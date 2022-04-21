Stable Financial Freedom

Finance
Introduction – Nature & Definition
Human life needs multiple things for survival and growth such as food, cloth, shelter, vehicles, knowledge, and skills. Generally, the needed items are acquired through spending some money units on it. Apparently, the plentiful availability of money units for buying required things gives financial freedom to an individual; on the contrary, the scarcity of money units for purchasing necessary items may lead someone towards financial dependence/financial subjugation. Realistically, it is livelihood that gives financial freedom to an individual.
A person having livelihoods enjoys financial freedom. What is livelihood? In 1991 Robert Chambers and Gordon Conway provided the first elaborated definition of the livelihood, “A livelihood is a mean of making a living. It encompasses people’s capabilities, assets, income and activities required to secure the necessities of life.” In addition, they proposed the concept of sustainable livelihood, “A livelihood is sustainable when it enables people to cope with and recover from shocks and stresses (such as natural disasters and economic or social upheavals) and enhance their well-being and that of future generations without undermining the natural environment or resource base.” In nutshell, for financially independent people, the livelihood or income from assets or job or business is greater than expenses and the earning stream is stable.
Absence of livelihood means financial dependence. It happens on account of two reasons – personal & interactive. At personal level, the very negation of independent life-pattern is cause of meager livelihood. At interactive level, the utter denial of interdependent life-pattern is reason behind insufficient livelihood. Financial freedom is the state of having sufficient personal wealth/income to buy independently needed items and desired goods/services.
Achieving Financial Freedom
Financial freedom is prerogative of every economic agent. An economic agent is one who is regularly involved in earning activities such as job, import, export, manufacturing, teaching, training and consulting. A successful economic agent designs SMART (Specific, Measureable, Achievable, Realistic and Time bound) financial goals. There are five steps procedure for setting and achieving financial goals:
1. Define exactly what you want in each area of your life; for example, specify the savings for children / old age or income generating assets. The optimistic view towards life is vital for effective specification of financial targets. (Specific Mindset towards Paraphernalia of Life)
2. Go for only the measurable financial targets, for example, it is wrong to chase richness without exact specification of income stream. Write down the necessary actions or work plan in order to realize the measurable goals. Prepare work plan/action plan clearly, meticulously and concisely. (Measuring Mindset towards Execution)
3. Now you have made a list of every-action you might think crucial in attaining your goals. Take actions immediately, it is decisively important. (Attainment is outcome of Proactive Behavior)
4. Realize something every day that moves you towards the realization of your goals. You may encounter hurdles, detractors and limitations. Manage them wisely and maintain momentum and morale during upcoming situations or challenges. (Consistent Behavior towards Realistic Targets)
5. Set a definite deadline for tasks. If it is a long-run goal, break it down into sub-deadlines and organize the items in proper sequence and priority. It is utmost important to follow the maxim, put first thing first. A goal may be unachievable on account of some reasons, revisit the goals to avoid wasted efforts. Abandonment is, sometime, a best strategy towards various surreal targets. Right abandonment saves money, efforts and time for some realizable goals. (Time Efficient Behavior)
Absolute Bases of Financial Freedom
Human beings are epitome of Divine Scheme of Creation. God bestowed us many powers, latent and patent, to enjoy life and to conquer His universe for the benefit of humanity. The ingrained productive capacity of earning is natural gift of God. The natural productive capacity can adopt three routes through proper nourishment, i.e., entrepreneurship, consultancy, and workmanship. Workmanship is the ability of an individual to accomplish an economic work, efficiently. Consultancy is the capacity to provide professional advice/workable idea to someone on economic work, honestly. Entrepreneurship is the ability of an individual to innovate/realize business idea, effectively. The innate productive capacity is wasted or damaged on account of wrong beliefs or heinous crimes, whatever may be the reason, conceptual or practical, the dormant or depleted productive capacity can be regained or replenished through concerted economic efforts and earning skills. The prominent replenishing tools are learning of new earning techniques, application of acquired skills for earning and networking with relevant people or institutions. In nutshell, it is learning, earning and networking during economic struggle. An important dimension of productive skills is investment talent, it is unavoidable for business. However, the investment talent is not natural productive capacity rather it is based on earned capital and offshoot of natural productive capacities i.e., entrepreneurship, consultancy, and workmanship. An effective investor is supportive during multiple financial crises, pragmatic towards business opportunities and precise towards accounting works of a business.
Major Path Hurdles during Financial Struggle
A work for monetary benefits is called economic work; it gives monetary independence to individuals. Economic works are countless. The very selection of a definite economic work depends on personal choice of an economic agent. In addition, the financial Intelligence is required to accomplish multiple economic works, successfully. Financial intelligence is an ability to differentiate between possible economic opportunities and economic threats. Generally, an economic work realizes stipulated money units for personal use. An effective economic work must demands three vital steps – acquisition of financial education, aspiration of financial goals, and application of financial techniques for financial goals. The major path hurdles during an economic struggle are – financial idealism, in-discipline, fear of failure, get rich quick mentality and procrastination.
Concluding Remarks
The road towards financial freedom is dominantly sustainable livelihood. The decisive personality elements of financial sovereignty are moral sense, independent mindset and interactive behavior. The aforementioned personality traits attract financial independence. Financial independence means effective planning, strategic execution and patience in struggle till logical outcome of struggle is not appeared.
Hedge Fund Jobs – 3 Easy Methods For Securing a Hedge Fund Job
Getting a job with a hedge fund is the goal of many recent college graduates and young financial professionals. Like investment banking jobs with Goldman Sachs or consulting positions with Bain or McKinsey, jobs with top hedge funds like Citadel in Chicago, or Farallon in San Francisco, are highly coveted. Some of the brightest financial minds battle for the opportunity just to interview with these top funds.
Of course not all intelligent young financial professionals attended Ivy League universities or have the financial experience typical of successful applicants at high powered hedge funds like Citadel. However, there are over 5000 hedge funds in the United States of varying sizes and specialties. The hundred largest of these are the target of a disproportionate amount of attention from job applicants. The competition for junior analyst positions is extremely competitive. Meanwhile thousands of smaller hedge funds remain relatively under the radar, in part because many hedge funds are hard to locate and choose to keep a low-profile. Getting a job with these lesser-known hedge funds is far more likely for the typical candidate.
The Three Best Methods for Obtaining an Interview with a Hedge Fund:
Personal Connections: It is somewhat unfortunate that this method likely remains the best method of getting a hedge fund interview. However, the definition of “personal connections” varies. For the lucky few, this might be a family friend who manages a fund in CT or NY. For others this may be a college classmate who is now an analyst at a hedge fund. These types of connections can get you an interview when your resume alone may not be enough. Do not forget about online networking and sites like LinkedIn for expanding your larger network of contacts.
Financial Recruiters: Because large hedge funds are often hesitant to post open positions on job boards, they rely heavily on financial recruiting firms/headhunters. Using headhunters and recruiters is advised for candidates with several years of experience and a substantial resume. Less experienced applicants may find themselves at the bottom of the totem pole. However, it is often worth working with a large recruiter like GloCap as it requires minimal effort (you will probably interview personally with the recruiter and fill out some forms and submit a resume).
Direct Contact: One of the most overlooked methods of obtaining an interview with a hedge fund is to contact hedge funds directly. The vast majority of hedge funds have less than ten employees and don’t maintain a human resources manager. With these smaller funds, send a well-written cover letter and your resume to the CEO or MD. Because hedge funds, particularly the thousands of smaller firms, maintain a low-profile it is well worth getting a list of hedge funds with contact information.
Remember, the most important characteristic of successful hedge fund analysts is their intelligence and determination. Searching for a hedge fund job can at times be a test of your determination, but the right attitude and a few tools can help put you a step ahead of your competitors.
So What is All This About Homeowners Re-Selling Solar Energy Back to the Province of Ontario?
What exactly is the new feed in tariff program?
A feed in tariff program is a way for governments to kick off the third industrial revolution which is migrating from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
Usually it consists of providing long term contracts to industry and the population by buying power from them that is generated by solar, wind, bio-gas or water generation. The contract prices will be calculated based on the investment made and a good return on investment, enough to encourage the movement.
In our grid based centralized power system, we will move from the big power plants to a distributed power system. For the small systems less than 10Kw this is not a problem, but for larger systems some local economic tests must be made to make sure that it is worthwhile in a particular area for the power companies to invest in changing the wires and transformers to accept the new power.
How long has this program being running?
The new FIT program started last October. There are two parts to it, the FIT and the microFIT for systems less than 10Kw. The FIT program has been very successful to date and 2900Mw in contracts has been awarded so far.
Under the microFIT program, the initial target is about 100,000 homes. So far about 16,000 applications have been received; most of these for agricultural ground mount systems. There have been only about 3500 rooftop contracts granted so far.
How does this benefit home owners in Ontario?
There are two main benefits – directly to the homeowner and then as a whole for Ontario.
1. Well first of all, to encourage homeowners to participate in the program the return on investment is set at about 8%. This means you get to sign a 20 year contract with the Ontario Power Authority and create a little business generating electricity. The 8% ROI is calculated based on the costs of buying and installing a renewable energy system such as Solar Panels. This is new to the Province and you can expect prices to change as the costs of renewable energy systems come down in price, however the 8% ROI should remain the same.
2. The big picture is that it drives a renewable energy industry, creating jobs and reducing our carbon footprint. We go to a distributed energy production from a centralized system so negating the need for building new expensive power plants, we can turn off coal-fired plants and reduce the importation of expensive and dirty power during our peak loads in the summer therefore decreasing air pollution and saving money.
How does it actually work?
You must look at it as a small business generating power. It connects to the grid and feeds your neighbourhood. The solar panels are installed on the roof, connected to a disconnect switch and then through a production meter onto the grid. You will still have your consumption meter for your regular time of day usage. You will receive a bill for consumption and a cheque from your LDC for production.
We know how bureaucratic the province can be – how complicated is the process to register?
The microFIT process for systems under 10kWh is very simple. For a homeowner the application is done on-line. After about 6 weeks a response comes back with a conditional offer. The homeowner arranges for the solar panels to be installed, the inspections and permits have to be done of course, then the local electric company plugs in a production meter and you are producing! You get a contract offer from the OPA which you must agree to within 45 days. Then you wait for the first cheque. Some systems allow you to monitor your solar panels on-line so you can see your production hourly, daily, weekly etc.
Which are the best systems?
There are really 6 things for the homeowner to look out for:
1. Domestic content. First of all it is absolutely imperative that homeowners understand that there is a domestic content requirement of 60%, assuring Ontarians that their tax dollars are kept in Ontario. Currently off-shore panels are allowed this year, but this will end Dec 31, 2010.
2. Quality system. I urge all homeowners to ensure they purchase quality Canadian made systems that are designed to last.
3. Professional analysis. I also recommend you ask a professional solar analyst to perform an assessment on your potential solar installation to give you a realistic performance estimate as well as detail any difficulties with the installation that may incur extra expense. All of this you should take into account when calculating your return on investment.
4. Avoid unrealistic ROI’s. Avoid any vendor who is providing you with crazy ROIs – I have seen 25% quoted – this is totally unrealistic.
5. Do research on products. Solar panels come in mono-crystalline and poly-crystalline formats. The mono is purer silicon and more expensive but is also slightly more efficient. The poly panel is less expensive, has a shorter carbon offset life and is usually larger in size. Carbon offset or carbon neutral life means the amount of renewable electricity it produces which offsets the amount of carbon that was produced to make the panel, typically 4 years. Solar panels can be mounted on slope or flat roofs, ground and pole mount tracker systems.
6. System design. There are also a couple of different system designs – micro-inverters where the panel produces 240AC similar to the grid and string inverters which are high voltage DC (and very dangerous). The string inverter design is much like Xmas lights, when you pull one out they all go out. The micro-inverter design is superior because shading affects only one panel, instead of all of them. Plus they emit a data signal for web monitoring.
How expensive is it and what is the return on investment?
The Return on Investment is typically 8% and systems are usually 100% financed. The system pays for itself within 7-9 years. Homeowners average 3Kw system will generate about $3000 per year depending on site and shade. A 3Kw system will cost about $25,000 installed for an Ontario made system.
How much space does it take up?
Typically you will install on a sloped roof facing south, however SE and SW also works very well. You will want to install as many panels as possible as adding to the contract later will require renegotiation of your contract.
If you are a farmer with plenty of space, I would consider a tracker system. They are more expensive but are also more efficient as they track the sun.
Do you need a particular roof or structure?
Your roof needs to be sound. A good analyst will check your roof from the attic. If you have multiple shingles he/she may recommend replacing to avoid having to de-install and re-install your panels later. Note that the panels will make your shingles last longer.
If your roof does not look sound, I would recommend an engineer look at it, possible you may need to install some better support such as blocks between the rafters.
Can it be installed on the ground?
Absolutely, ground mount systems similar to flat roof systems can be pointed directly south, These are usually ballast type systems meaning that concrete blocks hold down a mounting system and the panels are installed at the ideal angle. Tracker pole mount systems are also available in various sizes up to 10Kw or about 50 panels.
What kind of maintenance does this system need?
Typical maintenance would be a once a year check – cleaning the panels, making sure the wiring is good, tightening the bolts etc. Other than that, with no moving parts, the system is pretty much maintenance free.
Are parts freely available?
This depends where you bought them. If you have decided on Ontario made products, which is mandatory next year anyway, then parts will not be a problem.
With the amount of technology and innovation coming through each year, how long before this system is out of date?
I ran a Solar Lab, one of only 5 in the world. Believe me you should trust technology that has been tried and true and in use throughout the world for the past 30 years. The space program is still installing silicon solar cells in space craft because it is reliable and solid.
New technologies such as thin-film solar cells are still at a very early stage. Accelerated life testing shows that thin film technology does not like the sun, it deteriorates at a rapid rate when exposed to the sun.
And, what happens when the sun does not shine?
Well even on a cloudy day you will produce some electricity. When the system is designed, degradation is calculated in. This accounts for cloudy days, air pollution, efficiencies of the inverters, bird poop, dirt and dust, snow and so on. Make sure degradation is accounted for when you look at your final potential production numbers.
How many households has The Energy Store fitted out with solar panels – do you have any anecdotes or success stories?
This is very new since last October. With our partners we have installed over 100 systems to date but this is just the start. We have now over 30 analysts across Ontario and expect to sell 500-1000 systems next year. Considering there are 100,000 homes that are expected to install a system, we expect to expand quite rapidly. An anecdote would be that wherever we install a system, we get 5 or 6 homeowners from the same street asking about the system and when can they get one!
Are Ontarians and Torontonians more open to environmental solutions that may cost a little more in the short term?
We are all part of the planet; we are slowly become conscious of the need to get off fossil fuel and change our society to one that is partnered with our bio-sphere. I believe everyone is now more conscious than ever and open to investing in solutions that will improve our planet.
Where can homeowners go for more information?
You can go to our website where there is a lot of information. You can also Google microFIT and check out the OPA website. Wikipedia gives a very interesting history of the FIT program.
http://www.theenergystore.ca
How to Become a Professional Home Builder – Part I
Over the years I’ve had many of our builder students ask pertinent questions such as what size home do I build; what do I put in it; where do I build it? Looking back it’s easy for me to make these decisions now, but when I first started building in 1975 these were trial and error situations. And my hindsight is crystal clear. It’s very easy for me to look back and see things I wished I had known when I first started building. That’s what you’re going to learn in this article.
You’ll learn the pros and cons of being a speculative or spec builder (as opposed to a contract builder.) If you’re not familiar with those terms, a spec builder is one who will select a site, choose a design, build a home and then sell it to a client. A contract builder is a builder that you hire to build a home for you. By the way, spec building is how I suggest you begin rather than building a home for somebody else. I’ll explain why later.
I’ll begin by showing you how to be one of the best spec builders in your area, even if you’ve never before built a home. I’ll expand this information by discussing points that are unique to spec building. Next I’ll discuss points that are unique to contract building, and points that pertain to both spec and contract building.
A Word Of Caution
I want to stress that when starting your construction business, you must separate your business from your personal life. In the early 70’s I was in real estate commercial sales. I barely survived a major recession. Almost everything I owned was in my name and most of it was repossessed. Had I known then what I know now, I’d have retained that large home, that Mercedes and that airplane.
In the construction industry there are many things that can happen to you, some of which you have absolutely no control over. According to the 2008 Annual Report by the National Center for State Courts, in 2007 Americans filed over 90 million lawsuits, more than a third of which were civil cases. This does not include the volumes of legal disputes that were settled before a lawsuit was ever filed. Based on the sheer number of legal disputes that arise, in and out of court, one could say that most Americans run the risk of being involved in a legal dispute at some point in their lives – for many people, more than once. This is especially true for those who work in professions with high lawsuit vulnerability such as doctors, dentists and, yes, especially builders! You should invest in hiring professionals to help you protect your assets. It’s easier than you may realize. This is one time you can’t procrastinate. I can tell you some great horror stories but I don’t want to scare you this early in the game. Anyway, don’t live in fear of what might happen. You only lose if you don’t play.
I. Speculative Building
A. How To Be One Of The Best Spec Builders In Your Area
Before you buy a lot, before you buy any house plans, the first thing I want you to do is put together your success team. I call this the Henry Ford philosophy. If you read about Henry Ford, you’d learn that some people considered him to be illiterate. He once sued a Chicago newspaper that wrote an article claiming he was illiterate. In the lawsuit, Henry Ford emphasized that he didn’t need to know everything about everything because he hired experts to assist him in all that he wanted to do. This left his mind free and clear to do all the things that he really knew how to do. Well, I’ve learned from that philosophy myself over the years. I realize there is not enough time in this life to do everything. I now hire experts to assist me in my decision-making, and it has been a positive factor in my success building homes.
Your success team should include the following:
1. Real Estate Agent
2. Landscape Architect
3. Artist/Architect
4. Kitchen/Bath Designer
5. Interior Designer
6. Lighting Designer
I’ll discuss each of these team members in detail as we go through the course. Don’t be concerned. When you start out, you don’t need the best. These team members are more affordable than you could possibly imagine.
B. Obtaining Your First Loan
Let me tell you a story. And the further you get away from this story, the harder it’s going to be to borrow money to get started.
Let’s assume that you’re gainfully employed. If you’re not employed, but instead are self-employed, then you have to have a high credit score or produce tax returns for the past three years to qualify for the loan. If you currently rent a home or apartment and you want to build a home for yourself, you’re a prime candidate to borrow money to build a home – for yourself. So, you get the money. You build a home. You put it on the market during construction. You sell it. You go to the bank. You borrow money under the same premise. You get the money. You build a home. Put it up for sale. Sell it. Do it over and over again and pretty soon you walk into the bank and the banker looks at you and says, gosh, you should become a home builder. And you are.
Now, that’s the easiest way to get started. Most every builder I know got started in the industry this way. This method will also provide you with the least risk. Why? Because if you don’t sell the home you’ll simply move into it. In turn, this will make it easier for you to sell because a home that is furnished will normally sell faster than an unfurnished home. You’ll eventually sell it and can start the process again. The bad news is that you may be moving a lot. I remember one couple that wanted to own a home free and clear. They used this method on five homes, plowing their profit back into each home. Their sixth home was constructed completely from cash. They owned it free and clear and got out of the construction business. They simply wanted to do what it took to own their home free and clear.
The further you get away from the above scenario, the harder it is to get the initial loan when you’re just getting started.
For example, let’s say that you currently own a home and you want to borrow money to build another home for yourself. A banker will generally be negative. They tend to look at the downside and might comment something like this. “That sounds real good but you currently own a home. What are you going to do with your current home?” Your response is, “I’ll put it up for sale during the construction of this new home and then I’ll sell it.” The banker comments, “That sounds pretty good, but what if you don’t sell your current home?” The banker generally looks at the downside – that is you’re going to be stuck with two house payments. If you’re able to show you can afford two house payments, you may very well get the money.
You always have to have a successful conclusion to your story you tell the banker. Never look at the banker and say, “Well gosh; I’m only borrowing 70% of the appraised value. If the bank had to repossess the home the bank would have a bargain. The bank could sell the home, and make a good return on its investment.” Never use this kind of logic on a banker. Bankers don’t want to be in the homeowner business. Never imply or even think in your mind this will happen.
If you’re not gainfully employed or you have a problem with your credit or you have no cash, your next best method is to find an investor that will joint venture a project with you. I’ve done this on many large projects when I didn’t have the finances to afford it myself. What I normally did was to structure the investment so that the joint venture partner would put up very little or no money. Investors really like that! What I needed was their strong financial statement. Understand, there are many investors, such as medical doctors, who have tremendous financial statements but they have very little cash. So if you can structure the investment so that it requires very little or no cash, it becomes a relatively easy investment to sell. When I’ve worked with a joint venture partner, after selling the investment, the investor would be repaid any cash he had invested, plus a fair interest rate that was agreed upon up front. All remaining profits would be split 50% to me and 50% to the investor. Normally in a situation like this, the investor would let me deduct any out-of-pocket expenses but, understandably, they would not let me take any salary.
You would not believe some of the wild, crazy, ridiculous investments requiring large amounts of cash I’ve seen these people put money into. Many of them have the same luck in the stock market that I have. These people should feel blessed that you came into their lives with a viable real estate investment. I’ve found these people by talking to friends, going to investment seminars and running ads in the paper.
