day—And Always
Roy Mbaeteka’s incredible journey from Nigeria to Giants’ roster: ‘From nowhere to somewhere’
BTC Touches $42,000, ETH Notches10-Day Peak
Partnerships Limited By Shares in Cyprus
Celtics’ Ime Udoka showing Nets what they could have had
MLM – Why Timing Is The MOST Important Factor In Joining A MLM Company
Column: David Montgomery is embracing change at Halas Hall. How will the Chicago Bears running back fit the new scheme?
Mike Preston: ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY
What Stocks Could Move From Obama’s Infrastructure Stimulus Plan?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes