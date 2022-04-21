Finance
"Nip and Tuck Your Buck"
Have you ever wondered if your finances look as good as they should? Do you have a nagging sense of uneasiness that things aren’t as firm as they could be? Have you recently overindulged and are trying to work off some extra weight? If so, it’s time to stop, take a deep breath, look in the mirror and decide to make the most of your God given financial resources. Don’t beat yourself up. Making positive changes can be as simple and enjoyable as watching your favorite TV show.
Hope and Faith
Significant declines in the stock market have left some wondering if there is still hope for their future and others praying for an investment miracle. With the dust of corporate collapse and fraud still lingering in the air, the challenge is to know who to trust and where to place your faith. Over 400,000 people in the United States call themselves financial advisors of some sort. There is no shortage of bad apples offering up pies of bad advice. Investing can be a complex activity and a daunting task if left on your own. Turning to an advisor for advice and guidance can be a great idea, but don’t let your faith be blind. Does your advisor only call you when she wants to sell you something? Did all of your eggs get dropped in a basket of aggressive technology stock? Are all of your investments in products that put your advisor’s commission schedule ahead of your best interest? Do you find your instincts telling you to that there must be a better plan? If you hear the word “Yes!” resounding in your head as you read these questions, it may be time to get dressed up, call a boardroom meeting, do your best Donald Trump impression and tell your advisor “You’re fired!” Make sure you have an advisor who uses a process and compensation structure which allows for your best interests to be served. Look for professional designations and experience. Find out how she can serve your unique needs. Find out how he has helped others like you. Ask if she is paid by fees or commissions. Make sure your risk tolerance and financial goals are understood. Have a written plan of action that coordinates your overall financial situation. Go to a specialist, not a generalist. Take the necessary steps to make sure your money is in good hands.
Desperate Housewives
“Tom took care of everything. I don’t know what to do now that he’s gone.” I could see fear in Marsha’s eyes when I met her for the first time. Her husband had recently passed away and she was feeling overwhelmed with having to deal with a long list of issues that she had not had to face before. A flurry of paperwork from attorneys, accountants, and financial institutions was making her head spin. Trusting a spouse or a friend to take care of the finances can bring a sense of relief. But if you are not up to speed with the basics of your financial affairs, you can be left in a lurch at a crucial juncture. Death, divorce and emergencies often bring a need for sudden financial introspection. You don’t have to get a degree in finance, but make the time to educate yourself about household assets and liabilities. Know where copies of important documents such as wills, trusts, powers of attorney and insurance policies are located. Identify key contact information for tax preparers, financial advisors, attorneys and employer benefit departments. Know where your financial documents are kept and review them at least annually. Taking a crash course in financial management during a stressful situation is not a great time to learn about the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA. Simple steps taken now can save you heartache in the future and help you make clearer decisions in difficult times.
Budget Jeopardy
Have you looked in your checkbook at the end of the month and wondered where the missing digits went? Have you opened your credit card bill and found out? There is never a shortage of ways or reasons to spend money. Family needs can be pressing, household appliances inconveniently break and your outdated outfit doesn’t fit like it should. But before going on a spending frenzy take a moment to look before you leap. Itemize your household expenses. Ask yourself if what you are about to purchase is a need or a want. Simply use a budget to gain control of the direction of your cash flow before it walks out the door. Pay yourself first with systematic savings into personal or retirement accounts. Create a reward system to pamper yourself when you have stuck to your plan. Making a budget is not sexy, but it will have a dramatic, empowering effect on your life.
Extreme Makeover: Home Finance Edition
Many people have a filing cabinet that is overstuffed, financial documents in disarray and a desk drawer full of bills waiting to be paid. All of this clutter can lead you to spend time fantasizing about next year’s root canal to avoid facing the business files. Knowing why you need to keep financial documents will go a long way in knowing what to keep. Tax returns provide a good financial history but they also carry with them a supporting cast of paper trails. You can discard tax related documents after 7 years since the IRS has three years to challenge the information on your return and 6 years to audit if you’ve underreported income. However, if you’ve committed fraud, keep the filing cabinet stuffed-the IRS can challenge your return anytime. If you receive an annual statement from your investment firm that summarizes the previous year’s activity, feel free to throw out monthly/quarterly statements. Keep the trade confirmations for seven years after reporting the sale of a security on your tax return. Keep bank and credit card statements that may be needed to back up your tax return. Hold onto statements for large purchases such as jewelry or major appliances in case of an insurance or warranty claim. Purchase a scanner to scan important financial documents. Make multiple backup copies of your electronic records and keep them in a safe, easily accessible location. Streamlining your financial records will provide a sense of inner serenity and a true makeover in your home.
One Life to Live
Not everyone has the same amount of money to invest, but we’re all given the same 24 hours each day. How we invest this valuable asset will have a significant impact on our lives, our future and those we love. Use time to your advantage. Start to save early and often. Benefit from the power of compound interest. Take time to teach your children core values about money-no matter what their age. Set aside time weekly, monthly and yearly to track expenses, organize finances and evaluate your progress. Finally, don’t let the pursuit of wealth detract you from investing in valuable relationships with people that matter most to you. You have one life to live-spend it wisely.
Finance
How MOOCs Are Used in Workplace Training
Over the past several months, I’ve written about the many advantages of using MOOCs in training programs and given suggestions for how L&D departments can most effectively incorporate this new training format. In this article, we’ll look at some of the MOOCs that have been developed specifically for training purposes and business audiences, as well as how some companies are already using these courses are part of their workplace training and development programs.
MOOCs for Business and Training
Some enterprising startups have recently developed training MOOCs. For now, these are mostly in the technology fields, but the scope is rapidly expanding. In addition, the major MOOC providers now offer a variety of MOOCs targeted toward a business audience.
- Aquent Gymnasium. Aquent, a staffing agency for the marketing and creative industries, recently launched Aquent Gymnasium, a MOOC provider that offers technology courses for creative professionals. The first course, “Coding for Designers,” is a basic programming course for professional designers to help them work more effectively with software developers. The next two courses that will be offered focus on technologies for Web design.
- The Muse. Job search site The Muse has expanded into MOOCs. Though the target audience is job seekers, the available courses focus on soft skills that could be used for training, such as “Becoming a Networking Master” and “Management 101.”
- openSAP. Business management software company SAP offers several MOOCs for developers including “Introduction to Software Development on SAP HANA,” “Introduction to Mobile Solutions Development,” and “In-Memory Data Management.”
- MongoDB. Database company MongoDB offers training MOOCs on its database products.
- Open Education Alliance. Open Education Alliance is a recently announced collaboration between MOOC provider Udacity and companies including Google, Autodesk, AT&T, and NVidia. The participant companies have each pledged $250,000 toward developing MOOCs to bridge the gap between what students learn in traditional universities and the skills employers are seeking. The alliance is also working on an alternative credentialing system for the free online courses.
- Academic MOOCs. As part of their ongoing quest for a viable business model, Coursera and edX are also making plays for the business market. This fall, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania put its first-year MBA courses on Coursera. All of the courses are eligible for verified certificates through the Signature Track program. MIT also recently announced a plan to develop an XSeries on supply chain management on the edX platform. Students who complete all three courses will earn a verified certificate from MITx. Finally, Stanford’s NovoED platform hosts a variety of entrepreneurship MOOCs including courses on leadership, finance, and decision making. The Stanford Graduate School of Business launched its first MOOC, “The Finance of Retirement and Pensions,” on the platform this fall.
Examples of How Companies Are Using MOOCs
It is difficult to know exactly how many organizations are already using MOOCs and MOOC elements in their training and development programs, but we can point to a few high-profile examples.
- McAfee. According to a Forbes report, computer security company McAfee recently used a MOOC model to solve one of its major training problems: its new-hire orientation process used to take more than 80 hours, and many employees were not completing the process. To tackle this problem, McAfee “flipped the classroom,” so that students access the content on their own time and use in-class time for discussions and activities. McAfee told Forbes that the change resulted in both decreased training time and increased sales.
- Yahoo! Yahoo! sponsors its employees to earn verified certificates through Coursera’s Signature Track program. According to Patricia Brogan, the manager of Yahoo!’s Developer Academy, the company partnered with Coursera as a way to encourage employees to continue to develop their technical skills so that they can apply them toward designing and creating innovative new products.
- JLT Group. Insurance company JLT has been using MOOCs as part of its employee training and development at several levels. According to an interview with training manager Sunder Ramachandran, the initiative is aimed at addressing the training needs of a diverse, young, and changing workforce. So far, JLT employees have participated in Coursera’s “Introduction to Public Speaking,” “Intro to Operations Management,” and a couple of introductory finance courses. According to Ramachandran, JLT has achieved “moderate success” with the program and is experimenting with using MOOCs in conjunction with small in-person study groups.
Using MOOCs in corporate and workforce education has benefits on all sides. For MOOC providers, training courses are a possible source of revenue, while for organizations they represent a way to deliver more effective training more quickly and at a reduced cost. With large company-funded initiatives like the Open Education Alliance, we can expect to see more MOOCs developed specifically for training purposes in the near future. And as organizations continue to look for new ways to improve their L&D programs, we will no doubt see more businesses choosing the MOOC model. For companies looking for new ways to deliver training, engage employees more meaningfully in the learning process, or offer more flexible and accessible training solutions, now is a great time to consider trying a MOOC.
Finance
The Right Time to Invest in Delhi Properties
It is undoubtedly the right time to invest in Delhi Properties. There are a lot of properties for sale in Delhi at different locations now. So far as price trend is concerned, residential and commercial properties are showing a little rise after a period of stagnation. During the recent recession, the property market in Delhi was in a slump. After the doldrums in the market forces, now the industry has just begun to show some positive sings. It is the ideal time to invest in properties for sale in Delhi. The recent announcements of new policies of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Government of India for boosting up the property sector are very much attractive for property investors. The Reserve Bank of India has taken certain definitive steps for the benefit of the real estate sector. Now banks can devise new schemes for furthering the interests of the property sector. In the Delhi region these schemes are being implemented with much enthusiasm. This will definitely have a positive impact in the real estate sector in the national capital.
Since the Government has taken some strong initiatives recently for he benefit of the property sector, it is the right time to invest in property for sale in Delhi. The new governmental initiatives include: (1) in case of integrated townships, the minimum area to be developed has been brought down to 25 acres from 100 acres; (2) 100 % foreign direct investment (FDI) allowed in realty projects through the automatic route; (3) minimum capital investment for wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures stands at US$ 10 million and US$ 5 million, respectively; (4) full repatriation of original investment after three years; (5) 51% FDI allowed in single-brand retail outlets and 100 per cent in cash-and-carry through the automatic route; and (6) Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976 (ULCRA) repealed by increasingly larger number of states. These developmental initiatives, though aimed at national level, have a direct bearing in the real estate sector in Delhi. This will have considerable impact in the investment prospects in properties for sale in Delhi.
By other counts also, it is the right time to invest in properties for sale in delhi. Leading international investment consultants concur that since the Indian economy is expected to register higher growth rates in the coming years, this growth in the national economy will directly push up the real estate sector. Accordingly, those who invest in Delhi properties right now can buy property at attractive prices now and can make profit in the prospering years that are yet to come.
Finance
Why Invest in Costa Rica Real Estate?
Let me start off by saying that there are two reasons why anyone buys a property anywhere in the world: to live on the property and/or to invest in the property by selling it at some point in the future, when they see the value of the property increasing over time. Let’s face it, the investment opportunities in the States are narrowing quite rapidly with equities, bonds, and real estate all in a spiral going the wrong direction. During this same time period, Costa Rica land investment growth has been double digits. It is not a hard equation to see, and with the Boomers seeking a place to retire with less money than they thought they would have, the influx is fairly obvious.
The real estate market in Costa Rica is thriving, and over the past years, the country has become more and more popular as a tourist destination. Costa Rica ranks fourth as the most ideal environment for foreign investment worldwide, and investors all over the world come here to capitalize on Costa Rica’s cultural and economic prosperity.
Americans, Canadians, and Europeans are wise enough to come here to invest, and there are plenty of reasons for them to do so. Costa Rica offers foreigners a real estate market that is more attractive and cheaper than that of the U.S. Land and home prices here are 20-25% cheaper than those in the U.S. The cost of property maintenance is very low, making buying and renting out properties a sound and profitable investment. As over 50,000 U.S. citizens live here, U.S. property brokers can arrange finances for Costa Rica real estate investment. What’s more, the cost of living in Costa Rica is much lower than that in the U.S., Canada, or most European countries.
Costa Rica is an ideal environment for business and real estate investment. There are no foreign exchange controls and no restrictions on capital or profit repatriation. Foreigners face no restrictions on owning a business or land in Costa Rica, and they enjoy equal property rights as local citizens. Business taxation and property taxation rates are very low. The Costa Rica real estate market is based on the U.S. dollar, and forming a company here is easy and inexpensive. Plus, investments in the business sector are expected to increase, as Costa Rica has recently agreed to the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA).
Unlike all other countries in Latin America, Costa Rica enjoys the greatest political, social, and economic stability. Costa Rica is a safe and peaceful nation that has been a democracy since 1949. The country has no standing army, and it was the first country in the world to constitutionally abolish its army.
Costa Rica’s compulsory free education system goes way back to 1869, and the country now has one of the highest literacy rates in the world (95%), a highly qualified workforce, and a strong and growing middle class. There are computer labs in most of the elementary schools and all of the secondary schools, and there are 67 university campuses and 81 technical high schools.
In Costa Rica, you will find excellent communication services (landline and cell phones and faxes) and high-speed Internet. In El Cajon de Grecia, where we live, we have a stable Internet connection as well as American television.
The country has a great transportation infrastructure. Travel plans from and to Costa Rica are simple. Daily international, 3-hour flights to the U.S. and an extensive road system are available.
Costa Rica is characterized by its economic diversity. People from all over the world come here all the time to enjoy their holidays in a safe, beautiful country. In 2006, 1.7 million international visitors came to Costa Rica, helping the country earn $1.6 billion in tourism receipts. The country ranked first in Central America and second in Latin American and the Caribbean region in the 2008’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report released by the World Economic Forum. Costa Rica is Latin America’s largest exporter of technology products to the U.S., which is also Costa Rica’s largest trading partner. It has the second most energy-efficient economy in the world. Plus, 99% of the country’s electricity is generated from renewable resources, mainly hydroelectric.
The country is also characterized by its ecological diversity. Costa Rica’s sunny beaches, rich rainforests, variety of wild animals, and amazing mountains attract American, Canadian, and European investors to the Costa Rica property market. The country is regarded as the “ecotourism capital of the world.” Costa Rica’s ecology and natural beauty are its main attractions, and the government always makes plans to preserve them. 25% of the country’s land is protected, and 25% of tropical biology research worldwide is carried out here. There are more than 850 species of birds, and more than 80% of visitors coming to Costa Rica are eco-tourists.
World-class medical and health care services, including plastic surgery and dental implants, are available at knock-down prices. Costa Rica has one of the longest life-expectancy rates on earth (77 years).
Costa Rica also supports gender equality. It ranks seventh in the world by percentage of women in Congress, and 53% of the country’s top public officials are women.
The real estate hot spot in Costa Rica nowadays is the Central Valley. Specifically in Grecia, the weather is temperate year round, the quality of life is simply incomparable, and the real estate prices are much lower than those in the U.S.
Even though Costa Rica is widely regarded as a safe and well-governed country and the vast majority of Costa Rica’s real estate transactions are carried out without any problem, you should always research and investigate any foreign property you consider buying. You should also visit Costa Rica in person before you make any property purchase.
As you can see, it makes a lot of sense to invest in Costa Rica real estate. While the U.S. real estate market seems not likely to recover any time soon, Costa Rica’s tourism industry and economy are always on the rise.
Pura Vida! (The Good Life)
