Top 10 Govt MBA Colleges in India

Share Pin 0 Shares

Management courses have become the trendy rage today but the characterization of a top MBA Schools in India fall greatly in the favor of government institutes. Government MBA m colleges across India churn out the best management graduates and boast of which government colleges will provide the best return on investment. Students face a number of dilemmas at the time of choosing their college since the IIMs are quite costly in terms of tuition fee and the IITs offering MBA are often rated below the excellent 100% placements.

MBA courses are quite trendy and fancy in terms of money although they will add an excellent twist in the graph of everyone’s career. It will still remain to be decided as to IIMs. Either way one has to find the middle ground between a few parameters.

The best return on investment which is offered by a B-School can be mainly measured in terms of both the quality and quantity of placements that are mainly taking place on-campus. With management institute developing rapidly all over the country, every second organization hoaxes of cent percent placements. Though government MBA colleges are greatly prestigious and coveted still the best ones can be easily segregated from the ones which are a little behind in terms of ‘return on investments’.

Here are the best government institutes for MBA with the best return on investment are

1. Indian Institute of Management located in Ahmedabad

IIM-A is one of the oldest government management college in the India, just after IIM-C. It has been enjoying an accurate service in terms of being ranked the number one Business school in India. There are very few institutes as fine as IIM-A in terms of return on investment. The institute is included in the list of top Management colleges in Asia-Pacific region.

2. Faculty of Management Studies Delhi Univ. FMS located in New Delhi

This institute is one of the oldest MBA institute in India and besides that FMS Delhi is indisputably the best choice in terms of ‘return on investment’. Unlike the fat fee charged by the IIMs, FMS charges a very good and humble tuition fee and provides one of the finest management courses in the country.

3. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR)

NALSAR started off in the year 1998 under the governance of Andhra Pradesh State. This is one such College that has made its mark in when it comes to Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses. It’s recommended as one of the best University in India to rely on if you planning to do your MBA within Hyderabad. They have an experienced faculty who are from some of the best colleges in India and Abroad. The course is modified in order to keep the students updated on the syllabus and curriculum. There are various specializations provided in different fields so that you can take up as per your interest. They provide specializations (inter-disciplinary courses) in disciplines of management, law, and accountancy. They are offering specializations in Corporate Governance, Innovation & Sustainability Management and Financial Services and Capital Markets. The students here are selected through CAT, GMAT and GRE scores. Post the selection, a group discussion is conducted to finalize the admissions.

4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-B located in Bangalore

It is established in the year 1973, IIM-B has been producing top MBA graduates every year even when it was set up. It is also included in the list of the top Management institutes in India.

5. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-C located in Calcutta

When talking about Management in finance, IIM-C enjoys a world-rated most top ranking, as its finance courses are considered to be one of the amazing globally. Besides being the first government Management college to be set up in India, it has been a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS) too.

6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-L located in Lucknow

IIM-L is generally recognized as an Institution of Excellence by India’s Ministry of the Human Resource and also Development. This institute was the fourth IIM which is established by the government of India and provides quality education in management.

7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-I located in Indore

IIM-I was established in the year 1996 and it has been maintained the level of its brand ever since it got set up.

8. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT located in New Delhi

This independent institute was set up to aid professionalization of India’s foreign trade management policies and to augment exports. It has been reputed as being one of the amazing government aided institutes for a long time.

9. Management Development Institute MDI located in Gurgaon

The MDI Gurgaon campus has been rated as one of the top ten government MBA institutes over all India. It was established up in the year of 1973 and it has a second campus in West Bengal as well.

10. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute located in Mumbai

This college name is noted on the basis of industrialist and philanthropist, Jamnalal Bajaj, this MBA college comes under the Department of Management Studies of the University of Bombay. It is widely recognized for its fine Management programme.

I hope the above list of top 10 Govt MBA colleges in India has been helped you to finalize the right B-school where you can study and kick-start your career.