St. Paul man charged by Hennepin County authorities in fatal car crash in west metro
A St. Paul man has been charged in connection with a fatal car crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Edina.
Selmon Rogers, 58, was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation.
State Troopers responded to a report of a car crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 169 just south of the Bren Road Overpass on Jan. 28. A male victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Highway video cameras captured the crash and show Rogers cross between an opening in the median barrier before driving the wrong direction on the highway, according to Hennepin County authorities. A crash re-construction specialist with the Minnesota State Patrol concluded that the incident was caused by Rogers driving the wrong way and not taking evasive or corrective action to avoid the collision, the criminal complaint says.
Blood tests revealed that Rogers had THC, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, at the time of the incident, authorities say.
Rogers is scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Child struck by vehicle outside Jefferson County middle school
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A child has been struck outside a middle school in Jefferson County.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge.
There has been no additional word on the child’s injuries. Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The child’s name and age have not been disclosed.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.
Kadarius Toney’s early offseason absence another red flag for Giants receiver
Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney has not reported to the Giants’ facility yet this month, including for this week’s voluntary minicamp. So Toney still doesn’t have new coach Brian Daboll’s playbook.
Toney’s commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year, from lack of playbook study to poor meeting behavior to frequent injuries.
This is not a good start to Year 2.
“No. K.T.’s not here today,” Daboll said on Day 2 of voluntary minicamp. “This is a voluntary camp. The guys that are here, we’re going to work with. The guys that aren’t, they’re going to miss out on some things… I’ve had good talks with K.T. We didn’t do anything virtual. So when he gets here, he’ll get the playbook, and we’ll catch him up to speed.”
Toney, the No. 20 overall pick of last year’s draft, demonstrated unique talent in a couple early season flashes against New Orleans and Dallas. But there were immediate internal questions about his fit with the Giants last season as issues kept popping up.
He missed ample practice and game time from May through December due to a laundry list of injuries: two positive tests for COVID, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder.
He got thrown out of a loss to the Cowboys for throwing a punch. And he had a toe or foot issue in OTAs when he wore the wrong-sized cleats and practiced at one point with one shoe on.
New GM Joe Schoen said at this year’s NFL Combine that “I don’t think Kadarius is a tradeable piece. If somebody calls we’re gonna listen, but he’s a good young player that our coaches really like.”
There was already some second-guessing in the Giants’ building last year, though, about whether to abandon ship on this high-maintenance receiver.
Veteran receiver Kenny Golladay has plenty of financial incentive (a $250,000 workout bonus) to attend workouts and camps this spring. Golladay also said he thinks everyone should be here, however, coming off a disappointing 2021.
“I guess you could just say that’s how much it means to me, especially coming off last season,” Golladay said. “Just trying to start off on a good note. I feel like everyone should definitely be here.”
Golladay said of Toney: “I haven’t talked to him in a while.”
Schoen was asked if he were concerned about Toney’s absence.
“It’s voluntary,” Schoen said. “I mean, nobody’s asked about the other guys that aren’t here. I mean, it’s life. Life happens. And I’ve had good conversations with Kadarius, and we’ve been in contact. And at the end of the day, it’s voluntary. That’s what it is.”
Nobody has asked about the other players who were absent because none of the other players have Toney’s recent history off the field.
ROLL CALL
Speaking of attendance, CB James Bradberry, RG Mark Glowinski, LB Blake Martinez (rehab), K Graham Gano and Toney were the only players absent from the field Wednesday. Bradberry is awaiting a resolution of his situation, knowing full well he is expected to be traded. Glowinski was the Giants’ most expensive free agent signing this offseason (three years, $18.3 million).
PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS
Saquon Barkley caught a nice wheel route from Daniel Jones in 7-on-7 drills that he took to the house down the right sideline. Backup running back Matt Breida showed some speed turning a play upfield on the left side. … Golladay had a drop of a pinpoint Jones pass on a crossing route where Golladay struggled to gain separation. … Barkley is going to run more routes and catch more passes in Daboll’s offense. It’s obvious just watching one practice and seeing where Barkley lines up and how he’s used. … With Glowinski absent and an NFL Draft still on deck, the Giants’ unofficial first offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas, LG Shane Lemieux, C Jon Feliciano, RG Jamil Davis and RT Korey Cunningham. Guard Max Garcia played on the left of the backup unit, with Ben Bredeson at center and Matt Gono at right tackle. Roy Mbaeteka saw a late snap at right tackle with the backups, too.
ON THE SIDE
Several players rehabbing from injuries spent most of their time doing individual work on a back field: Thomas, WR Collin Johnson, LB Cam Brown, LB Quincy Roche, LB TJ Brunson and LB Trent Harris. WR Sterling Shepard (torn left Achilles) didn’t practice but was on the sideline hyping up his teammates. O-linemen Nick Gates (left leg fractures) and Matt Peart (torn left Achilles) did rehab work on the side, including some weight training and the stationary bikes.
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa feels supported, and that’s critical to any quarterback’s success
In Adam Gase’s ideal world, a hypothetical universe where everything aligned for him perfectly before the 2018 season, the Miami Dolphins would have found a way to get atop that draft to select Baker Mayfield.
Gase and Mayfield were kindred spirits, and if the Dolphins’ former coach was going to move on from Ryan Tannehill, it would have been for the Heisman Trophy winner, a four-year starter with a 29-30 record — whom the Cleveland Browns can’t pay another NFL team enough to take off their hands a week before the 2022 NFL draft.
Gase believed in Baker that much.
More than Sam Darnold, who struggled with Gase as his Jets coach for two seasons.
Or Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner who Dolphins owner Steve Ross suggested Miami select in the first round of that draft when Miami’s decision-makers debated a trade-down proposal they eventually declined, preferring to select safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
More than Josh Rosen, who the Dolphins foolishly traded for in 2019 and then waived the next offseason. And Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who has evolved into one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks in four seasons.
All five of those quarterbacks were first-round picks in that heralded 2018 quarterback class, and it’s Jackson and Allen — the last two selected — who are the gems.
That illustrates the challenge of evaluating quarterbacks for professional football. No matter who you are, what role you have, you’re ultimately just guessing. Crossing your fingers and hoping it works.
Even when a team, general manager and coach are in love with a player, it doesn’t guarantee success or that he’ll be a franchise quarterback.
The universe must align to deliver that, and all you can do as a GM and coaching staff is lay the foundation for that quarterback to thrive.
That’s where the Dolphins failed Tua Tagovailoa in his first two seasons, and seems to be what they’ve labored to fix this offseason.
“I have no comment towards that,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday when asked about Brian Flores’ firing at the conclusion of a 9-8 2021 season.
When pressed about his frosty relationship with his former head coach, Tagovailoa backed up from the podium and said: “Big question.”
Then he stated the best thing he could say about his former boss: “I’ll tell you this. I’m very thankful that he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That’s what I would say.”
That says a lot.
So do the moves Miami made this offseason to improve the offense.
Miami intentionally hired an offensive-minded head coach who believes in Tagovailoa, who is 13-8 as an NFL starter. Anyone who didn’t wasn’t part of the interview process.
Mike McDaniel intends on building a running game to balanced out the offense, which suits what Tagovailoa needs to thrive.
The Dolphins signed a Pro Bowl left tackle in Terron Armstead, and added Connor Williams, a 51-game starter for the Dallas Cowboys, to fortify an offensive line that’s been a disappointment the previous three seasons.
And the addition of receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, tailbacks Chase Edmond and Raheem Mostert, and the retention of tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, should help Tagovailoa produce a more potent offense because it infused a ton of speed onto the roster.
“We want to YAC the heck out of teams,” Tagovailoa said, referring to yards-after-catch production.
Tagovailoa is focused on learning his sixth offense, and becoming a better leader to ensure that the Dolphins keep the wins coming, despite Flores’ removal.
His goal for 2022 is simple, it’s to ”help our team win games, and as many games as we can.”
It should be to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs, to be healthy for an entire NFL seasons, and to become one of the NFL’s top-15 rated quarterbacks.
That means Tagovailoa, who had a 90.1 passer rating (ranked 19th last season) is among the top half of NFL starters in Year 3.
Hell, his backup Teddy Bridgewater, was the 12th-highest-rated quarterback after producing a 94.9 passer rating last season as the Denver Broncos starter.
Leading the Dolphins to the playoffs and becoming one of the league’s top-rated passers would be the best way to silence his critics, ensuring that Miami doesn’t follow Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen’s path, and prove that the Dolphins didn’t waste the fifth overall pick used to select Tagovailoa in 2020.
Dolphins fans need to cross their fingers and hope it works out.
