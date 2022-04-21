News
Roy Mbaeteka’s incredible journey from Nigeria to Giants’ roster: ‘From nowhere to somewhere’
Ejike Ugboaja, a Nigerian basketball player and former Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick, cried tears of joy when the Giants signed offensive tackle Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka on April 8.
“Just imagine: from nowhere to somewhere,” Ugboaja, 36, told the Daily News on Monday.
One year ago, Mbaeteka was one of 17 young Nigerian athletes living with Ugboaja in the city of Abuja. He was training for the inaugural May 2021 football camp of The Uprise program co-founded by Ugboaja and Giants legend Osi Umenyiora, whom Ugboaja calls “a messiah” to these boys.
Even when “Roy” and two teammates were flying to the United States in January as standouts of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, they still couldn’t believe this opportunity was real.
“Roy was telling me that up until the point his feet touched the ground in America, he still didn’t believe this was going to happen,” Umenyiora, 40, who lived in Nigeria from ages 7-to-14, told the News on the phone. “They’ve dealt with so much disappointment over the course of their lives. They’re thinking something’s gonna happen to the plane. It’s a crazy experience.”
Mbaeteka, 22, said the flight to America was surreal alongside teammates Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, another offensive lineman, and Kehinde (Kenny) Oginni Hassan, a defensive lineman.
“It was like a dream come true,” Mbaeteka said on the phone. “It was still like I was sleeping at the time. I was not on the plane alone. I was with teammates. And I kept telling them, ‘I think this is a dream. If I start working out, it might start to seem real.’ No one had ever given me a chance to do anything this big before. I was full of joy.”
His name is pronounced CHEE-boo Roy Mm-BEH-tickuh. His NFL career is just beginning. But his journey to signing a contract with the Giants is a success story in itself, and it’s a credit to a lot of people who were determined to make a positive impact.
Starting with Roy himself.
SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE
Two-time Pro Bowl lineman LeCharles Bentley oversaw the Nigerians’ 10-week training regimen from January to March at his LB O-Line Performance facility in Chandler, Ariz. Roy started with the basics.
“He did not know what shotgun formation was when he first got here,” Bentley said.
But Umenyiora said at his April 7 Giants tryout, Mbaeteka blew the team away with his understanding of football’s X’s and O’s.
“The Giants took him to the board, asked him to draw up what he knew, and he knew the schemes,” Umenyiora said. “He knew who he was supposed to block, all the information.”
Bentley and lead performance coach C.J. Davis, another former NFL linemen, said Mbaeteka started separating himself early. He is “extremely intelligent,” Davis said, and his command of the English language stood out.
“Roy from Day 1 was always different,” Bentley said. “He was the most mature, and what made him more unique was the ability to communicate. It was a pride thing. He wanted to make sure education was never an impediment to success.”
Mbaeteka was born in Nigeria’s Anambra state, in the city of Onitsha, and moved with his family at a young age to Benin City, in Edo state, where he grew up in a “small house.” He has four siblings: an older sister and three younger brothers.
“My mom used to trade back-to-school items and snacks on a small scale,” he said. “And my dad used to work at a company that transports stuff. I definitely didn’t come from money.”
“In Nigeria, I came from the same background,” Ugboaja said. “We don’t know how we’re gonna eat our next meal. You see boys hucking waters just to eat.”
Mbaeteka spoke his Igbo tribal language as a child while he was learning English. In third or fourth grade, something happened to drive his hunger to learn.
“There was this family that moved in from Lagos, the bigger city, so the kids had better command of English, and when they came in, they were the cool kids. Everybody wanted to be friends with them,” Mbaeteka said. “I tried to hang out with them, and one day one of the young ones said my parents don’t like me hanging out with you because she thinks your Igbo is ruining our English. I felt really bad about it, and I told my mom and she said she’d do everything she could to make sure I got better.”
So his mother found an English teacher to give her son extra lessons, while Roy scoured foreign movies to reinforce his knowledge and learn more.
“I used to see cartoons, Disney movies like “The Lion King.” I remember watching “Titanic.” I remember I did cry, but I was also trying to learn the words,” he joked. “Every time, I’d read and learn the tenses and apply the words. And if I heard a word I didn’t know I would go to the dictionary — it was a small, Oxford dictionary we had. Little by little.”
Armed with a command of English, Mbaeteka was a basketball player up until around 2017, when he attended Ugboaja’s basketball camp for teenagers in Lagos.
That’s when everything changed.
THE DREAM
Ugboaja started running basketball camps in Nigeria in 2006. He quickly realized there were more football scholarships available in the U.S. and added a concurrent football camp in 2009.
When he met Roy, he knew.
“When I saw him I said, ‘Damn, this guy should be a football player, not a basketball player,” he said. “So I called him out and said, ‘Switch to go play football.’ He said, ‘No, I love basketball.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna play basketball in this camp. You’re gonna play football. This is my camp, you’re gonna play football.’”
Eventually, Mbaeteka made the decision to leave his family and train with Ugboaja in Abuja. If he’d known he was taking his first step to leaving Nigeria for the United States, it might have been too daunting.
“It’s always difficult to leave your family,” Roy said Monday. “But at the time, I just thought I needed to try this out. I wasn’t thinking I was gonna LEAVE THEM, leave them. If anybody would have told me then you may not come back from this…”
Ugboaja met Umenyiora during his final NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014.
“Ejike has been trying to help people in Nigeria for a long time,” Umenyiora said.
The Giants legend helped officialize those efforts. He bought and acquired uniforms, arranged sponsorships for more gear, helped found NFL Africa, and then co-founded The Uprise football program with Ugboaja.
“Thank God for Osi,” said Ugboaja, who has 17 athletes living with him, plus another 45 in separate housing as they train.
Umenyiora then met Mbaeteka at The Uprise camp last May. Amazingly, Umenyiora, who was born in London to parents of Nigerian descent, is a native of the town of Ogbunike. That is right down the road from Onitsha, where Mbaeteka was born.
“Probably a 10-minute drive from my village. He might even be my cousin, I don’t know,” Umenyiora said, half joking.
Umenyiora said Roy immediately stood out to him in 1-on-1s. The players didn’t know proper techniques, but “the way he moved, his competitiveness, his fire, that’s what stood out to me.”
And no, the great Giants pass rusher did not test Mbaeteka himself.
“No, no, no,” Umenyiora laughed. “I haven’t put my hand in the dirt since 2014 maybe. I retired in 2015. That was the last time I put my hand down.”
Umenyiora did something better: he opened doors. He selected Mbaeteka, Ndubuisi and Hassan as three of the 56 players from 16 countries to compete in last October’s NFL International Combine in London.
From that group, 13 players from nine countries earned the opportunity to train in the United States and compete for spots in the International Pathway Program. All three Nigerian players made the cut.
“When Osi picked them, they were crying in the house,” Ugboaja said. “Just imagine if you have a family that could give you everything, Roy would be a first-class student. He’s smart but didn’t have people to take him to the next level. That’s why The Uprise becomes the future they can see now.”
DEVELOPMENT: A TEAM EFFORT
Damani Leech, the COO of NFL International, said the league’s placement of the Nigerian players at Bentley’s Arizona facility — rather than the previous host, Florida’s IMG Academy — was the product of development discussions with the NFL’s competition committee last year.
“The consistent theme was we want the best athletes, but we want you focusing on offensive and defensive line,” Leech said. “From a body-type standpoint, those are the hardest things to find. That’s part of what drove the interest in the three Nigerian players.”
Leech and Ken Edmonds, the NFL’s VP of Government Affairs, played pivotal roles in getting the players to the United States in January, too. Umenyiora said the Nigerian players at first were refused visas, and Leech and Edmonds straightened it out with the U.S. embassy.
“When we first got the news of Roy’s signing, I sent emails and started ticking off all the people involved, from Will Bryce guiding the program [as head of football development for NFL international] to Ken Edmonds in the D.C. office,” Leech said. “You’re still dealing with the logistics of travel and getting it in front of the right people, making sure they get it processed.”
Once they landed in Arizona, Bentley, a senior NFL advisor on player performance and development, said his lead performance coach Davis turned Mbaeteka’s lack of experience with organized football into a positive.
“He was fertile ground. Everything he learned was new,” Bentley said. “There was no time wasted in unlearning bad habits. So every day we were able to cover positive ground.”
Current NFL linemen like Alex Cappa (Bengals), Justin Herron (Patriots), Isaiah Prince (Bengals), Brian Allen (Rams), Taylor Decker (Lions) also train at Bentley’s facility. So that created a team-like culture and provided more positive influences for the neophyte Nigerians.
Bentley and Davis also took their players to a local high school one day to observe younger players being taught basic concepts to give them confidence they could learn it themselves.
Davis said all of the Nigerians “retained information” at a high rate and were diligent doing their take-home “homework” every night. He called Mbaeteka “the leader of the pack.”
Davis concentrated on teaching them concepts rather than specific plays or positions. He taught them the full field and the whys. Mbaeteka devoured the information.
“We stayed on one play for five weeks: one pass play and one run play for five weeks,” Davis said. “I knew if we could learn the concepts of this play, the rest would come naturally. We then did the rest of the playbook in three weeks.”
“I think I understood it as quick as they were putting it up,” Mbaeteka said. “I knew in the back of my mind I didn’t have the luxury of time. So anything I had to learn, I had to do it as quick as possible. They did such a great job of teaching it. They made it so simple.
“And when I got to the Giants and they started asking the same basic questions, I’m like, ‘OK, if this is it, then I’m probably ready to blow you out of the water, man!” he said with a laugh.
Bentley and Davis had a target date to have their players ready: March 14, for an international player showcase at Arizona State. That’s where Giants scout Jeremy Breit saw Mbaeteka and, unbeknownst even to Umenyiora, set the wheels in motion for Roy’s biggest break.
BECOMING A GIANT
“The speed of the whole thing was unreal,” Mbaeteka said of his signing with the Giants.
Roy was studying on a Saturday when he got a text from a number he didn’t recognize. It was Giants football operations assistant Charles Tisch.
“When I got the text from Charles Tisch that they would like to work me out, I kept looking at it like, ‘Did I meet this guy at the pro day?’ It was so out of the blue,” he said.
Bryce, the head of football development for NFL international, had given Mbaeteka’s number to Tisch. Roy called Bryce to find out if this was real. Bryce assured him he would just go through a routine workout in New Jersey, no pressure.
Mbaeteka said he worked out for the Giants alongside a couple college linemen on April 7, doing classroom work and then taking it to the field. As he stretched afterwards, O-line coach Bobby Johnson was one of many coaches to tell him: ‘Good job, Roy, I’m impressed.’”
“Everybody wanted to know what college I went to,” he laughed. “I told them I’m not from college. I’m from Nigeria.”
Mbaeteka was scheduled to fly back to Arizona that night, so he knew something was up when the Giants asked him to stay overnight to take a physical the next day.
“I’m like OK, OK, this is not a dream,” he said. “This is really happening. I was very excited. I was trying to keep my composure. Like pull it together, man.”
Roy’s first call was to Umenyiora. That’s when the Giants legend first learned that Mbaeteka was working out for his old team. The next day, when it was time to talk about the contract, he called him again.
“He was the first person I dialed up,” Mbaeteka said of Umenyiora. “And he talked with [Giants director football operations] Ed Triggs, and they talked the whole thing out. And before I knew it I was signing a contract.”
Mbaeteka signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract that guarantees $207,000 of his 2022 salary, indicating the Giants plan to carry him on their practice squad this year at least. He didn’t tell his family back home the good news until the ink was dry.
“I wanted to make sure it was a sure thing before I made the call,” he said.
The team lists him at 6-9, 320 pounds. Mbaeteka said of his height: “I am almost 6-8 without my shoes. But with my shoes I’m 6-9. I’m 6-9 on a good day!”
He’s not the only one of the Nigerians who has earned an NFL contract quickly, either. Ndubuisi is signing with the Arizona Cardinals after a recent workout, as well, sources tell The News.
The preemptive signings of these players are major developments, especially in the infancy of these NFL Africa efforts. The International Pathway Program places players on teams with a roster exemption that doesn’t take up someone else’s spot.
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the jackpot in 2018 by drafting Australian tackle Jordan Mailata in the seventh round, though, ahead of his placement on someone else’s roster.
Washington signed Chilean tight end Sammis Reyes last April. And now the Giants and Cardinals are wasting no time bringing in Mbaeteka and Ndubuisi, as well.
“There’s more momentum in that we had Jordan, then Sammis last year, now being able to repeat that with Roy is really exciting,” Leech said. “What’s also unique is going into a market where the NFL hasn’t been very active and seeing early returns from that time and energy.”
Bentley praised the Giants’ scouting department for “turning over all the rocks to see what’s out there” and the NFL for “expanding the footprint of what’s possible discovering talent around the globe.”
Ugboaja said Mbaeteka is going to blow the Giants away with how quickly he learns from them, too.
“The playbook, Roy is gonna kill that, because Roy can learn fast, he can learn quick. Just show him, he’s gonna do it,” he said.
Umenyiora said “I still have to pinch myself,” however, “to fully understand the gravity of what has transpired.”
“Ya know, Roy, Kenny, they were living in a situation where they didn’t know what tomorrow was gonna bring,” Umenyiora said. “They literally had no clue. And to go from that to you’re playing and signing a contract with the New York Giants within a couple of months? It’s crazy.”
“A lot of times in America you take the country for granted,” he added, “but these guys are coming from real struggle. And now they have this opportunity to not only better themselves but their families’ lives. The entire trajectory of their lives has changed.”
He thinks Roy can help change the Giants’ trajectory, too.
“If you give him enough time, I have no doubt he’ll be a great player,” Umenyiora said. “And there’s gonna be more of him. Be on the lookout.”
Celtics’ Ime Udoka showing Nets what they could have had
BOSTON — Coach A has seven seasons studying as an assistant under decorated coaching legend Gregg Popovich and another season as an assistant coaching Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Coach B is one of the best point guards in NBA history who spent two seasons as a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors but has no formal experience as an assistant coach anywhere. He worked with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, but did not lead them on a nightly basis.
The Nets hired Coach B two seasons ago and made Coach A his understudy. Now Coach A is getting his revenge.
Coach A, aka Ime Udoka, just thoroughly outsmarted, out-adjusted and out-gameplanned Coach B, aka Steve Nash, to lead his team to a 2-0 first-round series lead in the playoffs.
Nash does not have any answers for Udoka’s adjustments.
“I think in hindsight you could always come up with something,” Nash said Wednesday. “But there’s no guarantee that whatever your adjustment is is going to work, so it’s 20-20 looking backwards.”
What’s becoming increasingly clear as the Nets struggle in their first-round series against the Celtics is that the right man for their head coaching job now wears green and white, when the Nets had an opportunity to dress him in black and gray.
Ime Udoka is a Coach of the Year candidate who transformed the Celtics into the league’s best defense and righted an 18-21 start to Boston’s season with a 33-10 sprint to the finish.
Through two games, Udoka has solved the league’s most difficult puzzle. His team’s defense has turned Kevin Durant over 12 times and held him to just 13-of-41 shooting from the field.
“They’re doing a good job of trying to cut off my scoring, trying to limit my shot-making,” Durant said postgame. “Two or three people contest and there’s somebody there in the lane when I’m driving. They might double here and there, so they’re doing a good job and it’s on me to figure it out.”
The Nets need Durant or Kyrie Irving, and preferably both, to score 30 or 40 every night for this team to have a chance to win a playoff game. One game after Irving erupted for 39 points in the Nets’ one-point loss to the Celtics in Game 1, Udoka’s defense held him to just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.
“Ime knows us really well,” Irving said postgame. “You know, he coached on our staff last year, so I think he has some keys in the treasure chest that he’s telling those guys.”
It should be on the head coach to figure out the opposition’s schemes and create a strategy against it. Nash said earlier in the season he’d be “one hell of a coach” if he could figure out how to get the most out of his players. Up the sidelines in green and white is what one hell of a coach looks like.
The Nets could have hired that standout coach. Udoka’s trajectory was predetermined by his resume. He was a sure bet as an elite NBA coach. Instead, the Nets bet on a rookie head coach, and what has ensued has been predictable.
For the second consecutive season, Nash has appeared in over his head as the head coach of a team with championship-or-bust expectations. He has ridden the coattails of his two superstars, only to fall short every time they haven’t been available or played up to par. He has struggled to adjust to adjustments and runs a junior varsity-level offense, in part because the Nets have not had time to build a more complex offense with roster turbulence this season, but also in part because he’s relied on his stars to create plays for themselves and others so frequently this season.
When Udoka neutralized those stars, Nash looked helpless, downright despondent, after the Celtics turned a 17-point Nets lead into a 12-point fourth-quarter advantage of their own to secure a Game 2 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.
“Well, clearly it helps if (Durand and Irving) have their typical outings, but that’s not the only way (we can win),” Nash said. “I think there’s plenty of ways (to win). Their superstars didn’t have incredible games, so it’s a team sport, it’s a team effort and I think our group’s got a lot of ways where we can improve.
“It’s important for our group. It’s a new team with little common experiences to go through some of these battles, learn from it and be able to execute under more pressure.”
Udoka’s predictable emergence creates another what-if in Nets history. Forget about what if the Nets never traded James Harden. What if they hired Coach A instead of Coach B?
()
Column: David Montgomery is embracing change at Halas Hall. How will the Chicago Bears running back fit the new scheme?
Turnover at Halas Hall is so expansive that not only is running back David Montgomery learning a new playbook from a new coaching staff, but by the time the Chicago Bears fill out a 90-man roster for the offseason, nearly half of his teammates will be new.
It’s a lot for Montgomery to work through as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after the Bears traded up to draft him in the third round in 2019. Some of Montgomery’s traits probably make him a good match for the scheme offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is installing, much of it based on what Getsy learned in Green Bay.
Remember, the Bears targeted Montgomery in 2019 because they deemed him a better fit for Matt Nagy’s offense than Jordan Howard, the running back who was in place from the previous coaching staff. The key for Montgomery is to use the 2022 season to convince the decision makers he’s the right fit for the new system, something Howard didn’t do despite rushing for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons and missing only one game before he was traded.
The Bears thought Montgomery was more suited for the inside zone and run-pass option scheme Nagy desired, and they billed him as a better fit in the passing game. The biggest difference between Montgomery and Aaron Jones — the featured running back for the Packers, for whom Getsy worked the last three seasons — is that Jones is more dynamic in the passing game.
But Montgomery’s vision and patience should lead to ample success in the outside zone scheme the Bears will lean on heavily in the ground game, with second-year running back Khalil Herbert surely playing a role as well.
“Change is good a lot of times,” Montgomery said. “It may be uncomfortable, it may be challenging because you’re so used to going by things a certain way, but in the end you realize that it betters you as a person and as a player. I’m excited to see what’s to come.”
Jones also has more long speed than Montgomery, but the Bears running back has more than enough short-area burst to read the defensive pursuit, pick the alley he wants and clear it before it closes. He also runs with excellent contact balance, even if that wasn’t such a big part of his game last season after a knee injury forced him to miss four games.
Montgomery will earn $2.79 million this season, and if there’s any pressure to perform for a new contract, he’s not letting that show.
“Whether I’m going into my second year or my first year, I’ve still got to play football and I’ve still got to perform,” he said. “I could (not) really care less about contracts, the contract terms and things, but I’m excited to be here for another year and play with my guys.”
It will be interesting to see how the roster comes together in the coming weeks and what that leads Getsy to do from a strategic standpoint. Will a lack of experience at wide receiver lead the Bears to utilize more 12 personnel (one running back, two receivers and two tight ends)? The Packers were in 12 personnel 29% of the time last season.
The Bears signed fullback Khari Blasingame, although he’s not the traditional hammer you see in an I formation. Maybe they will use more 21 personnel (two running backs, two receivers and one tight end), another formation that could lead to more success in the ground game.
The bottom line is they don’t have a lot of proven skill-position players on offense, and Montgomery has been a relatively consistent performer the last three seasons. The Bears could lean on him as they get rolling in a new offense with many new parts.
Where it goes from here, no one knows — but coach Matt Eberflus says he’s open-minded.
“We’re going to stretch that role for all those backs and see what they can do,” he said. “That’s the whole process of this time of year. We’re going to stress those guys and stretch their role, meaning: Can he run the whole gamut of the passing tree? What kind of routes is he good at? How’s the timing of that? Can he beat guys one-on-one consistently? Is it a safety or a linebacker that’s covering him? It’s a positive way for that guy to do that, if he can beat all those guys — DBs and linebackers — and we feel he has the skill set to do that.
“I think the sky’s the limit. We don’t put ceilings on guys. If you do that, that’s not a good way to go. If the guy can climb all the way and go all the way up, man, go. We encourage you to do that and we’ll keep feeding you.”
()
Mike Preston: ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY
When Chance Campbell was a ninth grader on Calvert Hall’s junior varsity, the Cardinals varsity defensive coordinator, Vernon Southwick, thought that one day he would eventually contribute to the program.
Campbell’s journey has taken him further, possibly a few days away from joining an elite fraternity: the National Football League.
The annual three-day league draft begins next Thursday and Campbell, an Ellicott City resident and Mississippi middle linebacker, is projected as a possibly Day 3 selection.
“I try to stay out of that,” the 6-foot-2, 232-pound Campbell said. “It’s a weird draft, one that will cover a wide range, so I don’t know what will happen or where I will go.”
Said Southwick: “He is off-the-charts smart. He is an excellent young man, and I hope he gets drafted. It’s hard to get rid of a guy who can walk out there and know all the positions. He has that type of intelligence.”
Campbell has the physical capabilities as well. The former University of Maryland player started 13 games last season for Mississippi and had 109 tackles, including 12.5 for losses, six sacks and three fumble recoveries.
At the scouting combine, Campbell impressed with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.
Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, which means he can run sideline to sideline, a necessity these days in the pass-happy NFL.
He is also one of those quick-twitch, energetic guys who can shoot gaps to get penetration in the running game. But his critics say he sometimes plays too high and often locks onto a quarterback’s eye, which makes him an easy target in the passing game.
“There are always areas where you need to keep polishing,” Campbell said. “I have to keep working on getting off blocks, but I think my strength is being versatile, and I’ve always been productive. The league is fast, and I can run sideline to sideline, and I’m happy to show that in the passing game, which will help me.”
His major strength might be intelligence. Often watching tape, it’s easy for Campbell to dissect not only opposing offenses, but also his own defense.
Campbell made the transition from playing out of a five-man front at Maryland to a 3-2-6 alignment at Mississippi. He had help from Rebels defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who used to be Campbell’s head coach at Maryland.
Southwick said Durkin’s relationship with Campbell probably resembled the one he had with him at Calvert Hall.
By Campbell’s junior year, Southwick had built the defense around him. They’d exchange ideas and concepts about game plans as easily as any of the Cardinals defensive assistants, and Campbell suggested adjustments during games.
“When I would go over stuff, he was always asking questions,” Southwick said. “He had a lot of freedom to make calls, and that doesn’t happen unless you have a special kid. It was a huge advantage.”
“I’m not saying we didn’t butt heads, but he watched so much film and he was right about 90% of the time,” Southwick said. “He was definitely a leader. In a way, it was almost embarrassing as a coach because he was usually right and he is on the field.”
Campbell has spent the past couple of months training, including several weeks in Florida. He doesn’t mind the workouts because they are the means to a lifelong dream. During the weekend, he’ll be home with his father, Rick, mom, Kati; maybe his brothers, Duncan and Trace, and sister, Bailey, will drop in.
“When I wake up in the morning, it feels great because this is a different kind of training, the focus is different,” Campbell said. “I’m excited about the possibility of playing in the NFL, and I know what I am doing now is a necessary step.”
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas, Nevada
()
