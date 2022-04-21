News
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home, where authorities found the bodies.
Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy,” WDIO-TV reported. He said a dog was also found deceased.
Police say they are still investigating.
News
Winning ‘Hot 7s’ ticket worth $77,777 sold in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. – A winning “Hot 7s” scratchers ticket worth $77,777 was sold at the Schnucks on Florissant Road. The player who purchased the $10 ticket claimed one of the game’s top prizes from the Missouri Lottery.
There are three more prizes worth $77,777 and one more worth $777,777 left in this game. The chances of winning anything in this game are just over one in three.
The game was released on February 28, 2022. Someone else in St. Louis County recently claimed a second-tier prize in the Hot Sevens game. That ticket was sold in Overland, Missouri.
News
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.
The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.
A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.
The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”
It remained unclear whether the Biden administration would ask the appeals court to grant an emergency stay to immediately reimpose the mask mandate on public transit. An emergency stay of the lower court’s ruling would be a whiplash moment for travelers and transit workers. Most airlines and airports, many public transit systems and even ride-sharing company Uber lifted their mask-wearing requirements in the hours following Monday’s ruling.
A federal judge in Florida had struck down the national mask mandate for mass transit on Monday, leading airlines and airports to swiftly repeal their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court ruling Monday had put that decision on hold.
The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary. It said it believes the mandate is “a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”
Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Wednesday night that the department was filing the appeal “in light of today’s assessment by the CDC that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor remains necessary to protect the public health.”
After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that prompted record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months, leading most states and cities to drop mask mandates.
But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
News
Tesla Posts Record Profits But the Impact of its Shanghai Lockdown Looms
It turns out the brief shutdown of Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai in March didn’t put much of a dent in the company’s financial results for the three months ending March 31. But the April portion of Giga Shanghai’s production halt and the lingering effect of Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown will likely show their impact in the coming weeks and take a toll on Tesla’s next quarter’s earnings.
The electric carmaker reported a record quarterly profit of $3.3 billion on $18.8 billion in sales on April 20, far exceeding Wall Street’s expectation of $2.2 billion in profit on $17.7 billion in sales. Quarterly profit jumped 650 percent from a year ago, representing an exponential growth path since Tesla first turned a profit in Q4 2019.
In the first three months of 2022, Tesla delivered just over 310,000 electric vehicles globally, up 68 percent from last year. About 95 percent of those vehicles were Model 3 and Model Y. The higher-end Model S and Model X accounted for the rest.
Tesla produced about 5,000 fewer vehicles than it delivered during the first quarter, making up for the difference from an inventory of already made cars. One possible explanation for the shortfall was a six-day shutdown at Giga Shanghai in March as a result of local Covid lockdown.
The shutdown extended nearly three weeks into April, and the factory only restarted operations this week with about half the staff. Its inventory of parts and components can last only two weeks based on production schedule. With most of the Shanghai city and its surrounding areas still under lockdown, it could take Tesla weeks to get its supply chain back to full speed.
“We did lose a lot of important days of production. There were also a lot of supplier challengers,” CEO Elon Musk told investors during a call on April 20. He expects Tesla’s total second quarter output to be similar, or possibly slightly lower, than that of the first as a result of reduced production in Shanghai.
Giga Shanghai is Tesla’s most productive factory in the world. In normal times, it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week using three shifts of workers and produces 2,000 vehicles a day for Asian and European markets. Investment bank Credit Suisse estimates the Shanghai lockdown could reduce Tesla’s second-quarter output by roughly 90,000 vehicles.
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
Winning ‘Hot 7s’ ticket worth $77,777 sold in Ferguson
Six Common Military Benefits Reviewed
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Tesla Posts Record Profits But the Impact of its Shanghai Lockdown Looms
How to Have More Fun With Your Tax Refund in 2009
Former Jefferson County prosecuter indicted for sexual contact with a defendant
911 calls released: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595
Ellen Pompeo: ‘Hero’ Katherine Heigl was ‘ahead of her time’
The Benefits of a Price Quotation
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes