Finance
What Stocks Could Move From Obama’s Infrastructure Stimulus Plan?
If you haven’t heard President Obama over this Labor Day weekend announced a new infrastructure stimulus plan. The $50bn infrastructure plan will build roads, railways and airport runways, in an effort to show his administration is tackling the US’s chronic unemployment ahead of the November mid-term elections.
But the general consensus is that it will not get approval, with many Democrats unwilling to support new spending programmes and Republicans loath to give the administration any legislative victories before the November 2 election.
So what did the last stimulus do, what was that.
“The $862bn stimulus package” Which has already devoted funds for repairing roads and building high-speed rail through the Recovery Act, an effort that the administration says has helped save or create 3m jobs during the economic downturn.
But that’s not for me to worry about I rather get to the meat and potatoes of what stocks will move off of this news.
The Construction stocks have been on my radar for the last couple weeks, but I have not sent out any alerts or watch list based on them, I think tonight is a good place to put that info out there.
First lets break down Infrastructure Stocks
construction and engineering firms
suppliers of concrete, steel, heavy equipment
water infrastructure companies
transmission companies/electric utilities and
green infrastructure companies
And here are some larger cap stocks that fall into those categories
ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)
Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC)
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)
Foster Wheeler (NASDAQ:FWLT)
The Shaw Group (NYSE:SHAW)
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
Headwaters (HW)
Of these stocks I like VMC, and HW first followed FWLT
Another way to trade this “Infrastructure Play” is with an Infrastructure ETF or Fund
Here’s list of infrastructure ETFs and mutual funds:
Kensington Global Infrastructure (KGIAX)
Kinetics Water Infrastructure (KWINX)
iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Fund (IGF)
First Trust ISE Global Engineering & Construction (FLM)
SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF (GII)
This is just a starting place, I do expect to a little reaction tomorrow on this news, Futures are looking good so far overnight, but honestly I am still having a hard time getting to focused on this news and still think there are better opportunities out there in the ‘New Tech Growth Stocks” and if you don’t know what those are you just have to tune in each day and see what stocks are moving and where all this M&A activity (and for those out there hear this a lot but do not know what it means…
The phrase mergers and acquisitions (abbreviated M&A) refers to the aspect of corporate strategy, corporate finance and management dealing with the buying, selling and combining of different companies that can aid, finance, or help a growing company in a given industry grow rapidly without
Again HW and VMC are my favorites and I will watch them tomorrow the HW is a beautiful falling wedge and just breaking out of this formation, It will be in focus tomorrow on the show.
DayTraderRockStar
http://daytradingradio.com/
Finance
Government Budgeting: PPBS To Performance-Based Budgeting
Introduction
In this modern-day, money management has higher level of importance. Budgeting plays an important role in controlling operations in an efficient and effective way. Basically, budgeting is divided into two different entities namely public entities and private entities. It is important to divide budgeting into classes since the entire budgeting process involves different bodies in the governmental system. The involvement of different bodies is needed for some stages in the budgeting namely preparation, negotiation and approval. Furthermore, it also plays an important role in spending approval after the budget allocation is completed. Compared to the private sector, this budgeting system is more complex.
Traditional budgeting system has given a lot of contributions to the government. However, the methods are considered to be unsuitable as business grows faster. For more than 30 years, government has used many different budgeting approaches such as the Line-item Budgeting, Program Budgeting and PPBS Budgeting. These traditional budgeting methods offer advantages but lately it is found that they fail to meet business demand. Traditional budgeting systems only present little information to decision makers; usually it estimate the forthcoming expenditure based on the previous budgeting plan. With the numerous weaknesses that traditional budgeting offers, organizations consider that these tools are not able to help them achieve goals more effectively.
To help the developing nations restructuring their budgeting and spending process, World Bank has created new model of budgeting system. The new model has triggered public sector to understand and finally adopt new budgeting system.
This new budgeting method emerges to improve the traditional one. This new model evaluates that the former ways of analyzing and utilizing budget figures are not enough. In the traditional method, the budgeting analysis is considered to be very simple. Organizations only build up their long-term projects and break the projects into the estimated annual budget. Then, budget figures are compared with the project results. This method has some drawbacks especially on how to adjust similar budget figures for the upcoming periods.
This new budgeting system approach offers sophistication over the traditional one. To describe how this new method works, the governmental project in enhancing children welfare in a remote area can be the example. For this long-term project, governments have to decide the objectives and activities needed to reach the goal.
To achieve the project goals, the government may make improvement on the schools and send trainers to succeed the educational programs. The long-term projects then broken down into annual budgets that combine monetary figures. When the long-term projects are completed, the traditional method in measuring the success of the project is by calculating on the gap between the budget and the money spent.
The new budgeting approach offers more sophisticated methods but the goals to achieve are also more difficult. The governments should be certain if they had been successful in helping the children in the remote area. Besides, governments should be able to determine the expected cost.
Performance-Based Budgeting
The new budgeting system that some nations start to adopt is called Performance-Based Budgeting System. This is a budgeting system that links the funding of public sector organizations to the expected goals. In other words it can be said that performance budgeting system is a way to allocate budget to achieve goals of certain projects. Therefore, they key of this new budgeting system is “result”.
This new budgeting system has some purposes. The first purpose is to communicate the expected result of a budget allocation. Meanwhile, the second purpose is to link budget and project results. There are five steps in performance-based budgeting: (1) establish the expected outcomes; (2) select the measurement of project result; (3) define a goal; (4) to provide written account of project result; (5) perform consequences.
This new budgeting system also offers some benefits:
1. It focuses resources toward the most important result. Thus, it increases the effectiveness of government operations.
2. Government would be more accountable in deciding program that affects budget result.
3. Improve the understanding on important issues.
Achieving PBB
Performance-based budgeting requires Key Performance Indicators. KPI is a technique used by an organization to evaluate the success of certain projects. To choose the right KPIs, an organization should understand the aspects that are important for them. In some organizations, performance indicator selections are often similar to the techniques that are used to assess the current condition of a business and its main activities.
Performance-based budgeting links the performance indicators established by an organization to resources. This process is almost the same as Corporate Performance Management (CPM) framework in which the project plans are measured. Those two frameworks offer policy similarities that are worth to analyze. Unfortunately, CPM framework doesn’t get much attention in the area of performance-based budgeting. The CPM framework technical foundation is actually a great means to explain a better budgeting approach that is addressed for public sector and commercial companies.
Performance-Based Budgeting System Challenges
This new budgeting method is considered to be appropriate initiative for all countries. However, countries need to evaluate some aspects before implementing this new budgeting method. It is important to evaluate the governance, human resources and the current situation of public financial management.
The implementation of this budgeting system has just started in some developing countries; one of them is Indonesia. To make the implementation process runs easier, Indonesia can learn the experience of other countries in implementing this budgeting method.
In adopting the new system, there are challenges that Indonesia has to face:
1. The parliament plays an important role in determining budgetary policies and designing the annual budget.
2. Government finds difficulties in measuring performance indicators.
There are more challenges in the process but the good news is that developing nations like Indonesia is starting to reform their budgeting system. Indonesia is in the early stage of implementing this system but several progresses have been made. Currently, this nation has been selected pilot ministries to assist the implementation of this new budget method. New legal framework has been laid and The Directorate General of Budget of the Ministry of Finance of Indonesia has been assigned to succeed the budgeting reform.
Finance
HTC Touch Pro2 Smartphone Review
Gone is the era when people were just new to the idea of mobile phones, today we can operate our phones as good as our computers with smart phones being innovated, you can do all your office chores through your phone. Take a look at the latest releases and you will well know what I am talking about, lets take a brief look at HTC touch Pro2 which have been recently released in markets. Just one glance at the phone and I felt like I am in love with the phone, for its features are so extravagant I am left with no option to buy it sooner. Touch Pro2 has everything you need including main and basic functions like GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features, along with QWERTY keyboard which goes easy on typing and takes less time communicating through emails.
The HTC Smartphone comes with a Window Mobile 6.1 Professional version; you can talk up to 510 minutes. The smartphone is available in 2 types W-CDMA and GSM models, both the models are equally versatile. The new HTC touch phone has a solid design with quality construction; it comes with a 3.6 inch WVGA touch screen giving an output of 65,000 colors. The screen gives you bigger display with an amazing resolution of 480×800 pixels, the new feature of the phone is its Touchflo 3D interface, it helps to separate tabs for different functioning like stock quotes, calendar, daily notes, etc. you can customize it as per your conveniences. The grid view of the phone helps you to have easy look at all the applications of the phone, the phone also has some advanced features which makes your work easier, it has voice commands, quad band world roaming, proximity sensor, smart dialing, speed dialing, 3 way calling, multi media messaging, etc. this is an ideal phone for businessmen who are constantly on a go, it has same computer like features and you can carry it with great ease giving you comfort feel.
The HTC Touch Pro2 has an in-built 3.2 mega pixel camera giving you good picture quality and the Global positioning system application helps you to discover new areas wherever you are traveling, it comes installed with Google maps to locate central places, the QuickGPS feature helps to make your searches and downloading of the maps faster. The smart features of the phone includes other applications like a calculator, Zip Manager, notepad, voice recorder, jetcet presenter, mobile business card scanner, teeter game, Adobe Reader LE, and lots more.
Finance
Pay Per Click (PPC) Marketing Strategies
Pay per click (PPC) marketing is one of the best ways to get instant targeted traffic. PPC is amazing because it allows you to do so many things with ease. You generate affiliates, test out landing pages, test out sales pages, test keyword variations to target for SEO, and more. It’s an amazing way to promote products online and it’s unique because it’s ability to get fast results.
The 2 biggest PPC search engines are Google Ads and Microsoft Ads. Google Ads is bigger (as it’s owned by Google), and Microsoft Ads is owned by Bing. You will get most of your traffic from Google Ads, but Microsoft Ads can get you high quality traffic also. You just want to be more specific with the targeting of keywords, your budget, and your keyword cost per click (CPC).
I know these abbreviations and terms may be a lot to remember, but I assure you that they’re very simple. Pay per click is so great because of it’s ability to let you predict the results you can get. If you know the math of your business in advance, and you’re getting certain results on pay per click networks, you can tweak certain aspects of your campaigns so that the numbers work out in your favor.
But there are a lot of other pay per click search engines out there. Now you should know that I don’t typically recommend these other PPC networks. This is mainly because they’re synonymous with click fraud, and poor traffic. You will find that the cost per click for keywords is amazingly cheaper than those on Google Ads and Microsoft Ads. While you may pay $1-$3 for a click for a particular keyword on Google and Microsoft Ads, on lower tier PPC networks, you might pay 5-10 cents per click for those same keywords. Don’t expect to get good results with those networks.
The only time those networks have decent traffic is when you’re promoting something illicit. That’s as far as I’ll go regarding downplaying the other PPC networks, but this is something that you need to know before you start investing hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on these other programs. You may say to yourself, “Wow, I have no competition on these other networks!”, but you should know you have no competition because no one else who knows what they’re doing knows to stay away from those sites.
You will be bidding against yourself. And you will be losing every time. You will invest your money into these low grade PPC networks convinced that if you just “tweak” some aspect of your campaign that you will get leads and sales. Unfortunately, it won’t happen like that. You can tweak things as much as you want, but you will be unable to get any leads and sales that you’re looking for. So it’s best if you stick with Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, and make sure the math in your business works with the bidding of keywords that you’re targeting.
So once you’re on Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, what kinds of strategies should you be implementing so that you can get the best results as possible? Well I’m going to give you a few tips that you can use to gain the upper edge and advantage over your competitors. Let’s get started with this first tip. This is something I stumbled upon when doing a different form of marketing that involved email marketing:
1) Target tier 1 countries
If you sell globally, it doesn’t make sense to sell to an audience that doesn’t have the financial capabilities to buy your products. Also, if your primary language is English, you want your prospects to be able to speak English. Therefore, you will want to target the top 5 countries who have the most financial capabilities to buy, and who also speak English. These countries are: USA, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that these are the only countries that have people who speak English and have the financial capacity to buy. Many people in countries around the world meet this criteria, but these 5 countries are the top ones that you will want to target for overall campaign effectiveness. I’m not trying to disrespect other countries, but if you want to get virtually bonafied results, you will want to stick to these 5 countries. Here’s another pay per click marketing strategy:
2) Don’t put all your keywords into 1 ad group
It’s best to have multiple campaigns, and more importantly, more than 1 ad group. Me personally, I have to 2 sets of PPC keywords that I bid on. I have those keywords that I bid $1-$1.50 cents on, and then another set of keywords that I bid $0.50-$0.75 cents on. I do this because I’ve found that the high costing set of keywords convert better for me, and the lower costing set of keywords convert well – but not as good as the higher costing ones.
So for the lower costing set, I get more clicks, but the conversion rates are lower. So to compensate, I lower the cost of those keywords so that they can equal out to the same conversion rates that the higher costing keywords give me. Other people have their own reasons for creating multiple ad groups for the same campaign. When you get started, you will also have your own reasons. This is what I do, and I’ve found that this works best for me. Here’s the last PPC tip I want to give to you:
3) Never bid on broad match keywords
Don’t ever bid on broad match keyword terms. Broad means bidding on a keyword raw. For example, if I wanted to bid on the keyword “bicycle tires”, here’s how broad match, phrase match, and exact match keyword types would look:
BROAD MATCH: bicycle tires
PHRASE MATCH: “bicycle tires”
EXACT MATCH: [bicycle tires]
When you bid on broad match keywords, you will get clicks on your ad for anything search query that contains the word “bicycle” and “tires”. This is a virtually guaranteed way to blow your budget and destroy your campaign. It’s been my experience that phrase match keyword types has worked best for me.
Exact match keywords are great, but they’re very expensive and very competitive – and they don’t necessarily guarantee sales or lead conversions when you bid on them.
These 3 pay per click marketing strategies are tips that you should keep in mind before spending a single dime on ads. Follow my advice and you’ll be on the right path to success.
What Stocks Could Move From Obama’s Infrastructure Stimulus Plan?
Marcus Stroman is frustrated by another rough outing in the Chicago Cubs’ rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays
Man shot in head in south St. Louis
Employees : Important News! employees, pay revision related orders issued, complete the work by April 30
Government Budgeting: PPBS To Performance-Based Budgeting
Porsche Dealer in Maryland Now Accepts Crypto as a Form of Payment
Cloudy skies Thursday morning, high temps in 70s
HTC Touch Pro2 Smartphone Review
Other voices: Keeping up with Jones: Infowars’ bankruptcy can’t let him sidestep accountability
These pork tenderloin sandwiches are ridiculously large, and ridiculously delicious
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes