Shooting outside Wildwood tavern leaves owner’s relative dead
WILDWOOD, Mo. — A shooting at a tavern in Wildwood left two people dead. Authorities are calling the deadly shooting an apparent murder-suicide.
Larry’s Tavern on Machester Road is back open for business following the deadly shooting. Police said the incident unfolded in the parking lot Tuesday night.
“I think everybody thought they would wake up, and this would be a dream,” said Chelby Burkhart, the manager of Larry’s Tavern.
Burkhart is also the tavern owner’s niece. She said right now she has more questions than answers.
“It’s normally happy-go-lucky. Everybody is dancing and having a good time. It’s shocking,” she said.
Late Wednesday, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Skiles of Hillsboro and the gunman as 51-year-old Darren Jaycox of Wildwood.
Police responded to a call for a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they found Jaycox and Skyles with gunshot wounds. Both men were dead. Police said the two men were involved in an altercation.
“It seemed that everybody was having a real good time. They were even laughing and talking with each other in a matter of minutes. It all changed,” said Burkhart.
The manager said Skiles is a relative of the tavern’s owner, and the family is devasted. She said the tavern’s surveillance video shows Jaycox and Skiles inside the tavern having a good time.
Next, you see Jaycox motioning for Skiles to come outside. Once outside, things escalated between the two men, and Jaycox opened fire.
Larry’s Tavern opened for business Wednesday following the shooting. It has been a fixture in the community since 1970, and patrons are heartbroken.
“Those things happen everywhere. So, it does not bother us. It did not keep us from coming here,” said Carrol Davis.
The owner said they are open today and will try to move forward with their tavern family. Meanwhile, police are still investigating what led up to the argument.
U.S. Capitol evacuated after parachute team for Washington Nationals game triggers false alarm
Home runs weren’t the only thing flying at this Washington Nationals game.
A plane carrying parachuters who dropped into Nationals Park on Wednesday night triggered a brief evacuation of the U.S. Capitol and surrounding buildings.
Capitol Police sent out an evacuation alert to people on Capitol grounds shortly after 6:30 p.m. before quickly retracting the panic-inducing notice.
“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening,” the department tweeted. “There is no threat at the Capitol.”
Instead, the plane that scared Capitol Police dropped parachuters over the Nationals game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a pregame stunt. The plane had been circling the area but avoiding the prohibited airspace above the Capitol.
Two sources told the Associated Press that the parachute plane, carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, didn’t get proper clearance before taking off from Joint Base Andrews.
The pregame parachute drop went according to plan, and the game began as scheduled.
With News Wire Services
Chicago White Sox are swept in a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, falling 11-1 and 2-1
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias reached on a fielding error by shortstop Tim Anderson leading off the bottom of the second Wednesday at Progressive Field.
It was the start of a long — and disastrous — inning for the Chicago White Sox.
The next eight Guardians had hits, including All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s grand slam. The Sox also committed a second error in the inning, their fourth of the game.
It wasn’t exactly the way a team wanted to start the first game of a doubleheader — or any game, for that matter. The Guardians scored nine runs in the inning and crushed the Sox 11-1.
The Sox played better in the second game but couldn’t avoid a sweep, falling 2-1.
Ramírez had an RBI double in the first and Oscar Mercado had an RBI double in the fourth for the Guardians. Danny Mendick had an RBI double in the fifth for the Sox, one of the team’s three hits.
Manager Tony La Russa took the blame for the Game 1 loss.
“I describe the beginning of the game where the manager didn’t get them ready to play,” he said. “I take the heat for that. And (then) we got better.”
Dallas Keuchel allowed 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with one walk in one-plus innings. He exited after facing 11 batters in the second.
“There’s really nothing to say, to be honest with you,” Keuchel said. “Watched it back on film, wasn’t any better. So, move on.”
The defense had its roughest day of the young season. The four errors — three by Anderson — were a season high, eclipsing the three committed in Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It’s a common problem — you have an off day and you have to push, and I didn’t push the club like I should have,” La Russa said. “I take the heat. We weren’t ready to play early, and it’s my job to get that done.
“The ironic thing was after the early sluggish play, there were about four or five really outstanding defensive plays on our side. That’s why I say look to me to get them ready to play and I didn’t do it.”
Poor weather led to postponements on Monday and Tuesday in what should have been the first two games of the series. The Sox were sluggish out of the gate Wednesday as the first two Guardians reached on throwing errors by Anderson and third baseman Jake Burger.
Keuchel limited the Guardians to one run in the first. But they strung together four straight singles after Arias reached on Anderson’s error in the second.
Ramírez’s slam, his fourth homer and second slam of the season, made it 7-0. Each batter in the Guardians’ starting lineup scored in the inning.
“Just when you’ve seen it all, you really haven’t,” Keuchel said. “It’s one of those things going in we were facing (Shane) Bieber and I knew it was going to be a pretty good fight, but I did some stuff that I wanted to do. But at the end of the day I can’t really think about it too much because it wasn’t like I was walking the world or inconsistent or anything like that.
“Lot of bloops, lot of ground-ball singles. I think I made two mistake pitches, one the cutter back to Ramirez.”
La Russa said Keuchel “deserved better.”
“The one thing he did outstanding, that first inning, that thing could have blown up, and he ended up just missing a double play for the run,” La Russa said. “I look forward to the next time he gets out there. He came out there with good stuff.”
Bieber allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings for the win.
Tanner Banks provided a highlight for the Sox, striking out two in four perfect innings in relief of Keuchel.
“Outstanding,” La Russa said of Banks.
La Russa was glad the team had the opportunity to get right back on the field for Game 2.
“It’s better to play again then to sit around and think about it all night long,” he said.
Keuchel will have to wait until next week for another opportunity.
“It’s one of these days you’d rather be a hitter because you get to swing it game after game,” Keuchel said. “I just have to sit here and wait till probably Tuesday (against the Kansas City Royals), day after the off day, so it will be another extended layoff. So we’ll see.”
Byron Buxton progresses toward return; Twins continue playing down a roster spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Byron Buxton took ground balls, fly balls and ran around on Wednesday — away from Kauffman Stadium.
On a chilly, rainy day in Kansas City, the Twins sent their center fielder, who has been hampered by right knee soreness, to an off-site facility to get his work in. Prior to the game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli also said Buxton was expected to take some swings in the cage Wednesday, which he hadn’t done since the injury.
“The running around, the outfield work, that all went pretty well from what I had heard,” Baldelli said.
While Buxton has been out since tweaking his knee Friday in Boston, the Twins have been able to manage short-handed in part because of expanded rosters. That’s given them the chance to wait and see if Buxton will be ready in fewer than 10 days — the required length of a stay on the injured list.
The Twins haven’t given a timetable for Buxton’s return, but the fact they have not put the center fielder on the injured list seems to imply they believe he will be able to return soon.
“I don’t think it’s affected us too much to this point, and if we have an opportunity to give something an extra day or two or three to see if Buck’s going to be available to come back, if we can do that, we’re going to do that,” Baldelli said of playing down a roster spot.
Prior to Buxton’s injury, the Twins had added Kyle Garlick to the 40-man roster and called him up, giving them five outfielders on the active roster: Buxton, Garlick, Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach and Gilberto Celestino, as well as Nick Gordon, who has seen playing time in center in Buxton’s absence.
The injury and need for an extra position player also mean that the Twins are continuing to carry 15 pitchers, one fewer than they began the season with.
“I think we’ve been covered in the bullpen OK. We’re trying to take care of our guys, trying to keep our guys healthy,” Baldelli said. “We know injuries are going to be there and they’re going to be probably up again this year, but I think we’ve done a good job of taking care of our bullpen even with that roster spot being taken up.”
IN AN EMERGENCY
Baldelli hasn’t been shy about using both of his catchers — Gary Sánchez and Ryan Jeffers — in the same lineup this season. That happened again Wednesday, with Sánchez behind the plate and Jeffers serving as the team’s designated hitter.
Which raises the question: Who is the Twins’ emergency catcher?
The answer, Jhon Romero, may surprise you. But the reliever, who started playing baseball at age 3 in Colombia, caught until he was 20 years old. He ended up shifting positions because in his words, he “couldn’t hit.”
While he hasn’t caught since then — and the odds of him actually getting in a game behind the plate are slim — he’s at the ready if needed.
“It’s part of being a baseball player and being on a team, just supporting your teammates,” Romero said. “If anything happens and they need me, then I guess I’ll do whatever I need to do.”
BRIEFLY
Reliever Jharel Cotton, who was designated for assignment last week, has cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul.
