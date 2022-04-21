Oregon Auto and Homeowners Insurance Discounts

Share Pin 0 Shares

Oregon homeowners and auto insurance discounts are available and plentiful, you just have to be willing to do the research and company comparisons to find them! We know that saving money on insurance is important whether you have a family to support, or just would rather spend the money elsewhere. This article will review discounts for both types of insurance in Oregon, and then supply free search tools to see which companies offer the discounts you are searching for.

Oregon Auto Insurance Discounts

Auto insurance in Oregon offers various discounts, but it is essential to know which are allowed in the state. Some insurance companies do not advertise that these discounts are available unless you threaten to leave, so while doing your quote comparisons, make sure to ask about these discounts:

New parent discount: If your oldest child is under the age of six (may vary from insurance company), you may be able to get a discount on your auto policy.

Alternative fuel: Talk about saving the environment! Some green insurance companies are rewarding their customers for driving hybrids or other alternative fuel vehicles with discounts.

Defensive driver: This discount is primarily for seniors (depending on the state, the age ranges from 55-65) and can be achieved by taking a defensive driver course.

Multi-vehicle: By carrying more than one vehicle on the policy, it may qualify you for an automatic discount.

Good student discount: For those full-time students between the ages of 16-25 (varies between companies), they may be eligible for a substantial discount with proof of a GPA of 3.0 or better. Takes the heat off the parents, that’s for sure.

Affinity/Sponsored marketing discount: For those that are members of certain business or professional groups, they may qualify for a discount on the auto insurance policy.

Oregon Homeowners Discounts

Oregon homeowners insurance has multiple options for discount savings. The availability of discounts will vary with different companies, which is why it is so important to do at least 3 company comparisons.

New home discount : This discount is eligible for new homes built within the last nine years.

Renovation discount : If major systems such as heating/cooling or plumbing have been renovated, your home may be eligible for this discount.

Sponsored marketing discount : If a listed owner is a member of certain business or professional groups, a discount may be applied to the home policy.

50 + discount: If at least one of the listed owners is age 50 or other, the policy may qualify for a discount.

Multi-line discount: By combining your auto and homeowners policies under one company, many times you will be eligible for a discount on both policies.

Find Oregon Homeowners And Auto Insurance Discounts Now!

Start saving money today by finding Oregon homeowners and auto insurance discounts. Use our free search tools at www.OregonHomeownersInsurance360.com to compare companies and save yourself some money.