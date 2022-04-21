Finance
Tips on Where to Buy Wheatgrass
If you’ve been wanting to make your own wheatgrass juice at home, but are not sure where to find wheatgrass, then you’re in luck because we’ve got the answer that you’re looking for. There are a number of places where you can buy wheatgrass juice and you’ve probably known about them all along but just haven’t realized it.
One of the main places that you can buy wheatgrass is at a health foods store. There are a number of health food stores around, both chain or franchise stores, and local mom and pop health food stores in which you will find wheatgrass in order to make the juice that you need. One of the more popular health food stores that you could check is GNC. This store carriers are number of health products, and should also have a section where you can buy wheatgrass.
You might also want to go down to your local health food store, which may not necessarily be a big name store, to look for wheatgrass. Simply go in and ask any store employee if they carry wheatgrass and they should be able to point you in the right direction.
Another option that you have for buying wheatgrass is to not buy wheatgrass in it’s original form at all, but rather to buy it in the powder form instead. The are benefits to buying wheatgrass in the powder format which include the facts that the powder can be preserved for longer periods of time, and the wheatgrass powder can be mixed with other juices and drinks so that you may enjoy the benefits of the wheatgrass without having to spend the time actually creating the juice.
If your considering buying wheatgrass powder instead of the actual grass, you can most likely purchase it online or you can probably check your local health foods store to purchase it there as well.
Finally, you can also check in Asian grocery stores or markets because a lot of time they will carry wheatgrass and many other types of organic foods. This of course will only be possible if you have an Asian market, or any type of health food store for that matter, in your local area.
Making wheatgrass juice can be an exciting and very rewarding activity when it comes to your health, and finding wheatgrass so that you may make the juice does not have to be a difficult task. Hopefully you’ve gained some insight as to where you can find wheatgrass so that you may make your own juice.
Getting a Guy to Invest in You – What You Need to Do, and What You Need to Avoid
So you’ve got a guy, but how do you go about getting a guy to invest in you? What do you need to do to convince him that this relationship needs to be taken seriously? Will it take a miracle, a magic spell or some sort of legally binding contract? If you seem to be the only one putting anything into your relationship, then the following tips are for you. They’ll show you exactly what getting a guy to invest in you involves.
1. Back Off
It seems like a contradiction in terms, but getting a guy to invest in you is actually about making yourself less available to him. When you think about it, however, it only seems like a contradiction in terms. After all, you don’t need to invest in something that you’ve already got, do you? If your man knows that he’s got you and that he can take you more or less for granted, why should he put any work in?
On the other hand, if you can convey the impression that he can’t take you for granted and that you might not be around if you don’t get the treatment you deserve, he has to put some work in to keep you. Back off a little, don’t return his phone calls once in a while, and spend some time with your friends and family by yourself. This is especially effective at the beginning of a relationship.
2. Be Clear About What You Mean
When you say that you want your man to invest in you, what do you actually mean? This is important, because your man may very well think he’s investing in you and the relationship, just by being there. If you would like more commitment, security and time together, you need to say so.
Phrase it in this way – “When you do X it makes me feel Y, so I’d really like it if we could Z.” For example, “When you take the time to drive me to the mall to go shopping, it makes me feel really special, as I know it’s not something you enjoy. I’d really like it if we could do that together more often, and perhaps we can find a way to make it more enjoyable for you.”
Putting it that way makes it more of a mutual benefit and less of a demand.
3. Become A Golden Investment Opportunity
Your man will invest in you if you’re something worth investing in. That means investing in yourself first of all. If you’re an independent, fascinating individual, who leads a rich, full life with her own friends and interests, he’s bound to want to invest more time and commitment in the relationship, because you’re a serious catch.
Getting a guy to invest in you means being honest and being the sort of woman who makes him feel good when she’s around – and we all want to invest in things that make us feel good.
Nigerian Stock Market – The Impact of Information Technology
The Nigerian capital market was not popular during military rule; that was the time when very few wealthy people took advantage of benefits of the stock market. Majority of Nigerians were unaware of Nigerian stock market. With the advent of democracy radical changes were brought about in the field of telecommunications and subsequently restructuring of stock exchange operations was carried out.
The big change brought was live trading on computers and crediting the transactions into investors’ account within four days. This revolutionary change brought transparency into the sector. More and more Nigerians at home and abroad got involved in Nigerian Stock Market activities. Also the use of information technology in helped to curb fraudulent schemes from issuing houses.
Central Securities Clearing System was introduced this monitors the stock exchange activities in a computer based environment showing all transactions and hence providing to all investors a fair trading system. With the launch of Automatic Trading System the automation of NSM was done. Subsequently e-bonus, e-allotment, e-dividend and e-IPO were introduced and implemented. The GSM operators were of great effect in increasing the credentials of this sector. In 2006, phone based alert program was introduced which increased the trust of investors in Nigerian stock Exchange commission.
The impact of Information Technology would be incomplete if the mention of internet effect is not done. The internet has added to the transparency and means of investing in the stocks as one can use online facility to be part of day to day transaction in stock trading. Additionally one can have the complete information about share index, volume and value of stock traded.
With so much of information technology getting into trading and information about the Nigerian stock market, every investor should have awareness about how to use it for the maximum benefits in terms of getting the most out of it. This is just an information to intending investors to know how best to maximize their potentials in the Nigeria stock market.
However,the impact of technological advancement has in no small means contributed to the development of this unit of the economy,hence investors could take advantage of the low extreme fall in stock prices to build an investment portfolio in the African biggest capital market since this comply with the principle of buy low sell high that is the anchor of feature trading anywhere in the world.
Partnerships Limited By Shares in Cyprus
In this article I will inform you about the amendment of Law 144 (I)/2015, which introduced the partnership limited by shares. The new legislation came into force in 2015. As a result of this particular legislation, Cyprus is now in line with other EU member-states, including the UK, Poland and Luxembourg. In addition, the introduction of partnerships limited by shares is expected to create new business and investment opportunities and consequently urge business people and investors coming from different EU member-states to invest and develop their business plans in the Republic of Cyprus.
Generally speaking, the partnership limited by shares is regulated by the Partnership and Business Names Law, Cap. 116.
According to Cap. 116 there are the following two types of partnership:
- The General Partnership, in which each partner is liable jointly and individually with all the other partners for an unlimited amount of debts and any other financial obligations of the Partnership. It should be pointed out that a limited liability company or other partnership can be a partner. Precisely, the Partners of a Partnership can be merely limited liability companies, or only Partnerships or both.
- The Limited Partnership, in which at least one of the partners must have unlimited liability for Partnership’s obligations and debts. The remaining partners may have limited liability. It should be clarified that limited liability companies can be partners in a Limited Partnership, as the partner with unlimited liability.
This article will be focused on the provisions of the new regulation and specifically to partnerships limited by shares.
Before proceeding to the presentation of partnerships limited by shares, I would like to point out that according to Article 48, the registration of limited partnership is compulsory. Following the provisions of this particular Law, every limited partnership should be registered based on the provisions of this Law. In case a limited partnership is not registered, then is considered as a general partnership. As a result, every limited partner is regarded as a general partner.
Partnerships Limited by Shares:
Following the provisions of Article 47, partnerships limited by shares have no legal personality, regardless if they have or not a share capital. On the contrary, following the law, a limited company has a legal personality on incorporation.
Another major advantage of partnerships limited by shares is tax transparency consequently any taxation arises at the level of partners. The particular amendment has facilitated the adjustment of alternative investment funds to limited liability partnerships.
Restrictions:
- No company, association, or partnership consisting of more than ten persons shall be formed for operating business activities unless it is registered as a Company based on the provisions of Companies Law, or any amendment thereof or has been incorporated according to any other Law.
- No company, association, or partnership consisting of more than 100 persons shall be formed for the purpose of carrying out any operation which is designed to bring profit to the company/association/partnership, or each member of the company/association/partnership, unless it is registered as a Company based on the provisions of Companies Law, or any amendment thereof or has been established according to any other Law.
