Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won’t storm steel plant
By ADAM SCHRECK
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the giant steel plant containing the last Ukrainian holdouts in the city.
Instead, he directed his forces to seal off the Azovstal plant “so that not even a fly comes through.”
Russian troops have bombarded the southeastern port city since the early days of the war and largely reduced it to ruins. Top officials have repeatedly claimed it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces have stubbornly held on.
In recent weeks, a few thousand defenders, by Russia’s estimate, holed up along with hundreds of civilians in the sprawling steel plant, as Putin’s forces pounded the site and repeatedly issued ultimatums ordering their surrender.
But on Thursday, as he has done before, the Russian leader seemed to shift the narrative and declared victory without taking the plant, which covers 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and is threaded with some 24 kilometers (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers.
“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” he said in an appearance with his defense minister. “Congratulations.”
Ukraine scoffed at the idea of a Russian victory.
“This situation means the following: They cannot physically capture Azovstal. They have understood this. They suffered huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory yet of the war in Ukraine. It would help Moscow secure more of the coastline, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and enable Putin to shift more forces to the larger battle now underway for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.
By painting the mission in Mariupol a success, Putin may be seeking to take the focus off the plant, which has become a global symbol of defiance. Even without the plant, the Russians appear to have control of the rest of the city and its vital port, though that facility seems to have been extensively damaged.
“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Adm. Chris Parry said.
Putin’s order appeared to mean Russian forces intend to maintain the siege and wait for the defenders to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition. The bombardment of the plant could well continue.
Western nations, meanwhile, rushed to pour heavy weapons into Ukraine to help it counter the new offensive in the east.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance for Kyiv, including heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones.
But he also warned that the $13.6 billion approved last month by the U.S. Congress for military and humanitarian aid is “almost exhausted” and more will be needed.
Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops remained at the steel plant. Ukrainian officials said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there along with 500 wounded soldiers. Shoigu said the site was blocked off and predicted it could be taken in days.
“I consider the proposed storming of the industrial area pointless. I order to abort it,” Putin responded, saying he was concerned about ”preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers.”
“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” the Russian leader added. “Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly comes through.”
All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little or no food, water, heat or medicine in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of about 430,000.
The city has seized worldwide attention as the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war, including deadly airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country and others are pressuring Russia to allow civilians out of Mariupol and to stop striking potential evacuation routes.
Four buses with civilians managed to escape the city on Wednesday after several unsuccessful attempts, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of launching attacks to block civilian evacuations from the city. On Thursday, at least two Russian attacks hit the city of Zaporizhzhia, a way station for people fleeing Mariupol, though no one was wounded, the regional governor said.
Parry called the decision about the steel plant a change in “operational approach” as Russia tries to learn from its failures in the 8-week-old conflict, which began with expectations of a lightning offensive that would crush Ukraine’s outgunned and outnumbered forces and capture Kyiv. Instead, Moscow’s troops became bogged down by unexpectedly tenacious resistance with ever-mounting casualties and retreated from the capital.
For weeks now, Russian officials have said capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial east, is the war’s main goal. Moscow’s forces opened the new phase of the war this week — a deadly drive along a 300-mile (480-kilometer) front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea — to do just that.
“They’ve realized if they get sort of held up in these sort of really sticky areas like Mariupol, they’re not going to cover the rest of the ground,” Parry said.
In Luhansk, one of two regions that make up the Donbas, the governor said Russian forces control 80% of his region. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of Luhansk.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia probably wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest day on the Russian calendar, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.
___
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
___
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
The Luxurious Body Oils for Hydrated and Radiant Skin
You already know how important moisturizing and hydrating is within your skincare routine, but don’t forget about putting the same amount of attention and effort into your body care products, too. No one wants dry, itchy and cracked skin, so it’s key to use ultra-moisturizing products that will really lock in hydration. Body creams and lotions are wonderful and crucial, but don’t forget about body oils, too.
If you’re concerned about covering your body in a layer of grease, don’t fret, as today’s body oils are lightweight, fast-absorbing and leave you with a luminescent glow. It’s all about finding the right formula, and once you do, you’ll see just how wonderfully luxurious and indulgent it feels to slather on a body oil. There are tons of body oils that are actually far less sticky than lotion, and they also tend to dry much faster, so you don’t wind up with leftover lotion residue all over your black pants.
Body oils are especially fitting during the summer, since they’re usually a bit more lightweight than creams, but still nourish and hydrate. They leave you with a natural, radiant glow, which is ideal for warmer weather since you tend to show a bit more skin during spring and summer. The best body oils also have ingredients that will not only hydrate and nourish skin, but also help brighten and smooth.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newslettero
There are countless body oil options out there, for every skin type and concern, whether you’re looking for a subtle shimmer, a bronzed glow, a sumptuous scent or a fragrance-free formula for sensitive skin. Below, see the top body oils to use for hydrated, glowing and healthy skin.
4-year-old boy shot in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A four-year-old boy was accidentally shot Wednesday night in Spanish Lake.
The incident happened at approximately 11:32 p.m. in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive. ST. Louis County Police said, the child suffered a “non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound to the arm.”
Police said the child was at his residence with a man when he was accidentally shot. The adult was arrested and released pending warrant application.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Amber Heard’s lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial
By BEN FINLEY
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday as they try to derail his libel lawsuit against Heard over allegations that he abused her.
Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. The actor has spent much of that time describing the couple’s volatile relationship and denying that he ever physically or sexually abused Heard.
Depp said that Heard often violently attacked him. And he argued that his movie career suffered after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made when she sought a 2016 restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
But when cross-examination began late Wednesday afternoon, Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn pointed to evidence that Disney made that decision months before the article’s publication.
Heard’s lawyers have argued that Heard’s opinion piece was accurate and did not defame him. They have said that Depp’s ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior.
Heard’s lawyers have also argued that Depp has no credibility when he denies abusing Heard because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out and failing to remember anything he did.
On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the accusations of drug addiction “grossly embellished,” though he acknowledged taking many drugs. He said his drug use started at age 11 when when he secretly took his mother’s “nerve pills.”
