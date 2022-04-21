News
Student, 16, arrested after gun found in his waistband at St. Paul high school, police say
Police arrested a 16-year-old student who they say was found with a handgun in a St. Paul high school on Wednesday.
Security personnel at Harding High School saw the gun sticking out of the teen’s waistband, and they as well as school staff “struggled with the male before gaining control and handcuffing him,” according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.
No injuries were reported and no threats were directed at anyone, Principal Be Vang wrote in a letter to Harding’s families on Wednesday.
“Our school followed our safety protocols, secured all entrances to the building and kept all students safely in their classrooms, where learning continued,” Vang wrote. “To ensure all students’ safety, we kept our enhanced security measures in place for the remainder of the day. … Students who bring weapons to school face serious consequences and discipline.”
Officers were called to the school at 1540 E. Sixth St. about 2 p.m. and recovered the gun, which was previously reported stolen from St. Paul, Linders said. The male was handcuffed in the school office and police arrested him.
Police are investigating.
The case was the third time this school year that a student was seen with a gun inside Harding. At the beginning of April, officers were called to the school about a reported robbery. They were told a student used a BB gun to rob another student inside a boys bathroom. In November, a student in a boys bathroom at Harding was “showing off” a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets and later pleaded guilty in juvenile court.
As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MAE ANDERSON
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An unexpected drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and — hold onto your remote — cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.
The surprising net loss of 200,000 subscribers rattled investors, who had been told by the company to expect a gain of 2.5 million subscribers. Netflix shares sank 35% on the news, falling to their lowest level since early 2018.
The Los Gatos, California, company estimates that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada. “Those are over 100 million households already choosing to view Netflix,” CEO Reed Hastings said during a shareholder call Tuesday. “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
That may not hurt much at first. Netflix has already been experimenting in Latin America with programs that use a soft touch to convince the unsubscribed to sign up. In Costa Rica, for instance, Netflix plan prices range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can create sub-accounts for two other individuals outside their household for $3 a month. On Tuesday, Hastings suggested that the company may adopt something similar in other markets.
Some current subscribers, though, say even that relatively gentle nudge might push them to sign off.
Alexander Klein, who lives near Albany, N.Y., has subscribed to Netflix since 2013 and shares his account with his mother-in-law. While he likes the service, a string of price increases and the loss of licensed shows has annoyed him — and any password-sharing crackdown might be the last straw.
“If they start cracking down on password sharing and I’m stuck paying the full $15 (a month) just for one person watching at a time, that’s frustrating,” he said. “If they decided to do that I’d likely cancel.”
Despite some fears that a Netflix crackdown on password-sharing could encourage other streaming services to follow suit, experts say that’s not likely.
“I think we would see competitors take different strategies here,” said Raj Venkatesan, a professor of business administration at the University of Virginia. “Some will follow the lead of Netflix and crack down on password sharing. Others will use this as a differentiator and promise simplicity by saying you can have one password for the family.”
For years, amid rapid global growth, Netflix has looked the other way at the not-so-secret practice of subscribers sharing passwords beyond their households. And Hastings has spoken passionately in the past about keeping Netflix ad-free.
But competitive pressure is on the rise. Deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple, Walt Disney and HBO have begun to chip away at Netflix’s dominance with their own streaming services. The easing of the pandemic is giving consumers entertainment options beyond binge-watching their favorite shows, and rising inflation is making families think twice about how many different streaming services they’re willing to pay for.
All of this has given investors major jitters for months. The Wednesday selloff came on top of earlier trouble for the stock, which has lost 62 percent of its market value since the end of 2021, erasing $167 billion in shareholder wealth.
Netflix has no choice but to try new ways to boost its profits to appease shareholders, said J. Christopher Hamilton, a Syracuse University professor who studies streaming services.
“It feels like this is Netflix’s ‘come-to-Jesus’ moment,” said Hamilton, a former lawyer for movie studios. “They were able to be headstrong and play the role as a disruptor for a long time. But now the honeymoon is over and they have to face the reality of business.”
Hamilton believes offering a lower priced version of Netflix’s service that includes ads will be warmly received by consumers looking to save money, as long as subscribers willing to pay more can still binge watch without commercial interruption.
The crackdown on password sharing could be more problematic, though.
“I think we may be at the point of no return for password sharing,,” said Ben Treanor, a digital marketing strategist for Time2Play, a gaming site that recently studied the “streaming swindlers” phenomenon. “I think there’s a chance if you throw someone off their family’s account, they may not pick up their own account.
Netflix has survived customer backlash before. Back in 2011, it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers, prompting an apology from Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off. But the company bounced back.
Ads, meanwhile, have never been a favorite of Hastings, who has long viewed them as a distraction from the entertainment Netflix provides.
Ravin Ramjit, a 41-year-old living in London, will have none of them.
“I specifically signed up for Netflix back in the day because there were no ads,” he said. “Ads are too intrusive and they break your concentration and the continuity of the shows. You might be in a nice, intense scene — you’re really into it — and all of a sudden they cut to commercial.”
Stalwarts like David Lewis in Norwalk, Connecticut, say the changes don’t seem like a big deal. Lewis shares a premium plan with his three adult children and some of their friends and says they will keep it, even if they have to cut off the friends and each pay for their own accounts.
“We would keep Netflix and pay for the four in our family, even if it was more,” he said. “We love the service and what it offers.”
Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.
__
Anderson repoted from New York. AP technology writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, R.I., also contributed to this report.
Fugitive fatally shot in confrontation with law enforcement in Chisholm
CHISHOLM, Minn. — A person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement in northeastern Minnesota, according to sheriff’s officials.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the person who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted in connection with a recent felony in Morrison County.
Authorities said that about 4:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were searching for a known suspect and vehicle in that Morrison County case. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied in Chisholm about 7:15 a.m.
A sheriff’s office statement says contact was made with the suspect about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” No law enforcement officers were injured.
No details on the person killed were released, including gender. It wasn’t clear whether officers shot the person, and a message left with the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned.
The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
84-year-old woman injured in Stillwater carjacking
An 84-year-old woman suffered injuries to her head last week after a carjacking outside a funeral in Stillwater, police said.
The assault happened about 11 a.m. April 13 in the 600 block of Third Street South, according to a press release from the Stillwater Police Department.
Returning to her car after the funeral, the woman “entered her vehicle and found a male to be sitting in the back seat,” the release states.
The man demanded that the woman drive him to Minneapolis. The woman said she could not and began driving toward her house, police said.
“As the victim got back to her house, the male hit her in the head, possibly with an unknown object, causing injury,” the release states. “The victim then exited the car, and the male entered the driver’s seat and left the area with the vehicle.”
The woman was seen at the scene by paramedics and then taken by family members to seek medical attention, police said.
The woman’s car had not been recovered as of Wednesday, police said.
