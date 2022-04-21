News
Soaring crime, gunfire shuts down iconic section of St. Louis roadway
ST. LOUIS — It is perhaps St. Louis’s most scenic, iconic, romantic, stretches of roadway, but Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard in front of the Gateway Arch is now completely “off-limits” to vehicle traffic amid reports of soaring crime and gunfire there.
Both tourists and residents, however, say blockading the roadway is not the solution. They’re calling on St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, and the St. Louis Police department to come up with a better answer.
Four months into 2022, police report nearly 40 police calls along “Leonor K”. Authorities tell FOX 2 News most of the gunfire actually goes unreported. Though a handful of the police calls are non-criminal, too many are criminal, including last week’s triple shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.
“When it becomes dark outside, it becomes the Wild West down here,” said 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar. “You’ve got folks coming down, having huge parties, shooting.”
The scenic riverfront drive is in his ward. The cobblestones that line the Mississippi River recently became the prime gathering spot for people in hundreds of cars after police blocked off the shoulders of “Leonor K” with boulders to keep hundreds of people from parking their cars along the boulevard.
The frequent gunfire is a threat to passing river traffic. It’s nothing new. A worker for a barge/towboat company showed FOX 2 a handful of bullets and bullet fragments collected from the decks of tug boats and barges downriver in South St. Louis in recent months.
Gunfire is also a threat to the Gateway Arch grounds where a $380 million renovation was completed less than four years ago. Coatar would like to double down on that investment with improved security measures rather than road closures.
“We’ve got to come up with a better gate system,” he said. “If we need to spend some money to do it, let’s do it. We’ve already spent close to $400 million on this riverfront, what’s a few more bucks.”
Last week, St. Louis Police started locking a set of swinging gates at Leonor K and Chouteau, south of the Arch, at 7:00 nightly to eliminate vehicle traffic.
A foreboding solid metal roadblock remains in place day and night near the Poplar Street Bridge, so vehicles cannot pass by the river in front of the Arch at any time of the day. That scenic drive now just looks desolate and scary.
“I think dealing with the actual issue versus penalizing everybody else that lives in the city is the better approach because you’re taking away one of our national treasures,” said life-long St. Louis, Amirah Carter.
Ben Gaines, in town on business from North Carolina, stared down at the boulevard from the Arch steps and thought how beautiful it must look drive through at night.
“It’s impressive. It would be fun,” he said.
“It just seems like a great part of the community and a great integral part of the downtown area that’s lacking. It’s sad,” said Tiffany Lattero, who is also visiting from North Carolina. “That’s not fair to everyone else that lives and visits and enjoys the area.”
“It’s a huge loss for the city as well as tourism,” Carter said. “People come to St. Louis to get that full experience. That’s a big part of it: the boats, the lights, the kind of ‘Lovers Lane’ feel when you down there.”
FOX 2 asked whether St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, had plans to make any changes. A spokesman referred us to the police department statement regarding the new, nightly, gate closures.
News
Yankees will probably see Miguel Cabrera get 3,000th career hit on Thursday
DETROIT — The Yankees avoided being a side note to history Wednesday night. They will very likely witness it on Thursday.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 Wednesday night and was one hit shy of his career-3,000th hit.
“I want to see him get his 3,000th hit. It’s history and he’s one of the best to do it and I’ve looked up to him when I was younger and still do for everything he’s done,” Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “So hopefully he gets at 3,000 tomorrow and we win the ballgame and there’s no damage.”
Cabrera came up to bat with a chance at 3,000 in the eighth inning. Yankees right-hander Clay Holmes struck him out on a foul tip.
He had an infield single off Luis Severino in the second and another off the Yankees’ starter in the fourth, a ground ball to center field. He hit another ground ball single in the sixth off Yankee reliever Chad Green.
“He is one of the greatest hitters of all time,” Severino said, laughing about the infield single. “He still got some wheels, he got to first base very quick.”
Aaron Boone played with a 24-year-old Cabrera near the end of his own playing career. He’s a fan of the player and person, but he’s torn about watching it first hand.
“I love Miggy and like I said before I had the great fortune of getting to play with him and he meant a lot to me. I have a great, great relationship with him. Too,” Boone said. “So I know he’s gonna do it. So if it’s something that he gets and it doesn’t hurt us, that’s fine, I guess.
“But he’ll get it.”
()
News
Mets, without Buck Showalter, crumble to Giants
The Mets never looked like they had a real chance on Wednesday night.
Not with the way Carlos Rodon was pitching, and especially not after Chris Bassitt gave the visiting Giants three runs in the first inning. The final score ended up at 5-2, with the Giants adding on and the Mets squandering their chances.
Bassitt, to his credit, buckled down and gutted his way through six innings. Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler let Rodon only go five, but they were downright tyrannical. Rodon allowed three hits and struck out eight while throwing 95 pitches, 19 (an even 20%) of which became swings and misses.
It was the type of dominance the Giants were undoubtedly looking for when they signed Rodon to his free agent deal, the one that will pay him $21.5 million for his services this year alone. For the Mets, who were playing without manager Buck Showalter as he underwent a minor medical procedure, it was the type of game they were hoping to flush and move on from when they overhauled their lineup a few months ago. On Wednesday, that lineup was delivered to the home plate umpire by hitting coach Eric Chavez, filling one of the ostensible duties that Showalter left to his charges.
The Mets were able to score later off the San Francisco bullpen when Starling Marte and Mark Canha — two of the hitters that were added specifically to help the Mets climb out of their hitting-induced misery — delivered twin RBI singles. Canha, who had Covid, played his first game since April 13 and wound up leaving four men on base in his grand return. Francisco Lindor’s 0-for-5 wasn’t much help either.
These stagnant offensive nights are bound to happen over the course of a baseball season, especially on a cold April night when the other team sends a left-handed warlock to the mound. But if the Mets are to seriously enter the National League’s upper class, they need to beat upper class pitching. On Wednesday night, they failed that test.
The game felt over after Rodon, staked to an early three-run advantage, carved his way through the Mets order for the first time. The Mets got just three balls into the outfield against him, and when they got their only runner of the game to third base, Rodon struck J.D. Davis out with a 97 mile per hour heater to extinguish the fire.
As for Bassitt, his first inning implosion was partially the result of some rotten luck. Only one of San Francisco’s four hits in the frame topped 90 mph in exit velocity. This is the reality of being Bassitt, a man who knows very plainly that pitching to contact is his ticket to success. Sometimes those balls find a hole, and sometimes they clear the whole field and land in the seats. That’s what happened when birthday boy Brandon Belt came to the plate in the top of the second, already making a second appearance at his 34th birthday party.
Bassitt left a 2-1 cutter precisely where he didn’t want to and Belt politely showed him where those types of pitches end up. Three hundred and seventy-six feet later, the Mets were down 4-0 and had recorded just five outs. The Giants extended the lead to 5-0 before the Mets’ first glimmer of hope flickered ever so briefly. Marte plopped a dying fly ball in between the Giants’ infielders and outfielders during the bottom of the seventh, scoring a token run, but the flicker died just seconds later.
Down by four runs with two outs, Lindor came to bat. A homer would have brought the Mets within one run. A ball in the gap certainly would have made things more interesting down the stretch. Instead, Lindor didn’t even get a chance to swing the bat. He watched the first pitch as Marte broke for second, testing the arm of rookie catcher Joey Bart.
The 25-year-old caught the pitch cleanly, rose for the biggest moment of the game, and fired an absolute seed to erase Marte. Getting Marte into scoring position for Lindor made sense, theoretically, but it ended up taking the bat out of the superstar’s hands with two ducks on the pond. It was a high risk move with slightly less reward, especially because Marte’s speed would have allowed him to score from first on any type of extra base hit anyway, particularly with two outs.
It was the exact type of situation that required a manager.
The managers by committee sent Robinson Cano to pinch hit in the eighth, facing their second glimmer of hope. Again, two runners on base, this time with the man at the plate representing the tying run. Cano could not follow Canha’s RBI single with a big hit of his own, grounding out to second instead. The real tragedy of the night came next, when Dom Smith was also summoned as a pinch hitter, and also could not bring home the bacon.
Smith got a very yummy pitch from sidearmer Tyler Rogers and took a big bite out of it. The only problem was, the Giants’ third baseman was waiting in perfect position to snare Smith’s line drive. That man just so happened to be Wilmer Flores, one of the most beloved figures in recent Mets history. Flores’ jumping catch kept the score at 5-2 and sucked all the air out of the Citi Field crowd, who seemed conflicted about the whole ordeal given their love for Flores.
That’s just how baseball goes sometimes, especially for the Mets.
You look terrible for a while, then you look good for a bit, sometimes you wish the guys on the other team were with you, and at the end you still lose. But at least you get to try again tomorrow.
()
News
Family worried boy could lose entire hand after fall at Webster Groves school
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — If it wasn’t for the sling DJ Williams is wearing, you likely wouldn’t be able to tell the 9-year-old just had his finger amputated. The bright-eyed and strong kid with dreams of playing professional basketball is staying positive.
“I just got to think about basketball. If I think about it enough, then I won’t give up,” DJ said.
The young boy said on Monday, inside his Bristol Elementary School classroom, he tripped over his backpack and fell onto a metal cart. The family and attorney said they believe this was the timeline:
- The incident happened between 2:00 and 2:20 p.m.
- The school called DJ’s family around 2:48 p.m. and told them DJ had a “gash” on his finger. The family said the school asked for his grandpa, Larry Pierce, to pick DJ up at the front of the school instead of around the corner like usual.
- The school day ended at 2:55 p.m.
Larry was in the line when school was dismissed, and DJ came out with his hand wrapped. Pierce said the school told them to go to urgent care. They went to urgent care, and when the medical professionals unwrapped DJ’s hand, he was missing part of his finger, and told them to go to the emergency room.
After a visit to Missouri Baptist, they were sent by ambulance to Children’s Hospital for an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in pediatrics.
“They amputated his right middle finger,” said Dj’s mom, Talisa Pierce.
Talisa is a pediatric nurse and said even though she sees patients all day, it was extremely difficult to see her son as the patient.
“I’ve seen the pictures, and there is clearly a finger stuck on a file cabinet that came from a 9-year-old’s hand, and to the best of our knowledge, there was no emergency. There was no ambulance. There was no transport to a medical facility immediately, which I think any parent would expect,” said attorney Tim Engelmeyer.
He said he has known the Pierce family for 20 years and is now representing them. He said three days after the incident, they still have a lot of questions.
“One of the big questions is: Why wasn’t 911 called immediately?” Engelmeyer asked.
According to City Protect, which is a platform the Webster Groves Police Department uses on its website to show crime reports, a 911 call to Bristol Elementary School does not appear on the log for Monday.
“Anytime someone loses a part of their body, a digit, a finger, timing is incredibly important specially to try to save it,” Engelmeyer said. “This is the type of injury, and he should have been transported immediately.”
DJ’s mom said the trauma may be so severe that DJ could lose his entire right hand. She said there are also concerns about infection because DJ’s hand was losing color, which could result in a full hand amputation.
Engelmeyer said the family has still not heard from the school.
“That’s not unusual entirely,” he said. “This just happened on Monday, and I’m sure they are still in the process of trying to gather information internally.”
FOX 2’s request for an interview with the district was denied Wednesday, and they would not answer our questions regarding protocol of calling 911 at the school. The district said it could not comment any further and has only released this statement:
Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022, that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention. The District is always concerned for and committed to the health and safety of its students and is currently investigating the accident in question. However, due to confidentiality obligations imposed by federal law (FERPA), Webster Groves School District is unable to disclose any information regarding the accident or the condition of the student and is, thus, unable to comment further on the matter at this time.
Soaring crime, gunfire shuts down iconic section of St. Louis roadway
Yankees will probably see Miguel Cabrera get 3,000th career hit on Thursday
5 Benefits of Financial Technology
Mets, without Buck Showalter, crumble to Giants
A Commercial Mortgage – Start Your Own Business Right Away Without Any Hassles!
Family worried boy could lose entire hand after fall at Webster Groves school
Bitcoin Technicals Suggest Bulls Aim Sharp Move Above $42K
Bad Credit Payday Loan Does Have an Existence
Twins’ bats silenced in loss to Kansas City
Effective Working Capital Management and Optimal Synchronization of Cash Flows
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes