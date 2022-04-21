News
Patrick Williams has his hands full vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Chicago Bulls need more offense from the forward
Patrick Williams knows it’s a daunting assignment to guard two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Williams is four inches shorter, 30 pounds lighter and seven years younger than the Milwaukee Bucks star. He never has played in an NBA postseason and barely played in the Chicago Bulls regular season because of a wrist injury.
But if he’s going to slow down one of the best players in the league, the Bulls forward can’t let any doubt creep in.
“I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that,” Williams said Wednesday ahead of Game 2. “Obviously (Antetokounmpo) is good. He’s a two-time MVP. But he puts his pants on the same way I do. He is good, but he’s not God.”
Despite his youth, Williams is a textbook fit to guard Antetokounmpo. Williams is lengthy enough to alter Antetokounmpo’s shot around the rim and quick enough to disrupt Antetokounmpo’s straight-line drives to the rim. But no player expects to slow Antetokounmpo one-on-one.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said the defensive game plan to shut down Antetokounmpo relies on a holistic approach from all five players on the court.
“Giannis is a hard guy to guard. He’s the best player in the world,” Donovan said. “When you’re going against the great players, one of the best players in the world, you’re not going to do it by yourself. You’ve got to do it with your team.”
Williams’ main focus is to keep the ball out of Antetokounmpo’s hands, then to put a body on the Bucks star the moment he touches the ball. He can’t let Antetokounmpo make straight-line drives — especially from the arc to the rim, which allow Antetokounmpo to build momentum. Once Williams makes contact, he tries to guide Antetokounmpo away from his primary shooting spots and toward a teammate for support.
Williams said help is especially necessary when Antetokounmpo bodies up to him and attempts to muscle him down in a one-on-one.
“When he gets you on the hip, if you don’t have the help of your teammates, you’re pretty much done for,” Williams said.
Although he still scored 27 points, Antetokounmpo’s statistics weren’t all that eye-popping in Game 1: 10-for-19 shooting, 1-for-4 from 3-point range, three assists and five turnovers.
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said Williams’ teammates were impressed by his defensive effort in Game 1: “He did a hell of a job.”
But all of that focus on defense left Williams out of sync on offense. Williams took only three shots in Game 1, a frustrating return to the timidity that plagued him upon his return in the regular season.
“We need him to be aggressive,” Donovan said. “We’ve always talked about that.”
Williams averaged 6.6 field-goal attempts in the 12 games after he returned from his five-month injury layoff. He seemed to shake that trend in the season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 35 points on 10-for-25 shooting as most of the Bulls starters rested. But he fell right back into a passive offensive style in Game 1.
After watching game film, Williams said he noticed plenty of moments in which he passed up clear opportunities to shoot or drive.
“There were opportunities for him to go and he’s got to be able to do that,” Donovan said. “For him, whether it’s taking a 3 or driving to take a pull up or trying to get to the rim, he’s just got to attack it sometimes.”
Some hesitancy was to be expected from a player like Williams experiencing his first postseason game. Williams found everything in the playoffs to be heightened — the energy of the sold-out crowd, the opposing team’s physicality, even his own emotions.
Williams said that intensity can be replicated in the final minutes of a close regular-season game, but in the playoffs it’s protracted from the opening tip.
“That’s how it feels the whole game,” Williams said. “It’s something that I’ve seen before throughout the season, but it was just in two-, three-, four-minute spurts. Now the whole 48 minutes feels like that.”
Donovan doesn’t want to go easy on Williams, but he thinks it’s important to keep perspective when coaching the young forward through difficult assignments. Williams was the youngest player in the NBA when he was drafted at 19 in 2021. He played 17 games in his second year after suffering the first serious injury of his career and didn’t find his groove until the final week of the regular season.
Those aren’t excuses for Williams to remain timid the rest of the series. The Bulls need him too much — particularly his court vision, efficient shooting and second-chance presence around the rim — to let this series pass as a growth opportunity. Donovan believes his youngest player just needs the right push from coaches and teammates.
“He didn’t even start on his college team and now we’re throwing him out there against the best players in the world,” Donovan said. “And people are saying, ‘Oh, be aggressive.’ But it’s going to be a process. He’s got to learn and we’ve got to keep pushing him and thrust him into these situations as much as we can.”
Iverson Landrum named to fill First Judicial District vacancy
Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Kathryn Iverson Landrum district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District.
Iverson Landrum replace the Judge Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County. Minnesota’s First Judicial District covers Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley counties.
“I am honored to appoint Kathryn Iverson Landrum to the First Judicial District,” Walz said, in a statement. “Ms. Iverson Landrum is a true public servant, and she will provide a valuable perspective to the Dakota County bench. I am confident that she will be an excellent judge for years to come.”
Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General. She leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort, and constitutional litigation. Previously, Iverson Landrum served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She also clerked for the Judge Richard A. Griffin on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Judge Richard H. Kyle on the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
Iverson Landrum earned her bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and her J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.
Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back
By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her.
“Violence isn’t necessary,” he said from the stand during his libel lawsuit against Heard, his second day of testimony. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?”
Depp also gave a graphic description of a final fight as the couple drifted toward divorce, accusing Heard and her friends of pretending that he was assaulting her. Soon after, Heard sought a restraining order and was photographed with marks on her face.
He testified that Heard was on the phone with a friend shouting, “Stop hitting me Johnny!” even though he was standing nowhere near her.
The fight had started as Depp said he’d come to the realization after his mother’s death that it was time for the couple to split. The argument intensified, he said, as Depp accused her of leaving human fecal matter on his side of the bed in the penthouse they’d shared. He said Heard kept denying it, but he was convinced she was lying.
“She tried to blame it on the dogs. They were teacup Yorkies, 4 pounds each,” he said.
Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp sued after Heard made an indirect reference to those accusations in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.
Depp began to address Heard’s accusations in detail Wednesday. Heard has said the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had — one that used to say “Winona Forever” when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to “Wino Forever” after they broke up.
“It didn’t happen,” he said of the alleged assault. “Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me.”
Later, he addressed an alleged assault on a private plane flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles when he was filming the movie “Black Mass.” Heard has said Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the plane ride.
Depp testified he took two oxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time — and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering.
He took great lengths to explain the difference between falling asleep on opiates and blacking out on alcohol, and insisted throughout his testimony that he was never addicted to booze.
Depp testified that he drank only a glass of Champagne as he boarded the plane. But according to evidence introduced at a similar trial in England where Depp sued a British tabloid — a lawsuit he lost — Depp texted his friend, actor Paul Bettany, and referenced drinking half a bottle of whiskey, “a thousand Red Bull vodkas” and two bottles of Champagne before the flight.
Depp also discussed a violent argument in 2015 — shortly after they were married — in Australia that resulted in the tip of his middle finger being cut off. He said Heard was irate that Depp’s lawyers had asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement. Depp said he retreated to a basement bar and started pouring himself shots of vodka, which further enraged her.
He said she threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded where he had placed his hand on the bar, severing the finger to the point where bone was exposed.
“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said.
Depp said he began to write on the walls in his own blood to recount lies in which he had caught Heard.
Depp told hospital doctors he had injured himself, and contemporaneous text messages introduced as evidence refer to Depp injuring himself. Depp testified he lied about the cause of the injury to protect her. In opening statements, Heard’s lawyers said the laws of physics do not support Depp’s story and they will introduce evidence to prove that.
Most of Depp’s Day 1 testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court focused on his descriptions of a difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after an aborted music career and his early relationship with Heard after meeting her on the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” The two married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.
Taking the stand for a second day, Depp said things began to change in his marriage when he felt that he “was suddenly just wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.
Violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.
“There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to,” Depp said.
Depp said he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to cope with Heard’s abuse and said she was also a heavy drinker.
Depp said he at one point stopped drinking to try to save the relationship. But Depp said Heard refused to abstain, even when he asked her to help him in his sobriety.
Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she sought a restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Heard’s lawyers say the article is accurate and does not defame him. They say Depp’s ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.
___
Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.
St. Paul man charged by Hennepin County authorities in fatal car crash in west metro
A St. Paul man has been charged in connection with a fatal car crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Edina.
Selmon Rogers, 58, was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation.
State Troopers responded to a report of a car crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 169 just south of the Bren Road Overpass on Jan. 28. A male victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Highway video cameras captured the crash and show Rogers cross between an opening in the median barrier before driving the wrong direction on the highway, according to Hennepin County authorities. A crash re-construction specialist with the Minnesota State Patrol concluded that the incident was caused by Rogers driving the wrong way and not taking evasive or corrective action to avoid the collision, the criminal complaint says.
Blood tests revealed that Rogers had THC, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, at the time of the incident, authorities say.
Rogers is scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
