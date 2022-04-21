News
Terrence Ross gave rebuilding Magic veteran presence but will he return to Orlando?
By all accounts, Terrence Ross provided the rebuilding Orlando Magic with the ideal veteran presence during the 2021-22 season. But Ross has made one thing clear: He’d like to continue his career elsewhere.
Before the season ended, Ross told the Orlando Sentinel he expected to be traded in March 2021 when the Magic traded former franchise mainstays Nikola Vučević, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier ahead of the trade deadline to launch a rebuild centered around younger talent.
A deal for Ross didn’t materialize and he finished the 2020-21 season in Orlando.
“They kind of were making that move already when they started trading the other guys,” Ross told the Orlando Sentinel. “They just didn’t get around to me. They told me that’s what they were planning to do with me.”
Ross, 31, entered the 2021-22 season as one of Orlando’s few veterans — along with Gary Harris and Robin Lopez — with most of the roster being comprised of players 24 years old or younger.
Early in the season, he had a prominent role in the rotation coming off the bench, averaging 10.6 points in 24.2 minutes in 51 of 60 games before the All-Star break.
Ross was among the few Magic players who was expected to be available for a trade ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. It was reported by The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, that Orlando wanted draft capital — such as a first-round pick — for Ross.
When asked what he wanted heading into the deadline, Ross responded, “maybe, just like, a new beginning.”
Ross wasn’t traded and his role diminished after the break in light of the Magic prioritizing giving their younger players more opportunities to develop.
He played in 12 of the final 22 games, averaging 7.4 points in 17.9 minutes. Ross said he was told of the plan to scale backs his playing time, along with Harris’, in early March.
Ross finished the season averaging 10 points in 23 minutes — both of which were his lowest marks since the 2017-18 season when he was limited to 24 games because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau.
His field goal percentage (39.7%) and 3-point percentage (29.2%) were career lows. Ross finished with a career-high 15.6 points in 29.3 minutes (46 games) in 2020-21.
Despite the diminished role, players and coaches said Ross continued to have a positive influence for the Magic.
“The great part about Terrence is he’s a pro,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the beauty of him. He understands exactly [happening], allowing some of these young guys to get the playing time and moving in and out of lineups, but he’s always kept himself ready. He always does a good job of communicating with myself, our staff and our players. He’s just been a pro. That’s what we’ve asked of him and he’s done that.”
Although he’s made it clear he’d like to be in a different situation, Ross said he hasn’t explicitly requested a trade.
He’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract ($50 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic during the 2019 offseason. Ross, who’s the longest-tenured Magic playing having been in Orlando since February 2017, has an $11.5 million salary for 2022-23 — about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million).
Unless he signs an extension — which is seemingly unlikely since it’d put a six-month trade hold on Ross — he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.
“We’re definitely in different spots,” Ross said. “I feel like I’m a part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they’ve got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride.”
When asked if he planned on having conversations with the Magic’s front office about wanting to be traded, Ross responded: “They know that. They’re well aware of that, so there’s no point. They’re going to do what they want to do regardless.”
Ross reiterated his desire to be in a different situation during a recent appearance on the Buckets podcast.
“They’re in a rebuild and I’m kind of past that stage,” Ross said. “If I was younger or on the contract before this, it’d be a different story. But I’ve kind of already done that. I’m 10 years in. Time is kind of going against me at this point. I don’t want to stay in another rebuild.
“It’s been great here. I’ve had fun. I’ve had my chance to be a part of something where it was me and a couple of other guys to take it as far as we could. We had some good runs. We had fun. But I’m ready to transition to something else.”
What kind of situation would Ross want to be in?
“At least being on a contender and just helping a team and bringing some of the knowledge I have of being a vet, Ross said on the Buckets podcast. “Coming off the bench and get buckets.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Slowly but surely, Ravens changing offseason workout program; WR Rashod Bateman ‘excited to be healthy’ | NOTES
After one of the most injury-ravaged seasons in recent NFL history, Steve Bisciotti said his franchise had no choice. The Ravens would have to rebuild their sports performance program in 2022.
In the early days of the NFL’s voluntary offseason workout program, the bigger structural changes in Baltimore have not yet become apparent to players. But by Wednesday, three days into the Ravens’ program, some tweaks were already appreciated: fewer repetitions in their sets, a greater focus on warmups, more competitive workouts.
“I think it means that you can believe in the process more,” said fullback Patrick Ricard, one of 25 Ravens who were placed on injured reserve at some point last season. “You can believe in what we’re doing because you know that the coaches and the organization are trying their best to take care of us.
“So I think that just means that we get to work as hard as we can and not double-guess or think about what we’re doing, because they are conscious of the injuries we’ve had. And in my opinion, you can’t do the same things over and over again and get a different result. You’re just going to be insane. So I think it’s good that we’re recognizing the injuries and we’re trying to do things to perfect it in the future.”
Keeping the team healthy is “priority one,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL owners meetings last month. According to the analytics website Football Outsiders, the Ravens last season had more “adjusted games lost” to injuries — a metric that accounts for the relative value of starters — than any other team over the past two decades, even when prorated for a 16-game season.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, tight end Nick Boyle, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, among others, all missed significant time last year. The Ravens started the season 8-3 before fading late and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“It’s tough,” said inside linebacker Patrick Queen, one of just four Ravens to start all 17 games last season. “Everybody knows it’s tough. I mean, you go from Marcus Peters — I’m not saying anything about a guy — but you go from an All-Pro cornerback to somebody else, and it’s not the same. Nobody’s Marcus Peters. Nobody’s Marlon Humphrey. … So it’s definitely tough, but at the end of the day, you can’t cry about it in the season. You’ve just got to go back to work and try to get better.”
Head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders acknowledged that the Ravens’ virtual offseason program, mandated by the NFL over the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, might have factored into the team’s rash of injuries. “It certainly wasn’t a plus,” he said.
The Ravens are back in the team’s Owings Mills facility this offseason, but Saunders said he understood that they had to “turn over every stone” after last season. Already the team has hired Adrian Dixon, formerly the Tennessee Titans’ director of physical therapy and sports rehabilitation, as its new head athletic trainer. The Ravens will also change their practice schedule, focusing more on execution in some training camp sessions.
“You just have to reevaluate everything,” Saunders said. “I think you have to take the offseason, preseason, the whole season into account, and just say, ‘OK, is there something we need to improve on? Is there something we need to tweak?’ And I think part of it is just being able to have the guys here, because we haven’t been able to do that for three years.”
He added: “Philosophically, the program still stands on its own merits, but you just make little tweaks. And we’re going to say, ‘OK, well, we don’t know what these guys have been doing.’ So let’s take a little step back and say, ‘OK, maybe spend a little more time in the evaluation process, add some other things to the program.’ “
The Ravens’ focus for now is on “foundational work,” Saunders said: speed, power and conditioning. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes said the Ravens’ staff is “just building it up, layer by layer,” and he praised their “amazing” work. As for big-picture changes?
“There haven’t been — I mean, it’s only been a couple of days,” Bynes said. “It’s too early to really see the true, true, big, big, big changes, because, like I said, it’s only our third day really getting after it together and stuff. So I feel like that question will come along down the line.”
Bateman ‘excited to be healthy’
Bateman showed up to the Ravens’ offseason program happy and healthy.
After suffering a groin injury in training camp that required surgery, the first-round pick returned in mid-October to record 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. But he said the injury, the first of his career, “affected me a lot,” adding to the burden of the “big mental step” he took transitioning to the NFL.
“Just being here now I feel way more comfortable, way more relaxed,” Bateman said. “I know what to expect. I know how to move. I’m just excited for Year 2. I’m excited to be healthy. I’m excited to do the things I know I can do.”
With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury late last season, Bateman has made sure to make up for lost time. They reunited for a couple of offseason throwing sessions, where Bateman said Jackson looked “phenomenal.”
“It’s definitely been real important,” Bateman said. “With the injury and missing time … getting that chemistry back with ‘L’ has definitely been important, so working out with him was definitely a plus. Getting in shape, running some routes, so it definitely felt good to connect with him.”
Extra points
- Bateman said he changed his jersey number from No. 12 to honor his relationship with his mother, whose favorite number is now Bateman’s: No. 7.
- Fullback Patrick Ricard, who signed a three-year, $11.3 million extension with the Ravens last month, said that when midseason negotiations with the front office stalled last year, he wasn’t sure whether a return was possible. “But I’m just really happy we were able to get something done, and I’m very excited to be back here.”
- Bynes, whom the Ravens re-signed to a one-year deal earlier this month, said he “definitely wanted to be here right now. … Obviously, this is home for me, and this is where I want to be at. So it feels great to be back here, a place that knows me inside and out and gave me numerous opportunities over the years. And obviously I’m looking forward to giving that back each and every year going forward.”
- Queen said he has a “very good relationship” with first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who served as his first inside linebackers coach. Former Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr will be Queen’s third, after the team parted ways with Rob Ryan in February. “Just having them two guys back, I’ve got a coach that trusts in me, a coach that really understands the game and is going to give me feedback on what I need to be doing right and what I was doing wrong,” the former first-round pick said. “So I’m really excited for having Mike and Z.O. back.”
Booms shake St. Louis City and County from Ameren power project
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several loud booms shook southern portions of St. Louis City and County today. The blasts happened periodically throughout the day and it was initially not clear what they were happening.
Both St. Louis City and County said they were not made aware prior to today’s construction project. Both reported they received some calls, but not a large amount. The FOX 2 Newsroom also took several calls about the booms.
The St. Clair County Office of Emergency of Emergency Management sent a warning Wednesday that the noises would be coming from a construction project from 8:45 am until 9:00 am today. The sustained booms were actually coming from an unrelated project on the other side of the Mississippi River.
Ameren is working on building new 294-foot-tall power transmission towers across the Mississippi River. A helicopter has been helping crews string transmission lines.
“Today we completed the implosion of two Ameren Transmission towers near the Mississippi River. The new towers will bring increased reliability and resiliency to the electric grid. This project benefits hundreds of thousands of electric customers in the Metro South area,” states Ameren.
A FOX 2 photographer found a transmission tower on the ground near the River City Casino site. They are demolishing two old massive energy towers in Illinois and Missouri.
The first test blast happened at around 9:00 am. The second occurred at 1:00 pm and took down the Illinois tower. The last blast was scheduled shortly before 3:00 pm and dropped the Missouri tower.
Walz criticizes lawmakers for failing to reach deal on unemployment insurance tax fix
Gov. Tim Walz sharply criticized the Minnesota Legislature on Wednesday for failing to break its impasse over an unemployment insurance tax increase that businesses are already starting to pay.
The Democratic governor blamed both the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities, saying it’s “absolutely ridiculous” that they didn’t reach a deal soon after the legislative session began in January. He said they need to pick up the pace with the May 23 adjournment coming up in just over four weeks, and said he’ll propose a path forward in his State of the State speech on Sunday.
Employers across Minnesota started getting bills for higher first-quarter unemployment insurance taxes soon after legislative leaders failed to agree by the March 15 deadline for heading off an automatic increase.
The increase kicked in because the state must replenish its unemployment insurance trust fund, which has been depleted by the pandemic. The state can tap over $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money and the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus to raise the necessary $2.7 billion. But House Democrats have made a tax rollback contingent on Senate Republicans agreeing to $1 billion in “hero pay” for frontline workers instead of the $250 million target all sides set last year.
Walz said lawmakers could have settled it all back in January.
“This should have been the easiest deal in Minnesota political history,” Walz said during a visit to a Cub Foods supermarket in North Minneapolis to talk about his tax rebate proposal.
Doug Loon, president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, told reporters at the Capitol that his group shares the governor’s frustrations.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman has said the real deadline is April 30, when the first tax bills reflecting the increase come due.
Walz and Loon both said some companies have already paid those bills. And Walz said he hopes the frustrations of those employers prods lawmakers into a deal.
Loon said the businesses he represents are universally reporting double-digit or higher increases in their unemployment insurance tax bills when they’re already struggling to be competitive.
“Other states have fixed this. And Minnesota as an outlier state needs to be competitive,” Loon said. “If we don’t fix this, Minnesota businesses are at a disadvantage.”
Walz spoke as the Chamber of Commerce coincidentally held its annual lobbying day at the Capitol. Loon said around 100 of his members fanned out to meet with their local lawmakers and tell them how the tax increase was affecting them.
They included Frank Soukup, marketing director for Grand View Lodge resort in Nisswa. He said the hike was about 15% for his company, which employs over 850 people during a normal summer, at a time when it and other hospitality businesses are already having trouble hiring enough workers.
Walz went to the supermarket to promote his proposal for income tax rebates to give part of the $9.25 billion budget surplus back to taxpayers. He’s dubbed his proposal “Walz Checks.” It calls for rebates of $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers.
The idea has received a cool reception from the Legislature. Senate Republicans want to use most of the surplus for permanent income tax cuts. House Democrats want targeted tax relief through expanded child care and property tax credits and refunds, plus more spending on education and other programs. Walz is hoping his rebate plan could emerge as a compromise to bridge the gap.
Standing in the produce section, flanked by full grocery carts, Walz said taxpayers could use their rebates to pay for food, diapers, gas, rent or even vacations.
“It’s ‘go’ time at the legislative session. It is time to get these things done,” Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said.
