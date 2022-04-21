Finance
The Future of Project Management
Events of the last decade have changed the face of project management and as the environment in which projects find themselves in changes; project management will have to change to keep pace. Project managers who are able to accurately forecast demands for change and alter their plans to accommodate them will have an advantage over those who don’t. Before we gaze into the crystal ball, let’s take a look at the influences that have set project management on their current course.
The Great Y2K Scam
Rightly or wrongly, the IT world lost a lot of credibility when everyone turned their calendars forward to the year 2000. There were undoubtedly systems and applications out there that did require modification to accommodate the new millennium but the amount of money spent on Y2K programs could not be justified by the changes that were made. Every IT organization had some sort of Y2K program or other. Those organizations that were not large enough to afford an in-house program engaged consultants.
Every line of code in every application and every data record in every database was reviewed for “compliancy”. This despite the fact that every commercially available system at that time recorded dates with a 4 character year format. Undoubtedly there were some applications and data tables which used a 2 digit field to hold year data. The original reason for using a 2 character field to record this information was the punch card and the cost of memory. 30 or 40 years prior to the year 2000 the extra effort to punch 2 more characters onto a data card and the cost of the extra memory the 4 character field would incur were a consideration. Anyone in the 80’s and 90’s creating new date fields should not have used a 2 character field and anyone upgrading an application or database should have converted the 2 character field to a 4 character field. Those applications and databases which failed to use the 4 character field were few and far between but large, expensive, Y2K programs were spawned nonetheless.
The impact on the public was even more ridiculous. Millions of dollars were spent on stocking up on everything from cashews to cash because of a perception that come January 1, 2000 no cash register or ATM would work. People were so spooked they stocked their cellars with food and water on a scale not seen since the bomb shelters of the cold war.
When corporations found out they had spent all that money on a program which found and corrected a handful of problems they began to ask pointed questions about the ROI of the program. The result was a more cynical approach to Information Technology, programs, and projects in general. This was compounded by the feeling among the general public that they had been bamboozled by technology and had spent all that money on emergency supplies only to become the butt of a giant joke. Project managers found themselves operating in an environment of a lot less trust as a result.
The Recession/Economic Downturn
Although we’re still not quite sure what to call it, everyone recognizes that the economy is in a slump and the money to perform projects is limited. Some very large businesses have failed completely and every business has felt the pinch in some way or another. The result of tighter markets and less revenue is that businesses dropped projects that weren’t mission critical and downsized those that weren’t axed. Projects which could not show an immediate ROI or didn’t solve a critical business problem were non-starters. Surviving projects were forced to do more with less.
Project managers have been placed in an uncomfortable position by these events. The project manager of a project which was canned because it couldn’t satisfy its sponsors of its worth could find themselves looking for new projects elsewhere. The alternative was to stay with the project that didn’t improve the bottom line and ride the project and business into oblivion, then look for a new project elsewhere along with numerous colleagues.
This atmosphere requires project managers to be astute money managers. They don’t necessarily get asked to handle the actual cash but are asked to estimate costs more accurately, report on performance to budget so that sponsors know when limits are exceeded, and deliver projects for less money than they would like. These demands are being met by increased sensitivity on the part of project managers to their organization’s vulnerability and, where project sponsors don’t expect to get their entire wish lists for 50% of the budgets, they also get what they need out of the project for what they can afford to spend. This is a good thing.
The “Greening” of Project Management
There are 2 influences I include in the term “greening”, one is the demand to reduce our carbon footprint and the other is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). These 2 environmental elements are by no means mutually exclusive and an effort to reduce the organizations carbon footprint may be a part of a CSR initiative. Reducing the organization’s carbon footprint primarily affects project managers of construction and infrastructure projects. Those projects now have additional objectives that deal with a reduction of energy consumption. Build the building with less fuel consumption and make the building as energy efficient as possible. These objectives may or may not add costs to the project (see The Recession/Economic Downturn).
CSR requires corporations to consult more closely with the communities they do business in and to consider the needs of those communities when planning projects. Reduction of the carbon footprint is a technical issue: for example, how do I organize work so that goods are delivered to the project from the shortest distance possible? CSR can be a much more complex issue. Some CSR issues may be straightforward, such as eliminating child labor in the manufacturing process. Others are much more complex, such as mining in an area where 2 separate and distinct communities are affected, and the two are already at war because of other issues. There is also a temptation to pay lip service to a CSR initiative. Saddle the project manager with CSR goals and objectives but give them no budget or authority to deliver on them. The classic example of this is the situation where the project manager is asked to deliver a project in a society where bribery is socially acceptable and expected but the CSR policy (and possibly domestic laws) prohibits bribery. The poor project manager is given the conflicting goals and told to figure it out.
Project managers must analyze their situations and determine the feasibility of meeting all the goals and objectives of their CSR and carbon footprint reduction policies with the budgets they are given to work with. Project managers who determine that it is impossible to deliver have a dilemma. Project managers who determine delivery is possible must figure out how to deliver. This means being inventive in the approach and, sometimes, translating esoteric policy statements into planned project activities that can be executed by the team.
Going Forward
Project managers will continue to be required to do more with less even after the economy recovers. The disciplines learned during the economic downturn will become standard practices. This is a good thing, especially in the software development area. For too long software development operated like the “wild west” with few of the rules and constraints that the rest of industry took for granted. Project managers should become skilled in Earned Value Management, if they haven’t already done so.
Time is money in the software industry so performance to schedule is very tightly tied to performance to budget. Project managers in the software development business must learn to keep their teams on track and on schedule. This means a more disciplined approach to cost estimation.
Tips:
- Establish a knowledge base in your organization and capture the lessons from past projects. Record cost estimates for each software package – the original estimate and the actual. Examine why an estimate was blown, was the original estimate off base or did the developer encounter too many obstacles? Learn from your mistakes to hone the organization’s estimation skills. Look into acquiring a standard estimation methodology such as Function Point Analysis (FPA) by joining an FPUG (Functional Point User Group) and studying the technique.
- The users and sponsors of software projects must bear their responsibility for inflating software costs and you can help them do that by helping them fit their demands into a reasonable budget. Get them to prioritize their requirements for new systems. What would the impact to your business be if you could not get this feature? Would it cause a failure or merely an inconvenience? Some functions simply cannot be done without. Look for alternative ways to deliver the function if the first choice proves expensive. Look to jettison the lower priority features from the project if it appears that your project cannot deliver the full list in the existing schedule and budget. Typically you will only proceed to development with the “high” priority requirements in your list. This will require you to further prioritize these requirements against one another so jettisoning lower priorities will not be contentious.
Corporations will continue to pursue off-shore or outsourcing as a means of cutting costs. The reason they do this is not to negatively impact the local economy, but to cut costs. Cost cutting is the primary goal here, not off-shoring or outsourcing. It is up to you as the project manager to help your organization achieve their goal.
Tips:
- Doing your due diligence as a Procurement Manager will help. The exercise becomes a “buy or make” decision that should be made as directed by the PMBOK®. Frequently the project managers are confronted with a decision to outsource. Don’t be put off by this. If the contract has not already been signed, analyze the situation and recommend alternatives when outsourcing or off-shoring is not cost effective. Be careful to avoid offering non-monetary reasons for not off-shoring work such as the work will be too difficult to manage. Managing the work is what you are hired to do. Valid reasons for not off-shoring or outsourcing are that the work can be done in-house cheaper.
- Outsourcing work means that a Statement of Work (SOW) must be written. The way in which this document is written will go a long way in determining the success or failure of the outsourcing. The SOW must be written so that all work is clearly and concisely described and that any constraints required are included. An example of a constraint would be that the project manager for the sub-contractor be PMP®certified.
- Off-shoring work has its own unique set of demands. To work successfully, work off-shored must be planned to accommodate differences in time zones and cultures. Be pro-active and learn as much as possible about the culture in the country the work is being done and then plan your communications around any cultural and time zone differences.
- Project managing a group of workers in a country half-way around the world with a different clock and culture may add an impossible degree of effort to your work. In some cases it is reasonable to expect the sub-contractor to provide a project manager to oversee the work. You should have input into the choice of that project manager and should stipulate that certification as a PMP®be a criteria they must meet.
The PMI® (Project Management Institute) has made great strides in marketing their brand around the world. Look for that trend to continue. As PMI® becomes bigger their marketing campaign penetrates new markets. At one time they mainly depended on the software industry but now have penetrated the petro-chemical, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and banking industries. Look for the brand to penetrate the construction industry.
PMI® and their key brand the PMP® certification began in North America but have expanded around the world. Look for expansion to happen in the Asia Pacific area in the next decade as the North American market becomes saturated. This should make it easier on North American project managers demanding a PMP®certified project manager on an off-shore project.
PMI® have branched out into more certifications. There first attempt at this was the CAPM® which was not particularly successful. CAPM® is an intermediary step to the PMP certification. Since then they have also added certification in the areas of program management, risk management, and schedule management. Look for them to expand their certification program into the other knowledge areas such as cost management, scope management, procurement management, quality management, etc.
Five Tips For Buying Medicare Supplement Insurance
When you turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare, you’ll need to make another important decision.
You may want to choose to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. About one-third of Medicare enrollees choose an MA plan. In some states like California, they are readily available. However, in other states, there are few MA options.
One of the other more popular options is a Medicare Supplement plan. These are sometimes referred to as Medigap plans and we will use these two terms interchangeably. About 15 million Americans currently have a Medigap plan which offers complete freedom to see any medical professional who accepts Medicare.
We’ll focus on several important facts about Medigap insurance that can help you get the best coverage for the best cost. In fact, the information shared may help you save significant money. That’s always good.
But saving money today is not the only reason to read the tips shared here. They can also save you heartache in the future. That’s because when you choose a Medigap plan option now, it might be an irrevocable choice limiting your future.
TIP #1: Don’t Overpay. Why Pay Double For The Same Plan?
Prices for Medigap insurance vary significantly. Rates are generally established by county and it’s common to find one company charging twice as much as another.
According to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index, a 65-year old Chicago woman could pay as little as $92 a month or as much as $234 monthly for identical coverage. The Price Index reports the lowest and highest prices for Medigap Plan G for some 100 cities across the country.
No one company always offered the lowest cost. And, no single company was consistently the most expensive according to the Price Index. In fact, in some cases, the company that had the lowest cost for men did not have the lowest cost for women. Frustrating? Not really, it just means asking the ‘right’ questions.
TIP #2: Shop For Rate Stability
Insurers can and do raise rates. A policy appearing to be cheap today can be costly tomorrow.
Some insurance companies are new to the Medigap business and may not have real experience on which to base their rates. Others may offer lower premiums as a way to get more initial sales.
This sometimes causes above-average rate increases in future years. For that reason, you’ll want to compare both current costs as well as price stability.
TIP #3: Discounts Can Add Up
Today, many Medigap insurance carriers offer spousal and/or household discounts. Not all do. However the discounts can range from five to as much as 14 percent. The savings can add up to hundreds of dollars a year. And since you are likely to live another 10 or 20 years, you are talking about real money – so don’t pass this up.
TIP #4: Benefit From Savings and Points
Some insurers will give you a discount when you set up automatic payments. Some will offer discounts when you pay annually. Some will let you charge the payments to a credit card. You can see where we are headed.
Let’s say your monthly Medicare Supplement insurance premium is $300. Starting at age 65 and paying for 20 years that equates to $72,000 in premium. If you are married, double that. A credit card that offers a two percent rebate means you’ll save nearly $3,000. If your credit card awards airline points, you will have earned some nice credits.
Tip #5: The Easy Way To Comparison Shop
You sometimes hear the saying, that if you act as your own lawyer or doctor then you have a fool for a client. Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing.
There’s nothing wrong with calling any of the dozens of 800-numbers competing for your attention and business. But, often they may represent only one company or have a particular preference.
For that reason, it generally pays to compare your choices and recommendations by seeking out a local Medicare Insurance agent. Some will only focus on Medicare Supplement but today many offer comprehensive options including Medicare Advantage.
It’s nice to have an unbiased agent in your back-pocket when you have questions. A national directory of Medicare insurance agents lists some 1,000 specialists by Zip Code. Access is available free and, perhaps best of all, is completely private. You get to see their information without having to enter any information.
A great resource for the latest information is the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s website. That’s where you’ll find the 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index and well access to the agent directory.
Small Cap Funds: Some Tips to Stay Safe During the Market Hits
Investing, nowadays, is not as easy as it might sound. Be it investing directly in equity or through mutual funds, every way requires a considerable amount of research and effort to choose the right stock or fund, manage it, and acquire returns. In case of mutual funds, it becomes difficult for a person if the chosen fund fluctuates according to the market condition. Yeah! We are talking about small-cap mutual funds here. These funds are too much volatile in nature and could easily leave their investors bewildered with their constant fluctuations.
But, one must not be risk averse and turn his back on the funds of this category. The most important thing that investors are required to understand is investment in equity comes with risk which changes in line with the size of company. Risk and returns are directly proportional to each other in case of small-cap funds. The more you dare to take risk, the more is the possibility of getting rewarded with high returns.
From the past three years, we have been witnessing the exceptional performances of small-cap funds which have lured too many investors. But, some investors who are risk averse assume that these mutual fund investments are like pie in the sky because of obvious reasons. For these investors we have some tips that can be kept in mind prior to the investment in these mutual funds.
- Research It Out
It is a known fact that a fund’s past performance does not guarantee its future performance. But that does not mean you should not do prior research about its investment strategy, fund manager, past performance, etc., before investing in it. Certainly, if you desire to acquire handsome returns by investing in small-cap funds, then you are required to spend sufficient time researching about it.
- Long-Term Investment Horizon is the Goal
As discussed earlier, small-cap funds are highly volatile in nature and tend to fluctuate regularly with bear and bull phases of the market. So, investing in them with a short-term perspective is not a solution. You must work on the adage-‘Patience is the key.’ If you want to know how these funds have been performing, you have to look at their past 5 or 10 years’ performance. So, if you are going to invest in these funds, you must invest for a long stretch of 5-10 years.
- All Eggs in One Basket- NO!
Diversification is a capacious term which when applied to investing means buying more than one type of equity instruments. Diversifying a portfolio helps in distributing the risk and minimizing the losses. Because sticking to only one investment style which makes you hold on only small-cap funds could leave you with loss when the market goes down. A well diversified portfolio which contains a mix of stocks can help you enjoy profits even when these funds hit down.
- Timing the Market-NO, Time in the Market-YES!
Timing the market has been considered a foolish activity by many of the financial industry experts. Timing the market is not only nerve-racking, but also risky for your investment portfolio. You can never predict the market and its certainties because you never know which factor will influence the market sentiments hence, driving it up and down. So, best way is to stay away from the habit of timing the market and start your investments as early as possible with a long-term goal.
- Investment Philosophy Suitability
The investment philosophy that the fund follows must be in line with the portfolio objectives. This aspect of investment is very crucial during the times of heightened volatility. As being an investor staying patient at the time of market hit is very difficult, so if the investment strategy and philosophy must be in a way that should support your risk profile and investment objective.
Though we cannot anticipate how a small-cap fund would perform in a particular market condition, but if you keep the above tips in mind, then investments in these funds will also be beneficial for those who fear high risk. If you haven’t invested in mutual funds yet then you must seek your financial adviser’s advice and start investing now.
"Nip and Tuck Your Buck"
Have you ever wondered if your finances look as good as they should? Do you have a nagging sense of uneasiness that things aren’t as firm as they could be? Have you recently overindulged and are trying to work off some extra weight? If so, it’s time to stop, take a deep breath, look in the mirror and decide to make the most of your God given financial resources. Don’t beat yourself up. Making positive changes can be as simple and enjoyable as watching your favorite TV show.
Hope and Faith
Significant declines in the stock market have left some wondering if there is still hope for their future and others praying for an investment miracle. With the dust of corporate collapse and fraud still lingering in the air, the challenge is to know who to trust and where to place your faith. Over 400,000 people in the United States call themselves financial advisors of some sort. There is no shortage of bad apples offering up pies of bad advice. Investing can be a complex activity and a daunting task if left on your own. Turning to an advisor for advice and guidance can be a great idea, but don’t let your faith be blind. Does your advisor only call you when she wants to sell you something? Did all of your eggs get dropped in a basket of aggressive technology stock? Are all of your investments in products that put your advisor’s commission schedule ahead of your best interest? Do you find your instincts telling you to that there must be a better plan? If you hear the word “Yes!” resounding in your head as you read these questions, it may be time to get dressed up, call a boardroom meeting, do your best Donald Trump impression and tell your advisor “You’re fired!” Make sure you have an advisor who uses a process and compensation structure which allows for your best interests to be served. Look for professional designations and experience. Find out how she can serve your unique needs. Find out how he has helped others like you. Ask if she is paid by fees or commissions. Make sure your risk tolerance and financial goals are understood. Have a written plan of action that coordinates your overall financial situation. Go to a specialist, not a generalist. Take the necessary steps to make sure your money is in good hands.
Desperate Housewives
“Tom took care of everything. I don’t know what to do now that he’s gone.” I could see fear in Marsha’s eyes when I met her for the first time. Her husband had recently passed away and she was feeling overwhelmed with having to deal with a long list of issues that she had not had to face before. A flurry of paperwork from attorneys, accountants, and financial institutions was making her head spin. Trusting a spouse or a friend to take care of the finances can bring a sense of relief. But if you are not up to speed with the basics of your financial affairs, you can be left in a lurch at a crucial juncture. Death, divorce and emergencies often bring a need for sudden financial introspection. You don’t have to get a degree in finance, but make the time to educate yourself about household assets and liabilities. Know where copies of important documents such as wills, trusts, powers of attorney and insurance policies are located. Identify key contact information for tax preparers, financial advisors, attorneys and employer benefit departments. Know where your financial documents are kept and review them at least annually. Taking a crash course in financial management during a stressful situation is not a great time to learn about the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA. Simple steps taken now can save you heartache in the future and help you make clearer decisions in difficult times.
Budget Jeopardy
Have you looked in your checkbook at the end of the month and wondered where the missing digits went? Have you opened your credit card bill and found out? There is never a shortage of ways or reasons to spend money. Family needs can be pressing, household appliances inconveniently break and your outdated outfit doesn’t fit like it should. But before going on a spending frenzy take a moment to look before you leap. Itemize your household expenses. Ask yourself if what you are about to purchase is a need or a want. Simply use a budget to gain control of the direction of your cash flow before it walks out the door. Pay yourself first with systematic savings into personal or retirement accounts. Create a reward system to pamper yourself when you have stuck to your plan. Making a budget is not sexy, but it will have a dramatic, empowering effect on your life.
Extreme Makeover: Home Finance Edition
Many people have a filing cabinet that is overstuffed, financial documents in disarray and a desk drawer full of bills waiting to be paid. All of this clutter can lead you to spend time fantasizing about next year’s root canal to avoid facing the business files. Knowing why you need to keep financial documents will go a long way in knowing what to keep. Tax returns provide a good financial history but they also carry with them a supporting cast of paper trails. You can discard tax related documents after 7 years since the IRS has three years to challenge the information on your return and 6 years to audit if you’ve underreported income. However, if you’ve committed fraud, keep the filing cabinet stuffed-the IRS can challenge your return anytime. If you receive an annual statement from your investment firm that summarizes the previous year’s activity, feel free to throw out monthly/quarterly statements. Keep the trade confirmations for seven years after reporting the sale of a security on your tax return. Keep bank and credit card statements that may be needed to back up your tax return. Hold onto statements for large purchases such as jewelry or major appliances in case of an insurance or warranty claim. Purchase a scanner to scan important financial documents. Make multiple backup copies of your electronic records and keep them in a safe, easily accessible location. Streamlining your financial records will provide a sense of inner serenity and a true makeover in your home.
One Life to Live
Not everyone has the same amount of money to invest, but we’re all given the same 24 hours each day. How we invest this valuable asset will have a significant impact on our lives, our future and those we love. Use time to your advantage. Start to save early and often. Benefit from the power of compound interest. Take time to teach your children core values about money-no matter what their age. Set aside time weekly, monthly and yearly to track expenses, organize finances and evaluate your progress. Finally, don’t let the pursuit of wealth detract you from investing in valuable relationships with people that matter most to you. You have one life to live-spend it wisely.
