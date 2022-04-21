TRON Joins Stablecoin Wars Will Launch USDD With 30% APY

- The alliance between Club Tigres and Bitso was first revealed in November.
Along with growing popularity, cryptocurrencies are advancing in the market by being accepted as a payment option by more and more merchants. It is now able to buy merchandise or tickets for Tigres games inside the stadium, thanks to a new collaboration.
With the inclusion of additional partnerships that enable cryptocurrency purchases, the alliance between Club Tigres and Bitso that was first revealed in November is now getting more traction. Bitso has joined Boletomóvil and Bitpay.
Expanding Potential of Cryptocurrencies
Fans may now purchase tickets for forthcoming games, like as Tigres-America on April 23 at the Estadio Universitario, using Bitso. All of these collaborations are aimed at expanding the potential of cryptocurrencies. Bitpay, on the other hand, is a Bitcoin payment network with more than 4 million active users. It also enables to transfer and convert cryptocurrencies into any other current currency with the press of a button.
Bitso and Club Tigres are working together as a liquidity provider to transform how crypto payments are handled between these two entities. As a result, Tigres Femenil was the first club in Mexico to sell midfielder Stefany Ferrer to Angel City FC in the United States using crypto.
As a reminder, Bitso sponsors the Mexican National Team and says that the company’s mission is to help Mexican football “prosper” in the global digital economy via cryptocurrencies. Rappi, a Colombian delivery platform, had a similar development. The first area where Rappi will look at payment possibilities using digital currencies is Mexico. Bitso and Bitpay have joined forces to produce this prototype phase.