Three Things You Should Do Before Launching a Pay Per Click Advertising Campaign

Even before the economic crisis started, we found that UK companies were becoming more open to spending money on what we call ‘inbound marketing strategies’, which are simply the strategies that focus on getting found by customers and are therefore different from the traditional marketing communications like trade shows and print advertising. These companies realised there was a great opportunity to leverage the internet to reach out to customers effectively and inexpensively with targeted messages that customers seek out, not ignore.

So what do these inbound marketing strategies involve? A lot of it it’s to do with the content. Whether your focus is business-to-business, consumer e-commerce, non-profit services, or fundraising, the key to internet marketing success is delivering content that exceeds visitor expectations every time. This has become even more important during the crisis and we have seen UK businesses publishing their way into thought leadership positions by blogging and commenting on industry blogs. We have seen them networking their way into sales opportunities. They have kept us busy redesigning their websites into lead-capturing machines and we have helped them grow their sales by analysing and measuring their online activities.

We are seeing the same trends emerging in Russia. However the issue that many UK and other international companies have in trying to establish the ‘inbound’ connection is that, of course, Russian internet users want content in their own language. And often Google is not their first choice – Yandex has 51% of the searches and is an umbrella for other services, including social networking. But if you can overcome these barriers, Russia is the 2nd largest internet market in Europe – and that is despite the fact that internet penetration is only at just over 25% which means internet population of about 30 million. This is set to double by 2012.

Nick Wilsdon, CTO of E3internet, a Moscow based internet marketing agency agrees: “RuNet is very healthy despite the global crisis. Last week ComScore ranked Russia as the fastest growing market in Europe with June figures up by 27% on last year, compared to 21% growth in France and 15% growth in Spain. ComScore also found Yandex to be the fastest growing search engine globally with 94% increase in searches for the month.”

“Advertising spend was also expected to increase by 22% this year from $600m in 2008. While internet advertising only accounts for 3-4% of spend, that figure has been steadily increasing year on year. According to Zenith Optimedia’s report even the worse scenarios will result in a hold at 2008 levels rather than a decline.”

“While the crisis has hit advertising spend in Russia, it has also forced companies to look for the most efficient ways to spend their reduced budgets. The internet as a promotional channel fits these requirements by giving companies exact targeting and measurable results.”

Video Marketing

Video marketing is one of the most effective ways to build your brand and market your business online. It will increase the time people spend with your brand, it can generate useful feedback and comments and capture more opt-ins. One of the reasons why online videos are so effective is that they make the first step of engaging a visitor so easy – all they need to do is click ‘play’.

While video advertising has traditionally been seen as a prohibitively expensive for small and medium size businesses, this is no longer the case. While the production costs will depend on the approach you are taking, CPM pricing model is making video advertising accessible to everyone. CPM stands for cost-per-thousand impressions and you might be familiar with it from other forms of online advertising. What it means is that you pay for each 1000 impressions your video advert receives. The price you pay is the same whether users click on the ad or not. This is different from cost-per-click (CPC) campaigns, where you pay only when your ad receives a click. These kind of adverts are normally stock videos with your logo and contact details added at the end and while they might lack in creativity, they are a cost-effective solution for smaller businesses that are looking to reach a targeted local audience.

Apart from advertising, educational podcasts such as tutorials, webinars and product demonstrations are great for online brand-building and there are options for creating those whatever your budget – from DIY webcam recordings to slideshows to professionally produced videos. There are many free video hosting solutions available and if what you are looking for is maximum traffic, then join a few and use a video uploading service.

Another thing you might wish to consider is purchasing pre-roll or post-roll adverts on videos. Pre-roll ads have been proven to be most effective for lifting brand awareness and message association and there are options out there for all budget sizes.

However you need to remember that just placing the videos is not enough – you need to consistently drive quality traffic. This is where do-it-yourself in most cases isn’t good enough and you will need an agency to help you structure and monitor a successful brand building or marketing campaign. The way to approach this is to tell your agency in advance what your budget is – that way their time will be spent finding the most efficient way to promote your business online that fits within that budget rather than getting stuck in a ‘how-long-is-a-piece-of-string’ scenario.

Conversational Marketing

Marketing is all about generating a buzz about your company or your product. The internet (and Web 2.0 in particular) have created a number of free or low-cost ways of achieving this.

Many brands have benefited from quality contributions to industry-related or consumer forums, as well as by posting relevant comments on the blogs of their industry voice.

Creating your own blog will cost you little other than your time – however we would recommend having it professionally designed to maximise the brand impact. A digital agency will also be able to advise you on advanced techniques to gain RSS subscribers – other than making it painstakingly clear that you have a feed, there are a number of ways to help convert visitors into subscribers and therefore spend more time with your brand.

Another cost-effective way to create a buzz is to leverage sites like SponsoredReviews.com. These kind of paid posts allow you to build links, increase traffic, and improve search engine rankings of your website and as many blogs syndicate stories seen on other sites, a couple well-timed sponsored reviews has the potential to generate a flurry of other reviews being written, as well as getting valuable feedback that you can use to better understand your audience and customers.

Pay Per Click

Who you advertise with will depend on your budget – while Google and Yantex are a must whatever the size of your budget, the choice of other networks will depend on how much you can afford.

Impressions are key for brand building but conversions are really what you should be after. If you are not paying an agency to do this for you, keyword research is essential for a successful PPC campaign, helping you to find optimal exposure and maximise conversions. You should use a website like keycompete.com that enables you to identify the keywords your competitors are using in their pay-per-click campaigns.

The best thing about PPC is that you can adjust your budget daily and depending on the kind of business you are in, this flexibility can be of great value. Nevertheless you have to make sure that what you are spending is enough. If you don’t, whatever little you are spending will be wasted.

Social Media Marketing

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of social networking sites have created an opportunity to build your brand online in a way so powerful that you can not afford to ignore it. However, even though these are the opportunities to promote and sell, do not forget that primarily social media is about having a conversation.

The purpose of conversation is to increase understanding, not to deliver messages or making announcements to an audience. So to build your brand through social media marketing, you need to keep the conversation real, constant, genuine, humble, attentive and personal. Do not outsource your conversation, but do take advice on the etiquette of online communities.

While these are all free activities, do not forget the cost of your time – and you need to invest a substantial amount of time into social media to make it work. Recommended amount of time is six hours or more a week.

Email Marketing

Compared to the traditional printed direct mail, email marketing is relatively low cost and in terms of return, it is only second to search marketing.

The cost of email marketing can be deceptive – we would recommend using systems where there is only a one-off cost rather than an ongoing fee per email sent.

There are a number of benefits to email marketing and one of my personal favourites is the ability to track its effectiveness very accurately, which is not always easy with other, more traditional forms of marketing.

Email marketing enables you to build relationships with your existing customers and people who have an interest in what you have to offer, as long as you observe the permission marketing rules. Team up with an email marketing company that will enable you to build a double opt-in list.

If you haven’t got a mailing list or you want to reach a wider audience, you should consider sponsoring email campaigns of organisations that have a bigger subscriber base.