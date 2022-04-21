Top 3 Low Market Cap Coins to Consider in April 2022

Celsius has been down 4.61% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 low market cap crypto to consider in April 2022

Bloktopia (BLOK)

Bloktopia is a new metaverse project on the Polygon network. With 21 floors, Bloktopia’s skyscraper is a tribute to the entire amount of 21 million Bitcoins in existence. Users of Bloktopia will be able to own real estate in this virtual tower, which they can then rent out or even advertise to create cash.

According to CMC, the Bloktopia price today is $0.016092 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,134,490 USD. Bloktopia has been up 1.01% in the last 24 hours.

1inch Network (1INCH)

The 1inch Network is a collection of decentralized protocols that, when combined, allow for one of the quickest, most profitable and most secure DeFi operations. Using a decentralized exchange (DEX), the 1inch Network’s initial protocol finds better prices for users than any other exchange by searching deals across different liquidity sources. It employs this trading strategy to ensure that traders get the best possible pricing while minimizing slippage.

According to CMC, the 1inch Network price today is $1.59 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $91,246,753 USD. 1inch Network is up 3.23% in the last 24 hours.

Celsius (CEL)

Celsius (CEL) provides a one-stop-shop for banking and financial services for cryptocurrency users. There are benefits for depositing crypto and services like loans and wallet-style payments, which were introduced in June 2018. Regularly, site users get paid out and accrue interest on their investments. In addition to improving user payments, Celsius’ native token, CEL, serves a range of internal services.

According to CMC, the Celsius price today is $2.19 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,130,522 USD. Celsius has been down 4.61% in the last 24 hours.