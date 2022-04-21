Finance
The Insurance Agency Elevator Pitch
An insurance agency elevator pitch is a succinct summary used to quickly describe your insurance agency, products and services. It should include your unique agency value proposition, and must be delivered within the time span of an elevator ride, in about 30 to 60 seconds. This can be much harder than many agents might initially think, and should be scripted, vetted, rehearsed, and timed. The elevator pitch is a truly important and fundamental component of your insurance agency marketing and insurance agency prospecting efforts.
A great exercise for agents or agency executives is to ask a variety of people in your agency to tell you their version of the agency elevator pitch. Don’t be surprised if the pitch varies dramatically from person to person. Does the pitch adequately describe your value proposition? Does it highlight the products, services and solutions which best showcase your agency expertise? Did the litany of pitches even sound remotely alike?
Some years ago, I met with the executive team and senior managers of a small company, which at that time employed less than 100 people. I asked each of the dozen people I met to provide me with an elevator pitch about their organization. Some people were taken completely by surprise. Others sat and thought, and struggled to articulate an elevator pitch, or even describe their value proposition. The pitches I heard varied drastically.
Elevator pitches are an important digital asset for every agency. They should be vetted, scripted, practiced, and preached. I call it an asset, as it is a fundamental component in the marketing of any agency. And every member of an insurance agency, from agent to receptionist, to customer service representative to executive team should be able to promptly and professionally deliver their insurance agency elevator pitch.
Your sales and marketing efforts are built upon a well articulated and easily repeatable value proposition, which should be a microcosm of your elevator pitch. If you cannot communicate your value proposition in less than 30 seconds, or stumble when trying to express it, it’s time to write it down, rehearse it and communicate your value proposition with everyone in your agency. Once that is done, turn it into a 30 to 60 second elevator pitch. Practice makes perfect, try repeating both of these in monthly management meetings and sales meetings, and it’s important to note that your elevator pitch might vary based on your target niches (P&C versus Group Benefits for example).
Here are a few best practices when it comes to your insurance elevator pitch:
- Be succinct – 30 seconds is much better than 60 seconds (you may not have 60 seconds!)
- Create empathy – For example, “We work exclusively with New York contractors” or “we work with trucking companies with 5 to 50 power units” or we specialize in groups between 50 and 150 participating employees”
- Verticalize – a vertical pitch is easier to differentiate, allowing you to better articulate your unique pitch. “We insure restaurants addressing their unique risks.”
- Be different – “save money” and “great service’ is something everyone says. What are your top 3, unique differentiators?
- Transfer enthusiasm! You have to believe it for them to believe it.
- Close with a call to action – what’s the next step for your prospect
Let’s review a sample pitch, which would run 30 to 40 seconds depending upon cadence:
We’ve been helping trucking companies with their insurance and risk related needs for over 50 years. Everyone at our agency is a trucking fleet expert, in areas including hazmat, specialty cargo, certificate fulfillment, HOS, group health, and owner operator services. Because of our access to extensive markets and deep industry expertise, we provide creative coverages at the best possible rates, and help protect our clients’ bottom line. We know trucking insurance is one of your most important expenditures, and our creative coverage approach will help meet your unique requirements. Can we set up a 15 minute meeting to discuss your specific needs?
Your elevator pitch might be designed to include industry jargon to convince prospects of your deep expertise, it might highlight your most important products and services, your top differentiators, or your service centric approach. Regardless of what your final elevator pitch includes, practice makes perfect, it should roll off your tongue effortlessly. Remember, 30 to 60 seconds is all you get before your most important prospect walks out of the elevator, and your opportunity may be gone forever.
What Are The Top 5 Most Modified Cars?
These days if you want to make an impact on the high street, don’t worry about having the latest shoes or the newest iPod, what you need is to have the best car. Not only do people want the best cars though, they want a car that they can modify and turn into a piece of art both on the surface and under the bonnet.
Over the years car manufacturers have tried to produce cars that are ready made for people who like to soup up their vehicles. They have tried including body kits, fancy stereos, alloy wheels and spoilers but most of the time they never quite manage to tap into the hearts and minds of true enthusiasts. For them a car needs to be a simple one to begin with that they can then make their own with modifications.
Here are the top 5 cars that people have been modifying since they were first produced:
Toyota Supra + Nissan Skyline
Two of the most popular imported Japanese cars are the Toyota Supra and the Nissan Skyline. Their popularity comes from the fact that they are equal in many ways to big expensive performance cars like Ferraris and Porches. They may not have the expensive badge, but they make up for that with their power and sporty profiles. As their popularity grew people became more creative and a modification scene followed so that people could stand out from the crowd.
Citroen Saxo
How many of these do you see on your high street in a week? Dozens? This classic French mini seemed nothing special on its release, but thanks to its simplicity and value it became popular among those looking for something small to modify. A body kit is the most popular modification for a Saxo.
Mitsubishi Evo
The Evo is now synonymous with cutting edge car technology. The Evo has evolved through 10 different versions produced by the factory and every one has been modified by enthusiasts. The Evo has been on the rally scene for a long time and along with features in movies it has become more popular than ever. Modifiers like it for its solid engine, performance brakes, 4 wheel drive system and its naturally perfect set up, for engine manipulation. Mitsubishi Evo parts are much easier to import now than they used to be. This makes the Evo more popular than ever.
Fiat Punto
Similar to the Saxo, Puntos have developed a reputation for their loud exhausts, small stature and inexperienced drivers. The most popular thing to do to a Punto is to add turbo or nitrous oxide. Pocket rocket indeed.
Benefits of Using Car Insurance Calculator Services
A statistical assessment of the risks tied to a certain person is used as the basis for the premium amount. For individuals who pose a greater risk of becoming involved in a vehicular accident, the insurance company is more likely to spend money in response to a claim. Therefore, these policyholders typically pay a greater premium amount compared to those assessed to be at low risk.
Although two people may have the same type of car and salary grade, they may be paying a different premium for their auto insurance. The amount is determined using a car insurance estimator, which is an invaluable tool for the insurer.
Who is at greater risk?
The owner of an expensive and powerful vehicle pays a greater premium amount than the holder of a lesser model since the former is at increased risk for auto theft than the latter. Car owners who live in areas with higher crime rates are also ascertained to be at greater risk than those in quiet, residential neighborhoods. Meanwhile, new drivers are considered to be at increased risk compared to veteran drivers, and so those with years of driving experience tend to pay cheaper premiums.
Age is another determinant, and older drivers are considered to be at lower risk because they are less likely to be involved in a car accident. The argument is based on statistical data showing that older drivers who have clocked in more time behind the wheel are not as likely to be involved in road skirmishes as younger drivers are.
A car owner who wants to secure his vehicle with an insurance policy can make good use of various online resources available today in getting an estimate of the premium that they would have to pay.
What are the available online resources?
A car insurance estimate is based on current data, and it is a useful tool for car owners who want to find the best policy and one that they can afford. There are reliable websites offering car insurance calculator services online. These sites base their estimates and calculations on car insurance monitoring software that collect and analyze data. The wealth of information available from these sites can help people who are considering buying an auto insurance policy. For instance, current data on the average premiums paid by different groups can be accessed. Being given an idea of how much they need to pay for car insurance empowers a car owner in making a choice.
Finding the right coverage
Having the right kind of insurance is a security blanket for car owners. Comprehensive car insurance could definitely save people money. These days, there are smart policy options available so that a car owner can easily find a coverage that is tailor fit to his needs.
Suffering From a Medical Problem? Use Health Insurance Quotes to Search For Coverage With Dignity
There are numerous service providers that claim to offer fantastic health insurance quotes irrespective of the health of the insured. However, when it comes to the crunch situation, service providers often back out leaving the individual depressed and despondent. How do multiple quote comparison web sites compare with these service providers?
You will have to choose a reputed service provider if you want accurate estimates. To lure people by offering fantastic low rates is something that all fraudulent service providers do. You will have to make sure you deal with only those multiple quote comparison web sites that collaborate with top reputed health insurance companies. Since these insurers would not want their brands to be associated with con artists, this increases your chance of getting accurate quotes.
Another advantage that multiple comparison website offers is that you enjoy complete privacy. I came across a story of a lady who had a diabetic eight year old daughter. The lady was offered fantastic rates by all service providers but deals fell through the moment she specified that her daughter was diabetic. More than the refusal, the fact that hopes were raised every time before being deflated was very painful.
In case of multiple quote comparison web sites, you can operate from the privacy of your house, get in touch with more than a dozen insurance companies in a span of few minutes and find out immediately whether you have been offered affordable quotes or not. There is no loss of privacy and there is no need for you to parade your problems in front of others.
It is a sad truth that there are many persons who cannot afford affordable health insurance premium today. These multiple quote comparison web sites not only increase the chances of finding affordable deals but also ensure you do not suffer any trauma or mental tension in that process. You can check out as many quotes as you want because this service is available for free. You may not be in a position to qualify for affordable health insurance but you certainly will qualify for these free and no obligation health insurance estimates.
