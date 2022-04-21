Finance
Pay Per Click (PPC) Marketing Strategies
Pay per click (PPC) marketing is one of the best ways to get instant targeted traffic. PPC is amazing because it allows you to do so many things with ease. You generate affiliates, test out landing pages, test out sales pages, test keyword variations to target for SEO, and more. It’s an amazing way to promote products online and it’s unique because it’s ability to get fast results.
The 2 biggest PPC search engines are Google Ads and Microsoft Ads. Google Ads is bigger (as it’s owned by Google), and Microsoft Ads is owned by Bing. You will get most of your traffic from Google Ads, but Microsoft Ads can get you high quality traffic also. You just want to be more specific with the targeting of keywords, your budget, and your keyword cost per click (CPC).
I know these abbreviations and terms may be a lot to remember, but I assure you that they’re very simple. Pay per click is so great because of it’s ability to let you predict the results you can get. If you know the math of your business in advance, and you’re getting certain results on pay per click networks, you can tweak certain aspects of your campaigns so that the numbers work out in your favor.
But there are a lot of other pay per click search engines out there. Now you should know that I don’t typically recommend these other PPC networks. This is mainly because they’re synonymous with click fraud, and poor traffic. You will find that the cost per click for keywords is amazingly cheaper than those on Google Ads and Microsoft Ads. While you may pay $1-$3 for a click for a particular keyword on Google and Microsoft Ads, on lower tier PPC networks, you might pay 5-10 cents per click for those same keywords. Don’t expect to get good results with those networks.
The only time those networks have decent traffic is when you’re promoting something illicit. That’s as far as I’ll go regarding downplaying the other PPC networks, but this is something that you need to know before you start investing hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on these other programs. You may say to yourself, “Wow, I have no competition on these other networks!”, but you should know you have no competition because no one else who knows what they’re doing knows to stay away from those sites.
You will be bidding against yourself. And you will be losing every time. You will invest your money into these low grade PPC networks convinced that if you just “tweak” some aspect of your campaign that you will get leads and sales. Unfortunately, it won’t happen like that. You can tweak things as much as you want, but you will be unable to get any leads and sales that you’re looking for. So it’s best if you stick with Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, and make sure the math in your business works with the bidding of keywords that you’re targeting.
So once you’re on Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, what kinds of strategies should you be implementing so that you can get the best results as possible? Well I’m going to give you a few tips that you can use to gain the upper edge and advantage over your competitors. Let’s get started with this first tip. This is something I stumbled upon when doing a different form of marketing that involved email marketing:
1) Target tier 1 countries
If you sell globally, it doesn’t make sense to sell to an audience that doesn’t have the financial capabilities to buy your products. Also, if your primary language is English, you want your prospects to be able to speak English. Therefore, you will want to target the top 5 countries who have the most financial capabilities to buy, and who also speak English. These countries are: USA, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that these are the only countries that have people who speak English and have the financial capacity to buy. Many people in countries around the world meet this criteria, but these 5 countries are the top ones that you will want to target for overall campaign effectiveness. I’m not trying to disrespect other countries, but if you want to get virtually bonafied results, you will want to stick to these 5 countries. Here’s another pay per click marketing strategy:
2) Don’t put all your keywords into 1 ad group
It’s best to have multiple campaigns, and more importantly, more than 1 ad group. Me personally, I have to 2 sets of PPC keywords that I bid on. I have those keywords that I bid $1-$1.50 cents on, and then another set of keywords that I bid $0.50-$0.75 cents on. I do this because I’ve found that the high costing set of keywords convert better for me, and the lower costing set of keywords convert well – but not as good as the higher costing ones.
So for the lower costing set, I get more clicks, but the conversion rates are lower. So to compensate, I lower the cost of those keywords so that they can equal out to the same conversion rates that the higher costing keywords give me. Other people have their own reasons for creating multiple ad groups for the same campaign. When you get started, you will also have your own reasons. This is what I do, and I’ve found that this works best for me. Here’s the last PPC tip I want to give to you:
3) Never bid on broad match keywords
Don’t ever bid on broad match keyword terms. Broad means bidding on a keyword raw. For example, if I wanted to bid on the keyword “bicycle tires”, here’s how broad match, phrase match, and exact match keyword types would look:
BROAD MATCH: bicycle tires
PHRASE MATCH: “bicycle tires”
EXACT MATCH: [bicycle tires]
When you bid on broad match keywords, you will get clicks on your ad for anything search query that contains the word “bicycle” and “tires”. This is a virtually guaranteed way to blow your budget and destroy your campaign. It’s been my experience that phrase match keyword types has worked best for me.
Exact match keywords are great, but they’re very expensive and very competitive – and they don’t necessarily guarantee sales or lead conversions when you bid on them.
These 3 pay per click marketing strategies are tips that you should keep in mind before spending a single dime on ads. Follow my advice and you’ll be on the right path to success.
Finance
Dealing With Debt – Overcoming Your Problems
Debt steals your freedom; it’s even more virulent than cancer. You must do everything humanly possible to get out of debt.
You’re in debt today probably because you lived above your means in time past or got into a messy business that drove you into debt. Three things I hate most in this world, debt, poverty and sickness. Debt could have come from your inability to control your impulses or as a product of the unexpected. Whatever the case may be you have debt and we need to deal with it squarely and eliminate it.
My guide won’t just get you out of debt rather you’ll get out of debt way faster than you ever imagined.
Follow the following steps to get out of debt now:
1. Control Your Spending
You can’t spend money you do not have. Therefore, if you want to be debt free, you must spend less money than you earn. Start by eliminating the things you don’t really need from your scale of preference i.e.. learn the act of prioritizing. How much money would you have to spend if you eliminated newspapers, magazines, cable TV, second cars and cut back on eating out?
2. Decide How You Spend Your Money
Every charity, church and good program is asking for money. “Just give a dollar.” These dollars add up. If you have a job and a good income you can spend as much as you can. But if you’re trying to be debt free then don’t let other people tell you how to spend your money.
3. List All Your Debts
This is a very important move; it shows your seriousness to become debt free. Get a piece of paper, a Google sheet or a notepad on your computer. This list will help you have a decent idea of how much you owe. This eliminates guesswork. Another important aspect is to rank this debt from the smallest to the most expensive.
4. Set Periodic Goals
Becoming goal oriented is the best gift you can gift yourself, in all spheres of life. Goals help us churn really hard matter into tiny pieces. From your income you can set a target to pay a certain percentage monthly. The big picture of this goal oriented mission is to pay off all your debt and regain your freedom. Once these goals are in place, it will be almost impossible to ignore them. This will push you faster into accomplishing your goals than you would have originally anticipated.
5. Start Paying Off Your Debt From Highest To Lowest
Take every penny you receive above your basic living and all of the savings and apply them to your debt, Start by paying the highest then narrow down to the least. One by one pay off your debt. This will give you confidence and help you become debt free
6. Sell Almost Everything
Sell the things you don’t need to raise money. It could be your TV, used books, furniture, clothes. The aim is to raise more money and pay off your debt. There’s always time for stuff when you’re debt free so sell them and pay off your debt.
7. Work, Work, Work
This one is mind-blowing; To pay off the faster you can work more. Overtime, second jobs, babysitting. More money simply means more debt repayment.
Let me stop here for now.
Finance
Which Of These 4 Types Of Mortgages, Is Best, For You?
For most of us, owning a home, of one’s own, is an essential part, of what we refer to, as, the American Dream! However, for many, this requires, depending, on securing, a mortgage loan, in order to afford, this purchase. After, more than 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I generally, take the opportunity, to discuss, with potential clients/ buyers, some of the options, at the onset, of this process! Basically, there are, at least, four types, of mortgages, often, available, depending on an individual’s needs, qualifications, finances, comfort zone, etc. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these, and explain, their differences, as well as some of their potential advantages, and disadvantages.
1. Balloon: At times, one’s personal circumstances, indicate, considering a balloon loan. This type of loan, generally, is for a relatively, shorter – period (often, between, 5 to 7 years), requires, very little, down – payment (other than fees, etc), and, a somewhat – affordable, monthly payment. However, at the end of the period, the borrower must, either, refinance, repay the balance, or sell the home! You probably, therefore, recognize, both, the advantages (in the short – term), as well as, the potential, longer – term considerations/ ramifications!
2. Adjustable: Many homeowners take advantage of an Adjustable – Term mortgage, for a variety of reasons. Often, the interest rate, etc, is lower, and, thus, more affordable, than for a more conventional, type of loan! Because of this, some might qualify, because many loans, are based on, the total of the monthly payments. However, it must be recognized, these terms and rates, change, from time – to – time, at regularly – scheduled intervals, and dependent – upon, the underlying, overall, interest costs, might, increase, sometimes, by a significant amount!
3. 15 – Year Conventional: A Conventional Mortgage, is one, which, has the same, monthly payments, for the term of the loan. The only things, which change, are the allocations paid, into – escrow, for items, such as real estate taxes, insurance, etc! Usually, the shorter, the term, the lower, the rate, paid, but, also, this creates, since, the pay – back, period, is shorter, a higher installment – payment!
4. 30 – Year Conventional: Usually, Conventional Mortgages, are available, in a variety of time periods, but, the 30 – year, type, are generally, most, in – demand. Since, nearly, all mortgages, no longer, have prepayment – penalties, those, seeking to pay back, in a shorter – term, increase, their monthly payment, but, have the flexibility, to pay, the regular amount, when it makes the most sense, for them. Obviously, since, the principal, is repaid, over a longer – period, monthly payments, are reduced, but, often, lenders charge, slightly, lower rates, for shorter – term, loans.
I will always tell you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear (TM). This trademark, which I am proud to lead, my professional conversations/ interactions, directs me, to ensure my clients, are knowledgable, and informed!
Finance
Get Started In Investing With No Money
There is literally money everywhere. When it comes to investing, sometimes we don’t know where to start. There are plenty of investments to choose from, however, choosing the best one is not easy. And what do you do if you feel like you have little to no money to start with?
First, let’s talk about the different apps available to get started! Did you know you can get started with as little as no money? I downloaded this app, and it gave me $7 in free stocks. I chose Tesla, so, I started out with $7 in Tesla. Then, I shared that app with friends like you, and in less than a week, I have $183.87 in Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Beyond Meat, Peloton, and a bunch more! I LOVE IT! And I didn’t put any money down.
There’s another app that I earn rewards back in stocks just by using it to pay my bills. There are really so many options with investing! Even apps you can mine bitcoin with, all for free! I’ll share them with you at the bottom of this article.
So, let’s talk about the importance of COMPOUNDING interest!
A very good place to start is with compounding returns. These are your earnings after you have invested and then withdrawals after you are old or retired and no longer dependent on the market. With compounding, you are able to build your nest egg incrementally.
There could be several reasons why you want to make compounding returns. The primary reason is that this investment technique enables one to build the nest egg incrementally. This means that instead of taking the whole amount from the market at retirement, you can make 10% returns over time to make your nest egg. This will provide you with more money when you need it most, and will enable you to live off of it. That’s really the idea behind compounding. You would be able to live off of your nest egg when you do no longer need the money for yourself but you will be able to keep building your nest egg.
One other important reason to focus on compounding is that you will get a greater percentage of your money at initial deposit. It is important to start with a substantial sum of money to start with. Once you have made good returns, you can build on it and keep adding as your nest egg grows, and also you won’t lose your nest egg if you are not a diligent depositor.
It is a shame that many people do not get started right when they do not know what they are doing. This happens when people are not able to take a big step forward when they are just starting. They tend to get sidetracked and do not continue to invest in the right direction. By starting small, you will be able to build up your knowledge. This will help in taking the big leaps forward.
There are ways to make compounded returns. One of them is by buying the call options. These are the right that you are able to sell at a given price. You will get an immediate return on your initial deposit. You can also compound your returns over time by doing this method.
