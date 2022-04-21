Tony Awards issue ‘slap’ warning to stars after Oscars mess

The question posed to Karl-Anthony Towns postgame was rather simple: Were the Timberwolves overwhelmed by the Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Memphis?

From off to the side, young guard Anthony Edwards raised his voice loud enough for everyone to hear, shouting, “Hell no!”

He might be the only guy who wasn’t overwhelmed in Game 2.

Nobody on the Timberwolves, including Edwards, played well in the embarrassing 124-96 playoff loss to the Grizzlies.

But at least the 20-year-old showed up. The same can’t be said about the so-called stars around him.

Despite some early success against undersized defenders, Towns ended up dealing with foul trouble for the millionth time this season. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell ghosted his teammates for the second straight game, finishing 3 of 11 from the floor, a few days after an even uglier 2-of-11 shooting performance.

That left Edwards alone on an island to singlehandedly keep the Timberwolves within striking distance. He couldn’t do it.

What was the biggest difference between an electrifying Game 1 win and a sobering Game 2 loss?

“They made shots tonight,” Edwards said. “We didn’t.”

In that same breath, Edwards owned up to some questionable shot selection himself. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting, often dribbling the air out of the ball on the perimeter before chucking up a contested jumper at the end of the shot clock.

“It happens,” he said. “I was taking bad shots last game. They was just falling. They weren’t falling tonight.”

Truthfully, that was the biggest difference between Game 1 and Game 2. Not that the Timberwolves weren’t making their shots. More that Edwards wasn’t making his.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Edwards is the only guy on the Timberwolves who can be trusted. They go as he does, and if he’s off his game, even for a moment, things can come crumbling down.

That’s a lot of pressure to put a kid who couldn’t even legally share a Bud Light with teammate Patrick Beverley last week following a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. That also comes with the territory of being an budding NBA star.

That’s exactly what Anthony Edwards is. He’s Batman. Everyone else is Robin.

Just look at the way this postseason has played out so far.

In the opening minutes of the play-in tournament last week, Edwards finished a tough layup through contact, cashed a midrange jumper and nailed a shot from long range, all in succession. He finished with 30 points in the game, a big reason the Timberwolves were able to grind out a 109-104 win over the Clippers.

It didn’t matter that Russell dropped 29 points and was extremely clutch down the stretch. It was Edwards who set the tone with his early aggression and ensured the Timberwolves stayed competitive while Towns imploded.

It was a similar story in Game 1 of this first-round series on Saturday, as Edwards got himself going with a few buckets in the opening minutes. He finished with 36 points as the Timberwolves ran away a 130-117 win over the Grizzlies.

It didn’t mater that Towns bounced back in a big way with 29 points and 13 rebounds. It was Edwards once again serving as the catalyst for the Timberwolves from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer.

Now contrast both of those performances with Game 2 where Edwards shot 1 of 4 in the first quarter and turned the ball over twice. He never got into a rhythm, and not surprisingly, neither did the Timberwolves.

Asked what stood out most about his struggles, Edwards lamented his turnovers. He can live with some missed shots. He can’t live with giving the ball away.

“Just losing that damn ball dribbling it,” Edwards said. “That won’t happen again.”

Now, big picture, the Timberwolves heading back to Minnesota with a 1-1 split is something they would have gladly taken a week ago. They successfully stole homecourt advantage in the series heading into Game 3.

As far as Edwards is concerned, everything the Timberwolves want to accomplish is still right there for the taking.

“I’m not worried,” he said. “I hope my teammates aren’t worried. We’re going back to Minnesota. They got to come to our house and play us twice at the crib.”

The most important thing for the Timberwolves is that they have Anthony Edwards. As he’s already proven a couple of times this postseason, that might be enough.