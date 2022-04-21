News
St. Paul: Book giveaway Saturday at United Family Medicine
Books appealing to children with autism will be given away from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at United Family Medicine, 1026 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
The event is presented by Sheletta Brundidge, who will be offering several hundred free copies of her new book, “Brandon Spots His Sign,” based on the experiences of one of her three autistic children.
Teachers, community members, parents, grandparents, therapists and anyone else who shows up will receive a book, part of the Brundidge family’s commitment to spreading awareness on the last day of Autism Acceptance Month.
— Mary Ann Grossmann
Anti-vaccination lawmakers, allies propose bill to ban COVID-19 mandates in Minnesota
A group of anti-vaccination activists and lawmakers is pushing for a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates and potentially require health care providers to give patients “independent information” on vaccines.
The proposal calls for the creation of a “vaccine bill of rights” that would include at least five provisions detailed in the bill. Among those provisions is a ban on government and employer vaccine mandates; a ban on restrictions on individuals who decline vaccines; and a ban on employers from asking nurses and doctors to promote the vaccine.
“Whether you’re pro-vax or anti-vax or whatever, we’re for health care freedom and we believe mandates one-size-fits-all should not be the agenda,” Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said at a Wednesday news conference touting the bill at the state Capitol in St. Paul. “You and your medical provider can decide based on your health history what is best for you.”
Gruenhagen was joined Wednesday by members of the Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota and residents who described having adverse reactions to vaccines. The Vaccine Safety Council on its website says its mission is “to prevent injuries and deaths associated with vaccination.”
The bill would also require health providers to be made aware of a federal vaccine adverse event reporting system, and to provide “independent information” to patients about a vaccine — including “from sources other than pharmaceutical companies, governmental institutions, and quasi-governmental institutions.”
It also would require the Minnesota secretary of state to prepare a vaccine bill of rights proposal and provide it to the president, congressional leaders, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other federal agencies.
Aside from Gruenhagen, House Assistant Minority Leader Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, is listed as an author. At the Wednesday news conference, Gruenhagen and others called for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to support a vaccine mandate ban. Walz in August 2021 announced a vaccine-or-test requirement for state agency employees.
Biochemist entrepreneur and third-party Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Hugh McTavish also spoke in support of the vaccine mandate ban. Republican Minnesota attorney general candidate and MyPillow general counsel Doug Wardlow also spoke in support of the bill and against vaccine mandates.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges the slight potential for adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines, including extremely rare cases of heart inflammation known as myocarditis. Still, the CDC recommends everyone 5 years of age or older get immunized against COVID-19 as the known risks of the disease, including death, vastly outweigh potential complications.
The U.S. Supreme Court in January blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The court’s conservative majority ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration lacked congressional authority to impose the mandate.
Shooting outside Wildwood tavern leaves owner’s relative dead
WILDWOOD, Mo. — A shooting at a tavern in Wildwood left two people dead. Authorities are calling the deadly shooting an apparent murder-suicide.
Larry’s Tavern on Machester Road is back open for business following the deadly shooting. Police said the incident unfolded in the parking lot Tuesday night.
“I think everybody thought they would wake up, and this would be a dream,” said Chelby Burkhart, the manager of Larry’s Tavern.
Burkhart is also the tavern owner’s niece. She said right now she has more questions than answers.
“It’s normally happy-go-lucky. Everybody is dancing and having a good time. It’s shocking,” she said.
Late Wednesday, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Skiles of Hillsboro and the gunman as 51-year-old Darren Jaycox of Wildwood.
Police responded to a call for a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they found Jaycox and Skyles with gunshot wounds. Both men were dead. Police said the two men were involved in an altercation.
“It seemed that everybody was having a real good time. They were even laughing and talking with each other in a matter of minutes. It all changed,” said Burkhart.
The manager said Skiles is a relative of the tavern’s owner, and the family is devasted. She said the tavern’s surveillance video shows Jaycox and Skiles inside the tavern having a good time.
Next, you see Jaycox motioning for Skiles to come outside. Once outside, things escalated between the two men, and Jaycox opened fire.
Larry’s Tavern opened for business Wednesday following the shooting. It has been a fixture in the community since 1970, and patrons are heartbroken.
“Those things happen everywhere. So, it does not bother us. It did not keep us from coming here,” said Carrol Davis.
The owner said they are open today and will try to move forward with their tavern family. Meanwhile, police are still investigating what led up to the argument.
U.S. Capitol evacuated after parachute team for Washington Nationals game triggers false alarm
Home runs weren’t the only thing flying at this Washington Nationals game.
A plane carrying parachuters who dropped into Nationals Park on Wednesday night triggered a brief evacuation of the U.S. Capitol and surrounding buildings.
Capitol Police sent out an evacuation alert to people on Capitol grounds shortly after 6:30 p.m. before quickly retracting the panic-inducing notice.
“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening,” the department tweeted. “There is no threat at the Capitol.”
Instead, the plane that scared Capitol Police dropped parachuters over the Nationals game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a pregame stunt. The plane had been circling the area but avoiding the prohibited airspace above the Capitol.
Two sources told the Associated Press that the parachute plane, carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, didn’t get proper clearance before taking off from Joint Base Andrews.
The pregame parachute drop went according to plan, and the game began as scheduled.
With News Wire Services
