Finance
Top 10 Govt MBA Colleges in India
Management courses have become the trendy rage today but the characterization of a top MBA Schools in India fall greatly in the favor of government institutes. Government MBA m colleges across India churn out the best management graduates and boast of which government colleges will provide the best return on investment. Students face a number of dilemmas at the time of choosing their college since the IIMs are quite costly in terms of tuition fee and the IITs offering MBA are often rated below the excellent 100% placements.
MBA courses are quite trendy and fancy in terms of money although they will add an excellent twist in the graph of everyone’s career. It will still remain to be decided as to IIMs. Either way one has to find the middle ground between a few parameters.
The best return on investment which is offered by a B-School can be mainly measured in terms of both the quality and quantity of placements that are mainly taking place on-campus. With management institute developing rapidly all over the country, every second organization hoaxes of cent percent placements. Though government MBA colleges are greatly prestigious and coveted still the best ones can be easily segregated from the ones which are a little behind in terms of ‘return on investments’.
Here are the best government institutes for MBA with the best return on investment are
1. Indian Institute of Management located in Ahmedabad
IIM-A is one of the oldest government management college in the India, just after IIM-C. It has been enjoying an accurate service in terms of being ranked the number one Business school in India. There are very few institutes as fine as IIM-A in terms of return on investment. The institute is included in the list of top Management colleges in Asia-Pacific region.
2. Faculty of Management Studies Delhi Univ. FMS located in New Delhi
This institute is one of the oldest MBA institute in India and besides that FMS Delhi is indisputably the best choice in terms of ‘return on investment’. Unlike the fat fee charged by the IIMs, FMS charges a very good and humble tuition fee and provides one of the finest management courses in the country.
3. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR)
NALSAR started off in the year 1998 under the governance of Andhra Pradesh State. This is one such College that has made its mark in when it comes to Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses. It’s recommended as one of the best University in India to rely on if you planning to do your MBA within Hyderabad. They have an experienced faculty who are from some of the best colleges in India and Abroad. The course is modified in order to keep the students updated on the syllabus and curriculum. There are various specializations provided in different fields so that you can take up as per your interest. They provide specializations (inter-disciplinary courses) in disciplines of management, law, and accountancy. They are offering specializations in Corporate Governance, Innovation & Sustainability Management and Financial Services and Capital Markets. The students here are selected through CAT, GMAT and GRE scores. Post the selection, a group discussion is conducted to finalize the admissions.
4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-B located in Bangalore
It is established in the year 1973, IIM-B has been producing top MBA graduates every year even when it was set up. It is also included in the list of the top Management institutes in India.
5. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-C located in Calcutta
When talking about Management in finance, IIM-C enjoys a world-rated most top ranking, as its finance courses are considered to be one of the amazing globally. Besides being the first government Management college to be set up in India, it has been a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS) too.
6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-L located in Lucknow
IIM-L is generally recognized as an Institution of Excellence by India’s Ministry of the Human Resource and also Development. This institute was the fourth IIM which is established by the government of India and provides quality education in management.
7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-I located in Indore
IIM-I was established in the year 1996 and it has been maintained the level of its brand ever since it got set up.
8. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT located in New Delhi
This independent institute was set up to aid professionalization of India’s foreign trade management policies and to augment exports. It has been reputed as being one of the amazing government aided institutes for a long time.
9. Management Development Institute MDI located in Gurgaon
The MDI Gurgaon campus has been rated as one of the top ten government MBA institutes over all India. It was established up in the year of 1973 and it has a second campus in West Bengal as well.
10. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute located in Mumbai
This college name is noted on the basis of industrialist and philanthropist, Jamnalal Bajaj, this MBA college comes under the Department of Management Studies of the University of Bombay. It is widely recognized for its fine Management programme.
I hope the above list of top 10 Govt MBA colleges in India has been helped you to finalize the right B-school where you can study and kick-start your career.
Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Contributory and Non-Contributory Group Plans
As we mentioned in previous article, many corporations offer competitive packages, and that’s even a strategy in hiring and retaining employees. These competitive packages include group insurance to plans that provide individual retirement accounts or traditional registered pension plans, etc. In this article, we will discuss the advantage and disadvantage of contributory and non-contributory in group insurance plan.
I. Contributory Plan
Under this type of plan, employees contribute a portion of group insurance premium.
1. Advantages of contribution plan includes
a) Premium contributed by employees increasing over all premium resulting in more comprehensive group insurance plan.
b) the employees have their choices of choosing better group plans
c) Eliminate some excessive claims, which creates high experience ratios causing increase of premium when group plan come to be renewed.
d) In Canada, if the employees pay health care premiums and the premium exceeds 3% of their taxable income for the year, 17% of the amount in excess of the 3% will be returned as a tax credit.
2. Disadvantage
Employees must pay portion of their share of premium out taxable income.
II. Non contributory plan
Under this type of plan, no contributions are required of the employees, all group insurance premium are paid by employer.
1. Advantages
a) Employees do not contribute to the plan cost therefore, lower paid employees can participate in the same level of care as the more highly paid employees.
b) Most of employer paid all group insurance has lower administration costs and easy to install and maintain.
c) Premiums are tax deductible for the employer and only the life insurance premiums are a taxable benefit to the employee.
d) All employees are automatically covered.
2. Disadvantages
a) Plan usually not as comprehensive as contributory plan
b) Benefits received as payments under short term and long term disability group plan are taxable to the employee.
c) Premium paid on behalf of employees may be added to the taxable income.
I hope this information will help. If you need more information, you can read the complete series of the above subject at my home page:
Finance
Payday Loans For Bad Credit – A Solution For Good People With Urgent Financial Matters
Most people have run into a financial situation that requires urgent attention at one time or another. It might be an emergency car repair or a past due electric bill. Many of these people do not have a savings to draw from and do not have a favorable credit, making the options available to resolve financial emergencies very slim. Payday loans for bad credit can be a practical consideration for people facing this predicament.
The advertising slogan “Bad Credit? No Problem!” is plastered on almost every cash advance site on the web. The reason for that is… its true! “No credit check” is one thing that makes payday loans so tempting to so many people. You can put some much needed cash in your pocket and your creditors will never know, unless you default on the loan. Most cash advance lenders don’t even pull a credit report during the approval process. They consider stable employment and a verifiable income your credit.
A payday loan is a “cash advance” on your next paycheck, so in a sense it eliminates the need for a credit check to verify that you pay your bills on time. You’re obviously experiencing some form of financial difficulty or you would not be considering this type of short term loan. So, the difficult financial background that would be reflected on your credit report does not become a factor. Many lenders require payroll direct deposit for approval because it allows them to electronically retrieve their loan payment with more certainty and less chance of default.
The best part about getting a payday loan with no credit check is that you will not be punished for having financial issues in the past. That is, the same two people applying for the same loan amount will be charged the same rate regardless of their credit history. At some point in our lives, most of us have heard, “if your credit score was higher we could offer you a lower rate on your loan”. Those words will never be spoken when applying for an advance in your pay. Since a cash advance is meant for emergency money situations as opposed to long term loan payments, some of the factors that come into play for other types of loans are not even considered during the payday loan approval process.
Although your credit report is not usually taken into consideration during the approval stage of your cash advance, it may be factor if you default on your payday loan. Many payday loan companies report delinquencies to the credit bureaus. This reporting may lead to negative consequences on the accounts you have that take your credit score into consideration. The delinquent payday loan will usually be reported as “in collections,” or as an unrecoverable amount, and can stay on your credit report for seven years.
It’s important to be smart and responsible when obtaining a cash advance. Only borrow what you absolutely need and budget your money so repayment will not put you further behind. Try to leave a cushion for your daily expenses on the week your loan comes due. Many people are already facing dire straits when applying for a payday loan, but you cannot get caught up in the ease of getting the loan. Taking out multiple payday loans or borrowing a higher amount than you actually need simply because it is available to you is unwise. You must be conscientious about your budget and do your best to make good use of your cash advance without putting yourself in a worse financial position.
Most people encounter a financial emergency at one time or another and many of these people have had a difficult financial history. That much is understood in the short term lending business. A good person can have bad credit and still have the need for a payday loan to help them pay an overdue electricity bill. That is why short term lending companies offer you a quick and easy cash advance with no credit checks. In return for that convenience, you agree to pay the loan on your next pay date. It really is that simple if you borrow only what you can afford to payback.
Finance
Why You Need Life Insurance Money
Life is full of uncertainties and we have no idea what it has in place for us. From married couples with kids to childless couples to singles, no one is immune from the unwanted events of life. For this reason, life insurance is crucial for any sound financial plan. Life insurance guarantees you and your loved one’s financial stability and therefore should not be overlooked by any chance. There are different types of life insurance policies in the market today. With the many available options, it is certainly confusing to pick the best insurance however. My advice for you would be, choose a cheap life insurance plan that best suits your future goals.
Below are 5 important reasons why you need life insurance irrespective of your age.
1. To help service your debts.
Life insurance can be used to pay off your credit card debts, mortgages, tuition fee among other debts. Let’s face it, we have no control over the uncertainties of life or the unforeseen occurrences. Take for instance that you’ve secured yourself a study loan or a business loan to help you grow your business and unfortunately you die before repaying the debt. This may create more burdens for you family and loved ones who are already mourning your death and worst still, struggling to raise your funeral expenses. To avoid this extra burden therefore, you should consider buying an insurance plan early in life.
2. You get to leave some inheritance for your kids and spouse.
Buying a life insurance plan from a reputable and reliable insurance company ensures that your kids get to benefit from inheriting your lifetime savings. It will help you leave a legacy for making extra wealth for your loved ones. This inheritance can help to pay off your kids’ higher education tuition fee or paying off other emergency demands that may crop up as your family gets its financial footing.
3. You benefit from “accelerated benefits”.
Most couples have got each for support in case of financial crisis. For a single person however, it’s more likely that you have no other source of funding except from your own personal resources. This can greatly inconvenience you in case of a sudden major illness. Thanks to most insurance policies sold today, they have provisions that speed up a huge percentage of the death benefit in case you are diagnosed of a terminal condition. These acquired benefits can be used to pay for the expensive medications.
4. Provides financial security for your loved ones.
As a loving, caring and responsible parent, you need to make sure that your kids are well taken care of when left behind. Additional coverage is therefore paramount while you have kids at home. Definitely no amount of cash could replace someone, but it would bring you peace of mind knowing that you have left you kids with some cash to boost them. It is the last thing which you should help your kids with while you still can.
5. Charitable giving
In case you are single and have no debt or family obligations, your permanent life insurance can be used to fund charitable organizations. Look at it as your final good deed before your send off. You could touch a soul or change someone’s life for good with a cheap insurance plan from a certified insurance company and they will live to remember you even after you are gone.
Top 10 Govt MBA Colleges in India
Ethereum Could Stage Strong Rally If It Clears This Key Resistance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Contributory and Non-Contributory Group Plans
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
ADADemon: The In-depth Views on It
Payday Loans For Bad Credit – A Solution For Good People With Urgent Financial Matters
Chicago Bulls even their 1st-round series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks with a 114-110 Game 2 win behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points
Why You Need Life Insurance Money
When Will The Fed Increase Interest Rates?
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani perfect through 5 innings, then gives up 6th-inning single to former Halos’ catcher
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes