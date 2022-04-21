Finance
Online is the Way to Go During Difficult Times
Even before the economic crisis started, we found that UK companies were becoming more open to spending money on what we call ‘inbound marketing strategies’, which are simply the strategies that focus on getting found by customers and are therefore different from the traditional marketing communications like trade shows and print advertising. These companies realised there was a great opportunity to leverage the internet to reach out to customers effectively and inexpensively with targeted messages that customers seek out, not ignore.
So what do these inbound marketing strategies involve? A lot of it it’s to do with the content. Whether your focus is business-to-business, consumer e-commerce, non-profit services, or fundraising, the key to internet marketing success is delivering content that exceeds visitor expectations every time. This has become even more important during the crisis and we have seen UK businesses publishing their way into thought leadership positions by blogging and commenting on industry blogs. We have seen them networking their way into sales opportunities. They have kept us busy redesigning their websites into lead-capturing machines and we have helped them grow their sales by analysing and measuring their online activities.
We are seeing the same trends emerging in Russia. However the issue that many UK and other international companies have in trying to establish the ‘inbound’ connection is that, of course, Russian internet users want content in their own language. And often Google is not their first choice – Yandex has 51% of the searches and is an umbrella for other services, including social networking. But if you can overcome these barriers, Russia is the 2nd largest internet market in Europe – and that is despite the fact that internet penetration is only at just over 25% which means internet population of about 30 million. This is set to double by 2012.
Nick Wilsdon, CTO of E3internet, a Moscow based internet marketing agency agrees: “RuNet is very healthy despite the global crisis. Last week ComScore ranked Russia as the fastest growing market in Europe with June figures up by 27% on last year, compared to 21% growth in France and 15% growth in Spain. ComScore also found Yandex to be the fastest growing search engine globally with 94% increase in searches for the month.”
“Advertising spend was also expected to increase by 22% this year from $600m in 2008. While internet advertising only accounts for 3-4% of spend, that figure has been steadily increasing year on year. According to Zenith Optimedia’s report even the worse scenarios will result in a hold at 2008 levels rather than a decline.”
“While the crisis has hit advertising spend in Russia, it has also forced companies to look for the most efficient ways to spend their reduced budgets. The internet as a promotional channel fits these requirements by giving companies exact targeting and measurable results.”
Video Marketing
Video marketing is one of the most effective ways to build your brand and market your business online. It will increase the time people spend with your brand, it can generate useful feedback and comments and capture more opt-ins. One of the reasons why online videos are so effective is that they make the first step of engaging a visitor so easy – all they need to do is click ‘play’.
While video advertising has traditionally been seen as a prohibitively expensive for small and medium size businesses, this is no longer the case. While the production costs will depend on the approach you are taking, CPM pricing model is making video advertising accessible to everyone. CPM stands for cost-per-thousand impressions and you might be familiar with it from other forms of online advertising. What it means is that you pay for each 1000 impressions your video advert receives. The price you pay is the same whether users click on the ad or not. This is different from cost-per-click (CPC) campaigns, where you pay only when your ad receives a click. These kind of adverts are normally stock videos with your logo and contact details added at the end and while they might lack in creativity, they are a cost-effective solution for smaller businesses that are looking to reach a targeted local audience.
Apart from advertising, educational podcasts such as tutorials, webinars and product demonstrations are great for online brand-building and there are options for creating those whatever your budget – from DIY webcam recordings to slideshows to professionally produced videos. There are many free video hosting solutions available and if what you are looking for is maximum traffic, then join a few and use a video uploading service.
Another thing you might wish to consider is purchasing pre-roll or post-roll adverts on videos. Pre-roll ads have been proven to be most effective for lifting brand awareness and message association and there are options out there for all budget sizes.
However you need to remember that just placing the videos is not enough – you need to consistently drive quality traffic. This is where do-it-yourself in most cases isn’t good enough and you will need an agency to help you structure and monitor a successful brand building or marketing campaign. The way to approach this is to tell your agency in advance what your budget is – that way their time will be spent finding the most efficient way to promote your business online that fits within that budget rather than getting stuck in a ‘how-long-is-a-piece-of-string’ scenario.
Conversational Marketing
Marketing is all about generating a buzz about your company or your product. The internet (and Web 2.0 in particular) have created a number of free or low-cost ways of achieving this.
Many brands have benefited from quality contributions to industry-related or consumer forums, as well as by posting relevant comments on the blogs of their industry voice.
Creating your own blog will cost you little other than your time – however we would recommend having it professionally designed to maximise the brand impact. A digital agency will also be able to advise you on advanced techniques to gain RSS subscribers – other than making it painstakingly clear that you have a feed, there are a number of ways to help convert visitors into subscribers and therefore spend more time with your brand.
Another cost-effective way to create a buzz is to leverage sites like SponsoredReviews.com. These kind of paid posts allow you to build links, increase traffic, and improve search engine rankings of your website and as many blogs syndicate stories seen on other sites, a couple well-timed sponsored reviews has the potential to generate a flurry of other reviews being written, as well as getting valuable feedback that you can use to better understand your audience and customers.
Pay Per Click
Who you advertise with will depend on your budget – while Google and Yantex are a must whatever the size of your budget, the choice of other networks will depend on how much you can afford.
Impressions are key for brand building but conversions are really what you should be after. If you are not paying an agency to do this for you, keyword research is essential for a successful PPC campaign, helping you to find optimal exposure and maximise conversions. You should use a website like keycompete.com that enables you to identify the keywords your competitors are using in their pay-per-click campaigns.
The best thing about PPC is that you can adjust your budget daily and depending on the kind of business you are in, this flexibility can be of great value. Nevertheless you have to make sure that what you are spending is enough. If you don’t, whatever little you are spending will be wasted.
Social Media Marketing
LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of social networking sites have created an opportunity to build your brand online in a way so powerful that you can not afford to ignore it. However, even though these are the opportunities to promote and sell, do not forget that primarily social media is about having a conversation.
The purpose of conversation is to increase understanding, not to deliver messages or making announcements to an audience. So to build your brand through social media marketing, you need to keep the conversation real, constant, genuine, humble, attentive and personal. Do not outsource your conversation, but do take advice on the etiquette of online communities.
While these are all free activities, do not forget the cost of your time – and you need to invest a substantial amount of time into social media to make it work. Recommended amount of time is six hours or more a week.
Email Marketing
Compared to the traditional printed direct mail, email marketing is relatively low cost and in terms of return, it is only second to search marketing.
The cost of email marketing can be deceptive – we would recommend using systems where there is only a one-off cost rather than an ongoing fee per email sent.
There are a number of benefits to email marketing and one of my personal favourites is the ability to track its effectiveness very accurately, which is not always easy with other, more traditional forms of marketing.
Email marketing enables you to build relationships with your existing customers and people who have an interest in what you have to offer, as long as you observe the permission marketing rules. Team up with an email marketing company that will enable you to build a double opt-in list.
If you haven’t got a mailing list or you want to reach a wider audience, you should consider sponsoring email campaigns of organisations that have a bigger subscriber base.
Finance
How Can Digital Marketing Work for Your Business?
There is no question that we live in the digital world and from this perspective; it is significant that your business has magnificent presence in the digital space. Internet marketing or digital marketing is the marketing future across the world with full of advantages as compared to traditional marketing. Here are the few reasons why digital marketing is important for every business:
- Provides equal opportunity to all kinds of businesses.
- More cost effective as compared to traditional Marketing.
- Delivers more conversions.
- Helps in generating more Revenues.
- Facilitates interaction with targeted audience.
- Also caters to mobile customers.
- It helps in earning people trusts
All these reasons show that digital marketing or digital modes of communication are quicker, result driven and more adaptable. To optimize your business and drive conversions, it is essential to know about all the digital marketing elements, which are as follows:
SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
In the layman’s terms, SEO is a marketing discipline, which focuses on organic (non-paid) visibility on search engines. SEO is not only related to making your website or online presence better for search engines but also about making it better for people. To provide relevant results to its audience, Google regularly updates its algorithms. Because of this regular updates by Google, many experts say that their effort is futile but their results or SEO is dead. However the truth is that Google tries to filter the websites that don’t deserve to be on the top of search Engine Result Pages (SERP’s).
SEO is one of the most cost-effective strategies that will bring organic traffic to your website. So, there is no doubt in investing in SEO work.
SEM (Search Engine Marketing)
It is the most effective and comprehensive strategy to grow your business and drive more traffic to your website in an increasingly competitive market. With lots of business presence on digital platform and all of them keeping their eyes on the same, it is significant to advertise online, and SEM is one of the best ways to promote or advertise your business. It is done primarily through paid effort, which is why it is also called as Paid Search Marketing.
The SEM domain is diverse and complicated, so on the basis of the structure of your business, you may choose PPC (Pay per Click) or CPM (Cost Per-Thousand Impressions) or CPC (Cost per Click). Google AdWords (Google) and Bing ads (Yahoo) are the most popular platforms for SEM.
Content Creation
Content creation is an effective marketing method and even after the changes in Google’s algorithms like Penguin, Panda or Humming bird update, content is still the most significant metric while measuring the search results. Content can be presented in many ways, such as blogs, e-books, case studies, how to guides, question & answer articles, banners, infographics, images, news updates, videos or content for social media sites.
You can create content on any topic related to your business (if you are creative), and then skillfully link it to your business indirectly. The content should be professional and search engine optimized. It is always better to leave certain things in hands of professionals to achieve success in your business. There are many Content Writing as well as Content Marketing agencies which not only write the content in the professional way but also promote it on digital media to create brand awareness and bring traffic, which in turn convert to your customers.
SMM (Social Media Marketing)
Social Media Marketing uses social networking sites (like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest etc.) as a tool of promoting websites and bringing traffic towards your business.
The basic goal of SMM is to engage or communicate with the users, increase brand visibility and reach more customers. Having an active Social Media Presence (engage on daily basis) has become an invaluable part to expand your reach, which as a result will build your own reputation and brand.
Mobile Marketing
The consistent use of smartphones in daily life has brought this technique of marketing. This technique would definitely give more exposure to your business as mobile has become an integral part of our life. Mobile marketing can be done in various ways. Some of them are as:
- App-Based marketing
- In-Game Mobile Marketing
- SMS
- Mobile Search Ads
- Mobile Image ads
Email Marketing
Emailing is one of the easiest and inexpensive ways to advertise your business and products or services as compared to all other digital marketing strategies. Below are some of the reasons how email marketing can help in growth of your business:
- Email has wider reach
- Email delivers your communication
- Email drives conversions
- Email results in higher ROI(Return on Investment)
- It is an open platform and will remain there forever
All the above reasons, shows that email marketing is the most effective marketing channel that can help you to connect with audience and drive sales and revenue for your business.
Conclusion
As a marketer, you have many channels and strategies to promote your business online and reach your audience. It is important to choose different marketing strategies for your business to succeed online. However, the truth is the combination of different strategies can only serve your objectives better. A digital marketing agency offers all online solutions that can help you in achieving a high ROI. These agencies consult, strategize and execute to deliver the best. So, it is highly recommended to opt for professional digital marketing services to achieve online business success.
Finance
The Law of Averages in Network Marketing
The law of averages is a common term used to express the theory that eventually, everything evens out. If the law of averages is true, then, theoretically, you should have the same amount of good and bad luck. Indeed, this law of averages is not an average law, being far more powerful than, say, the law of wasting assets: even, the path of physics that science finds itself treading is nothing compared to it.
Marketing
Here’s an important Law that changed my life forever in network marketing. And when it comes to success in network marketing, nothing can compare to the achievements of Jason Boreyko. There are an unlimited number of home based businesses, business opportunities, affiliate programs, network marketing, mlm programs, and money making opportunities. If an individual is searching for information on popular opportunities and your website has articles or information concerning them, they may be linked to your site.
Traffic AdSense is a free service to help individuals that are new to internet marketing. Websites that gives you honest evaluations and recommendations of software, ezines, affiliate marketing, web hosting, drop shipping, auto responders, work at home, ecommerce, internet business, SEO, PPC and money-making opportunities are good sites to explore. An online business marketing opportunity website with a great collection of free resources and tips, on how to start a successful online business, get targeted traffic, increase sales and make money. Affiliate Success Internet Marketing tips, tricks, software, ebooks, training and more.
Free
Mlm Traffic Generation provides you with the knowledge and tools to build YOUR OWN online business. I did some research and found that there are many good free to subscribe programs that will help you match your work at home profile with any available programs. Persistence in your actions will bring you one step closer to financial freedom. We now live our lives the way we want to, Time Freedom to do what we want to do when we want to and at the same time teaching others they to can have this lifestyle.
Success
Finally you know the all illusive Secret to Starting a Home Base Business and being a Success with it. Build your success on the success of others. Top Income Earners from the most successful businesses all over the world of Internet Marketing. The key to success is to treat it like a multimillion dollar operation. The most important thing to maintain when starting a home based business is a positive mental attitude otherwise you will sabotage your success with doubt. If you plan on working with a nationwide market or if you plan on being successful (and I hope you are. Finally you know the all illusive Secret to Starting a Home Base Business and being a Success with it). Your most successful Network Marketing business are no longer the “brick and mortar” buildings of the past, but the “click and portal” agencies of the future. Everyday we learn something new and vital to having a successful, fulfilling and meaningful life.
In conclusion, remember that the law of averages is really just a statistical device, not something that is laid down to control your life. Massive action brings massive results…
Finance
How to Choose a Digital Marketing Company?
Marketing is a process of creating a level of demand for your product and following up on that demand till its final conversion in to either leads or sales. Digital marketing is a similar process with the major difference that the process utilizes the internet as well as offline media. It is the complete end to end solution of promoting your brand using every available form of digital advertising to market and get the word out about your product to the consumers that you desire to reach out to. Digital marketing however is not dependent only on the use of the internet and its reach extends further away from that of internet marketing to all available form of offline elements like television, radio, cellular communication, print advertising, etc. It also manages to incorporate other spheres like social media marketing and digital media under its wing. It covers most, if not all areas of traditional marketing especially direct marketing and takes it to an online based platform.
A Digital Marketing Company is a business house that delivers end to end services in creative and technical development of internet based products and services that can reach out to an audience on a global level. The services that they offer can range from market planning, marketing strategies, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, pay per click advertising, web design and web development to online copy writing, conversion rate optimization, usability testing, banner advertising and online reputation management. A Small Digital Marketing Company may not provide all the above mentioned services but every Digital Marketing Company will provide a majority of these services. Digital marketing is a relatively new area of marketing but is constantly changing and evolving therefore it is extremely necessary that if and when you do hire the services of a Digital Marketing Company you select one that is very well in sync with the latest trends in the world of marketing. The agency that you choose must be up to date with the latest offerings in technology both digital and mobile. It is extremely important and a primary topic to e addressed when you look for a Digital Marketing Company that they come with a good amount of experience. Good digital houses will always keep an up to date portfolio of all their work. Have a good look at that portfolio as their work will be the bridge to your success. Another aspect that needs to be recognized at this point of time is that you have to make sure that no direct competitor of yours has worked with them as that will result in a conflict of interest and the project if taken up would not be as impeccable as it should be.
St. Paul man charged by Hennepin County authorities in fatal car crash in west metro
Online is the Way to Go During Difficult Times
Child struck by vehicle outside Jefferson County middle school
Kadarius Toney’s early offseason absence another red flag for Giants receiver
How Can Digital Marketing Work for Your Business?
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa feels supported, and that’s critical to any quarterback’s success
5 important questions facing the Knicks this offseason
Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill
The Law of Averages in Network Marketing
Stillwater’s $10,000 Great Idea Competition accepting entries
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes