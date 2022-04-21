Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts

As soon as summer break arrives in India, people start looking for a long vacation. They intend to get some relaxation by escaping the sweltering heat and bustle of city life. Mountains, hills, beaches, exotic woods, and other sites to visit in India in the summer provide an incredibly heartwarming experience. You will never get bored arranging your vacation in summer here because there are some amazing places to visit in India with its majestic peaks in the north, captivating islands in the south, and lush green forests that blanket the north-eastern regions.

So, we’ve got you covered! Here is the list of 30 places to visit in summer India,

1. Manali

Manali is a fantastic camping and vacation place for family and friends, with mountains covered with snow-covered ridges, fantasy-like scenery, and the relaxing and fresh scent of pines. Bhuntar Airport is the closest airport, while Jogindernagar Train Station is the closest railway station. Manali should be visited for at least 4-5 days. You can do paragliding, zorbing, quad biking, skiing in Rohtang Pass, and other adventure activities in Solang Valley. The temperature here varies between 10 and 25 degrees Celsius. One of the best foods to try here is Tibetan Momos.

2. Gulmarg

Gulmarg is one of India’s greatest summer getaways because of its timeless allure. It was once called Gauri Marg. It was nicknamed Gulmarg, which means “flower meadow.” The Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering has developed it as an adventure centre (IISM). IISM offers a variety of mountaineering, trekking, snowboarding, and skiing courses. The temperature here fluctuates between 11 and 28 degrees Celsius. Srinagar International Airport is the closest airport, and Jammu Train Station is the closest railway station. Two days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. The Gondola ride is the main attraction here. Tamatar zaman, Nudur Yakhin, and Gushtaba are some of the best meals to sample here.

3. Leh, Ladakh

This site is a biker’s dream come true. It is one of the best destinations to visit in India during the summer because of the different sceneries. There is an airport in Leh, while Jammu Tawi is the nearest railway station. The travel distance between Delhi and Ladakh is 1300 kilometres. You can stay here for 5-7 days. Chutagi, Thukpa, and Butter Tea are just a few of the local delicacies. Here you can take a tour of Zanskar Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri Lake, which are all breathtakingly beautiful.

4. Haridwar and Rishikesh

Rishikesh is India’s adventure capital, while Haridwar is one of the country’s seven holiest cities. For those looking for a weekend escape in Delhi, Haridwar and Rishikesh are the finest choices. Staying at this sacred site for 4-5 days is best, although it can be done at a weekend. Dehradun Airport is the closest airport, and Haridwar Junction is the closest railway station. Travelling from Delhi to Haridwar by car is also an option (233 km). It is one of India’s best summer tourist destinations because of the abundance of adventure activities like bungee jumping, river rafting, and others. Lakshman Jhula, Gita Bhawan, and Triveni Ghat should all be visited when in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

5. Auli, Uttarakhand

During the summers, a coating of snow blankets the mountains, apple orchards, oaks, and deodars in Uttrakhand! It offers excellent temperatures throughout the year and is regarded as India’s coolest summer destination. It is well-known for its famed cuisines like Kachmauli, Bal Mithai, and Singhori, and is a popular skiing resort. The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, while the nearest railway station is Haridwar. The distance between Delhi and Auli is 500 kilometres. You can stay in Auli for two to three days. From here, you may get magnificent views of the Nanda Devi ranges. Trekking in Gorson and Kuari Pass is also a lot of fun.

6. Nainital

Nainital, like a glittering jewel, is known for its opulent picturesque views, lakes, and natural wealth. It has a wide range of lodging alternatives and enjoys excellent weather throughout the year. Pantnagar Airport is the closest airport, and Kathgodam Train Station is the closest railway station. The distance between Delhi and Nainital is 300 kilometres. Tourism should last between two to three days. Boating in Naini Lake, walking to Tiffin Top Sunset Point, and bird watching in Pangot and Kilbury Bird Sanctuary are just a few of the activities available in Nainital.

7. Mount Abu

This area is a great cluster of wildlife, architecture, ethnicity, and calm sunsets, as it is Rajasthan’s lone hill station. Udaipur International Airport is the closest airport, and Abu Road Train Station is the closest railway station. Mount Abu should be visited for at least two days. Summers are warm and pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius. Boating at Nakki Lake, Dilwara Temple, sunset point, and hiking in Bailey’s Walk are among the tourist attractions. Mount Abu is one of the safest towns to visit at any time of day or night, making it one of the greatest destinations to visit in India during the summer.

8. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

The bizarre splendour of these mountains, known as the Queen of Hills, will steal your breath away. Jollygrant Airport is the closest airport, while Dehradun Train Station is the closest railway station. The distance between Delhi and Mussoorie is 291 kilometres. 2-3 days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. Skywalks, zip lines, fishing, winemaking, rafting, trekking, and other activities are available. Overall, it is an ideal location for mountain, adventure, and photography enthusiasts.

9. Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is an outstanding hill station for a weekend escape with pleasant weather all year. It is a beautiful summer vacation in India, with temples, lakes, viewpoint points, waterfalls, and the Pratapgarh Fort Trek. Pune is the closest airport, and Wathar is the closest train station. The distances between Mumbai and Pune are 230 and 120 kilometres, respectively. The most popular tourist attractions and activities include Pratapgad fort, Venna lake, strawberry fields, horseback riding in Panchgani, and Mapro gardens.

10. Panchgani, Maharashtra

Panchgani, popularly known as the Land of 5 Hills, is one of the most beautiful destinations to visit in India during the summer. It is surrounded by five gorgeous hills. This is a favourite weekend destination for Mumbai residents and Pune residents. The closest railway station is Panchgani Wathar, while the nearest airport is Pune Airport. This location is best explored over two to three days. Trekking, camping, horseback riding, and other adventure activities are popular in this area. When you visit this location, try the many jams & marmalades, strawberry candies, and chocolates. Leather items and high-quality handicrafts are available for purchase.

Have you visited the Paradise of India? Check out the Best Places in Kashmir you should not miss out on

11. Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok is one of the best destinations to visit in India during the summer holidays because of its deep valleys, rich and abundant vegetation, and gorgeous backdrop of Khangchendzonga. Bagdogra Airport and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station are the closest airport and railway stations, respectively. Three to four days is the recommended vacation period. During the summer, the temperature ranges between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal destination. Rumtek Monastery, Tashi viewpoint, Changu Lake, and Tsomgo Lake are some of Gangtok’s most popular tourist attractions. For a perfect bird’s eye perspective of Gangtok, enjoy a ropeway ride. Momos, Thukpa, and Sel roti are all must-try in Gangtok.

12. Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, the world’s wettest place, is famed for its misty weather, torrential showers, streams, cold-water springs, and gushing waterfalls. The nearest airport is in Shillong, while the nearest railway station is in Guwahati. Three to four days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Double Decker Living Root Bridge is a must-see. Cherrapunji is a place to visit in India in March. The Seven Sister Waterfalls, the Mawsmai Cave, and Nohkalikai Falls, India’s tallest plunge waterfall, are among the other tourist attractions. During the summer, the temperature ranges from 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal location for summer vacations in India.

13. Darjeeling

Darjeeling entices visitors with its beautiful scenery and intoxicating aroma of tea. Bagdogra Airport is the closest airport, and Darjeeling has a train station that can help you get here. The distance between Kolkata and Darjeeling is 165 kilometres. Three to four days is the optimal amount of time to gain a sense of the place. Summer temperatures range from 11 to 19 degrees Celsius. You may take a toy train trip, see Kanchendzonga from a different perspective, and go via the Batasia Loop, Ghoom Monastery, and Tiger Hill sunrise point. Overall, Darjeeling is one of India’s most tranquil summer vacation spots.

14. Pelling, Sikkim

With its glittering waterfalls, lakes, monasteries, hamlets, and so much more, this remote part of Sikkim can astound you. Three to four days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. Bagdogra Airport is the nearest airport and Jalpaiguri Train Station is the closest railway station. The Rabdentse Ruins, Kanchenjunga National Park, the Singshore Bridge, and the Sewaro rock garden are among the top locations to see in Pelling. Summers here are very pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 7 to 28 degrees Celsius.

15. Dooars, West Bengal

Dooars, known for its tea plantations, woodlands, and river Teesta, is ideal for nature lovers and adventure seekers looking for a weekend retreat. When visiting the Dooars, white water rafting, trekking, and jungle safaris are all highly recommended. The best way to get here is to take a luxury coach from Kolkata or Siliguri. The weather here in the summer ranges from 21 to 30 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal destination to visit in India throughout the summer. The Jaldapara National Park, the Samsing, and the Suntalekhola are some of the local tourist attractions.

16. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is referred to as India’s Scotland. The temperature here changes quickly from nice to frigid, and the area is surrounded by misty green mountains. Especially in South India, Coorg is one of the best spots to visit during the summer. Mangalore International Airport is the closest airport, and Mysore Railway Station is the closest railway station. The distance between Bangalore and Coorg is 237 kilometres. The best time to visit this location is between two and three days. Coorg is best visited at any time of the year. Abbey Falls, Malawi Falls, Dubare Elephant Camp, Raja’s Seat, and others are among the attractions. While in Coorg, you must sample the native wine and coffee.

17. Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is known as the “mini-Goa” because of its Om beach. It is one of the top spots in India for summer vacations because of the beautiful beaches and pure air. The nearest airport is Dabolim, and the nearest railway station is Ankola. The temperature in the summer ranges from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius. When you visit Gokarna, you may enjoy beach walking, camping, banana boat rides, night strolls, and so much more.

18. Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is one of the top hill stations close to Bangalore because of its tranquil setting and the breathtaking beauty of the lofty mountains. Mangalore International Airport is the closest airport, and Kadur Train Station is the closest railway station. Chikmagalur is regarded as Karnataka’s Coffee Land. Hirekolale Lake, Baba Budangiri, Mullayanagiri, Ayyanakere Lake, and other well-known tourist attractions include coffee plantations, animal tourism, and adventure sports. During the summer, the temperature ranges from 27 to 35 degrees Celsius.

19. Hampi, Karnataka

UNESCO has made Hampi, the city of ruins, a World Heritage Site. Hampi is a backpacker’s delight, with historic structures, gorgeous temples, bustling street markets, and bastions. Hampi is scorching hot during the summer but cools down as the monsoons arrive. Plan your trip such that you may visit these locations early in the morning or late in the evening. The best time to visit is between two and three days.

Bangalore International Airport is the closest airport to Hampi, and Hospet Junction Train Station is the closest railway station. Roadways connect Hampi to important cities and towns like Goa, Bangalore, and others. The temperature in this area ranges from 28 to 40 degrees Celsius. Matanga Hill, Monkey Temple, Virupaksha Temple, and other tourist sites are among the best.

20. Mysore, Karnataka

When it comes to historical dynasties, Mysore, currently known as Mysuru, is one of India’s most well-known cities. One of India’s top summer destinations is this location. It is known for its rich royal past, complex architecture, silk sarees, sandalwood, and the majestic Mysore Palace, among other things.

Two to three days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. Mysore’s Mandakalli airport is the closest, however, it’s simpler to fly to Bangalore and then drive there. Mysore Junction is the closest train station. Mysore Palace, Mysore Zoo, Brindavan Gardens, and Somanathapura Temple are just a few of the popular tourist attractions. Mysore Pak is the city’s most well-known sweet delicacy.

Have Plans to visit the mesmerizing Arunachal? Check out the Best Tourist Places in Arunachal Pradesh

21. Kudremukh, Karnataka

Kudremukh is recognised for its biodiversity and panoramic beauty and is named for a peak that resembles a horse’s face. Everywhere you look, there are lush green meadows. It is one of the top summer getaways in India because of its attractiveness. Mangalore airport and Mangalore train station are the closest airports and railway stations, respectively. It is conveniently connected to other important points of interest, making it ideal for a road trip.

Summers in Kudremukh are hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. A two-to-three-day visit is recommended. Kudremukh Peak Trek, Kudremukh National Park, and Hanuman Gundi Falls are among the most popular tourist attractions in the area.

22. Wayanad, Kerala

This lush green oasis is tucked among the Western Ghats mountains. This spot is spotless and has an ancient history and culture. This location offers a cool and pleasant climate, making it one of the greatest spots to visit in India during the summer. Kozhikode’s Karipur airport and Kozhikode’s railway station are the closest airports and railway stations to Wayanad. KSRTC buses are well-connected from places like Mangalore, Bangalore, and Kochi for a road trip. The best time to visit is for 4-5 days, and the temperature in the summer is between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. Meenmutty waterfalls, Soochipara waterfalls, and Edakal cave are some of the major tourist attractions.

23. Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is noted for its beautiful hills and tea plantations. It is often referred to as South India’s Kashmir. Munnar is blessed with a diverse array of fruits, medicinal plants, and herbs, making it one of India’s greatest summer destinations. Kochi International Airport is the closest airport, while Aluva Train Station is the closest railway station. 2-3 days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. Munnar is a great spot to come during the summer for sightseeing and tea estate visits. Echo point, Photo point, Atukkad Falls, Top station, and other tourist attractions are among the best.

24. Bellikkal, Tamil Nadu

The nicest aspect about visiting this location is the weather, which is wonderful all year. With its calm and tranquillity, this very beautiful yet small hill will entice you. Mangalore International Airport is the closest airport to Bellikkal, while Coimbatore Train Station is the closest railway station. 1-2 days is the best amount of time to acquire a sense of the place. Neelakurinji Blooms, Kalhatti Falls, and Bison Valley are just a few of the well-known tourist attractions.

25. Dudhsagar

A lovely waterfall experience near the Goa boundary. They are named Dudhsagar because they resemble milk falls. This is because the water in the falls is dropping at a higher pressure. Admire this four-tiered waterfall on the Mahadayi River, which is also known as the Mandovi.

26. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

In South India, Ooty is a beautiful hill station. The verdant woodlands, picturesque lakes surrounded by dams, and the calming noise of Nilgiri Mountain as the train pass over the hillocks are all soothing to the spirit. During the summer, the average temperature is between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius. Coimbatore has the closest airport. Udhagamandalam Railway Station in Ooty is the town’s railway station. Ooty is a place to visit in India in April.

The distance between Bangalore and Ooty is 280 kilometres. The best time to visit is between two and three days. You may ride the Nilgiri Railways, see the dawn at Doddabetta, go on a trip through the Pine Forest, and explore the tea industry. Remember to sample some different types of tea, as Ooty is known for its tea estates.

27. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is also on the list of locations to visit in India for a fantastic summer vacation. This location is so visually beautiful that a single visit is insufficient. It’s incredibly refreshing to see icy rivers, smooth pine trees, aerated breezes, and waterfalls. Madurai International Airport is the closest airport, while Kodai Road Train Station is the closest railway station.

Three to four days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. During the summer, the weather is nice, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 35 degrees Celsius. Bear Shola Falls, Berijam Lake, Kodaikanal Lake, and Shenbaganur Museum are among the best tourist attractions. Chocolates, spices, and cheese from Kodai are well-known and must-try items.

28. Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Coonoor is among the most tranquil destinations to visit in India during the summer, attracting visitors from all over the world. This is the perfect place to escape the hot summers and your hectic schedule. Coimbatore International Airport is the closest airport, and Coonoor Railway Station is the closest railway station. The distance between Coonoor and Bangalore is 285 kilometres. 2-3 days is the optimal amount of time to spend here. Summer temperatures in Coonoor range from 22 to 36 degrees Celsius. St. Catherine Falls, Dolphin’s Nose, Droog Fort, and the Highfield Tea Factory are among the greatest tourist attractions.

29. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

On this gorgeous island, plunge into the clear coral reefs and experience some wonderful water sports. Port Blair is the closest air terminal at this location. Temperatures range between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius. Between October and May is the greatest season to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands since the weather is excellent, ideal for exploring, water sports, and beach excursions. Snorkelling, scuba diving, museum tours, fishing, and other activities are available here.

30. Lakshadweep Islands

Lakshadweep is one of India’s most gorgeous islands and one of the top summer getaways, with beach resort bungalows exquisitely planted with coconuts and tropical vegetation all around. Kochi can provide you with a tourism permit. Agatti Airport is the closest airport. Scuba diving, snorkelling, parasailing, kayaking, sailing, and other activities are available. Excursions to surrounding islands such as Bangaram, Thinnakara, Parali, and Kalpitty are also available.

Any Plans for a Goa trip? Check out these exciting offbeat places in South Goa

This leads to the end of our list of India’s greatest summer holiday spots. Begin loading your luggage with important items you’ll need to bring with you. If you’re going to the mountains, you’ll need winter clothing, such as gloves and hoodies, whereas if you’re going to the beach, you’ll need shorts, light beachy design t-shirts, sunglasses, and sunscreen. There are a variety of activities available in these Indian summer vacation spots.

The post 30 Best Places to Visit in India in Summer 2022 appeared first on MEWS.