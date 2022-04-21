Connect with us

Police order evacuation of US Capitol over aircraft threat

Police order evacuation of US Capitol over aircraft threat
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis

April 21, 2022

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home, where authorities found the bodies.

Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy,” WDIO-TV reported. He said a dog was also found deceased.

Police say they are still investigating.

Winning ‘Hot 7s’ ticket worth $77,777 sold in Ferguson

April 21, 2022

FERGUSON, Mo. – A winning “Hot 7s” scratchers ticket worth $77,777 was sold at the Schnucks on Florissant Road. The player who purchased the $10 ticket claimed one of the game’s top prizes from the Missouri Lottery.

There are three more prizes worth $77,777 and one more worth $777,777 left in this game. The chances of winning anything in this game are just over one in three.

The game was released on February 28, 2022. Someone else in St. Louis County recently claimed a second-tier prize in the Hot Sevens game. That ticket was sold in Overland, Missouri.

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

April 21, 2022

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.

The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.

A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

It remained unclear whether the Biden administration would ask the appeals court to grant an emergency stay to immediately reimpose the mask mandate on public transit. An emergency stay of the lower court’s ruling would be a whiplash moment for travelers and transit workers. Most airlines and airports, many public transit systems and even ride-sharing company Uber lifted their mask-wearing requirements in the hours following Monday’s ruling.

A federal judge in Florida had struck down the national mask mandate for mass transit on Monday, leading airlines and airports to swiftly repeal their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court ruling Monday had put that decision on hold.

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary. It said it believes the mandate is “a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Wednesday night that the department was filing the appeal “in light of today’s assessment by the CDC that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor remains necessary to protect the public health.”

After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that prompted record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months, leading most states and cities to drop mask mandates.

But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.

